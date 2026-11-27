HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I hope everybody had a great Thanksgiving. [I have] three things. First, [Nnamdi] Madubuike will be out, [Jaylinn] Hawkins will be out and Vega [Ioane] will be out as well. So, with that, I'll open it up for questions."

With G Vega Ioane, how tough is that? He's been toughing it out with a lot of other injuries. How tough is it to not have him? (Jamison Hensley) "[Vega Ioane] is obviously a big part, but it's the next guy up [who is] ready. So, we'll be ready to roll."

Is that a long-term injury for G Vega Ioane? (Brian Wacker) "I don't think it'll be really long-term, but we'll see. Fortunately, we do have the bye next week, so we'll see how the timeline ends up."

Did G Vega Ioane get hurt yesterday in practice? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, something happened in practice."

With QB Jacoby Brissett, he's been here a pretty short time, but he's been playing pretty solidly. What has impressed you the most about Jacoby? (Jamison Hensley) "I think just [Jacoby Brissett]'s approach. Obviously, you come in new, and you have a lot to learn. The timing of him coming here and the timing of our next game was about as beneficial as it could be, other than being on a bye week where we had a little bit of the extra time. But he's such a pro. He handles things really well. He runs the huddle. He runs the operation. He's done that at a really good level, and he's played good enough football in both those games for us to have real opportunities to win games. So, we need him to continue to do that [and] continue to keep getting a little bit better. We need to play better around him, but I am definitely pleased with how Jacoby's done in the two weeks that he's been here."

Have you seen enough of OL Ryan Neuzil to start him at guard, or how do you proceed there without G Vega Ioane? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We've had some guys rolling through there. We'll figure it out here this afternoon, finalize that and see which direction we decide to go."

Is the expectation that CB Marlon Humphrey will play this week? We saw him out there today. (Brian Wacker) "Yes, Marlon [Humphrey] will play."

Have you guys figured out a punt returner for Sunday? (Quentin Corpuel) "We have a good plan. I will keep that to myself right now."

When you're going against a guy like Texans OLB Will Anderson Jr. on that left side, is it kind of the whole thing where you can't pay too much attention to where he is? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, you better, I would say." (laughter) "[I have a] lot of respect for Will [Anderson Jr.]. I think just his play style and the speed [and] just how he plays is really impressive to watch. [It's] really their whole front. They might be missing a guy or two. We'll kind of see how that goes, but Will is a game-wrecking player that you better know where he's at. You better have some attention to him. Obviously, you have to respect everybody that they have, and you don't want to create too many opportunities based on that, but you certainly have to know where he's at and give him the respect that he deserves."

Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney on the other side, he's been doing it for so long. What do you see from him? (Ryan Mink) "[Jadeveon Clowney's] still playing at a high level. He's a physical [and] tenacious player. [He] has his own rush style [and] makes a lot of plays still. So, he's done well. Obviously, [Danielle] Hunter has been out. We'll kind of see maybe if that changes over the next day or two. But yes, they've got a really good front, and their play style and just how they come off the ball and are able to really play the run and pass with a certain demeanor and style — you have a lot of respect for how they play."

I know all of your conversations with CB Marlon Humphrey obviously are private. With him coming out, we even saw him coming out early with special teams today. How do you think he has handled this week coming back? (Jamison Hensley) "I think [Marlon Humphrey]'s handled it well, like a pro. He's back in here. He's done a good job, and he's ready to try to help the team."