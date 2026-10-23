News & Notes: Tavius Robinson Will Miss Remainder of Season

Jaylinn Hawkins Ruled Out vs. Bengals

Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has been ruled out for the Bengals game, which will impact the safety rotation for Baltimore. Hawkins has played at least 82% of the defensive snaps in four of his six starts.

The Ravens' base defense is a three-safety look that includes Hawkins, Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks. However, Baltimore has many interchangeable parts in its secondary. With Hawkins out, safeties Keondre Jackson and K'Von Wallace could see more playing time, along with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Keyon Martin.

Hamilton is the ultimate chess piece that could be moved further away from the line of scrimmage and Marlon Humphrey has often been used as a nickel cornerback during his career. With so much versatility, the Ravens have options.

"We feel good about the depth with have there, with Chido potentially getting more snaps, some of the other safeties, K'Von and Keondre, guys that have put a lot of work in," Minter said. "Obviously, Kyle can move around and do a lot of different things.