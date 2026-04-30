Why the Ravens Are Having a Tougher Time Finding Draft Bargains

Speaking on "The Lounge" podcast days following the draft, DeCosta called it a "phenomenon."

"The consensus board didn't exist years ago, right? It's a newer thing. And I think over the last three years or so, more teams seem to be drafting the same as the Ravens," DeCosta said.

"There seems to be an alignment in some ways of boards. And some of that might be based on modeling and analytics and more data being used, some of that data, which is industry data and various things. I'm not sure if that's good or not."

DeCosta recalls prospects the Ravens had ranked higher on their board than the consensus. That would indicate that Baltimore could, theoretically, wait longer to draft that player and get a bargain on a player it really liked.

However, DeCosta has found that such players have often been scooped up by other teams closer to where the Ravens had them ranked than the consensus board.