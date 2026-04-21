Late for Work: Pundit Says Ravens Are 'Operating From Position of Strength' in Draft

Pundit Says Ravens Are 'Operating From Position of Strength' in Draft

After being hit hard in free agency, the Ravens have more holes to fill than usual entering the draft. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer contended that center is the only position that is a pressing need.

"That opens GM Eric DeCosta up to do what Baltimore usually does, which is take the 'I can't believe he's still there' guy," Breer wrote. "If [Miami edge rusher] Reuben Bain Jr. or [LSU cornerback] Mansoor Delane or [Utah offensive lineman] Spencer Fano or [Penn State guard] Vega Ioane, or even [Ohio State wide receiver] Carnell Tate or [Arizona State wide receiver] Jordyn Tyson, fall into their laps, the Ravens could take advantage of that.

"[Oregon's] Kenyon Sadiq is on the radar, too, as a potential replacement for Isaiah Likely at tight end. The only one that might be tougher for them to justify would be [Ohio State safety Caleb] Downs, given that they just took Malaki Starks in the first round and paid Kyle Hamilton. But Baltimore is operating from a position of strength here in picking higher than they normally do."