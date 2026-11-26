Using that platform effectively starts with listening.

My encouragement to my colleagues throughout the league is simple: Don't start with what you want to give. Start with finding out what your community actually needs.

In my role with the Ravens, I spend time having conversations with nonprofits and community leaders to understand their needs, while also considering the interests of our players, ownership, partners and the NFL. No organization can be everything to everyone. But the goal is to understand where our resources, relationships, and name can come together to make a real impact.

An example of identifying the need: We partnered with the Maryland Book Bank and quickly discovered that it had plenty of books but needed a better way to get them into children's hands. Together we turned that need into the Ravens Bookmobile, essentially a library on wheels, that has brought more than 1.3 million books to kids across Maryland.

Working in this industry for more than 15 years, I have watched philanthropy as a whole evolve. Writing checks, providing grants, and showing up to volunteer still matter, and they always will. But I also believe teams should be asking how they can take their support to the next level.

For professional sports teams like ours, that has meant turning more of our attention toward longer-term legacy projects and investing strategically in initiatives that span multiple pillars and touch community members at different stages of their lives. We're trying to look holistically at what support can entail as children grow up, from early education to athletics, college access, and career opportunities.

That approach can be seen in our multimillion-dollar investments in long-term initiatives, including the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center, college access and career readiness programs through CollegeBound Foundation, Bridges Baltimore, and College Track, and scholarship support through the Ravens Foundation and Ozzie Newsome Scholarship programs.

Giving back and getting out into the community is woven into the DNA of professional sports teams like us, and it is driven by ownership. Sports franchises with the strongest community engagement have owners who are deeply invested in the places their teams call home. For the Ravens, owner Steve Bisciotti believes deeply in this commitment and has reinforced its importance at every level of our organization. This work cannot be the responsibility of just one department. Leadership has to set the tone, and players, staff, partners, and fans have to see themselves as part of it.

My personal "caw to action" for all sports teams and organizations with influence is to recognize the power you already possess and take the steps to unlock its full potential. Listen to your community. Bring your fans and partners along. And look for opportunities to make long-term investments that leave lasting change. I also extend that challenge to fans. Show up, use your passion for good, and do what you can to support your team on and off the field.