Long Live the King: Derrick Henry Reflects on Titans Departure As He Prepares to Face Them for the First Time

After the Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in their regular-season finale on Jan. 7, 2024, Derrick Henry went to midfield and was handed a microphone.

The moment wasn't scripted. Henry spoke from his heart.

"Titans fans. I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life," Henry said to cheers.

The writing was on the wall. Both sides knew it. His time as a Titan was probably up.

But that doesn't mean Henry doesn't still feel some sort of way about how it went down, which has re-surfaced this week as he prepares to face his former team for the first time Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It's still like family there, so it's always love," Henry said Wednesday. "But it's not going to be much love on Sunday though."

Over his first two seasons with the Ravens, Henry led the NFL in rushing yards (3,516) and rushing touchdowns (32). Through the first three games this season, he has the fifth-most rushing yards (301) and the most rushing touchdowns (six) in the league.

Even though change felt inevitable, it still begs the question: how could the franchise that drafted him let a future Hall of Famer walk out the door when he still had so much left in the tank?

"I'd be lying if I didn't say those feelings didn't cross my mind," Henry said.

After getting off to a sluggish start in his NFL career, Henry had become one of the best running backs during his time in Tennessee. The heart and soul of their offense, he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 when he topped 2,000 rushing yards.

The Titans went to the playoffs in four of five years between 2017 and 2021, renewing a heated rivalry with the Ravens along the way. Henry led Tennessee to the AFC Championship in 2019 after upsetting the top-seeded Ravens in the Divisional Round.

But when the Titans went 7-10 in 2022, Henry felt the winds of change coming. After they went 6-11 in 2023, it was clear they were poised for a rebuild.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel was fired after six seasons. The team was ready to move on from veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and hand the reigns to second-year quarterback Will Levis, who they drafted with the first pick in the second round the year before.

Titans Owner Amy Adams Strunk wanted to transition to a "pro-style" offense under new head coach Brian Callahan. Apparently, that didn't include Henry, the big-bodied running back who wasn't used much in the passing game.

Henry said the Titans didn't make him a contract offer.

"They shipped me out," Henry joked Wednesday. "Well no, I mean, I wouldn't say like that. It's always love. But no, they didn't offer — not at all."

Asked how that felt after everything he had done for the franchise, Henry said it was "bittersweet."

"I would have loved to hear from them and give them a shot, but it didn't happen," Henry said. "I wasn't sad, because I already saw the writing on the wall, so I just had to move on and see who else wanted to give me an opportunity.

"I think I knew the writing was on the wall throughout that season, and they were ready to move on. Good things don't last forever. So, it was time for me to find a new home, and I knew what home I wanted to be [at], and it was here. So, God is good."

How that all went down did give Henry extra motivation, though. He was coming off a season in which he averaged a career-low in yards per attempt. He had just turned 30 years old – widely considered the point at which running backs hit a wall.

"I was coming off a season that I felt like wasn't my best, and obviously I'd been the franchise player there for some years, and they didn't offer me — so there was a little motivation behind that," Henry said.

The Titans signed free agent running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract. The Ravens originally signed Henry to a two-year, reported $16 million deal. They both averaged $8 million per year.

Pollard topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Titans andcaught 74 passes,so it's not like their signing didn't work out.

But Henry is Henry.

"I feel like there are certain people that come across this league who are so impactful on the football field and just are like uniquely gifted that, you know, you have to find a way to keep them, no matter the circumstance," Ravens veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. "He wasn't going to just fall off a cliff. He trains too hard. He works too hard."

Campbell saw that when he was teammates with Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals. Fitzgerald played all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals, from 2004-20. He had five different head coaches and multiple regime changes over that span.

Campbell said he heard stories along the way about how the Cardinals could've gotten good value for Fitzgerald if they were to trade him, but they refused.

"[Cardinals Owner] Mr. [Michael] Bidwill was like, "Yeah, nah, Larry's a lifer here," Campbell said. "Derrick Henry falls in that category.