Late for Work: How Ravens Can Earn an 'A' Draft Grade

Ravens' New Uniforms Are Fashion Hit

The Ravens unveiled a new uniform collection for the 2026 season Thursday night before a packed house at Merriweather Post Pavilion, and the stylish duds are getting positive reviews, especially the all-black combination.

Here's a look at what pundits said about the uniforms:

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick: "The Ravens nailed this one. They stayed true to their color scheme, added some pizazz with the collar wings and pant stripes, but didn't take it too far by completely rehauling their kits. The best part? All four jerseys, four pants, and two helmets can be mix-and-matched so that Baltimore always has a clean look when it takes the field. Grade: A."

The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn: "I think the new jerseys look beautiful, albeit similar. I was expecting a bit more change, but the all-whites with Oregon-like trim on the neck is fire. The black helmets might be my favorite. Underrated: The slightly new numbering style. … This took three years to put together, and there were several iterations that didn't cross the finish line. Baltimore's decision makers seemed to make the right call."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "In terms of wow factor, the new all-black helmets popped the most, with the bird logo blacked out as well. The rest were mostly minor modifications, more modern and sleek. A nice subtle touch was on the team's road white jersey, which now say Baltimore on the front instead of Ravens."