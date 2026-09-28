 Skip to main content
Advertising

Kyle Hamilton Calls Defensive Woes 'Unacceptable'

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:44 PM
Author Image
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

S Kyle Hamilton
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton was happy to leave Rio de Janeiro with a victory over the Cowboys, but he was not pleased with how the defense played overall.

"Guys had their moments on defense, but it is unacceptable for us to keep putting ourselves in this position in the fourth quarter," Hamilton said. "They should not have to go out there and score 30 points for us to win.

"It is unacceptable to be saying we are a 'Ravens defense' or whatever that means at this point and be going out there and doing that. Obviously, we have a new staff in, so it is on the players. We have to get it fixed as players and do right by these guys to put us in better positions."

Baltimore played some of its best defense in the red zone. On Dallas' opening drive, Roquan Smith blitzed and sacked Dak Prescott on third-and-goal from the one, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.

On Dallas' final possession, the Ravens forced Dallas to settle for a field goal   after the Cowboys had a first-and-goal from the two following  a controversial pass interference call on Nate Wiggins. Instead of taking the lead, Dallas tied the game at 31-31, setting the stage Tyler Loop's game-winning 56-yard field goal.

"We could have done better, so we are going to check the tape and get better from it," said defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2 of last season after his serious neck injury.

The Ravens limited Dallas' explosive plays in the first half, but CeeDee Lamb (seven catches, 112 yards) had a 49-yard reception in the second half, while George Pickens (seven catches, 82 yards) also hurt Baltimore. The Ravens missed tackles on Dallas' final two drives that almost cost them a victory.

"Myself, giving up some explosive passes there in the fourth, we did not play, I would say, to the standard we wanted," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "The defense kind of let up some points, the offense was able to move the ball and then special teams just capped it off."

Head Coach Jesse Minter would like see the Ravens make more defensive stops, but he was pleased they did enough to win.

"We didn't finish the game the way I would have liked to on defense over the last quarter, but they got the ball first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with a chance to win the game, and we hold them to a field goal," Minter said.
"Major credit to those guys straining all the way to the end. It's a baby step for us, but we're never going to apologize for winning a game."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Ravens Break Down Last-Second Pass Play That Set Up Game-Winning Field Goal Against Cowboys

Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers connected on a 27-yard pass that set up Tyler Loop's eventual game-winning field goal.

news

Ravens Lose Two Centers to Injuries, Thrusting Vega Ioane Into Action

The Ravens will have to find a solution at center with injuries piling up.

news

The Breakdown: A Trip to Rio Becomes Remarkable for Ravens

Tyler Loop has his best moment in Brazil. Lamar Jackson puts on an international show. The injuries at center have become a major concern.

news

'Your Legacy Is Starting Now': Tyler Loop Gets Redemption With Game-Winning Kick

Tyler Loop's 56-yard game-winning kick is the 'start of his legacy,' in Lamar Jackson's eyes.

news

Game Recap: Ravens Beat Cowboys on Last-Second Field Goal From Tyler Loop

Tyler Loop gave the Ravens a wild victory in Rio with a buzzer-beating 56-yard field goal.

news

Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Playing vs. Cowboys in Brazil

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) will not play, meaning Carson Vinson will make his first career start.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys, Week 3

The Ravens look to start 2-0 in their home opener.

news

Ravens Elevate K'Von Wallace From Practice Squad

Wallace will be a part of the Ravens' 53-man roster for the first time this season.

news

50 Words or Less: Brazil Trip Could Put Ravens Back on Track

The Ravens can't afford to let the penalty bug keep biting them. Getting pressure on Dak Prescott is a must. KaVontae Turpin poses a threat to Baltimore's kickoff coverage.

news

Zay Flowers Has a 'Real Opportunity' to Play vs. Cowboys; Nnamdi Madubuike Poised for Debut

Ronnie Stanley (toe) has been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Feel Good After Long Flight to Brazil

The Ravens spent time in the pool to help their legs recover. Will Lamar Jackson test the Cowboys' defense by running more? Baltimore feels ready to adjust to the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium. The Ravens are excited to see how fans react to NFL football on Sunday.

Advertising