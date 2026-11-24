The Ravens waived wide receiver and returner LaJohntay Wester and reserve quarterback Kedon Slovis Tuesday afternoon.

Wester muffed two punts in the first half of Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers, one of which was recovered by Carolina and led to a touchdown.

Wester also muffed a punt in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans that went out of bounds and lost a fumble on a kickoff return against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

The Ravens rank 24th in the NFL with 8.2 yards per punt return. Wester has been the team's sole punt returner with 15 attempts, his longest being 24 yards. He averaged 12.4 yards per return as a rookie last season.

Wester has also returned a team-high 16 kickoffs for an average of 23.7 yards. Running back Rasheen Ali has been the Ravens' other kickoff returner and has averaged 26.4 yards. Wide receiver Devontez Walker stepped into the role Sunday in his hometown of Charlotte and took a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.

A sixth-round pick out of Colorado, Wester's offensive role was as a backup receiver to fellow shifty Floridian Zay Flowers. Wester had five catches for 58 yards this season.

The Ravens used safety Malaki Starks as their punt returner in the second half of Sunday's game in Carolina. Baltimore will determine who its new returner will be this week in practice. That could include rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who has been a healthy scratch for much of this season.

Baltimore signed Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Nov. 3 following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe).