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Ravens Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

May 01, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

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The newest Ravens have their jersey numbers.

As the Ravens' 2026 draft class hits the field for the first time for rookie minicamp Friday, they'll be wearing these numbers:

  • G Vega Ioane – No. 71
  • OLB Zion Young – No. 9
  • WR Ja'Kobi Lane – No. 6
  • WR Elijah Sarratt – No. 13
  • TE Matt Hibner – No. 88
  • CB Chandler Rivers – No. 29
  • TE Josh Cuevas – No. 85
  • RB Adam Randall – No. 23
  • P Ryan Eckley – No. 30
  • DL Rayshaun Benny – No. 99
  • G Evan Beerntsen – No. 60

Several returning players have also switched numbers:

  • WR LaJohntay Wester – No. 10 (was No. 83)
  • OLB Mike Green – No. 15 (was No. 45)
  • OT Carson Vinson – No. 74 (was No. 71)
  • WR Xavier Guillory – No. 16 (was No. 87)
  • CB Amani Oruwariye – No. 25 (was No. 36)
  • WR Dayton Wade – No. 18 (was No. 82)
  • G Jared Penning – No. 68 (was No. 74)

Ioane will wear the same number he had at Penn State, taking it over from Vinson. Young's No. 9 was last worn by kicker Justin Tucker. Lane's No. 6 jersey was last worn by wide receiver Anthony Miller in 2024 and linebacker Patrick Queen before him. Sarratt's No. 13 belonged to quarterback Devin Leary last season.

Hibner will fill the jersey of Charlie Kolar, who departed for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after wearing No. 88 for the Ravens. Rivers replaces safety Ar'Darius Washington, who's now with the Giants, in No. 29.

Cuevas' No. 85 is the same number worn by legend wide receiver Derrick Mason from 2005-2010. Randall's No. 23 was last worn by cornerback Jaire Alexander during his brief stint in Baltimore last season.

The Ravens' new punter, Eckley, takes over No. 30 after undrafted rookie Reuben Lowery III wore it to start last season. Benny takes over No. 99 from Odafe Oweh, who the Ravens traded midseason last year, and Beerntsen will wear the same number he wore at Northwestern.

Wester takes No. 10 from DeAndre Hopkins, who is still on the free-agent market.

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