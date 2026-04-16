Late for Work: Ravens Are Still the Measuring Stick in NFL Draft

Are the Ravens Still One of the Best Drafting Teams?
The Ravens have long been regarded as one of the best drafting teams in the NFL, as the general manager torch has been passed from Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta.
Newsome's first draft class landed a pair of Hall of Famers (Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis) and his final class featured two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the franchise's all-time receiving leader Mark Andrews, and more Pro Bowlers.
But have the Ravens lived up to their reputation in recent years, specifically since 2019, when DeCosta took over as GM?
The question was posed on “The Athletic Football Show” podcast, and Robert Mays said the Ravens are still the measuring stick.
"If you look at the numbers, purely the numbers, since 2019, not only are the Ravens not a bad drafting team, they are No. 1 in approximate value per draft pick," Mays said. "Beyond just the quality of drafts over that time and the fact that they're consistently finding two to three contributors in those drafts, finding two elite players in the first round of the 2022 draft (safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum), that just doesn't really happen. And then in that same draft, they got [defensive tackle] Travis Jones in the third round and [tight end] Isaiah Likely in the fourth round. This is still a team that is drafting really well."
The Ravens have missed on some picks, but no team bats a thousand. The draft is an inexact science.
"If the Ravens aren't a good drafting team, who is?" Mays said. "They're picking in the twenties every single year or the teens at worst. And so when you consider where they're drafting and expected returns on the players, they're still in the conversation as one of the best drafting teams in the NFL."
Jaire Alexander Reflects on Struggles, Thanks Ravens and Fans for Their Support
There was a lot of excitement when the Ravens signed cornerback Jaire Alexander last June, but the two-time Pro Bowler's time in Baltimore was brief.
Alexander, who missed about a month of training camp as he managed the health of his surgically repaired knee, appeared in only two games and was a healthy scratch for three consecutive games before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in November. Ten days later, Alexander announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on his physical and mental health.
Alexander, 29, opened up about his struggles in an Instagram post Wednesday night.
"As much as I loved Baltimore, I didn't love the position I was in," Alexander wrote. "I had a bunch of internal battles with myself. I didn't have that confidence in my abilities I once did. At corner, you need ultimate confidence in your abilities and I felt it slipping away. It was at this moment I contemplated if I was making the right decision for my career.
"I felt as if I let the organization down. My family and friends would drive up to see me and I wasn't even playing in the games. … All this while having a smile on my face. Football is a true gladiator sport, and once the confidence has gone it's time to hang it up."
Despite the challenging period, Alexander had nothing but positive things to say about the Ravens' organization and fans.
"What helped me through these tough times was not only God and my family, but I had some really cool teammates who made it fun to be there," Alexander wrote. "Thank you Flock Nation for embracing me. Thank you [DeCosta] for believing in me and thank you for the unlimited therapy sessions I had to encounter to help me with my time there. I am so grateful for the experience."
Pundit's Dream Draft Scenario Has Ravens Trading Back Into the First Round
The last time the Ravens traded back into the first round, they landed Lamar Jackson with the 32nd-overall pick in 2018. I'd say that move worked out pretty well.
Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano envisioned a dream scenario for the Ravens in next week's draft in which they select Penn State guard Vega Ioane and then trade back into the first round for Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.
"There's a strong chance the Ravens could come away with the best guard in the draft with them owning the No. 14 pick," Manzano wrote. "Ioane would immediately provide a boost to Baltimore's interior offensive line after it lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.
"To follow, GM Eric DeCosta should stick with the aggressive mindset he's shown this offseason … [trading] back into the first round to give Lamar Jackson a new weapon who can come away with contested catches."
The 6-foot-4 Boston scored 20 touchdowns in 25 games over his past two seasons.
Ravens Take Top Tight End in First Round of Dane Brugler's Seven-Round Mock Draft
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, the author of the aptly named extensive draft guide “The Beast,” released a seven-round mock draft.
Brugler has the Ravens selecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 14.
"Despite the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, tight end isn't a major need with Mark Andrews still at the top of Baltimore's depth chart," Brugler wrote. "But Sadiq is more of a dynamic asset who can line up across the formation and block his tail off. He would give Baltimore a multidimensional pass catcher."
Ioane, the player most frequently linked to the Ravens in mock drafts, went one pick later to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brugler mocked Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas to the Ravens in the second round and Texas offensive lineman Trey Zuhn to them in the third.
Thomas had 22 sacks in 23 games over his past two seasons. Zuhn has experience at left tackle, guard, and center.
Brugler appears on an episode of “The Lounge” podcast that drops on Saturday.
Jaylinn Hawkins Has Perfect Reaction When Asked if League Has Figured Out Jackson
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins could only laugh when he was asked about the notion that the league has figured out Jackson during an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" show.
After he stopped chuckling, Hawkins said: "Everybody's going to talk and say what they have to say, and everyone has their own opinions. I feel you just let the tape talk."
The comment about Jackson was made by former Kansas City Chiefs and current Washington Commanders defensive end Charles Omenihu on the “Speakeasy” podcast last week.
Hawkins, who signed with the Ravens this offseason, has played against Jackson twice and knows exactly how hard the two-time MVP is to prepare for.
"You can be in coverage for like four to maybe 10 seconds, because he's going to run around, scramble, and throw a bomb," Hawkins said. "Or you may have everybody covered, and he can scramble for like 20 to 30 yards and he can extend a drive. He can just do everything. He's electrifying and he's a great player."
Hawkins is looking forward to being Jackson's teammate.
"He's an extraordinary player, a generational talent," Hawkins said. "The guy can do it all. I want to help him win. Whatever I can do on my end to help him win, I'm going to do."
Hawkins is also excited to play alongside Hamilton.
"He's the best in the game. Dude does it all," Hawkins said. "Extremely is a baller. Get the ball, make plays, sure tackler, all over the field."