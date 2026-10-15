Transcript: Press Conferences (10/15/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

When you go to overtime and head coach Jesse Minter's like, 'Hey, we're taking the ball,' what's kind of the feeling as the offensive coordinator when you hear something like that? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't think it really changed anything [or] any mindset about what we were doing. I was certainly excited that we were going to get an opportunity to have it first. I know that there's a lot that goes into that, a lot that goes into that thought process, and really, that's [head coach Jesse Minter]'s decision to make. As soon as he says, 'We're taking it,' [it's] no different than at the beginning of the game. My mindset quickly switches to, 'All right, well, here's the first play. How do we get us going?' But I was really proud of the way the guys fought and executed in that final drive. To have it for as long as we did and pull a lot of time off the clock, that was really beneficial, obviously. Sometimes that happens by happenstance. We convert on a couple of big third downs there, keep the ball on the field and drive down, and we were able to pull a lot of time off [the clock]. So, [I'm] really, really proud of the way they handled it."

It seemed like QB Tyler Huntley really heated up on the back end of the game. I think he completed his last 11 passes. What changed over the course of that game? Did you feel like you were able to kind of find plays that he felt more comfortable with, or why do you think he was able to kind of get more in a rhythm on the back end of the game? (Cordell Woodland) "I don't think much changed as far as the way I was calling it. I thought [Tyler Huntley] just got more comfortable as the game went on, and he's kind of one of those guys [where] he gets in there, the blood starts flowing, and he gets into that mode. He did a really good job of being able to take completions when they were there, especially down there late. You look at the last two drives of the game for us; they're very polar-opposite drives. One of them, we're in a two-minute mode. We're in the gun a lot, and we have to kind of work the ball around the field. The other one is a little bit more of a ball-control, run-the-ball [approach], with movements off of it and things like that. But I just thought, overall, the entire game, he did a great job of managing the offense, being able to handle the operation with some moving parts, with different guys in there. He is one of those guys that gets in the huddle, and guys have confidence in him. He's a calming presence in that way, because he doesn't get freaked out or stressed. Early in the game, we had some protection things at times, and he did a good job of just continuing to stay with it. I thought he did a good job all night of leading the group."

When it comes to the operation, how does QB Lamar Jackson sort of stay involved during the week since he's not playing? (Giana Han) "I think the biggest thing is [Lamar Jackson] has to prepare like he is playing, just so that he doesn't fall behind from a mental standpoint. Once we get to that Sunday that he's playing again, you want to make sure that whatever time he missed isn't really missed time from a mental aspect. It would be physically missed, but you want to make sure that he's caught up. That way, really, it's on these days—Wednesday, Thursday, Friday—you want to make sure he is as involved as possible, like he's rolling and he's playing. We're preparing him to play, and then on Sunday, that determination gets made and all that. But I don't want his preparation to change at all, regardless of whether he is the starter or he's not."

I know that must be a challenge, preparing for two different quarterbacks, but is there anything that excites you about that challenge, being somebody who likes to study the playbook? (Samantha Croston) "Yes, there are challenges every week, whether it's a new quarterback or you have different wideouts [or] different tight ends. You lose guys throughout the year. I've said it to the group, but it's all about just fixing this week's problems. So, you figure out what the problems are this week, how do we minimize those things [and] how do we take advantage of giving our guys that are up and that are playing, the best chance to go win the game and to be able to execute at a high level? There is something to a challenge of the backup being in there. [It's] not necessarily something that you would raise your hand and volunteer for, but certainly, every part of this job, there are a lot of challenges. It's why we love it. It's why we love doing what we do and get to come in every day and try to be the best in the world at giving our guys a chance. So, yes, it was a challenge last week. We'll have challenges this week, and you just kind of keep it rolling."

When you have somebody have a tough game early like TE Mark Andrews did, what's your mindset about that? Is it sort of go back to him as soon as possible? Is it more like, 'We know he's a pro, and he'll be there when we need him?' How do you look at it? (Childs Walker) "I think it depends on the player. Mark [Andrews] is somebody that I feel like is very resilient, that regardless of what's going on, I don't feel like what's happening right now is going to impact the next play. So, I don't really have any issue with going back to him, because I trust [him]. Mark is a lot of things, and he embodies what it means to be a Raven [with] the way he works every day, the way he leads that group, the way he operates. We love Mark. We trust Mark, and that is what it is. There are going to be times where it's crunch time. There was a third down in that game, it's third-and-6, and we have to go get it. We complete a ball to him, and he keeps the sticks moving. So, I was proud of the way he responded to that. Obviously, after the game, nobody's harder on him than himself. We come into the locker room, and he's just like, 'Man, I have to be a lot better.' I'm like, 'I've got to be better, too. We all do. We have to look at the tape, figure it out and keep moving forward.' But from that standpoint, he's a big part of our offense. He's a big part of what we do. We trust him. We love him being here, and we'll keep working with him."

You and Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken obviously go back a long way. What kind of advice did he give you in the conversations you had before you took this job? Secondly, what's it like going against him from the standpoint that, obviously, there's somewhat of a familiarity? (Brian Wacker) "I've known 'Monk' [Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken] for a long time, [even] just as a kid. I've had a lot of full-circle moments in the last little while, but this is certainly one of those. I've followed him for a long time from afar. I followed him while he was here and studied their offense and the way he did it. I think there are things you pull from anybody. I think that he's done a great job with what's been given to him, and he's done a great job in Cleveland. But talking to him before this job, I guess his advice to me was, 'Take the job. This is one that works if you make it work, and there are a lot of pieces here to be able to win.' So, when I spoke to him about it, he spoke glowingly of the organization, the people, the players – all those things. He certainly had a big influence. If he had said, 'Hey, don't touch that place,' I would have placed a lot of value in that. But that was not the case. He had obviously really good things to say, and it's kind of led us here. So, I appreciated that advice. I really enjoy working with our players. I enjoy working with the staff, and I'm glad that he gave me that advice."

In previous weeks, we were talking about penalties and the operation. That really improved in Atlanta; it went way down. Do you feel like the offense has turned a corner in a way, with all the motions and all that's involved, and that it's getting a little sharper? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I think it's one of those things [where] you always have to weed the garden. There's never a time where things aren't popping up. There are new motions, new shifts [or] new ways we're lining up. That's one of those things that you basically have to set a standard, then continue to coach to that standard every day, because the second that you stop talking about it is the second they all start to pop up again, and everybody's like, 'Man, why are all these penalties showing up?' I was happy with the way – that's a number of different people that get credit for that. One of them is 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]. One of them is 'V' [Vega Ioane] up front, doing a great job with the communication, and then, really, the rest of the skill guys and the offensive line. But they did a great job in that game. We're going to have the same challenge. We always want to try to make sure it's us versus us, and we don't want to do anything pre-snap that's going to put ourselves behind the sticks. They're doing a better job; we just need to continue to do that consistently."

It seems like the Cleveland Browns play more man than just about any team in the league, by a significant degree. Do you enjoy different schematic twists to a game like that, where it's a little different from the mainstream? (Jonas Shaffer) "I guess, yes. As a football nerd, yes. Really, all it's about every week is going in, figuring out what you think their rules are [and] how you can go ahead and attack those things. There are things that, at times, will carry over week to week. There will be plays that we have up against certain teams that we'll be able to carry over. They are certainly a high-percentage man team, and they feel like that's part of their identity, and that's the way they want to play. But we pride ourselves in feeling like we have ways to attack different kinds of defense and be able to stress those things. So, certainly, if that shows up, then we feel like we have a plan to attack that. If they want to play the game a different way, we have to be ready to adjust quickly. Yes, absolutely, there's a challenge every week that you're trying to solve that puzzle."

I am not asking you per se about C Cam Jurgens' health, but how difficult is it to get a center ready to play who just got here and obviously is not fully healthy? What kind of challenge does that add, trying to get him ready to play as soon as possible? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think it probably is a much bigger challenge than people understand, because the general public might not know all the things that go into that job. One, it's a new guy in the building, so [Cam Jurgens] has to get integrated with his teammates. He has to learn the playbook and the new terminology. Football is football, but communication's such an important part of that. He has to learn our language and how to speak our language so that he can get the other five guys up front going in the right direction. There's a lot of extra time spent with him. Obviously, he's coming off the injury, and so you have to try to make sure that you're giving him a lot, and yet you're trying to make sure that he's taking care of things in the training room and things like that as well. But I think it's just time spent, and there's no real shortcut to that. We have to make sure that we're putting the time in with him, with the coaching staff, and trying to get him ready to play."

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH LOU ESPOSITO

Coming back from a significant injury, what has kind of impressed you the most in what you've seen out of DL Nnamdi Madubuike? (Jamison Hensley) "For me, just [Nnamdi Madubuike's] work ethic. He never stops. Literally, at 5:45 in the morning, he's texting me about plays. He's screenshotting plays. He's like, 'Hey, Coach, I saw the install for today. What am I doing here?' He wants to [do a] walkthrough before walkthrough. His work ethic is second to none. I'm blessed — in my room, we have a bunch of guys like that, so, it's been really, really fun and exciting. The biggest thing for me, and [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] talks about it all the time, [is] guys just trying to get a little bit better. Us versus us, a little bit better, a little bit better. Those guys have been doing it, and they've been progressing, and I think their play, and what you're starting to see, is what we want all the time — the consistency — which has been great."

With DL Calais Campbell, what stands out to you about him among the group? Not just what he does on the field as a player. What does he bring to that group? (Brian Wacker) "[Calais Campbell] is one of the most unbelievable human beings I've ever met in my life. When I first got here, and when he first got signed, you hear about it because Coach [Anthony] Weaver had relationships with him before. Then, being in the room with him and just listening to him and being around him — take the football out of it. Forget about football. What he does as a man and helping guys and trying to pay it forward all the time is second to none. He has an uncanny way of relating to everybody in the room, no matter what background, no matter where you're from, whether that's life lessons from himself or what he's been around other people. But, he's the ultimate connector, and it's been great for me. It's like having a second coach in the room."

You guys obviously had a big challenge with that Atlanta team with the run game and their front. Did you feel like maybe that was your best collective performance to date in terms of people manning their gaps, playing together and all that stuff? (Childs Walker) "We talk about it every week, setting the run wall up. Some guys say it's the front seven, some guys say it's the D-line, [or] it's the front four. It's really all 11 guys. When we're connected and we're all doing things the right way, good things happen for us as a defense, and I felt like we were really connected. It was Friday's practice. It was Saturday. It was Thursday. It was Wednesday. It was the prep. Everything was just crisp and on point, and the guys were really, really dialed into it. Coach [Jesse] Minter talks about it all the time — not only players getting better, but coaches, and I felt I did a better job. So, I feel like when we can do that as a group, as a team — get better every week, week in and week out, a little bit better, a little bit better, sharpen up our processes, sharpen up our practice habits, sharpen up what we do in the weight room, what we do in walkthrough and how we do it — great things happen. We had a great week last week, and now the standard's there. Now you have to progress every day, and that's what we're challenging our guys to do."

DL Nnamdi Madubuike kind of hasn't spoken much about the neck injury, but in your experience with him, even over the summer, did he always have kind of blinders on about kind of moving forward the whole time? (Ryan Mink) "Yes. Honestly, when [Nnamdi Madubuike] was in my office, it was a safe space. We're talking football. We're not talking about any of the other stuff. Now, I shouldn't say just football. We talked about his family, his love for pizza and food and some different things, but it's football. Again, like I said, he's a worker, man. I have been super impressed. Because you knew he was a great player, but great players don't become great just because they have the athletic ability. Not many guys do that. You have to have that work ethic and that want-to, and that's what they have. And what's happened is, between him, Calais [Campbell], [John] Jenkins, 'Broddy' [Broderick Washington Jr.], 'Fub' [Aeneas Peebles], all these other guys, Travis Jones, their work ethic has now raised, and the standard is moving, and that's what we're trying to get every day. Coach Minter talks about it all the time."

You mentioned how DL Nnamdi Madubuike regularly asks a ton of questions. Has he stumped you at any yet? (Giana Han) "Stumped me? Maybe not. Maybe [Nnamdi Madubuike will] give me a pause where I'm like, 'Hey, let me check with Coach [Jesse] Minter and see how he wants to do this,' which makes them great. I truly believe the best rooms— and I've been coaching a long time — but coaching here, it's a dialogue. Like, 'Hey, how do you see this? How should we fit this? This is what we want to get done. Do you see it a different way?' That open communication that Coach [Minter] talks about all the time, we have in our room. It's awesome, because when you're a part of something and everybody feels connected, it normally works a little bit better. It's not just, 'Hey, we're doing it like this, we're doing it like this, we're doing it like this.' It's like, 'This is what we want to accomplish. This is the plan right now. How do you guys see this?' That open communication — I think — makes us play better and makes everybody feel a part of it. When everybody's a part of it, you're getting the best out of everybody, and that's what we want to do."

We saw that DL Travis Jones missed a little bit of time in the offseason, coming back from injury. How have you kind of seen him round into form, and I guess what is kind of the next step for him as he gets back to being himself? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes. Well, one, I'm glad you brought [Travis Jones] up because it is his birthday today. We want to wish him a happy birthday. Two, I think he's another one where you're just seeing progression. I mean, the majority of [training] camp, a lot of those big pieces didn't practice or practiced a little bit, and you're just seeing them get into practicing with each other. I think the biggest thing with 'Trav' is, you watch him last game, he played with low pads. He played with tight hands. He moved his feet. And as good as it was at times, there's still so much to get better at, and that's what we're trying to correct. We're trying to chase perfection. He is so big and so strong. When he plays with low pads and tight hands, he's hard to block. Again, he's another one of those guys where his work ethic — he's one of those guys where you almost have to pull out of the weight room because he's in there all the time. He's so strong and so physical, and it's been a pleasure to be around those guys."

How do you celebrate a birthday in the defensive line room? (Ryan Mink) "Food. Cake. There are a couple things that I won't say, but we had a good time, and it's still going. The birthday's not over yet. It's all day long. So, we have to go through practice, then we have a meeting after practice, and there'll be a big surprise there for [Travis Jones]."

You talked earlier about the effects of open communication between coaches and players. Is there a moment in a game where that turned into a positive result on the field? (Quentin Corpuel) "Yes. For us, as a D-line group, when we come back [to the sideline], you see the coaches. Everybody has their headsets on. We talk about the plays. We're looking at the tablet, and then one of the guys says, 'Hey, we should run this,' or Coach [Anthony] Weaver chimes in — and he did a great job. The big hit with the sack at the end of the game, we ran a stunt, and he's like, 'Hey, this space is here. We should run this stunt.' So, I think that happens all the time. Every position with the open communication is like, 'Hey, Coach, I saw it like this. What about running this?' So, sometimes we do it, and sometimes we don't. Obviously, [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter has to have the final say-so in it, but he's great. If the players want to do something and they believe in it, let's roll with it. It's been really good for us."

Before the season, DL Nnamdi Madubuike was talking about how he recognizes that he's having a positive impact by pulling double teams, but he wanted to get back to sack production. Where is he at right now, and how do you feel like he breaks through and starts getting some of those sacks? (Giana Han) "I think [Nnamdi Madubuike] is super close. [In] the last two games, he's been all over the quarterback. So again, I think getting a sack is obviously unique. It's like scoring a touchdown on offense. If you look at the numbers, the sack numbers to touchdown numbers are very similar. So, defensively, in order for that to work — and I relate it to this — because if you score a touchdown on offense, you have to have 10 other guys doing the right thing, right? Defensively, it's the same way. That coordinated rush has to be better, and that's what we're getting closer to: a coordinated rush with the front four, the pressure guys, whoever's coming. I think once that happens, we're close. He's going to be really, really good, and everybody will be really, really good. I have to do a better job of getting them connected. I think we're all doing that. Coach [Jesse Minter] talks about the process and everything else. Our processes are getting sharpened week-to-week, just like the players' processes are getting sharpened week-to-week. Once we get into that groove, I think it's going to be good things, and we're getting closer and closer every day."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

With K Tyler Loop now, where you put him out there on these 50-yard-or-longer kicks and have that confidence in him to make it, how much of a weapon is that? (Jamison Hensley) "With [Tyler Loop], it's a great weapon. He's playing with confidence. He's doing what he's been doing in practice. I always have faith in him. Since training camp, since football school [and] OTAs, he came in ready to go. He's got an edge to himself. Just yesterday after practice, he had another edge to him. So now his confidence just keeps building [and] building. He just needs to keep doing what he's doing in practice and take it to the games."

How much does it get the special teams group going when your long snapper is one of the first ones down the field and makes an open-field tackle? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Honestly, it gets everybody fired up. It gets everybody fired up when you see Nick [Moore] run down there making tackles. Then, also, it helps me fire up everybody else when your long snapper runs down making tackles. But at the end of the day, everybody's got to be able to do their 1-of-11 and go out there and do their job. But seeing a guy like Nick, who is one of the best snappers in the league, run down there and make plays, being at the point of attack, making tackles and making strong tackles — not just a strong tackle, but making good, strong tackles — it's good to see for our football team."

We've seen WR LaJohntay Wester, we've seen RB Rasheen Ali and we've seen WR Chris Moore. What goes into the decision of who's back on kickoffs? How much is it a game-to-game process in making that decision? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Well, when it comes down to it, all those guys are good with the ball in their hands. All we do is just rotate them. We rotate them in; we rotate them out. Depending on what we're seeing this week from a certain kicker depends on who might be more able to do the returns. But all those guys, they do a great job of running the ball, catching the ball. Also, we'll have Justice Hill back there sometime. It just really depends. But all those guys are really good, and we just go ahead and rotate them anyway. We don't have [anybody] just like, 'Oh, only this guy's doing this right here.' It's a rotation."

This team collectively has had to deal with a lot of adjustments, whether that's players moving positions or people being hurt. How do you think this year's group has dealt with that adjustment and picking each other up? (Samantha Croston) "I think we've dealt with it fine. We already know that it's a game of adjustments. We know we've got to go out there. We've got to be able to adjust [to] what we see and play with whoever's out there. All these guys, they come to practice [and] they all work at it. They all understand that the more you can do, the more valuable you are. They all learn different positions. They all [are] able to play different positions. It doesn't matter who's out there. I have confidence in them, and also their teammates have confidence in them. That's just the way it is around here. We've got a great culture, so everybody's able to do whatever we ask them to do."

That's a sweet throwback shirt there. Can you explain the significance of that one? Is there any special meaning to it this week? (Ryan Mink) "It's a work shirt. That's what it is. What it is, is bring your hard hat, bring your pail and come to work. I got this years ago, and I saw it hanging in my closet. Actually, I've been wearing it for the last two weeks. I just haven't worn it out here. But the significance of it is when you come to work, it's time to work. You've got your collar on [and it's] time to come in and get to it. So, that's what it's about."

As a former player, how rare or not rare is it to see a relationship like QB Lamar Jackson and the one that he has with QB Tyler Huntley? (Samantha Croston) "I mean, honestly, I can't say that it's rare. They played against each other in high school. They knew each other already. I mean, things like that happen. But when you come to our locker room — I can only speak for our locker room — and me being here with the guys that I've been here with, I have relationships like that with a lot of my teammates, like 'Peanut' [Patrick Onwuasor], TJ [Tony Jefferson], [Matthew] Judon, Lardarius Webb Sr., Eric Weddle. We're all close. For speaking for what we have and how our culture is in our locker room, that's kind of just how we are. We bond, and we stick together, and we have each other's back."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

It looks like OLB Trey Hendrickson had a full practice on Wednesday, so it seems like he's coming back. What kind of impact does having Trey come back mean to this defense? (Jamison Hensley) "It's huge, because offenses have to account for [Trey Hendrickson] and know where he's at. He's earned that respect throughout his time in the league. When Trey's out there, it just opens up opportunities for other people, too. He's going to make his plays. He's going to have his impact, but oftentimes they have to allocate more than one; a tackle and a chipper, which should open it up for guys like Mike [Green], [Nnamdi] Madubuike, Calais [Campbell] [and] Tavius [Robinson], so it only makes us better."

You've always said, 'Knock out the run and earn the right to rush the passer.' Was that how you guys played against RB Bijan Robinson, with the pursuit and the discipline? Is that sort of as close as you've been to the vision you want to see for your group? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Absolutely. I think their approach to preparation throughout the week was what we're looking for. And then we're just constantly trying to chase and add to that, right, and keep raising our standard and raising the bar. I was incredibly proud of how the guys played and their approach to the week, and I think it just revealed itself in the game."

It seems like, over the last couple of years, OLB Tavius Robinson has been good and moving in the right direction, but it feels like something has unlocked this year. Is there something specific you've seen that's worked particularly well for him this year? (Sam Cohn) "I have to be honest, I kind of saw it on the tape a year ago. I think [Tavius Robinson] finished with like five-and-a-half [sacks] or something like that. If he doesn't get hurt, he's probably close to double-digit [sacks]. He plays too hard. He's too physical. He's too rugged. He's too smart. Obviously, I was here with him as a rookie. So, just to see his maturation and growth — not only just physically, but just in terms of his intellect and knowledge as a football player — I think has allowed him to make more plays both as a rusher and as a run defender."

Do you think S Kyle Hamilton's play in sealing the game with that interception can have a ripple effect that can last when this defense is in situations like that in the future? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, maybe mentally. From a mental aspect, it probably helps us just knowing that we've been here before and we've had the success that we did against Atlanta. But yesterday's trophies [are not] winning tomorrow's football games. We're just trying to do the next right thing [and] just keep working. Again, that's the secret sauce. Just keep working, trying to do the next right thing, holding each other accountable and taking ownership of this defense. That's when good results show up on Sundays."

What's stood out to you about S Malaki Starks the last two weeks in particular? (Brian Wacker) "[Malaki Starks is] just gaining confidence. He's knocking down the ball as a tackler, which, as a safety, that's your primary job. Yes, you have to man the middle of the field, you have to be a primary communicator, but ultimately, you're like that eighth guy in the box often, and the ball's going to find you. He's done a tremendous job of that. I'm so proud of the kid, and to do that in his hometown, I'm sure was awesome, too."

Is it kind of a nice surprise? Obviously, head coach Jesse Minter last year in L.A. was primarily nickel, a lot of dime, and then you get a game like Sunday where you need three inside linebackers on the field and they do well. Is it just nice to have that card up your sleeve? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's pretty cool to have a bunch of toys to open up on gameday. It's like Christmas for coaches. We have so many players. That's why I think nobody should ever make too much of who's in, who's playing [or] who's playing this amount, because we have a bunch of guys we're trying to get on the field and make sure that we have the right pieces, based on what the offense is presenting to us, to stop them."

What do you see as the primary challenges this week going up against the Cleveland Browns? (Ryan Mink) "I mean, they kind of reflect [Browns head coach Todd] Monken's personality. [They are] tough-minded, freewheeling a little bit, but they play hard. They play hard and they finish. I think the quarterback has gained confidence in this scheme, too. I was with Deshaun [Watson] for a few years there, and you kind of see his swagger and confidence coming back a little bit. They have playmakers. I know they're beat up a little bit, as are we. It's an AFC North game, so we know it's going to be physical, and regardless of records, it usually comes down to the end, so it'll be a dogfight."

With head coach Jesse Minter taking over as a first-year head coach, what has impressed you the most over these first few weeks about how he's relating to players and motivating them, whether in meetings or elsewhere? (Jamison Hensley) "I think, to me, it's just emotional intelligence. It's one of those jobs where, if you're insecure or if you have an ego, people know. It usually affects the team the wrong way. [Jesse Minter]'s who he is, and he's comfortable in his skin. I think that's the sign of a good leader. Just his emotional intelligence, his ability to stay calm in the chaos and make rational and logical decisions as opposed to emotional ones."

You talked about the AFC North. Why is it so hard to blow a game open in Cleveland? It seems like, no matter what their record is or how they're playing — you've played in them and you've coached them — why is it so hard? (Childs Walker) "I think that team takes on the personality of that city. That city — they grind. They work hard. They have a tremendous amount of pride in where they're from in Ohio, and I think the team just reflects that. You know whenever you play that team what you're in for. We expect that same thing come Sunday."

A little while ago, DL Nnamdi Madubuike was talking about how he wanted the pass rush to be a little more coordinated. How do you evaluate the unit's collective operation? (Quentin Corpuel) "[It's] consistency, really, in all phases of our game is what we're chasing. We had some lapses on third down. Some of that was pass-rush related, some of it is coverage related [and] some of it is coaching related. We're just trying to get consistent in all aspects of our game. I think, particularly against this opponent, it becomes even more critical because [of] how dangerous Deshaun [Watson] can be with his legs. It's something we're obviously stressing, and I know our guys are harping on it and focusing on it as a collective, too."

When you look at how you guys have done against No. 1 wide receivers over the season, is there any kind of common denominator about what you have liked, what you haven't liked or what you'd like to be better? (Jonas Shaffer) "I mean, every team has a good one. I feel fortunate that we have good corners. We don't really have to necessarily travel to people. I think we do in certain spots just because of specific skill sets of our guys, but we feel confident in all the DBs that we do have. In terms of the guys that we've faced thus far, we've had our good days and bad days. But I think, just collectively as a whole, that group is starting to gain confidence. I've always said to these guys from Day 1, you start with trying to gain competence in what you're doing, and then, at some point, you become confident. And I think we were there. We were kind of there earlier in the season where we were still having some lapses, and then you kind of chase flow state. I'm hoping that what you saw in Atlanta becomes the norm."

S KYLE HAMILTON

How are you moving on from the emotions of the win in Atlanta and getting over that to prepare for Cleveland? "I think we're pretty used to this at this point. It's obviously good to get that win on the road [in] primetime, but it's a week-to-week league, and we have to prove ourselves again this week."

With the crowd noise on the road in a divisional game, you know how much louder it may be. Is there anything with communication in your position group that gets affected when you can't hear? "I think it happens in a lot of games, especially at home. For a defensive player, especially at home, our crowd is loud. So, we try to overemphasize that in practice. We play music and loud crowd noise and everything, especially in the division. I know Cleveland, they like to hit the walls and everything like that. It gets loud in there. It's a fun environment, so it'll be cool to play in there and hopefully get a win. But yes, we have to communicate well."

How well have you all done on the road? "I assume we're undefeated since our only loss is at home."

CB Marlon Humphrey said you called your shot on the Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa interception. How true is that, and how did that go? "That was pretty hyperbolic by Marlon [Humphrey]. I would say the way he presented it was not how I would present it. It was more so the defense's opportunity to go win the game. It doesn't matter who it was. It could've been a sack-fumble, it could've been a fourth-down stop or it could've been a pick. Obviously, Tua [Tagovailoa] was the backup quarterback, and he hadn't played that much. I think he got one snap before that in the game. So, it's like, 'Hey, we're taking advantage of somebody who's coming in the game [and] hasn't been in there for a while.' I have the utmost respect for Tua as a player and as a person. I know him. He's a good guy. [There's] no malice. Obviously, guys are just competing at the end of the day, but I just wanted to instill confidence in the defense that we're going to go get a stop there and win the game."

How good did it feel to be able to finish the game with the defense on the field and make the play that ended the game? "It felt great. [It was] kind of a poetic moment going back home, [on] Sunday Night Football, in front of all my friends and family. It was cool to make that play. I'm not going to sit here and act like I made a world-class catch or anything. I just made the play that came to me, and I'm glad that we got the win like that. It was a pretty cool moment."

How many texts did you have after the game? "A lot. I probably had a few hundred texts. I'm still honestly trying to get around to answering everybody. But yes, it was a cool moment. It was cool for me, but I think I was honestly happy that everybody who supported me got to see it. I try to make plays and get wins, and it was cool, but I think it was cooler for everybody around me."

There were a lot of people on the field waiting for you, and you ran out of the tunnel into the locker room. Were you coming back? "Yes. I thought there was a flag for a second because apparently a bunch of people fell behind me in the tunnel, which I didn't realize. So, I got in the locker room, and it was literally just me in there. I was sitting down, and nobody came in there for like 15 seconds. So, I was like, 'Was there a holding or DPI or something that got called back?' But Trey Hendrickson came in there, and then a couple other people came in there. I assume it made the process maybe 15 minutes quicker getting home, so I guess it worked."

You're going against a coach you've gone against the last three years in practice with Browns head coach Todd Monken. What do you kind of feel is characteristic of his offenses and the way they attack, and can seeing him for the last three years help you some? "Yes, I think it could help just recognizing some formations, but I wouldn't rely on it. Obviously, [Todd Monken] has done a great job with them so far, and he's a good football mind [and a] good coach. We know stuff about him; he knows stuff about us. So, we're both playing the chess game of going back and forth and trying not to give our hand away. I'm sure they're going to have dialed-up plays for us, just like we are for him. But his offenses are always super multiple [and] take advantage of a mobile quarterback, which they have. Deshaun [Watson] has been playing really, really well, I think. [He's been] keeping plays alive [and] extending plays. They have young guys on the outside who are doing really well, too. So, they have all the weapons, [a] revamped offensive line, and it's going to be a good, physical game."

Browns head coach Todd Monken seems like he's a heart-on-his-sleeve competitor and very fiery. Was he like that in practice? "Yes, for sure. I would say more so talking one-on-one. You can feel the energy and — I don't even know if angst is the right word — but [Todd Monken] is just a very fiery person, which I appreciate. That's not really me, but it's cool to see that there are people — coaches especially — in the building who have this bravado about them, and brings it out of people, and I assume he's doing the same thing over there."

You all have the best road record in the NFL since 2023. Why do you think you play so well on the road? "I really don't know. I wish that wasn't the case — that sounds wrong. I wish we were good at home and away. But, I think there's something about having a chip on your shoulder on the road, [being in a] hostile environment [with] no distractions, really. You just go in there; it's a business trip. Obviously, we want to win in front of our fans, but I think there's really no pressure going somewhere and kind of taking the life out of another stadium. I think it's a great feeling. I've always liked playing on the road more than home, just growing up. So, I don't know; it's something about being a villain, going somewhere and winning a game."

In the newest episode of Ravens Wired, offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was joking about how QB Tyler Huntley doesn't really seem to experience stress. Is there anything you've kind of seen him get agitated about outside of football, or is he always kind of pretty even-keel? "[Tyler Huntley is] pretty even-keeled. Maybe [when playing] cornhole in here sometimes. That's about it, really. Him and Lamar [Jackson] and Zay [Flowers], I don't know what's in the water in Florida, but I guess just waking up, seeing the sun [and] being on the beach every day makes you a happy person. So, maybe I have to move down there."

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

How's the finger doing? "Good. Good. [It's] unfortunate, but it's football. It's a tough sport. They've done right by me, getting it fixed, and on to the next."

What went into the decision to go ahead and have the surgery instead of just keep trying to play with it? "I needed it Week 1. I've had two healthy quarters here. It's not what I planned for the offseason, but God has a plan. It's one of the things that is very humbling, but [I was] pushing through it through Week 2 and Week 3, but the best decision for everybody was getting it fixed for [the] long-term and short-term."

How does it feel now? "Significantly less painful, believe it or not. So, it's actually great."

Do you think you have to play with a cast, or do you have to wear anything over it during the games? "We have a great staff that is going through what that'll look like and what the final product will be. That's obviously an ongoing process, so we're just working it out."

As far as your snap count, head coach Jesse Minter said there'd be no restrictions. Do you expect to have any limitations whatsoever? "I think the strength coaches have done a great job of keeping me in shape over the last couple weeks. It's my job as a professional to be ready, and that's what I plan on doing."

How much have you seen from the Cleveland Browns? Last week, Browns QB Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times. What did you see on tape? "That's the results, right? I like to go through the process. It's first, second down, then third down. So, it's the same in football. Pressuring the quarterback is a constant, and that's how you win games."

RB DERRICK HENRY

Is there any extra tension with it being a divisional week? Obviously, you've played these divisional games your whole career, but is there extra emphasis on energy playing the Cleveland Browns this week? "Not really. Not extra energy. We always have energy, try to bring intensity to practice [and] try to get better on all three phases. It's a divisional game. AFC North is always physical [and a] four-quarter battle, so we know what it's going to take to be able to beat a good [Cleveland] Browns team that's playing really good on all three phases as well."

How would you characterize your relationship with Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken over his time here? "Oh, it was great, man. We had fun [and] had a lot of success. Obviously, last year [it] didn't go the way we wanted it to go, but [Browns head coach Todd Monken] got a heck of an opportunity to be a head coach in the National Football League, which I know was one of his desires, and I'm just happy for him."

How often are you keeping track of people's predictions and what they're saying out there? "Usually I don't keep track, but somehow on that day it just came across my phone, and I was like, 'Hmm.' Then after we got the 'dub', I saw somebody sitting there in the media section asking questions and I was like, 'Hey, weren't you one of those guys?' But we [also] had one that didn't, that picked us."

You know Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken's personality. How much do you think this game means to him, coming in to meet you guys? "[Browns head coach Todd Monken] might not say it in the media, but to the team he definitely talks a lot of trash and lets them know [that] he wants to beat us. I mean, that's just how it goes. It's going to be, like I said, a four-quarter battle. He's got them rolling over there, and we have got to finish off this week right to be prepared for them."

Head coach Todd Monken has been fiery, especially after some of Cleveland's wins, to the media. Is that the Todd you know, just sort of like showing that? "Yeah, that's [Browns head coach Todd Monken]. I don't think he's going to change or shy away from who he is for nobody. That's just him being him."

You all have been one of the best road teams, you have had the best road record since 2023. Why do you all think you play so well? "I think we just embrace the environment. We go into a hostile environment, and all we have is one another. We all have to go out there and make plays and depend on one another. I think that's what it is, and we need it to continue this weekend."

Is there ever any cat-and-mouse or intel going against Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, who used to be in this building, who's familiar with the offense? Even if it's a different offense to some degree, any of that as a player? "Well, I think more so, going against 'Monk' [Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken], because he's an offensive coach, offensive play-caller, I think it's more so a benefit to the defense because they went against him for a while, so they can see and know things that he's done when he was here and then look at it from that perspective of what he's doing there this year. But as far as him on the defense, I don't know how much he's doing on defense over there. I think they still run that same system when [Jim] Schwartz was there, but just a little different. But all you can do is just watch film and execute the plays that you're trying to run and still study them as well."

As much as every win adds confidence, is there any extra when you get a win without your starting quarterback, especially on the road? "I think everybody just has the confidence that whoever's in there is going to get the job done. Of course we want 'L' [Lamar Jackson] out there, but we also want 'L' to be healthy and be ready whenever he's ready. Our job is just to hold it down until he gets back. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]'s doing a heck of a job, and whoever we roll out there with, we're going to try to go out there and dominate and play to the best of our abilities in all three phases to get us the win."

We've talked to a lot of the offensive linemen about the lack of continuity with new guys coming in each week, it seems. How does it impact you, and do you have to do anything differently to get adjusted to different guys along the offensive line? "Not really. I mean, those guys have great chemistry and guys step up whenever their name is called and whenever they are needed. I just try to give them confidence, let them know like, 'Hey, let's roll.' Anything I can help with, if I see something, we all try to communicate [and] try to talk. They have great leadership in that room, and when guys need to step up and their name's called, they're ready."

All the wildcat snaps you've seen so far this year, do you like that setup? I mean, how does that benefit you? "[It] kind of sucks, the only wildcat play we had success on was the two-point play, which was a pivotal point in the game. But the first two didn't have much success, but yeah, I mean, anytime, you give defense different looks and we line up in different things and be able to do wildcat plays or whatever it is, it's a good perspective for our offense and it benefits us. It's always good. I'm sure defenses are waiting for it and preparing for it."

We haven't seen you throw out of the wildcat in a while. Do you miss that? How much do you love throwing in those situations? "I have plenty of confidence in my arm. If it happens, it happens. All I remember was [versus] Detroit last year, when I threw a pass and that wasn't a good pass. So, fans don't get freaked out. I can throw better than that. But yeah, man, whatever we come up with, if it's a pass, yeah, I'll be ready."

I'm pretty sure this is the first time in your career where you're older than your play-caller. Does offensive coordinator Declan Doyle ever show his age? "No, not at all. He has a very mature and older presence to him. He's a great guy. I love 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]. He's good people. Yeah, I mean, the age thing we don't even think about. He's just a great coach, very smart, and you see why he's had so much success."

Speaking of age, what do you think when you see a guy like DL Calais Campbell still doing what he's doing at 40? "[Calais Campbell]'s a damn dinosaur. That's what I think [he is]. [He is] a big T-Rex just out there knocking people out the way and still doing it at a high level." (laughter)