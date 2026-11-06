Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Jaguars

The Ravens traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett Friday. They will hope that trade bodes as well as their deal for center Cam Jurgens has looked so far.

Jurgens posted the Ravens' highest offensive grade (72.7) from Pro Football Focus (PFF) in the Ravens' 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night.

Ravens right tackle Roger Rosengarten (66.4) and left guard John Simpson (65.8) had Baltimore's second- and third-best grades among those who played at least 10 offensive snaps.