Regarding Humphrey's status for the Ravens' upcoming Week 12 road tilt with the Houston Texans, Head Coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that "I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at."

Three Ravens weren't on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice: Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Madubuike missed Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury; he'd exited the Ravens' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers early and didn't practice last week. Hawkins, who missed his fifth straight game with a knee injury in Week 11, was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday of last week but didn't practice on Friday.