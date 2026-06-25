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Ravens to Hold Training Camp Practice at University of Maryland

Jun 25, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that the team will hold an 11 a.m. training camp practice at the University of Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 1. The ticketed (details below) practice is free to the public, making it an accessible opportunity for fans across the region to watch the Ravens prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

The event marks a historic milestone as the first-ever NFL practice held at SECU Stadium, home of the Maryland Terrapins' football program. It also represents the Ravens' inaugural fan engagement event in Prince George's County, further strengthening the team's connection to communities throughout the greater Maryland area.

"We are excited to bring training camp to the University of Maryland and expand our connection with Ravens fans in Prince George's County," Ravens President Sashi Brown stated. "This unique collaboration deepens our roots throughout Maryland, while allowing our team to practice at one of the nation's best collegiate athletic facilities."

The training camp practice will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-12. Additionally, the event will feature interactive children's activities and fan activations, plus appearances by the Ravens Cheerleaders and performances by Baltimore's Marching Ravens. Concession stands will also be open, and on-campus parking will be available for $10 per car.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Baltimore Ravens to SECU Stadium on August 1 for this special open practice," said Jim Smith, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at the University of Maryland. "This event reflects our partnership with one of the premier organizations in professional sports and creates a unique opportunity for fans across the region to come together on our campus. We look forward to an exciting day that connects Terps and Ravens fans while celebrating the pride and passion that make Maryland such a special place."

To Claim Free Tickets to the Ravens' UMD Stadium Practice

Beginning Thursday, July 9, fans must visit www.baltimoreravens.com/stadiumpractice or the Ravens Mobile App to claim tickets to the University of Maryland practice. Tickets are limited, and the online reservation operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ravens Home Marketing Area (HMA) Expansion

This past April, the NFL passed a resolution updating the league's BV-1 policy, which governs how teams market, sell sponsorships and activate their respective brands. The new framework expanded the Ravens' home marketing area (HMA) – defined by where clubs can operate commercially, particularly in shared markets – providing the organization formal access to Maryland's Prince George's County and Montgomery County, both of which will be shared with the Washington Commanders.

The change gives the Ravens a greater ability to engage directly with tens of thousands of fans across these counties through content, community programs, school visits, flag football, watch parties and a more consistent local presence.

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