It's the third time Rivers has been inactive this season. Hawkins returned to practice at limited capacity this week but was ruled out by Minter on Friday. He will miss his fourth straight game.

The Ravens elevated blocking tight end Nick Vannett and wide receiver Chris Moore from their practice squad for Monday night's game. Baltimore also signed offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to the 53-man roster.

Perhaps the biggest piece of injury news heading into the game was that top Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out on Sunday due to his back issue.

The Chargers also activated veteran tight end David Njoku from injured reserve for the game. It's his first game back since suffering a fibula injury in September.