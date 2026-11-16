Head Coach Jesse Minter hinted this week at the possibility of some lineup changes on the Ravens' defense, but there aren't any major shakeups in the team's inactives.
Jacoby Brissett will make his Ravens debut in place of injured Lamar Jackson (thumb), but the Ravens are otherwise relatively healthy for "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Chargers, as five of Baltimore's six inactive players are healthy scratches.
Baltimore's inactives are as follows:
- WR Elijah Sarratt
- FS Jaylinn Hawkins
- CB Chandler Rivers
- G Emery Jones Jr.
- DT Aeneas Peebles
- QB Kedon Slovis (third quarterback)
It's the third time Rivers has been inactive this season. Hawkins returned to practice at limited capacity this week but was ruled out by Minter on Friday. He will miss his fourth straight game.
The Ravens elevated blocking tight end Nick Vannett and wide receiver Chris Moore from their practice squad for Monday night's game. Baltimore also signed offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to the 53-man roster.
Perhaps the biggest piece of injury news heading into the game was that top Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out on Sunday due to his back issue.
The Chargers also activated veteran tight end David Njoku from injured reserve for the game. It's his first game back since suffering a fibula injury in September.
The Ravens did not activate rookie running back Adam Randall (neck/hamstring) from injured reserve. He would need to be activated by Wednesday to play this season, or he will remain on injured reserve the rest of the way.