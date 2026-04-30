Ravens Envision an Isaiah Likely Role for Matt Hibner

The Ravens' desire to draft tight end Matt Hibner was clear when they jumped a whopping 21 spots from the fifth to the fourth round to get him.
This week on "The Lounge" podcast, General Manager Eric DeCosta detailed why the Ravens made such an aggressive move and explained where he should fit into Baltimore's offense.
Isaiah Likely had 69 receptions for seven touchdowns over the past two seasons, and his departure in free agency left a void that needed to be filled by a pass-catching tight end.
Hibner broke out as a receiver after transferring to SMU, posting 31 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns last season, and the Ravens believe he has even more to offer. The tape shows a field-stretching tight end and the Combine testing numbers backed it up, as Hibner's 4.57 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical jump were among the best in his class.
Hibner was thrilled when the Ravens dialed his number. Baltimore drafted another tight end in the fifth round, Josh Cuevas of Alabama, but Hibner expects to be primarily used as another target for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.
"I see myself as more of an Isaiah Likely type of fit," Hibner said. "Being able to play inline is important, but also being able to get downfield and make plays and be a consistent pass catcher as well."
Studying his film, the Ravens loved watching the variety of routes that Hibner ran at SMU. He lined up all over the formation and showed his versatility as a receiver and blocker. The Ravens also liked how Hibner was a friendly target on scramble drills, often finding his way open for dual-threat SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. Likely and Jackson made many plays together on extended plays.
"Athletic guy, catching radius, smart as heck, very productive this year," DeCosta said. "Checked off a lot of boxes. He reminded us of Isaiah Likely in some ways when we made that pick."
Hibner displays a sense of awareness running routes, and the Ravens showed a sense of urgency when they traded up to get him. Nine tight ends had already been chosen when the fourth round began. DeCosta wanted Hibner and didn't think he could afford to wait any longer.
"We don't often trade up for players," DeCosta said. "There had been a run on tight ends. There weren't a lot of guys left that we really coveted. He was one guy we thought could really come in and help us this year. It made a lot of sense for us to do it. When we watched his tape, we saw this guy who could really stretch the field and make plays in the passing game."
The Lounge #916: Eric DeCosta Shares New Insights Into Ravens' 2026 Draft
Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing sit down with General Manager Eric DeCosta to review the Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft, including the conversation while on the clock in the first round, the possibilities of more trades, why Ja'Kobi Lane and Matt Hibner were drafted above consensus, why the Ravens didn't draft a center, and much more.
A local product from Lake Braddock (Va.) High School, Hibner and the Ravens reached a comfort level with each other throughout the draft process. He had a strong showing at the Combine and followed that with an impressive workout and interview at the Ravens' local Pro Day. Before transferring to SMU, the 24-year-old Hibner played at Michigan during two seasons when Head Coach Jesse Minter was the Wolverines' defensive coordinator.
"I've seen this guy in some really bloody, physical nine-on-sevens, two, three or four years ago, being a really physical blocker, even maybe more so than showed up and what they were asking him to do at SMU," Minter said. "We are excited about him."
Hibner looks forward to being mentored by veteran tight end Mark Andrews, the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. With the additions of Hibner and Cuevas, tight end will remain a position of strength. It's the fifth time in franchise history that the Ravens have double-dipped at tight end in the same draft class, and it has worked out well before.
"I really can't think of a better fit, honestly," Hibner said. I'm looking forward to it. I can't wait."