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Steve Bisciotti Made His First Ravens Draft Pick

Apr 25, 2026 at 08:50 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

RB Adam Randall
Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
RB Adam Randall

Steve Biscoitti loves the NFL Draft and has been the Ravens' majority owner since 2004.

After all those years in the Ravens' draft room, the boss wanted to call one of the shots.

Bisciotti made his first pick as Ravens owner, General Manager Eric DeCosta revealed Saturday, minutes after Baltimore wrapped its 11-member class of 2026.

Bisciotti selected running back Adam Randall out of Clemson with pick No. 174, the Ravens' last fifth-round pick of the round.

"When we were down in Florida, Steve was begging for a draft pick and he owns the team. I said, 'Yes, Steve, of course you can have a draft pick,'" DeCosta said.

"So we decided on our last fifth-round pick. He did his research and studied the tape, talked to people. He has a really good relationship with the Clemson head coach [Dabo Swinney]."

Randall is an intriguing prospect as a converted wide receiver who stands in at an imposing 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, earning him the nickname "Baby Julio" after former Falcons star receiver Julio Jones. He has elite athleticism with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at his size.

In his first year as a starter last season, Randall posted 814 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 254 yards and another three scores. He also offers additional positional value as a kickoff returner who averaged 23.2 yards on 13 attempts.

DeCosta called Randall a "jackknife" player who could fill multiple roles on the team.

"I think Adam Randall is one of the more unique players in this draft," Swinney stated following the Ravens' pick. "I told a couple of GMs before the draft that I think he's a steal. He's like getting three players with one pick because I think he's just scraping the surface of what he can do as a pro football player."

DeCosta also said Randall has "one of the best makeups in this draft" off the field. He suffered a torn ACL during spring practice his first year at Clemson but returned to the field less than six months later. Randall also played through broken bones in his hands in 2022 and 2023.

He used his NIL funds to build a barbershop and salon in his hometown of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and his father oversaw the construction. Randall was a two-time All-ACC Honor Roll recipient and graduated with a degree in management. His teammates voted him a team captain, and he roomed with quarterback Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round selection by the Jets.

Now, Randall will join a backfield with Derrick Henry, veteran Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali, and he can't wait to play with Lamar Jackson.

"We're going to do some damage with all three of us in the backfield," Randall said of playing with Henry and Jackson. "I think my receiving ability out of the backfield makes me a matchup nightmare."

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