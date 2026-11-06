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Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Jaguars

Nov 06, 2026 at 11:57 AM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

C Cam Jurgens
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Cam Jurgens

The Ravens traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett Friday. They will hope that trade bodes as well as their deal for center Cam Jurgens has looked so far.

Jurgens posted the Ravens' highest offensive grade (72.7) from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night.

Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten (66.4) and left guard John Simpson (65.8) had Baltimore's second- and third-best grades among those who played at least 10 offensive snaps.

Here are other takeaways from the Ravens' grades and snap counts versus the Jaguars:

  • Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell had the Ravens' highest defensive grade at 80.6, and defensive tackle Travis Jones was second at 79.1. The Ravens held the Jaguars' strong rushing attack to just 2.6 yards per rush.
  • With Nate Wiggins sidelined by an illness, the Ravens leaned more heavily on Chidobe Awuzie (40 snaps) and T.J. Tampa (27 snaps) at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey played 44 of the Ravens' 56 defensive snaps as the Ravens rotated their corners more.
  • Though he was in coverage on the Jaguars' 52-yard completion on their second offensive play, Humphrey had the defense's highest coverage grade (68.9) and fourth-highest overall grade (70.1).
  • Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed eight of his 10 downfield attempts (10+ air yards) for 193 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens, his most downfield passing yards in a game and second-highest downfield completion rate (80%) of the season, per Next Gen Stats.
  • Outside linebacker Mike Green (34) ended up playing more snaps than Trey Hendrickson (31) as the score got lopsided in the second half.
  • The only Ravens defender who played all 56 snaps was safety Malaki Starks. Safety Kyle Hamilton left the game with a hip injury after 32 snaps.

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