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News & Notes: Tavius Robinson Will Miss Remainder of Season

Oct 23, 2026 at 03:22 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Tavius Robinson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson

Outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (pectoral) has suffered a season-ending injury, Head Coach Jesse Minter announced on Friday.

Robinson was off to the best start of his four-year career, leading the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (eight), along with 18 tackles.

Playing a career-high 72% of the defensive snaps through Week 6, Robinson was having consistent impact as both a run stopper and pass rusher during a contract year.

"I feel for him, more than anything," Minter said. "How hard he works, the year he was having, what he brings to the group. You feel really bad for him going through it, you feel good about the guys we have, opportunities for guys to step in and get more reps."

Robinson's absence creates an opportunity for rookies Zion Young and Ethan Burke to earn more playing time.

"Those guys have progressed really well," Minter said. "They're at that point where you don't feel like they're rookies anymore. They understand the physicality, what we're trying to do. Excited to see those guys potentially get more snaps."

Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled Out vs. Bengals

Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out for the Bengals game, which will impact the safety rotation for Baltimore. Hawkins has played at least 82% of the defensive snaps in four of his six starts.

The Ravens' base defense is a three-safety look that includes Hawkins, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. However, Baltimore has many interchangeable parts in its secondary. With Hawkins out, safeties Keondre Jackson and K'Von Wallace could see more playing time, along with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Keyon Martin.

Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece that could be moved further away from the line of scrimmage and Marlon Humphrey has often been used as a nickel cornerback during his career. With so much versatility, the Ravens have options.

"We feel good about the depth with have there, with Chido potentially getting more snaps, some of the other safeties, K'Von and Keondre, guys that have put a lot of work in," Minter said. "Obviously, Kyle can move around and do a lot of different things.

"I thought Keyon handled himself pretty well last game. I feel good about the pieces we have back there to be able to play the way we need to play."

Zion Young Feels Ready to Step Up

Second-round pick Zion Young has played 35% of the defensive snaps and has been itching for more opportunities. Young wants to make sure that Baltimore's defense doesn't take a step back, but he knows how well Robinson was playing.

"It's really tough, a guy that can stop the run and rush the passer," Young said. "It's a lot, but we got guys. I wish him a speedy recovery, love him like my own brother."

Young will try to get his first career sack against Joe Burrow and should have a bigger role in the outside linebacker rotation led by Trey Hendrickson and Mike Green. Hendrickson's teammates want him to have a big game, facing the Bengals for the first time since he left them to sign with the Ravens in free agency.

Young was drafted as a rugged edge defender and has proven himself in that regard. He has the Ravens' fifth-highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

"Moving forward, I'll have more opportunity to rush the passer," Young said. "I'm most definitely going to try and fill that role knowing Tavius is gone. Just fly around and be me, a guy with a lot of energy."

Keondre Jackson Is 'Ready to Go Make Some Plays' on Defense

Jackson has established himself as a special teams dynamo, and he's eagerly awaiting his opportunity to prove himself on defense.

Jackson has yet to log a defensive snap this season but could be called into action after Hawkins' knee injury.

"Just make sure you're always ready. That's what it is for me, man," Jackson said. "I know I'm capable, I'm real confident, I'm ready to go out there and make plays. So whenever [No.] 39's called, man, I'll be ready to go make some plays on defense."

Jackson was a playmaker who made several interceptions during Ravens training camp. He continued his strong play during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Doing so in a regular-season game is the next step.

Jackson is a bigger-bodied safety at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and a high-energy, aggressive tackler. He said he constantly is in Hamilton's ear, asking him questions.

"He drops a lot of gems for me," Jackson said. "Having Kyle in the room is always an amazing place to start my game."

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