HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, [it was a] good Friday. For the game, [Nnamdi] Madubuike and [Jaylinn] Hawkins will both be out. Everybody else should be available. So, we look forward to going to Carolina. [There's] potential weather and things like that, but [we are] just excited about the opportunity to go play a game and get back on track. So, any questions?"

During the five-game losing streak, have you tried to alter anything out at practice, just trying to change things up at all to maybe help get a different result? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, you're always wanting to be a process-driven operation, coach, coaching staff and players. To me, I think you have principles and things that you stand on, but you're always trying to find better ways to operate and ways to potentially change results. So, I'm not going to get into a bunch of specifics, but to me, you're always trying to find better ways to operate and better ways to do things. That's ongoing."

What's this week been like for you as a head coach? How much has it tested you? I can't remember the last time we've heard from a coach every day of the week for different circumstances altogether, but again, in your first year, dealing with what you've had to deal with on or off the field. (Jerry Coleman) "I said this a few weeks ago: there's no testimony without a test. You know what you sign up for, and you know what you want when you want to be a head coach, and you want to be in this position. There's no manual. There's no book you can read to prepare you for the things that happen. I think the mindset always has to be, 'What does the team need? What's best for it?' And then as you make decisions like that along the way, sometimes you realize you were wrong, and sometimes you realize you were right. You're always trying to find a better way and get better. That's really what this season has taught me up to this point – a lot about myself, a lot about the people in the building. This week has really just been every single day, 'What's the best decision for the team and for the organization to give us the best chance to win games as a team – particularly this game?' That's really how I go about my business."

As you guys have tried to get the defense back on track, what has defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's role been in this process? Do you feel like you've had to lean on him more? Have you asked him to do anything differently over the last couple weeks? (Cordell Woodland) "'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] is a great, great coach, and he really is able to run the meetings and implement things. Obviously, it's within the vision of the things that we're trying to do on Sundays. It's probably not the easiest spot, truthfully, for that person, and I've talked to a bunch of different guys that have been in those type of shoes. But he does a great job. He's always willing to give ideas and different things. He does a great job with the players, emphasizing the things that are important to us to play good defense and building them up and trying to build confidence in them while also holding them accountable. He's done a great job."

There's been a lot of drama. You guys haven't had a whole lot of time off. What have you seen this week from the team's response to all of this to let you know that you're going to be sharp and come out with a lot of energy? What have you seen from that end? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Obviously, [when] you play Monday night, Tuesday's the off day, [then] you're back in on Wednesday [and] you're ready to roll. Obviously, the physical tempo of practice when you're on a short week a lot of times is different, because this is really the 11th straight game from a physical standpoint. So, I like the mental response. I like the way that they've prepared. Again, [it's a] little less physical on the practice field. Then [when] dealing with whatever it is that you're dealing with, I think these guys do a really good job of trying to keep the main thing the main thing, and that's preparing to win a football game. That's really all it is."

What's stood out about the Carolina Panthers' defense since they shifted to interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash being in charge? (Luke Jones) "I feel like they've simplified. They're playing really less different personnel groupings and less fronts. They're kind of living in the nickel world even against bigger personnels, which is similar to maybe what we saw [in] this past game. And so, it's not more predictable, but they're playing faster and more aggressive probably because they're doing a little bit less. So, [it's a] credit to them. [They] played well the last couple games."

One thing, for clarity from yesterday, do you expect CB Marlon Humphrey to be here Monday and be active for you guys next week? Is this a week-to-week decision in your mind? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I expect [Marlon Humphrey] to be here on Monday."