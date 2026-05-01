Ravens Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

Ioane will wear the same number he had at Penn State, taking it over from Vinson. Young's No. 9 was last worn by kicker Justin Tucker. Lane's No. 6 jersey was last worn by wide receiver Anthony Miller in 2024 and linebacker Patrick Queen before him. Sarratt's No. 13 belonged to quarterback Devin Leary last season.

Hibner will fill the jersey of Charlie Kolar, who departed for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after wearing No. 88 for the Ravens. Rivers replaces safety Ar'Darius Washington, who's now with the Giants, in No. 29.

Cuevas' No. 85 is the same number worn by legend wide receiver Derrick Mason from 2005-2010. Randall's No. 23 was last worn by cornerback Jaire Alexander during his brief stint in Baltimore last season.

The Ravens' new punter, Eckley, takes over No. 30 after undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery III wore it to start last season. Benny takes over No. 99 from Odafe Oweh, who the Ravens traded midseason last year, and Beerntsen will wear the same number he wore at Northwestern.