Ravens Envision an Isaiah Likely Role for Matt Hibner

Studying his film, the Ravens loved watching the variety of routes that Hibner ran at SMU. He lined up all over the formation and showed his versatility as a receiver and blocker. The Ravens also liked how Hibner was a friendly target on scramble drills, often finding his way open for dual-threat SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. Likely and Jackson made many plays together on extended plays.

"Athletic guy, catching radius, smart as heck, very productive this year," DeCosta said. "Checked off a lot of boxes. He reminded us of Isaiah Likely in some ways when we made that pick."

Hibner displays a sense of awareness running routes, and the Ravens showed a sense of urgency when they traded up to get him. Nine tight ends had already been chosen when the fourth round began. DeCosta wanted Hibner and didn't think he could afford to wait any longer.