Late for Work: Calais Campbell's Reported Return Could Give Ravens Their 'Best Defensive Line in Years'

Pundit Believes Lions Were Team That Backed Out of Trade With Ravens in First Round

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he had talks with a team about trading down in the first round on Thursday night, but the team – which he didn't name – ultimately decided to stay put. DeCosta added during an appearance on “The Lounge” podcast that the furthest he would go back was from No. 14 to No. 17.

According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, the Ravens were set to get a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and a fourth-round pick in 2027, but the other team backed out of the deal.

Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman believes the Lions, who owned the 17th pick, were the team that called the Ravens about a trade. Detroit ended up standing pat and selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller.

"First, [DeCosta] mentions this team would have kept them in the teens. That fits because the Ravens would have moved down from 14 to 17 in a trade with Detroit," Reisman wrote. "Additionally, he mentions the compensation of an extra fourth-round pick in the next two drafts. That's certainly notable because the Lions didn't have any third-round picks to trade this year.

"However, the most compelling argument is the trade falling through. Why would an agreed-upon trade fall through at the last minute? Well, look who picked right before the Ravens: the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams made the shocking pick of quarterback Ty Simpson, and it's quite possible that caught the Lions off-guard as much as it did everyone else. And, as [Lions GM Brad] Holmes' openly admitted, once the Rams made their pick, Detroit no longer had an interest in a trade up, knowing that Miller— or another talented player — was much more likely to land at 17."

It would have been nice to get additional picks, but the Ravens ultimately got a player they highly coveted in Penn State guard Vega Ioane, who DeCosta said was his favorite prospect in the draft.