Kyle Hamilton Calls Defensive Woes 'Unacceptable'

The Ravens limited Dallas' explosive plays in the first half, but CeeDee Lamb (seven catches, 112 yards) had a 49-yard reception in the second half, while George Pickens (seven catches, 82 yards) also hurt Baltimore. The Ravens missed tackles on Dallas' final two drives that almost cost them a victory.

"Myself, giving up some explosive passes there in the fourth, we did not play, I would say, to the standard we wanted," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "The defense kind of let up some points, the offense was able to move the ball and then special teams just capped it off."

Head Coach Jesse Minter would like see the Ravens make more defensive stops, but he was pleased they did enough to win.