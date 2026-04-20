Late for Work: How Bengals' Blockbuster Trade for Dexter Lawrence Impacts Ravens

How Bengals' Blockbuster Trade for Dexter Lawrence Impacts Ravens
Dexter Lawrence will play in Baltimore this season. It just won't be as a member of the Ravens.
In case you missed it over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals traded the 10th-overall pick to the New York Giants to land the two-time All-Pro defensive tackle.
After Lawrence requested a trade two weeks ago, multiple pundits included the Ravens among potential landing spots. Whether Baltimore made a run at Lawrence is unknown.
"Multiple league sources indicated the Giants wanted a significant haul for Lawrence," ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Jeremy Fowler, and Ben Baby wrote. "After trade conversations with the team, those same sources came away thinking that any deal would begin with a first-round pick. The consensus still seemed to be that his value would be either a late first-round pick or a second-rounder plus more assets. When the Bengals offered the 10th selection, that even surprised the Giants, sources said."
The Bengals, who had the 31st-ranked defense in the league last season and lost All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson to the Ravens, signed Lawrence to a one-year, $28 million extension. It's essentially a three-year, $70 million deal ($23.3 million per year), according to Raanan, Fowler, and Baby.
The blockbuster trade alters the AFC North landscape. Although Lawrence, who is entering his age-29 season, is coming off a down year (he had a career-low 0.5 sacks), no player has been double-teamed more over the past five seasons.
Upgrading the interior offensive line was the Ravens' top priority entering the draft, even before the Bengals added Lawrence.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said the trade could affect the Ravens in other ways besides the obvious of them having to face Lawrence twice a season.
"I would think the Giants push harder for [defensive tackle] D.J. Reader, who visited Baltimore," Zrebiec wrote. "Reports indicate the Giants are eyeing wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 10 so he may not be an option [for the Ravens] at 14."
Four Realistic First-Round Options for Ravens Who Fit Their Type
The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer looked at nine players who have been linked to the Ravens in the first round of mock drafts over the past two weeks and identified which are the best fits.
Shaffer based his assessment on six characteristics the Ravens have typically looked for in prospects: multisport athlete; played for a power conference school; no reported character issues or medical concerns; served as a team captain; will be 21 or younger when drafted; and won't be considered "a reach."
The players in consideration were: Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, Penn State guard Vega Ioane, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and Tyson.
Four prospects checked every box: Bain, Fano, Mauigoa, and Sadiq. If the Ravens' past two first-round picks are any indication, there's a good chance one of the four will head to Baltimore.
"Last year, safety Malaki Starks met every criterion. In 2024, cornerback Nate Wiggins checked every box except [team captain] — and he was still recognized for his [leadership] contributions anyway," Shaffer wrote.
Iowa Center Is Unanimous Choice in Three Sets of Seven-Round Mock Drafts
With the draft just three days away, we've entered the stage of mock drafts when pundits are predicting all seven rounds. Zrebiec, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid released mock drafts for all 257 picks.
Like the majority of pundits, Zrebiec and Reuter have the Ravens taking Ioane in the first round. However, Zrebiec has Baltimore moving down two spots to get him.
In Zrebiec's scenario, the Ravens sent the No. 14 pick to the New York Jets for a first-rounder (No. 16) and fourth-rounder (No. 103)
"If the Ravens are on the clock and there are a few offensive linemen and wide receivers they like still available, their best-case scenario would be finding a trade partner to move back a few spots while picking up more draft capital in the middle rounds," Zrebiec wrote. "The strength of this draft is in its depth and not its starpower, so getting another swing just outside the top 100 would allow Baltimore to fill another hole."
Reuter and Reid have Baltimore landing Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. The difference is Reuter mocked Banks to the Ravens in the first round, while Reid has Baltimore selecting him in the second (45th overall).
"Even if Nnamdi Madubuike returns from a serious neck injury that cost him most of 2025, the Ravens could use another athletic big man on the interior," Reuter wrote. "Banks' injury history could give some teams pause, but his combination of size (6-foot-6, 327 pounds) and agility are rare, so taking him in the top 20 is a reasonable risk."
Reid wrote: "Banks was on track to be a late first-round pick, but post-combine foot surgery will likely drop him to Round 2. He would be a good depth addition to the Ravens at this point of the draft."
Zrebiec's second-round pick for the Ravens is Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, while Reuter's is Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon.
All three pundits have the Ravens taking Iowa center Logan Jones. Reuter and Reid have Jones going to Baltimore in the fourth round (No. 115), but Zrebiec has the Ravens trading back into the third round to get him.
"The Ravens trade No. 103 in the fourth round, which was acquired from the Jets, and No. 162 in the fifth round, to the Seattle Seahawks for pick No. 96 in the third round," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens badly need to come out of this draft with a starting center. The dilemma is that pick No. 80 is probably a tad early for one of the top center prospects. But if they wait until the fourth round, it might be too late. Trading back into the end of the third round ensures they'll get one of the centers they covet."
Ravens Crack Top 10 in 2026 Draft Power Rankings
CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani ranked all 32 teams by how much power they hold in the 2026 draft, which he measured by draft capital, front-office aggression, and roster urgency.
The Ravens, whose 11 picks are tied for the second-most behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (12), came in at No. 9. (Note: The rankings were compiled prior to the Lawrence trade, as the Giants, who were ranked 11th, now have pick Nos. 5, 10, and 37.)
"The Ravens have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason," Dajani wrote. "Firing a coach like John Harbaugh -- and admitting they would have done so anyway had they beaten the Steelers to go to the playoffs -- takes conviction. … The Ravens, much like the Bills, are operating with urgency around a star quarterback and a Super Bowl window.
"The Ravens ranked 18th in scoring defense and 24th in total defense last year after finishing top 10 in both categories in each of the previous three seasons. It's clear they need reinforcements on that side of the ball -- Hendrickson alone won't fix everything. Offensively, Lamar Jackson needs help along the offensive line, and another playmaker would be nice."