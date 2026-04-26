Steve Bisciotti Made His First Ravens Draft Pick

DeCosta called Randall a "jackknife" player who could fill multiple roles on the team.

"I think Adam Randall is one of the more unique players in this draft," Swinney stated following the Ravens' pick. "I told a couple of GMs before the draft that I think he's a steal. He's like getting three players with one pick because I think he's just scraping the surface of what he can do as a pro football player."

DeCosta also said Randall has "one of the best makeups in this draft" off the field. He suffered a torn ACL during spring practice his first year at Clemson but returned to the field less than six months later. Randall also played through broken bones in his hands in 2022 and 2023.

He used his NIL funds to build a barbershop and salon in his hometown of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and his father oversaw the construction. Randall was a two-time All-ACC Honor Roll recipient and graduated with a degree in management. His teammates voted him a team captain, and he roomed with quarterback Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round selection by the Jets.

Now, Randall will join a backfield with Derrick Henry, veteran Justice Hill, and Rasheen Ali, and he can't wait to play with Lamar Jackson.