Mailbag: What's the Ravens' Plan at Kicker?

Bonnie Naylor Hirt (via Facebook): Are we ready to go to the Super Bowl???

Mink: The Super Bowl is the goal for all 32 teams. In reality, there's probably only a handful that have the ingredients required to do so. I think the Ravens are one of those teams. FOX Sports' Steven Ruiz agrees, listing the Ravens as one of just seven teams capable of winning this season's Super Bowl.

Baltimore's defense is going to be fearsome. The starters dominated in two days of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings and one day with the Washington Commanders. The backups dominated in all three preseason games. With Head Coach Jesse Minter calling the shots and a defensive depth chart loaded with talent on all three levels, it has the chance to be stingy and make splash plays with turnovers and sacks.

The offense is a bigger question mark because the scheme is a more dramatic change than what was being done on defense. Plus, much of it hinges on Lamar Jackson staying healthy and having a rebound season, which he is absolutely capable of doing. Last week, Jackson said he feels like he's in a "great place with this offense right now." New Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is super impressive (read my feature story to see why). With such a detail-oriented offense and so many changes, including the personnel along the offensive line and at tight end, some patience may be required. But by season's end, I expect this offense will be humming.