HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[Give] credit to Houston. They made the plays, really, when it mattered. We had some opportunities. I think we'll look back and say, offensively, we didn't take advantage enough in the red zone. Defensively, in the second half on third down, let them extend some drives, and then obviously, [the Texans had] the blocked field goal there. So, each phase really had chances to extend the game at times and win the game at times. We didn't get it done. Questions?"

In overtime on that third-and-10, it looks like you called Cover Zero. What went into that call? (Jamison Hensley) "I mean it's a series of events, so it's like some of the third downs where they had converted on us, we sort of said, 'Hey, this is kind of how we want to go here with the game on the line.' So we did it, and it didn't work. Obviously, it's a bad call."

What happened on the blocked field goal? Did it seem like the whole side of the line collapsed? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, we obviously just allowed on our right side way too much penetration. [It's] unfortunate. I thought the offense did a good job putting us in position there to have a chance at a go-ahead kick."

The toss to RB Derrick Henry in the first half on the third-and-goal from the six-inch line, what went into that call, and why not just maybe try another sneak? (Brian Wacker) "Really just off the look, that was the play, but again, hindsight, it's easy. [We] probably should've ran it up inside right there a couple times in a row."

So, was that an audible to it? (Jonas Shaffer) "I'm not going to get into all that."

What is the frustration level of having leads in the fourth quarter and the inability to kind of finish those out? (*J*amison Hensley)** "Obviously, it's in the results. So, it's frustrating. Again, we're a play or two away in every situation. I thought we had some real third-down opportunities there in the third quarter to keep them from even scoring and getting to that point. So, we're going to look back at a bunch of things in that game and say we should have done them better. We could have closed the game out multiple times in a bunch of different scenarios in all three phases. We didn't get the job done."

You have a long bye week now. What do you even say to these guys? I don't know what day they're going home or whatever. (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's a late bye [week], so it's needed. These guys have gone through it [with] 12 straight weeks of playing, and so the break is for them physically. That's really what it is. It's for the coaches to have a chance to see where we're at, to see what we're doing well, to see who's doing what, to see what we can do different and to see what we can do better. That's what we'll do over the bye week as a staff. We'll have the guys in tomorrow, and then we'll give them a chance to get out of here and get a break and get a mental break from this thing, which they deserve at this point. That's what we'll do."

With CB Marlon Humphrey, we saw him on kick coverage and then obviously I think he only played like one or two series on defense. What went into that thought process? (Brian Wacker) "It was really more so just the football thing of T.J. [Tampa Jr.] earning more playing time, and it is what it is."

Did CB Marlon Humphrey take himself out with an injury late in that game? It looked like there was a play midway through a drive where he kind of pointed to the sideline and jogged off? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think [Marlon Humphrey] is OK."

Before the Carolina game, you said that you guys had two games to basically keep the season alive. I know it's right after this one, but have you thought about just what the expectations are or what are the goals now moving forward? (Jonas Shaffer) "We've had three straight games that have come right down to it where we've had chances. Obviously, we had the ball going a couple games ago. [In the] last game, [we] didn't do it, and in this game ... So, there's not some underlying overriding message. It's [about] taking advantage of the bye week, and let's come back and try to win a bunch of games."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

You were 1-for-4 in the red zone. In a game this close that kind of gets magnified. What do you think was the biggest challenge or difficulties for you guys to get that ball in the end zone? (Jamison Hensley) "Obviously [I'll] have to go back and watch the plays and see what happened on each play, but [when] you go one-of-four in the red zone and two-of-something on third down, it's going to be hard to beat a good team, so [we've] got to find ways to finish those."

You guys have a bye now. What can you tell us about the locker room and the guys, what's it going to take now with the team's record where it is? What is it going to take to kind of snap out of this? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[We'll] go, get away, reset, refocus [and] come back with a lot of energy and ready to attack each day, each week, one day at a time, one week at a time. I'm sure those guys in the locker room are going to do that, [and we'll go] one play at a time."

I know you've obviously only been here for a few games, but when you lose those games that are in a kind of very similar manner, obviously there's nuances in it, but what do you do to kind of get through that? How do you process that? How do you get past it? (Brian Wacker) "[I have to] go back, watch the film [and] be critical of myself. We're right there. As much as you hate to say right there, but you're right there. You're in these games. The NFL's a tough league. It's hard to win in this league, and you see how small the margins are each and every week, and they just get smaller. Like I said, you go back, watch the film, be critical of yourself, be critical of myself, and you find ways to get better."

Can you take us through that final third-down play? It looked like they had a couple of pressures up the B gap or whatever, and you had a couple of offensive linemen sliding to the left. (Jonas Shaffer) "I think it was a good disguise by them."

On the 75-yard completion to WR Zay Flowers, was that something you guys had talked about calling at halftime? (Jamison Hensley) "We talked about it during the week. [We] knew they had a similar play the week before versus the [Indianapolis] Colts. And when coach told me it was coming up, me and Zay [Flowers] kind of went to each other on the sideline and kind of reminded each other about that play. I mean, I had the easiest part on that play. He did all the hard work, and obviously, it just shows you how dynamic of a player he is."

On the "stumblerooski' play – how much did you guys rehearse that one? (Ryan Mink) "We put it in this week. Obviously, we walked through it and practiced it a couple times."

Head coach Jesse Minter said basically every phase of this team had a chance to extend the game or put the game away. What is the mood after a game like this where there's really no one who can really escape blame? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't think anybody's looking to point blame. Everybody had their opportunity. You go back, you watch the film, and you just have to be critical of yourself. There's no escaping this. There's no hiding in this league. Mistakes [and] margins are amplified obviously with losses, but the good teams go back and be critical of themselves [when you] win, lose or draw, and you try to get better."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

You're a guy that's been through a lot of different situations. What is your message to this team for the rest of this season? "I mean, we've got to try to build. You've got to try to create the culture and environment that you want to have going forward here. And so, like, it's process over results. And so, [you] just keep fine-tuning your process and trying to make sure that you put yourself in position to win ball games. [You] just build a culture that can carry over for the future here."

This franchise hasn't often been in a situation where there's not much chance of making the playoffs by the time December arrives. How do you guys get the belief level there when that's no longer the end goal? "Well, I mean, I feel like you just keep fighting. And whatever happens, happens. Because you can't control it. Now, I don't know the math — I don't know, statistically, if it's impossible [to make the playoffs or] if it's just unlikely, I don't know. But I know that you fight as hard as you can, try to give yourself the best shot, whatever happens, happens. But today was a tough one because I feel like we had the game won a couple of different times, and they just made plays, and we didn't late in the ball game. You've got to take it on the chin and realize, man, it's hard to win in the NFL. And for us, it seems like the last couple of weeks with the game on the line, we've got to find a way to win ball games. And that's a culture-building thing that has to happen."

When there are all these games that are being decided by small margins, how do you cut through the frustration? Why is it just not getting done at the very end? "I mean, I don't think feelings really matter. I think it's just a result-oriented business. As a competitor, you've just got to make sure that your process is right. Like, what can you fix? What's tangible that you can do that's going to lead to you having more success on the football field? And so, it becomes process over results, but, I mean, because it's a result-oriented business, when you don't win ball games it hurts, it stings, and it sucks. I mean, even today, hearing the national anthem, and the way all the fans go 'O,' you see the fanbase traveling and showing up for us, even though it's been a tough season. You just kind of want to win for the fans [and] win for the city of Baltimore when you lose ball games like that, it sucks. I do appreciate the fans that showed up today and made their presence felt, and going forward, man, those are people you want to win for."

How do you feel like you build that culture or change that culture like you talked about? "You just keep creating processes. [You] keep creating processes and doing all the little things right and eventually it'll carry over to wins, but you've got to stay the course. Nobody's coming to save us. Nobody's going to magically snap your fingers, and things are going be different. Like, you've got to earn the right to win ball games. And it's a daily process, and so my mindset is just keep guys encouraged, keep doing the things that lead to success and try to build a culture that lasts a long time after I'm gone. It's just a mindset of fighting, scrappy, grit and toughness and just find a way to win ball games."

Have you ever been in another situation quite as frustrating as this season so far? "This is unique. I mean, [to] start 4-1 and lose seven straight, and a lot of them are tight ball games. It's tough, but that's definitely something that's hard to do, just statistically speaking. I feel like it's a unique situation [and] a tough one, but you can't fix all things [all at once]. You just have got to keep fighting [and] figure out a way to get back in the win column."

This is the fifth time this year you guys had a double-digit lead and were unable to hold it. I know each game is different, but what do you think is the biggest issue with not being able to finish? "There's a lot of different factors that go into that. Today was a tough one. I just feel like they made more plays than we did when it mattered. We had opportunities, and we didn't get it done. If you don't make your plays when they're there for you to be had, you're not going to win ball games. And so, guys have got to be accountable and have to continue to improve processes that lead to success on the field. But you can't cry over spilled milk. You've got to do things that are going to make a difference. What can you do tangibly that's going to make a difference and just continue to build the processes that are going to lead to success? But as of right now, we've got to figure out something. But the mindset really is just continue to fight, continue to work hard, continue to do things that we feel like can lead to success, and eventually, I feel like the wins are going to come, but you're just trying to build that culture, build that mindset. You can't really fall in love with results — it's a result-oriented business. It's just a mindset of really just doing the things that lead to success over and over again, consistently and as disciplined and as hard as you can."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

What was the message after this one from the locker room and head coach Jesse Minter? "We've just got to keep playing football [and] take time off. We've got bye week."

With the bye week coming up, and it looks like there's not much of a chance of making playoffs. What will you guys be playing for as you try to finish out the season? "[We'll be playing for] our pride, man. We've just got to finish and keep playing. It's football. So [we have to] come out and still compete."

Where is the belief level in this locker room, in yourselves and the team's leadership? "I don't know where it's at for everybody, but I know we've still got to go out and play confident. We still want to win games."

I know some leaders mentioned it's kind of feeling redundant with the same questions, same answers or lack thereof. Do you guys try to switch anything up as this keeps spiraling? "We try to switch our energy up, play harder and execute as much as we can."

How does it feel when losses have just been so close, and you're just so close to being on the other end of snapping this? "It's been unfortunate."

When you came out to start the third quarter with that huge play, did you feel like you kind of knew where things were going the rest of the game or? "I mean, it's football. It's a long game of football. That was only [with] 14 minutes left in the third, so we've got to keep scoring. We can't just let that be the dagger we think to end the game."

What's the frustration level? "I'm frustrated."

OLB MIKE GREEN

At one point you guys were up 20-6. What goes into the inability to finish? (Jamison Hensley) "I think just trying to continue to stay together and minimize the little mistakes. Of course, I know that's kind of broad, but it's true. We have to find a way to, whenever we have our backs against the wall, fight through adversity and be able to come out with each other."

Is it ever disheartening when you guys have these games slip away sort of repeatedly? Does it creep into your head even on the field? (Brian Wacker) "[Head] Coach [Jesse Minter] does a great job of harping on just making sure that we're [keeping a] next-play mentality, of course. It's just the way life is. Of course, when things don't go your way and when you've been working so hard for stuff and the want to do good is there, it definitely affects you. But, like I just said, I think we just have to continue to do a good job of just playing the next play and continue to stick together."

What do you think was going so well for much of this game with the pass rush? (Jeff Zrebiec) "The DBs. Those guys, throughout this whole past week they've been doing a good job of staying on their man and allowing us to have time to get to the quarterback. And as you just saw, these are coverage sacks that we're getting. We just want to shout out the DBs [for] allowing us to get back there. The young guys did a great job of just stepping up and being able to go out there and rush the passer. As we continue to build off one another, we're just going to continue to improve."

You guys have played in a lot of close games this season. You beat the Dallas Cowboys, and you beat the Atlanta Falcons. Is it surprising or disappointing – I don't know what the word is – that this group hasn't become more resilient in the fourth quarter this year? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think yes, simply because we know the talent that we have on this team. Just from top down, everybody in this organization does a great job of just doing their 1-of-200. When you work for something so hard and you just want to have the mindset to just be better and then you come up short – of course, that gets to you. But, we have a game in two weeks, so we have to make a decision. We have to make a decision on how we want to dictate the rest of this season."

RB DERRICK HENRY

Losses like this seem to happen, and it does seem very similar week after week. Do you almost feel like this team at times might be snake-bitten? "No, we just didn't capitalize when we needed to. We have to get the ball in the end zone and put ourselves in a better position. We weren't good enough today, and I have to own it."

On the toss in the second quarter on that third-and-goal, was that the initial play call there? What did you guys see there? "I have to get it in. I just wasn't good enough. [When] you get down on the 1 [-yard line], we have to find a way. My mindset is to get in the end zone. I didn't, and that hurt us, so I have to own it. So, I wasn't good enough, no matter what was called or how it happened. I have to get in the end zone, and I didn't."

This is now the fifth time this year you guys have had double-digit leads and have not been able to hold it. Where's the frustration level at, because you've been in position to win these games. Where's that frustration level right now? "I think we're all frustrated. We haven't won a game in about six or seven weeks. It was just not good enough to win, and really, [I'm] all out of answers. We didn't do a good enough job to win today in all three phases."

What needs to happen during the bye week to break this streak that you're currently on over the next 13 days? "Guys get away and get their bodies back under them, [and] I guess take their minds off of it for a little bit, reset and come back ready to work. But right now, I am not really thinking about that too much. [The game] just ended."

I know this isn't about you, but does this feel like the most difficult stretch of your career, just with seemingly these games coming down to one play, and if something bad could happen, it's been happening? "It's definitely been tough. We just can't find a way to pull it out. So, when these games keep happening like this, where we just end up getting beat, it's tough. We all work hard. We all put the work in, have a positive mindset coming in every day and have belief in one another to go out there and get a W, and it's not happening."

Sorry if you were asked this, but did you feel like this team was kind of playing for its playoff life this week and last week? "Man, I think, we still have hope. We're focused on one game at a time. And whatever happens, [if] we win and we're able to put ourselves in position to have the opportunity, we surely would be happy about it with a W. But obviously, it didn't happen, so we have to move on. It just happened, but I don't have much else to say about it."

K RILEY PATTERSON

Did you drive it at the kind of height that you thought that you wanted to? "No, it wasn't that far a field goal. I just hit a regular ball, so, yes, that was my plan."

Just how tough was it – obviously you made all the field goals leading up to that point, but just how tough was it to have that one blocked at that moment? "Yes, I mean, it's terrible. We [would have] won the game if we made the kick. It's never a good time to ever point fingers at anybody. So, we wish it would've went in."

Head coach Jesse Minter just talked after the game about how this was a game that every phase of this team would kind of have to wear – offense, defense, special teams. To be so close in so many different phases of the game and come out with a result like this, just how disappointing is it? "It's extremely disappointing. Everybody works so hard during the week to come up and get results and then, you want to be a part of helping the team win, not a part of helping the team lose. So, that's the terrible part, but we have a bye week coming up, and everybody just looks in the mirror, tries to get better and then play the rest of the games."

LS Nick Moore has been the leader of the special teams units. What have you seen from him as this season has spiraled? What has been his message to the special teams? "First of all, Nick [Moore] is a terrific athlete, terrific snapper and an awesome guy. He's one of the best snappers I've been around. He's extremely consistent in everything he does and extremely hardworking in everything he does. Everyone sees that, and then everyone tries to level up to his level. So, I very much appreciate him, and he does a good job leading everybody."

Has he been trying to speak out at all during this losing streak to try to maybe galvanize the special teams to turn it around or be the difference maker? "Yes, of course. [Nick Moore] speaks when necessary. I think actions speak a lot louder than words. I think he would probably say the same – not to speak for him – but again, he's a terrific player and terrific leader, and I can't be more grateful for him."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

How frustrating is it when you are up with a double-digit lead, and you let it slip away in the fourth quarter? "Obviously, it sucks. When you sign up to play this game, you play this game one way and, at the end of the day, the goal is to win. And obviously, just looking with the naked eye and not having yet gone back and reviewed the film, but [there's] just too many self-inflicted [mistakes]. I know it's been the story of the year, but we just continue to beat ourselves. And when you have self-inflicted [mistakes] in this game of football, it's hard to beat anyone."

What happened over the fourth quarter with the defense? You guys were kind of controlling the game, especially on first and second down. Was there any common denominator behind the struggles getting off the field on third down? "I feel like it was just – obviously they made a couple of really good catches, and that's expected with certain players they have over there. But outside of that, I feel like there were just plays where we had a great play call, great leverage and everything, and somehow, someone doesn't do their job. We just have to all do our jobs, and I know the story's getting old, saying the same thing over and over. And they were going to make plays; we knew they were going to make plays, and some of them that they made were amazing. Like some of those catches, it's like, 'Hey, you live with that,' because that's the game of football. They get paid a lot of money, just like everyone on our side as well. So, it sucks, though, it's a bitter taste, and you don't play this game [to] lose."

Where does that frustration – this is now I think five times you've had that double-digit lead and not being able to finish, where is that frustration level? "It's very high, obviously, but also knowing that you can't let circumstances, when things are not going well, negotiate your future, in a sense. And [I'm] saying that to say when you sign up for something, you sign up to do things one way, and that's the right way. And obviously, you're going to make mistakes throughout, but I feel like, as I've said in the past, individuals just have to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'Hey, did I do my job consistently enough to put us in a winning position?' And I think each and every person has to ask themselves that and look in the mirror, because you are the person you talk to every day. So, if you lie to yourself, that's the worst person you can lie to, and it just comes down to that. So, it sucks, obviously, and we just have to continue to go because we signed up for something. So, it's all about finishing."

What'd you think of the play call on third-and-10 in overtime, and it looked like Cover Zero? "I love it. At the end of the day, you can't pick and choose when you like a call or when you don't like a call. I thought T.J. [Tampa Jr.] was in a phenomenal spot, and I thought that was a great ball and great catch. And that dude Nico [Collins] is one of the best receivers in the league. And T.J., I thought, played a really good game, and I thought on that play he was very sticky in coverage. And it's like, 'Hey, they're going to make plays, but how are you going to respond?' So, you live by the sword, and you die by the sword. You can't pick and choose when you want to live and die by it."

DL Calais Campbell talked about building the culture that leads to making the plays down the stretch to win these kinds of games. What do you think it's going to take to kind of change that? "I think just staying the course, staying the course regardless of circumstances. Like I said earlier, you can't negotiate your future based off circumstances. So, regardless of what's going on, you have to stay the course. Don't get sideways and, at the end of the day, tough times make tough people. So, you have one of two things: you can run from it – everything in life, I feel like, is either a trial or a lesson or you're learning, one or the other, or you're losing, and I'm into learning. There's a battle that we're all facing right now, and I don't know the story of it. But at the end of the day, life outside of the game of football, things will just slowly reveal themselves, and that's what I'm all about [is to] just continuing to chase it and not dropping my head at all. Because at the end of the day, I signed up for it, so I'm going to do it with everything I have. I am not going to change anything. I will go hard and just keep harping at it and try to get the right results, because we're in it to win it."

T RONNIE STANLEY

What is your frustration level? "It's definitely one of the more frustrating events or series of events that I've been through. But that being said, I think there's a lot of good that we're doing out there, and I think it's important that we build on that. I think it's very easy to just feel like things are just not going to go our way, and it's very easy to feel bad for yourself, but that's, [in] my opinion, a loser mentality, and that's not going to get you anywhere. So, no matter what happens, you just have to take it and grow from it."

When things haven't gone your way the past few weeks, how do you, as a leader, try to combat what that might do? "You have to remind everyone [of] all the good stuff that they are doing out there – even though the results aren't coming in our favor – that there's a lot of good stuff that we need to build on that will end up giving us the results that we want. It's a lot of little stuff and little details. I think just being more experienced together and continuing to be on the same page, seeing everything the same way and understanding situational football the same way, not just as an offense, but all three phases."

Head coach Jesse Minter said a few games ago that you needed three wins to keep the season alive. Did it feel like you were playing for the playoffs in this last game, and what's the message now moving forward? "Every game feels like we're playing for our lives, pretty much. So, I think that's what makes it even more heartbreaking, in the way that it happened. I think it's not going to go over easily, and I don't think it should. I think a lot of guys have worked really hard to get the results that we want, and to have these last games kind of go the way they have can be very disheartening. But, there's a lot of good things that we can build on."

It's not very often that this franchise has not had a playoff chance by December. I guess, how do you approach it as a team? What are you playing for at this point? "Like I said, we're playing for our lives. Every game, it's for an opportunity to keep playing. So, I think we all know what's at stake every game, and we're trying to put our best foot forward. Coming up short like this is very heartbreaking."

T CARSON VINSON

What happened on the Texans' field goal block? What did you see? "We just have to be better as a field goal unit. You step down, block out, and I don't really know what to say. We just have to be better as a unit."

You guys had no sacks allowed with over 100 yards rushing. Do you feel like the offensive line kind of had its second straight good game, or do you feel like you guys maybe didn't meet your own expectations? "Our expectations are always higher than what everybody else sees. We are making strides, and we continue just to fight and grind and stay together, and you see that in the run game and the pass game, and [we need] to just work to finish."

How do you kind of pick up the pieces here with a seven-game losing streak? You have a bye week. What sort of needs to be the focus over the next couple of weeks? "You just have to be a pro. Make sure that you be a pro, go about your business and find each way to get better. Each one of us has to look at ourselves and see, what could we have done more? Could we have done this more? Could we have continued to better ourselves in whichever way? So, we just have to stick together as a team, stick together and be a family."

Is it tough not to feel snakebit at this point, where if something could go wrong, it's going to? "I don't like to say that. I'm a believer in Christ, believer in God, and I don't like to put things to other things. Sometimes things happen for a reason, and a lot of times, you just have to take it game by game, one play by play."

I know you said you guys obviously have to be better, and I'm sure you're going to have to look at the film to see exactly what happened, but was there anything they did in particular on that block? "We just have to look at it on Monday and see with everything."

WR DEVONTEZ WALKER

What is it like to lose a game like this after the kind of pride that you guys took in getting back off the mat, like head coach Jesse Minter talked about? "It's pretty disappointing, because we know how hard we fought throughout that game, and for it to end like that. I mean, that's a good team over there. They played hard as well, but just knowing how hard we fought and the kind of guys we have, that's what makes it sting a little bit. But we just [have to have the] 'on to the next one' mentality."

I'd imagine not a lot of guys in this locker room have ever lost seven games in a row. Does it feel like uncharted territory for you, psychologically? "Somewhat, but we can't really think like that. As of right now, as we know of, there's still a chance, so we have to continue pushing on to the next one."

With the number of times you guys have had that double-digit lead in the fourth quarter or the second half, does it ever creep into you guys' mind when you have that big lead of, 'Uh-oh, something might happen'? "Not in a bad way. It's always that thought in the back of our mind that that's an NFL team as well. They can get it going at any moment. We just have to do better keeping our foot on the gas."