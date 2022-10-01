Ravens Make Three Roster Moves Before Facing Bills

The Ravens made three roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Baltimore signed cornerback Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster after terminating his contract from the practice squad.

The Ravens also elevated outside linebacker Brandon Copeland and offensive tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad for the game.

Seymour, 28, is a strong special teams player and valued reserve cornerback who played in nine games and started two for the Ravens last season. He may have made the original 53-man roster but suffered an injury in the preseason finale and landed on the practice squad.

Copeland signed with the Ravens last week and registered a sack in his first game. The Sykesville native played 39% of the defensive snaps in his first game and could see even more action this week if Justin Houston (groin, doubtful) doesn't play.