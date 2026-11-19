HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "After a lot of internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we've decided to deactivate Marlon [Humphrey] for this game, this upcoming week. I know there's going to be a lot of questions. Most of it — again, I said this yesterday, these conversations are very, very personal and private and, to me, need to remain that for the good of the team and the organization. I'll certainly try to answer some of the stuff, but just know that ahead of time."

Is it just a one-game deactivation? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes."

Will he be at practice this week? (Morgan Adsit) "[Marlon Humphrey] won't be at practice."

You sent him home? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I did."

How did that conversation go that you can share? I know you said it's private. (Morgan Adsit) "I would say this, [Marlon Humphrey] is very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate."

After that period, will there have to be any process where he sort of has to re-earn some trust? (Childs Walker) "Again, I'll keep most of that in-house and see where it goes."

Is it disappointing when, the way the season's gone [and] what is at stake on Sunday, that you're having this conversation? (Morgan Adsit) "I would just say that having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job. So, this is a team thing, in my opinion. I think with what's transpired, and look, [Marlon Humphrey] is going to be dealing with this a lot more probably than the rest of the team. He's going to deal with a lot of stuff from this. This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful. We're going down [to Carolina] for one reason: To play well and win the football game. The rest of it is what it is."

Who becomes the starter now? (Mike Preston) "I have a lot of confidence in that room. So 'Chido' [Chidobe Awuzie] and T.J. Tampa [Jr.] will both increase their snap count, and we'll roll with those guys."

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

Obviously, 16 rushing yards for the game is not what you want. It does seem like over the past few weeks, you're not getting as much as you probably want also out of the running game. What have you kind of seen over the past few weeks about the run game and what needs to happen? (Jamison Hensley) "I would say like anytime you rush for 16 yards and it's November, that's not going to win the game for you, obviously, and so that's a byproduct. Obviously, you go into the game with a plan. You see the game going a certain way, and then as it starts to play out, you watch the first three drives. We started with runs on first down in all three of those drives, and we ended up in G-BOT [get back on track] in each one of them. So, you start to say, 'OK, like let's start to lean into some of these other things.' We started to throw it. I thought Jacoby [Brissett] did a really nice job of being able to distribute it and be effective. They were playing that way, and they were a heavy team where we knew the interior players were good. We knew the edge players were good, and so there were some different ways we were going to build it to attack that. But obviously, we're going to hang the sign that says 'physical, detailed, explosive' and physical's No. 1 there, and that's us playing fundamentally sound with pad level and coming off the ball with cadence and all those things. I felt like they beat us up physically, and that was just the bottom line. There's no sugarcoating that. That's what showed up on tape, and the tape is the truth. So, we have to play better. This will always be a fundamental game. It will always go back to pad level, get off, being able to utilize technique, being able to communicate, utilize double teams and things like that. That really is what we're working toward, and that's the emphasis. You have to go back to the basics of what we believe, and all those things within the process. It's not like it just happens. You have to go back to your processes and start refining maybe where the shortcomings are during the week, and we have to make sure that those things are being emphasized as we move forward. You have to move forward, because you have to move on quickly. You have to get to the next one. You have to put a plan together that you feel good with. Every defense is different, so this one will present its own challenges. But that's really the message to the guys is like you go back to the process and you go back to what do we believe in, and we have to start to make strides in that way in order to be the offense that we feel like we're capable of becoming."

Head coach Jesse Minter has talked a couple times now about being careful to ask guys to do certain things that is not in their strength to do. WR Ja'Kobi Lane having to block Chargers OLB Khalil Mack on the first play, and you referenced that. How does that happen? Was that just an error, or how much do you look at that kind of stuff? (Jeff Zrebiec) "When you look at the front itself, they did a really good job on interior runs. The edges are good players. So, when you look at that kind of defense, the best avenue is generally to go outside of it – at least to start the game – and try to soften those edges. Soften it up, and then you start to create a little more space on the inside. So, that was one where 'Jak' [Ja'Kobi Lane] is our most physical blocker in that crack scheme. That's a play that we ran against Atlanta a few weeks back, and it was a successful play. So, really, you're trying to attack the defense. You're trying to start the game off with a run and trying to get Derrick [Henry] out in space, which is something that – as you watch the self-scout – that's something that he does really well. And it just so happens, like Khalil [Mack] plays out; it gets strung out, and it ends up being a negative play. And anytime that happens, you go back to the drawing board, and you say, 'I failed as a play-caller on that play, because I didn't put him in position to have success.' There's always calls in the game that you're like, 'Man, I did a good job there,' and maybe it might not have been successful. There's times where you're like, 'Man, I didn't do a good job there,' and the play worked. It's still about the process, and that's one of those things that as I look back at it, it always falls on the play-caller. That's my fault for asking him to do that, but that was kind of the thought that went into the play."

When you struggle to run the ball as a play-caller, what's the thought process of trying to formulate that new plan when you aren't getting any push up front? (Cordell Woodland) "The thought process in my mind kind of flipped to where, we started on that fourth drive to move the ball in the passing game. So, I started to view it like, 'OK, we need to be able to get in the gun a little bit and attack softer boxes on G-BOT [get back on track].' Or when we get to the first down and it isn't good, we get to second-and-10 or second-and-7-plus, let's start to utilize the run game there. So, it kind of flipped as you go. Like anybody, you have to be ready to adjust in the game. Sean Payton used to always talk about, 'There's a way to win every one of these games, and sometimes during the game it's different than how you thought it was going into it.' And so, if you continue to beat your head into the wall because you thought something previously and you don't adjust to what you're looking at in front of you, you're not doing the team a service. You're trying to find more favorable looks to run into. That's the biggest thing, because you're asking your guys to do it a certain way. It doesn't look exactly how you planned it or how you wanted it to go. So, you're trying to find what are the predictable looks that we can run into? Where are we going to be able to handle force, or be able to handle those exterior players? That's really the adjustment that goes on every week in every game. Sometimes it's the run game. Sometimes it's the passing game. But you have to be able to adjust off what's happening in front of you and be able to lean into it as it happens."

When you have big-picture thoughts on the design of the passing game preseason or on a week-to-week basis now, one that kind of stuck out to me was just how often you guys get five men out into routes. It seemed like a pretty noticeable change from last year. Just what has kind of gone into that decision making, and what kind of risk or rewards do you weigh as you approach that position game-by-game, quarterback-by-quarterback, whatever it was? (Jonas Shaffer) "So, anytime you're talking about five-man protection and getting five guys out in the route, it always stems from the protection. So, it's like, can we predictably protect the quarterback? You're always looking at [whether] we are going to have to throw hot. So, different defenses present different challenges in that way. That's something that very early on in the week you kind of have to go through and start in the base process. Then there are areas of the field where you feel like you're going to get less pressure, and where you feel more comfortable being able to get the ball out and distributed properly. It's something that you always want to have at your disposal. You're always trying to get your five eligibles out, even when you're in a six or seven-man protection. You're checking the pressure and then being able to get out and create as much stress on the defense to defend as many eligibles as you can. But that is something that every week during the planning, you're trying to find ways to five-man release it and trying to find ways to make sure the quarterback knows where he's protected. Yet at the same point in time, it's a double-edged sword, because if you release somebody and they bring a pressure, they can dictate where you throw that ball. So, it's kind of that risk-reward balance that you go through every week."

TE Mark Andrews was saying that he'd been playing with a broken hand. That obviously got a good amount of attention. He has a big game on Monday night. How much of that is maybe him being healthier? How much is he a good fit for what QB Jacoby Brissett does well? Why do you think he was able to have that game? (Childs Walker) "I think he did a really good job of doing what was asked of him in the game. I think he showed up where he needed to be. He's a dude that, he's a big player, and he doesn't shrink when it gets cold or the weather's bad or any of that stuff. He's a very friendly target to throw to. Obviously through the year he's had his ups and downs. He's had plays that he wants back. But I think that's just a byproduct of him going into the plan, knowing the plan, being where he was supposed to be, and then obviously Jacoby [Brissett] being able to go out and execute and put the ball on them — because it takes two to tango there. But I thought he did a good job on Monday night."

In the first play of the game, as you talked about, WR Ja'Kobi Lane getting matched up against OLB Khalil Mack. How much flexibility is there for guys to maybe get out of unfavorable looks at the line? (Cordell Woodland) "I would say [that] within every play there are mechanisms that we're trying to get out of unfavorable looks. And so, if we go into a game and [for example] a 'call-it run-it' would be like a play that goes in, and it's one play. But I would say a large portion of the plan every week is built with kills and things like that that take you from unfavorable looks into favorable looks that we've game-planned. So, there's a fair amount of variability in that. I would say [in] most run games in the NFL in general, you need a way to get out of a lot of things. But every week that's a part of it."

I know the run game wasn't what you wanted on Monday, but how impressive or how encouraging was it that you did get some real juice out of the passing game, despite averaging 1 yard per carry? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think that was a huge bright spot in the game. Obviously, it gets overshadowed a little bit just because there's a lot of different things that we're working to fix. That was something that was good to see it come alive. It was good to see Jacoby [Brissett] be here for a week and be able to go out and execute it and be able to create offense for us. It was a direction that we had to go kind of within the game. He did a great job of being able to distribute it. Our guys [were] doing a good job of operating in the route detail and the things that we talk about in the passing game. To see that go out and have production, it's great, but it has to be balanced with a physical rushing attack in order for us to be what we think we want to be. And that's really our focus is to the things that are good, keep those things going and continue to emphasize those, and [with] the things that we need to clean up, we need to be in a hurry as a staff, as a roster of guys, just having urgency about getting these things cleaned up so we give a product that we're all proud of."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

You were one of the players still on the staff that actually played with CB Marlon Humphrey. How would you describe him as a teammate and what do you think he's going through at this moment? (Jamison Hensley) "As a teammate, [Marlon Humphrey] was a great teammate. He is a great teammate. He goes out there, he plays hard [and] plays with passion. So, to speak about him as a teammate, I think he's one of the best teammates that you could ever have. What he's going through, can I speak to what he's going through? I can't really speak to what he's going through. I think he knows that he made a mistake. He wants to make it right, and at this point, you have to. Then, you have to put your best foot forward."

When it comes down to the return game particularly, whether it was fair catches inside the 5-yard line, are you happy with the return game right now, whether it be overall or specifically on punts? (Cordell Woodland) "Overall with our return game, we're not happy with where our return game is at right now. No, we have to be better on both sides. We have to be better blocking. We have to be better with our decision making. We just overall have to be better. So, I have to be better. They have to be better, and everybody has to be better overall. So, am I happy with it? No, sir, not at all. We have done things to address that with the decision making. Sometimes, what you have to understand is the flight of the ball. There have been times where [LaJohntay Wester] doesn't catch the ball inside the 10 [-yard line] because we really don't want them catching the ball inside the 10. But then, when the ball hits inside the 10, and now the gunner goes and he catches the ball and now our offense is starting on the 1-yard line, then we're saying, 'Why didn't he catch the ball?' Or, he catches the ball at the 5-yard line and then it's like, 'Oh, he caught the ball at the 5-yard line; he should've let it bounce and go into the end zone.' Well, the way the ball works, you don't know how the ball is going to bounce. It could bounce and go forward and go into the end zone. It could bounce and go left. It could bounce and go right. It could bounce and go back. But, what we don't want is our offense starting inside the 5-yard line or starting at the 1-yard line. So, we want him going up [and] catching the ball, and we want him making great decisions."

You guys forced a fumble on the kickoff return. Was it encouraging to see that or was it a disappointment that you didn't get the recovery? How do you view that? (Cliff Brown) "Watching our guys fly around, have fun [and] making plays, you always want to see that. Right now, that's just the way things have been going. Sometimes, that's the way the ball bounces. Like how does this guy get beat? Our guy goes and forces the fumble, and then the guy that got beat is the one that recovers the fumble. But sometimes that's just the way the ball bounces. But it's like, once you see that one go in and once it starts happening, like we say, it comes in bunches. So, what we have to do is keep pushing, keep working and keep going forward because eventually, even when it comes to our return game, eventually it's going to hit. When it hits, it's going to keep hitting. But, we just have to keep working at it, keep punching it and just keep going forward. Eventually, when it's going to hit, it's going to hit and then everything will be good."

With RB Adam Randall getting activated this week, do you think he's capable of helping you guys, or is there more development you need at the basics of the game besides just kick return, which I know he did at Clemson? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, sir. I think [Adam Randall] will be able to help us. Again, talking about him, he goes out there [and] he works hard. He catches the ball well. He has great coordination. He's strong. He can run. He has great vision. So, I think he could help us in the return game. He could help us even in coverage, because the kid can run. Again, he's physical. He has long arms. He knows how to get off blocks, and the most important thing is that he has the 'want to.' He wants to get better, so he talks to me after practice. He talks to me before practice. He was just talking to me in the walk-through. So, I think it'll be good for him. I think he can help us a lot."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

Head coach Jesse Minter just let us know about CB Marlon Humphrey being deactivated for this weekend's game. Strictly performance-wise, on the field, he probably hasn't lived up to Marlon's standard up there. What have you seen from him out there, and what he needs to kind of improve on? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it's easy to say that Marlon [Humphrey] hasn't lived [up] to the standard. I think it's safe to say that, defensively, we haven't lived up to our standard. So, as it pertains to him individually, I think a lot of his errors have been a product of technique and fundamentals, which is weird to say for a guy that's been at his stature for such a long time. But it's one of those things where you're constantly sharpening and making sure your tires are aligned as a player. It's very easy to get comfortable and start to let those things kind of – you just get like – you go by the wayside a little bit. When that happens, you give up plays like that. Particularly as you age, you're just not able to rely on your pure athleticism, maybe as you once did. But, again, he's been a productive player in this league for a long time. We love him, OK? We love him. I think it's – as a dad, as a coach, as a Christian – it's important to say that I can love the man, have respect for him and disagree with what he said in this particular moment. So, yes, [I] support what the organization's done. I have full faith in the guys that we have in that room behind him. I truly just want our focus to be on going out and finding a way to beat the Carolina Panthers."

One of the things that a lot of players said about you when you got here is that one of your best traits as a coach is the relationships you build with guys and being able to handle different personalities, etc. How do you talk to a player about that? I know a lot of it's kept in-house. How do you handle a situation like that? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, honestly, just like I would with my kids. To me, situationally, for us in here, this is a learning moment. I think about like when I was [Marlon Humphrey]'s age, or when I was here, and [ESPN reporter] Jamison [Hensley], some of you guys here knew me. Like, thank God people weren't filming me on their Blackberries, because I probably wouldn't be here right now, right? In this day and age, I think it's important for these guys to understand that, yes, you have freedom of speech. You can say what it is you want to say, on your phone, on your platform, whatever that is. But that doesn't give you freedom of consequence. I think that's where we're at. So, we're living in that, regardless of intent. He said the things that he said, which obviously is negative toward where we live and where we love and the place that supports us. I know he feels remorseful, and he'll make it right. But, [it's] just important for all these young people to understand that, like...What did Herm Edwards say? 'Don't send the text. Don't turn on your camera.' Don't turn on your camera. Let's be smart about what we're saying. In particular for the people that we love in our community, man. This is my third time here. I'm not coming back to Baltimore for the weather. I'm coming back for the people, and you never want to say anything that's detrimental to our community."

When you were a player and one of your teammates got involved in something negative off the field, how would you guys deal with that? Would you ignore it? Would you talk about it? Would you talk to them? How does it work for the team? (Childs Walker) "I think it's different as a teammate. I think as a teammate you just try to do everything in your power to be supportive, particularly when it's something where you know there is no malicious intent involved. So, that's probably where I think most of the guys' heads are at, and it's our job as leaders obviously to address the issue and then continue to just narrow the focus of the compass and get back on Carolina. That's what this is. That's what guys need to understand: you can say whatever, but this detracts from us talking about our main primary focus right now, which should be on Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard and 'T-Mac' [Tetairoa McMillan] and all the players that they have. So, we're doing everything we can to turn the page right now and get back on that."

Have you talked to these guys about the importance of when you get older, that you have to work harder? (Mike Preston) "We have guys on the roster, but they don't need to talk about me for that. We have guys that are in their 30s, like your Roquan Smiths, your Trey Hendricksons, Calais Campbells and John Jenkins. So, there's a bunch of examples of that, and guys obviously that have been here before. I don't think you last in this league as long as some of these older guys have if you don't have those habits. Some of these young guys I had here as young defensive linemen that are going now into Year 7, Year 8, I remember fully having those conversations four or five years ago with them and being like, 'Hey, you may be different from a trait standpoint than Calais Campbell. But all the things he does as a professional, you should do now.' You may think like, 'Ah, like I don't have these nicks and bruises.' But all you are is extending the time on your career. You only have so much tread on the tire. But the more you can eat right, the more you can do the right things from a pre-habilitation standpoint in the training room, in the weight room, the longer you're going to extend your career and obviously, if you're good enough, your money-making potential, too. So, it's certainly something that I know is talked about all throughout this building by [director of player engagement] Jameel [McClain] and his staff, from us as coaches – I'm sure [senior director of public relations] Marisol [Renner] and her crew have said the same thing. So, it's certainly something that is communicated. Whether or not it gets absorbed and sticks is ultimately on the player."

Obviously, you haven't been calling the plays for the defense, but what has kind of been your role as this defense tries to get back on track? (Cordell Woodland) "I try to do everything I can to support [head coach] Jesse [Minter] and his vision for what this defense is and what he wants to get done schematically. Certainly, [I am] not the play-caller. I get up there, install the defense and try to make sure we're in an alignment in terms of what we're doing. Then I try to help and continue to add value wherever I can on all three levels of the defense. So, it's certainly unique for me. I prepare every week as if I'm going to call it, just so in moments if Jesse does ask for some guidance, I have it. So, that's kind of been my role thus far, just trying to help where needed."

We didn't see a splint on OLB Trey Hendrickson's hand this week. Is that a good sign for him, and is he still working through it? Can you kind of assess, I think it's a four-game stretch now where he doesn't have a sack. I know he still gets pressures and double teams and all that. (Jonas Shaffer) "I think it's huge for any pass rusher. I think it's hard to go out there and rush with seven fingers. Ask Jason Pierre-Paul. It's a little different. So, I'm sure [Trey Hendrickson]'s happy to get that thing off. Obviously, it's going to help when you're trying to shed blockers and finish on quarterbacks and things of that nature. So, I know I would be appreciative of that thing coming off, and I absolutely know Trey is too."

I think it's three straight games where you guys allowed a first drive touchdown. How do you get off to a better start defensively? Do you change the pregame routine? Is there anything you do to change it up so you don't come out slow? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's unfortunate. And one of our missions – I'd say for this game – I told the guys, we have to start fast and finish stronger. Obviously you hate particularly with some of the games we've had at home, when you give up a touchdown early, you kind of lose that momentum and energy in the building. We have to find a way to obviously mitigate that, and at a minimum hold people to field goals once we're in those situations. I think the bigger thorn in our side has been third downs in the red zone. There's some of those longer third-down situations. There's two in particular this past game on that first drive and then probably the touchdown we gave up before half, where we've either given up the first down, or we've gotten to a fourth-and-short where the offense is willing to go for it. Those situations, which are advantageous for us, we need to win."

If I had to ask what went wrong with the run defense against the Chargers, what would you say, and how much of a challenge would it be, especially maybe without DL Nnamdi Madubuike this week? (Cliff Brown) "Losing [Nnamdi] Madubuike is obviously – that is never good. He's a heck of a player. I think when you just look at the numbers in general, 51 yards came from the quarterback on pass plays. To me, that comes down to the rush, making sure that you're coordinated, and you have a middle pusher. I think there were two instances in that game where the middle pusher didn't execute his job, which led [to] big runs by the quarterback. So, that's 51 yards. Let's see, what'd they end up with, 160? So now you're looking at the 109 and wondering where those leaks happened. I think unfortunately – which pains me to say a little bit, which I told the guys – there were times in that game where they out-physicaled us, which makes you sick, particularly when you wear this logo and in this building. It's something that we pride ourselves on being. I've challenged those guys, and I showed them those plays. We're honest about things here. So, it's disappointing that happened. Obviously, it makes you sick that you give up any rushing yards. I don't want to give any rushing yardage. But I do think we have the men in this room, in this building, to go out there and get done what we want to get done. The challenge to me is just as great this week. They have a good offensive line. They have really good backs that run hard, and receivers that are physical blockers on the perimeter. So, it's, again, all guys at the point of attack being physical, shedding blocks and swarm tackling this back this week. I think they're up for the challenge."

QUARTERBACKS COACH ISRAEL WOOLFORK

With QB Lamar Jackson, after having that thumb surgery, I'm sure you're still in contact with him a lot. I know a lot of fans are wondering how's his mindset is and how's he feeling. Is there anything you can tell us about that? (Jamison Hensley) "[Lamar Jackson's] surgery went well. Lamar's been in. He's really focused on just rehab right now and getting better. Honestly, he is trying to get back as fast as he can but knows it's going to be a process he has to take day by day."

What have you seen from QB Jacoby Brissett? Obviously, he was getting in here pretty quickly and having to get up to speed in a crash course and now that we're whatever it is, 10 days into it and stuff like that. (Brian Wacker) "[Jacoby Brisset's] the ultimate pro, coming in and being himself. Obviously as a quarterback, he's one of the biggest leaders on your team, but he's not forcing it. He's coming in. He's putting in his work every single day. He's doing a really good job in the classroom, asking questions. [There's] constant communication between the offensive linemen [on] what that has to do with protections. [There are] constant communications with the receivers, whether that has to do with any route details and just being on the same page as his teammates I think is one of the biggest things he's done well."

Did you feel like even in that first game on Monday night, we got to see a lot of what he does well? I mean, a lot of what he brings to the table? (Childs Walker) "Yes, [Jacoby Brissett]'s really good at run action [and] standing in the pocket and delivering. [He's] able to take some hits, wipe himself off and get up and get to the next play. [There's] ultimate operation at the line of scrimmage; we didn't have that many illegal procedures and pre-snap penalties. I thought on the sidelines you can see him going up to his teammates picking them up. I told Jacoby, 'The situation's kind of crazy. You get traded on a Wednesday, you show up on a Friday, you have to learn the offense and play on a Monday night game. But the biggest thing for you is just [to] be yourself. If you're just Jacoby Brissett, everybody will appreciate you, and you're going to do a really good job and help this team win games.'"

We saw a little bit of QB Joe Fagnano out there. What have you seen in his development? (Jamison Hensley) "Just every day and week to week Joe [Fagnano]'s gotten better. That situation in Buffalo was crazy for him. I mean, [we] didn't think he was going in the game and then 10 plays later you're playing. He is a calm individual, he prepares the right way, so whenever he gets thrown in these situations, it's never too big for him, because in his mind he goes into each game thinking there's a chance I can go in. I know that happened a lot in the preseason. He went from getting few reps in the weekly up to a training camp game and a preseason two game and then Skylar [Thompson] got hurt. So ultimately his reps bumped up, and he was ready for the opportunity, and he seized it."

What was that Buffalo game like for you? Managing the frustrations or figuring out that you're almost on your fourth quarterback with RB Justice Hill out there. (Sam Cohn) "It was crazy because you only get three [communications] green dots on offense so if something happened to Joe [Fagnano] we were going to put Justice [Hill] out there and have him signal in some plays. I'm like trying to go through my head [of] how we're going to ..." (laughter) "But we were prepared for it. And I would say that like sometimes going into a game you're like, 'Hey, we need to get this Justice package going.' You're like, 'All right, yes, we're going to do that.' And then literally Joe rolled his ankle and I'm like, 'Whoa, we may have to do this.' That's kudos to 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]. [He] has us prepared for any situation, so we had a plan for that."

How would it have gone with RB Justice Hill at the quarterback position? (Cordell Woodland) "Hey, Justice [Hill] would surprise you guys, man. So hopefully we don't have to see that." (laughter) "But I've got nothing but total faith in Justice. He's a great football player."

What was last week and the weekend prior like for you? I know QB Jacoby Brissett called it a crash course, but you're the one teaching him. He said he got here on Friday, and you were here all weekend with him. What was that kind of nine-day stretch for you like? (Jonas Shaffer) "It timed up perfect for you to teach a guy offense over a week because our guys — we played that Thursday night, and we gave the guys the weekend off. He got in Thursday night [and] we were here, Friday, Saturday, Sunday leading up to practice on Monday. And it gave us enough time to kind of dive into the details and the operations, but it's easy when, like, this is my now third offense that I've taught to Jacoby. Football is basically a copycat league; we all run the same type of plays. So, I was able to dive back on [the] language we used in Cleveland or Arizona to try to teach him what this play's called. It's basically learning a new language over the weekend. It's like I taught him Spanish. So, like he ran this play in Cleveland, but they call it apples, it's called bananas here. So, it was able to hit his brain."

With QB Lamar Jackson putting together 14 healthy quarters this year, it's not a season he kind of expected. How has his demeanor been through it all? (Jamison Hensley) "I would say this; [Lamar Jackson] has not changed one bit. He has not changed. And it's awesome to see. His attitude, his positivity, his ability to pour into his teammates — it was awesome seeing him meet Jacoby [Brissett] for the first time and that excitement that he had that he's in this building. And Lamar trusts in God, and he knows this is part of the process, and he's not going to let any situation change who he is as a human being or change who he is for this organization."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

What was your reaction when you heard about CB Marlon Humphrey's comments? "I think [Marlon Humphrey] was trying to say it in a joking manner, but it's not a joking manner, and that's not cool. But, I think he knows that. I hope he knows that. I haven't talked to him at all, but this is a great city [with] a lot of heart — Charm City. It's a city that I believe he loves and appreciates and means a lot to him here. But I think [he] was just trying to be funny and it just wasn't funny."

Do you feel like the team's response to CB Marlon Humphrey's comments was the appropriate response? "Well, it's the response. At the end of the day, we rally around the next man up, so, to me, it's like a guy getting knocked out of a play from an injury. Nate [Wiggins] got sick [against Jacksonville] and couldn't play, [so it was] next man up. [It's the] same thing this week, next man up. [Marlon Humphrey] is obviously going to help us. I know sometimes the outside world thinks to get rid of him, and it's like, no, that's not what we do here. You rally around your guys, you come together [and] you fight for each other. Marlon is a unique personality, but he's a teammate that I've enjoyed playing with for my four years I've been teammates with him, and I know he's competitive and he's going to compete, and we're going to miss him out there this week."

You mentor a lot of guys around the league. Do you talk to people to caution them on what you can say, and how social media can kind of be a gift and a curse as well? "It's not a conversation you have all the time, but when you have the conversations and that kind of stuff comes up, 100%, especially with the really young players. They grew up only on social media. I grew up in a world that was pre-social media, so it's been a real change for me. This is a world where everything you say is heard by everybody. Anytime you say something publicly, you have to assume it's going to be heard by everybody. So, you definitely want to be accountable and intentional about what you say. But I think also too, at the end of the day, we're all human, right? We're all human, and I know I've said things behind closed doors where I thought about it and I'd go, 'Oh, that's kind of a weird thing to say.' But when you think about it, you're like, 'I'm glad nobody heard that.' We're human, right? And so, I'm very forgiving. I hope Baltimore can be very forgiving, but this is a special place to play football. The city, the culture here, the environment – I have a lot of respect for this city, and I'm honored to play football in Baltimore. Coming back here after being here before, I was excited because I know how great the fan base is. I was very proud of the changes and Brandon Scott becoming the mayor just to see the growth of this city, and I feel like this is just a special place. I think that narrative is shared by many people and by Marlon [Humphrey] as well."

It's not every day you have a teammate getting sent home by the coach. How much was CB Marlon Humphrey discussed today among the players? "Well, I mean, enough. At the end of the day, we're trying to win a football game. So, you try to keep the main thing the main thing, and obviously, the circumstances are what they are. You have to accept them for what they are, and you have to make the best of it. So, it was discussed, but then you get the right mindset – that's part of my role, to get the narrative and get the mindset back shifted to what really matters. What really matters is trying to find a way to get back in the win column so that we can get back into this fight. So, I think we just put all our energy and effort into trying to find a way to win a football game."

If you're comfortable sharing it, did head coach Jesse Minter talk with you and/or the kind of senior leadership on this team about this decision? "Yes. I won't share what was discussed, but I think [head coach] Jesse [Minter] did a great job trying to communicate and keep us very involved in that process. But at the end of the day, it's a decision that was made. We're going to walk with it, and we're going to make the best of it."

What was your initial reaction when you heard the news that head coach Jesse Minter was sending CB Marlon Humphrey home? Were you surprised by it? "I don't get surprised much. This is not the first time I've seen a guy get sent home either. I've been playing in this league for a long time. Stuff happens all the time. Sometimes these days, everything's more public. But we're humans, right? There's going to be more opportunities that we're going to have that are going to show that we all going to make mistakes. We're all going to do it. Everybody in here is going to make a mistake down the road, and the biggest thing is rally around your brother, have his back and show him that you love him."

RB DERRICK HENRY

Head coach Jesse Minter met with us before you guys practiced and filled us in on the team's decision to deactivate CB Marlon Humphrey. Just as someone on the leadership council and a team captain, what are your thoughts on his comments and the reaction to keep him away from the team this week? "Yes, I'm sure [Marlon Humphrey] wishes he never said those things. [He] made a mistake. I've known Marlon. He's been my teammate since Alabama. I know he apologized. He was sincere about it. But as far as Baltimore, it's a great city, great people [and] great fans. We appreciate them so much for still supporting us, even though it's not going the way we want it to. So, I know Marlon made an honest mistake, but I know he appreciates the city of Baltimore and everybody who supports this team and supports him. He's been here his whole career."

After you watched the film, particularly the running game, is there a simple answer of what needs to change to get you guys back on track as far as the running game? "I can only speak for myself. I just need to be better, be able to make some more explosives than we've had in the running game [and] break some tackles. I'm just looking at myself, taking accountability of myself [and] what I can do to help the offense and help the running game, and then we'll just figure it out as a whole."

It looked like a couple of times, especially on Monday, you were having to change direction as you were getting handoffs or even before that. I know you're being hard on yourself, but what can you do in those moments when it seems like the penetration is happening before the handoff? "Just try to make something happen, break some tackles and try to make something out of nothing. Every play is not going to be blocked perfectly. You're going to have some sound defenses able to get back there and do what they like. But, yes, we have to figure it out and make something happen."

As far as that Carolina defensive line, have they been impressive from what you've watched on film? "Yes, for sure. Derrick Brown, I think he's been a staple for them for a long time, and that whole D-line is disruptive. They get after the ball [and] they run to the ball. If the ball breaks the line of scrimmage, they're still hustling to the ball and tackling. So, they have a really good defense. They're coming off a win against a division opponent against the [New Orleans] Saints. Every week's going to be a challenge because we're fighting for a playoff spot, so every week counts."

Does it start to feel like that? You just mentioned the playoffs. Is this essentially the start of that time of year for you guys that you're trying to get back in the playoff picture? I know every week is that way, but especially now in November, do you have to play your best ball starting in November? "Yes, we just have to have that sense of urgency because we know what's at stake. We're trying to fight for a Wild Card spot. We have to win to give ourselves a chance and be in position to be able to do that. So, like I said, every game is a playoff game. That's how we have to approach it. We need our best ball right now."

At this point this week, to this point last week, how much more comfortable does this offense feel with QB Jacoby Brissett now that he has had a game under his belt? "[Jacoby Brissett] stepped up and did a great job like I said after Monday. He's been in the league for a long time, so he knows how to take command of the offense. He's been a starter in this league, so you could tell he was comfortable out there, so we're definitely going to need him this week."

When you guys don't have the success that you're used to and you're struggling with the run game, are you guys searching for answers maybe more than you're used to or expect? Is that just difficult when it's not going right? "I think [it's about] having accountability, just being better and holding yourself to that standard. It hasn't been good enough, and I know that. I know that for myself. I'm my worst critic. But yes, it just hasn't been good enough. I welcome all the criticism because it's warranted when you have a game like that and [the] run game has been how it's been. That comes with it. That's part of this business. There's high expectations. We haven't met those, so I have to be better, and I'm going to keep working. I'm going to keep going out there [and] try to give my best, and like I said before, the tables will eventually turn. Right now, it doesn't feel like they're turning right now, but I think they will, as long as we keep on going and keep practicing and try to execute."

T RONNIE STANLEY

You're one of the leaders on this team. What's your reaction to the CB Marlon Humphrey situation? Head coach Jesse Minter told us he is being deactivated this Sunday. "I have full faith in the decisions that the leadership makes in this organization. I know Marlon [Humphrey] doesn't feel good about how everything transpired and things were said that shouldn't be said, but decisions were made. I have full confidence in our staff and in them making those decisions."

Head coach Jesse Minter said CB Marlon Humphrey was sent home. Did he get a chance to address the team about it beforehand? "Not the team, like [not] in front of everyone."

A couple of years ago you called CB Marlon Humphrey the most unique teammate you've had, I believe were your words. How do you kind of reconcile what he said for a guy that's been here for longer than him? You're the only guy who's been in here longer than him, and when you first heard it, were you surprised at the words? "I was definitely surprised at the choice of words. I know Marlon [Humphrey], and I know his heart. I know how much he cares about the city of Baltimore, and you just have to be careful with the words you say and the effect it has on people. I think Marlon is unapologetically himself, and he's always been like that since he's been here. But, at the same time, I think he's taken a step back and realized the maturity that he needs to take to say things the right way."

Has this become a distraction for this team this week? "No, I don't think so. I think everyone's focused on getting the win. We have enough things to worry about. It's something that came up one day, and we talked about it, but today, no one's talking about it. We're focused on practice and just getting better."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

Head coach Jesse Minter let everybody know that he was sending CB Marlon Humphrey home and Marlon's not playing this Sunday. "At the end of the day, [head coach] Jesse [Minter] is the head coach, as we all know. I trust his leadership, and I think that he felt like he did what was best for the team, and so I'll always respect the head guy on the team."

You're one of the closest guys to CB Marlon Humphrey. What's your reaction to what he said? Have you talked to him since the news has come out that he won't play with you guys this Sunday? "I haven't talked to him since the news came out. But yes, obviously, he knows he made a mistake. We all know that as well, like [we] don't agree with what he said at all. And he doesn't as well. I know that he regrets saying it. But at the end of the day, once you say something, you can never really take your words back once they get out there. So, I definitely don't have that view of Baltimore. [I] love this city, the people, the fans. It's always been great for me, so I can only speak for my experience."

I know you like to keep things in-house, of course, but was the leadership council involved in any of the process or communicated with throughout the process of this decision? "Absolutely not. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] told us what his decision was and as the head coach, he did it with conviction and he did what he felt was best for the team. So, at the end of the day, I'm just a player. I'm just a small blip on this team, and at the end of the day, he's the head guy. He makes those executive decisions."

What would you say about CB Marlon Humphrey as a teammate to people out there right now who don't know a lot about him and are trying to sort of understand where this is coming from? "I can't really say where this is coming from at all. All I can speak about is the guy that I know in the locker room. I think he's a phenomenal teammate [and] has great energy, day in and day out. He's a unique one. He's himself [and] unapologetic. He made a mistake, and I think he's very aware that he made a mistake. I don't agree with what he said at all. [I'm] putting that out there, and I'm sure he wished he could have those words back. Like I said earlier, he cannot. That's not how this life works, but I know what he will do moving forward. He will try to make this right even though you can never really make a wrong right, but he will try to do his best to get back in good graces and show that that's not what he actually meant."

How does this defense bounce back after Monday night? I'm sure you feel that you gave up more rushing yards than you would have liked. Where is this defense's mindset at going into Carolina? "Obviously, Monday wasn't up to our standard. [There were] a couple plays where [we] definitely didn't play to our standard. I think this is a day-to-day, week-to-week, play-to-play league, and it's about what have you done for me lately. Obviously, there's a nasty taste in our mouths, knowing that we didn't hold up in the run game to the standard that has been here and to the standard that each and every man we have amongst each other. So, it's about coming out this week here versus Carolina, who I think runs the ball very well with [Chuba] Hubbard and company. Their offensive line works really well together in the run game. So, I'm excited about the challenge, excited to get downhill and make something shake."

Obviously, you guys have lost five in a row. I know it's not the standard that you're used to. Are you worried that the CB Marlon Humphrey situation could at all be a distraction at all in trying to get things back on track? "At the end of the day, anything can be a distraction if you allow it to be. I feel like that's life each and every day. If you allow something to get to you, then it will get to you. But at the end of the day, our job is to go out and play the game of football to the best of our ability. Obviously, things haven't been going our way as of late. But our job is to stay the course, and if stuff was easy, everybody would be doing it. So, it's about true character, [which] slowly reveals itself when you go through tough times. [When] life circumstances [are] not what you want them to be, then what do you do? You put your head down and you keep going to work and not looking for a way out. I never look for a way out, and I know a lot of guys that I've talked to and know that are in this locker room are not looking for a way out either. At the end of the day, you go through it and not even on football terms, like as a man, I feel like you come out better from going through this and it just slowly reveals who you truly are to yourself."