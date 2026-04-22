Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says 'It's Fair to Be Cautiously Optimistic' on Nnamdi Madubuike 

Jeff Zrebiec: 'It's Fair to Be Cautiously Optimistic' Nnamdi Madubuike Has Good Chance to Play in 2026

There was finally some news on Tuesday about one of the biggest questions of the Ravens' offseason, and it was encouraging.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 last year, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing in 2026.

Neither the Ravens nor Madubuike have commented on the report, but there had been indications of optimism over the past few months. On Jan. 30, Madubuike wrote "Good news" on social media, accompanied by a prayer hands emoji. He has also posted videos of himself working out.

While the report is indeed encouraging, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said expectations should be tempered.

"It is good news that he continues to work towards playing, but let's proceed with caution," Zrebiec said on the “Baltimore Collective” podcast. "This doesn't mean he's going to return. My understanding is they still don't know. Yes, the surgery's probably necessary if he was going to have a shot to play, but it doesn't mean he's certainly going to play. They still don't really have a definitive timeline yet on it. We're talking about neck surgery. You don't know how he's going to react. You don't know how he's going to feel down the road, how he's going to respond to physicality, contact, all that stuff.

"Surgery doesn't mean Ravens doctors are going to green-light him to play. That's a major step. So, he has the surgery, that gives him a chance to play. We'll see how he recovers. We'll see how he continues to rehab. And then the Ravens doctors are going to have to make a decision here, assuming everything's going OK, whether they'll clear him to get back on a football field. So, we're nowhere near there yet. I would say it's not out of the woods yet, but I think it's fair to be cautiously optimistic that he has a good chance of playing this year."

If Madubuike does come back and is able to return to his pre-injury form, it obviously would be a huge boost for the defense. The unit was 24th in yards allowed last season and tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league.