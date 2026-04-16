Late for Work: Ravens Are Still the Measuring Stick in NFL Draft

Jaire Alexander Reflects on Struggles, Thanks Ravens and Fans for Their Support

There was a lot of excitement when the Ravens signed cornerback Jaire Alexander last June, but the two-time Pro Bowler's time in Baltimore was brief.

Alexander, who missed about a month of training camp as he managed the health of his surgically repaired knee, appeared in only two games and was a healthy scratch for three consecutive games before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in November. Ten days later, Alexander announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his physical and mental health.

Alexander, 29, opened up about his struggles in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

"As much as I loved Baltimore, I didn't love the position I was in," Alexander wrote. "I had a bunch of internal battles with myself. I didn't have that confidence in my abilities I once did. At corner, you need ultimate confidence in your abilities and I felt it slipping away. It was at this moment I contemplated if I was making the right decision for my career.

"I felt as if I let the organization down. My family and friends would drive up to see me and I wasn't even playing in the games. … All this while having a smile on my face. Football is a true gladiator sport, and once the confidence has gone it's time to hang it up."

Despite the challenging period, Alexander had nothing but positive things to say about the Ravens' organization and fans.