Mailbag: What's the Ravens' Plan at Kicker?

Brown: Yes, there was speculation that Baltimore might pursue kicker Blake Grupe, who was claimed by the New York Jets after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.
Whether the Ravens had interest or not, the Jets had a higher waiver claim and grabbed Grupe after he lost a kicker competition with Spencer Shrader this summer in Indianapolis.
Signing Jake Moody to the practice squad gives Baltimore experienced insurance at the position after Tyler Loop missed three of eight field goals in the preseason. Head Coach Jesse Minter has familiarity with Moody from their days together at Michigan and Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown's son, Tyler Brown, also worked with Moody at Michigan. Now, the Ravens have a chance to work with him themselves.
While Moody struggled in 2024, making just 24 of 34 field goals, he was 18-of-20 last season for the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders and went 21-of-25 in his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. He also made three field goals in Super Bowl LVIII.
Minter addressed the kicker situation after Monday's practice.
"I have a lot of confidence in Tyler still," Minter said. "He's had a great training camp. I expect him to be our kicker going into Indianapolis, but I think, again, you're always trying to just have every scenario covered."
Baltimore needs consistency at the kicker position in a league where many games are decided in the last few minutes. Moody's presence on the practice squad gives Loop even more reason moving forward to reward the Ravens for the trust they've had in him.
Bonnie Naylor Hirt (via Facebook): Are we ready to go to the Super Bowl???
Mink: The Super Bowl is the goal for all 32 teams. In reality, there's probably only a handful that have the ingredients required to do so. I think the Ravens are one of those teams. FOX Sports' Steven Ruiz agrees, listing the Ravens as one of just seven teams capable of winning this season's Super Bowl.
Baltimore's defense is going to be fearsome. The starters dominated in two days of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings and one day with the Washington Commanders. The backups dominated in all three preseason games. With Head Coach Jesse Minter calling the shots and a defensive depth chart loaded with talent on all three levels, it has the chance to be stingy and make splash plays with turnovers and sacks.
The offense is a bigger question mark because the scheme is a more dramatic change than what was being done on defense. Plus, much of it hinges on Lamar Jackson staying healthy and having a rebound season, which he is absolutely capable of doing. Last week, Jackson said he feels like he's in a "great place with this offense right now." New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is super impressive (read my feature story to see why). With such a detail-oriented offense and so many changes, including the personnel along the offensive line and at tight end, some patience may be required. But by season's end, I expect this offense will be humming.
With all that said, just because you're good enough to reach the Super Bowl doesn't mean you're going to do it. Baltimore was a Super Bowl favorite last year at this time but didn't make the playoffs. The Ravens were also arguably the NFL's best team in 2019 and 2023 but fell short both times. Their focus is on winning each game, getting better, and, as Minter has stressed this offseason, playing their best when the best is needed. That especially applies in the playoffs, but the Ravens have to get there first.
Brown: Randall has been bothered by an undisclosed injury and did not play in the Ravens' second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He returned to action against the Commanders, but the Ravens placed him on injured reserve/designated for return, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Minter wants to give the rookie running back time to get back to full strength.
"He is dealing with something enough that we feel like this is the best situation for him to get really healthy," Minter said. "I think he has a bright future for us. I think he is in a position to be able to come back and help us, but it just gives him the opportunity to get fully healthy."
Raynard Mccullough (via Facebook): Is there a way to utilize Elijah Sarratt more than Ja'Kobi Lane to start the season?
Mink: I don't know why the Ravens would do that. Sarratt had a solid training camp and preseason. He's flashed his potential as a sure-handed receiver who can pick up yards after the catch. Lane, meanwhile, had a spectacular training camp and preseason.
In my opinion, Lane won the No. 3 wide receiver spot that was an open competition at the start of the summer. His ability to play above the rim and stress defenses gives the Ravens a weapon they haven't had in a while. Lane will be an important piece of this offense and could put up big-time production in his rookie year.
Given that I expect Devontez Walker to also have a significant role in the offense, Sarratt will likely be deployed mostly on special teams.