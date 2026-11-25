It was Baltimore's first kickoff return touchdown since September 2022. It was also just the second kickoff return touchdown in the NFL this season – the other came from Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube in Week 8.

The electric moment was fitting for Walker, who grew up in Charlotte, N.C., and attended North Carolina Central University as well as the University of North Carolina.

Walker also had a 34-yard reception on his lone target of the afternoon. Head Coach Jesse Minter said the performance could lead to more playing time for the third-year wideout.

"When you get an opportunity and you take advantage of it, there's definitely a path for more of that," Minter said on Monday.

Minter also said that Walker could "potentially" be an option as a punt returner. Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was waived on Tuesday after muffing two punts against the Panthers, one of which led to a Carolina touchdown.