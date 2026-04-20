Late for Work: How Bengals' Blockbuster Trade for Dexter Lawrence Impacts Ravens

Iowa Center Is Unanimous Choice in Three Sets of Seven-Round Mock Drafts

With the draft just three days away, we've entered the stage of mock drafts when pundits are predicting all seven rounds. Zrebiec, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid released mock drafts for all 257 picks.

Like the majority of pundits, Zrebiec and Reuter have the Ravens taking Ioane in the first round. However, Zrebiec has Baltimore moving down two spots to get him.

In Zrebiec's scenario, the Ravens sent the No. 14 pick to the New York Jets for a first-rounder (No. 16) and fourth-rounder (No. 103)

"If the Ravens are on the clock and there are a few offensive linemen and wide receivers they like still available, their best-case scenario would be finding a trade partner to move back a few spots while picking up more draft capital in the middle rounds," Zrebiec wrote. "The strength of this draft is in its depth and not its starpower, so getting another swing just outside the top 100 would allow Baltimore to fill another hole."

Reuter and Reid have Baltimore landing Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. The difference is Reuter mocked Banks to the Ravens in the first round, while Reid has Baltimore selecting him in the second (45th overall).

"Even if Nnamdi Madubuike returns from a serious neck injury that cost him most of 2025, the Ravens could use another athletic big man on the interior," Reuter wrote. "Banks' injury history could give some teams pause, but his combination of size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and agility are rare, so taking him in the top 20 is a reasonable risk."

Reid wrote: "Banks was on track to be a late first-round pick, but post-combine foot surgery will likely drop him to Round 2. He would be a good depth addition to the Ravens at this point of the draft."

Zrebiec's second-round pick for the Ravens is Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, while Reuter's is Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

All three pundits have the Ravens taking Iowa center Logan Jones. Reuter and Reid have Jones going to Baltimore in the fourth round (No. 115), but Zrebiec has the Ravens trading back into the third round to get him.