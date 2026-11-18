HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, [it's the] beginning of a short week for us after the Monday night game.[We] had a good day, and [we were] really able to go over some of the game, evaluate some things, have some good conversations and tough conversations. We did activate [Adam] Randall off of IR. So, he'll be up on the 53 [-man roster], and obviously [will be] available this week. So, we're excited about that. Questions?"

When you lose five straight games, what can you do as a coach to try to keep the morale a little bit higher than it would be from a five-game losing streak? (Jamison Hensley) "Morale is a funny word, because in reality, it's about telling the truth of where you're at. It's about being honest. It's about focusing on improvement. The guys here, there's players here that have track records. They don't necessarily lack individual confidence, but it's also about processes and creating processes that lead to performance. Obviously, that's what we're chasing, and that's what we'll continue to chase. So, [we are] more focused on that than anything else."

Do you feel like the results here are driving any changes to your coaching style? You keep talking about hard, honest conversations. Are you being a little more blunt with the players than you would be normally? (Kyle Goon) "I don't know. I feel like I've always been that way. I've never maybe been in the limelight position of the head coach, but I think anybody that's played for me would probably tell you that I've always been really honest, upfront and forward about what I think our performance was, practice was or whatever the case may be – individuals playing well or playing bad. So, I think it's definitely more out there and more, obviously, daily with the whole team and not just [one] a side of the ball. But I think the whole idea is that every week, every day and every second, you learn from what happened, you grow and you try and get better every single day. That's me, that's the players, but for myself, that's really how I try to operate."

Did you guys find out anything else about DL Nnamdi Madubuike's hamstring? (Cordell Woodland) "[Nnamdi Madubuike]'s dealing with a hamstring. He would not have practiced today, so that's something that closer towards the end of the week, we'll kind of see where it's at and see how it responds to see his potential availability for this game."

In terms of leadership and some of the guys that have been around for a long time, I don't know if you're aware, CB Marlon Humphrey on his podcast jokingly talked about 'What does Baltimore make well?' and criminals was the answer. Just given the current tenor of where the team is, is that something you would want to address, or is it like that's what he does on his own time and his own thing? (Pete Gilbert) "No, I think conversations like that remain private between these walls. Just speaking for myself, I love this city, and I know what this city means to me and my family and the opportunity that we've been granted here. We take a lot of pride in being here and having been here before and choosing to come back here. It's a great city with a bunch of great people, and we desperately want to represent this city the right way by how we play, most importantly. So, I will leave it at that."

Even though obviously the conversation would stay private, is that something you would feel the need to have a discussion with CB Marlon Humphrey about it? (Brian Wacker) "I have conversations about stuff like that all the time, but again, those will remain private."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

If last week was kind of that crash course, what's this week been like so far for you? (Jamison Hensley) "[It's been] a little bit of a similar thing. Obviously, [we're] just going into the second week of a game plan. But, [it's] still a crash course a little bit."

How's the arm feeling after throwing 49 times? Did you expect that to continue? How do you expect things to go? (Jerry Coleman) "It's football. Whatever you have to do to go out there and give your team the best chance to win. It's not the most I've thrown in my career, so I'll be alright."

Now that you've been here a little while at least, what is the most challenging part about learning an offense like this on the fly? I mean, it's a lot for any season when you're with a new team, but when it is so expedited like this, what's the most challenging part? (Luke Jones) "I would say learning the system obviously, but also learning your teammates kind of on the fly. I think it's a mixture of those two things."

Did you feel pretty good about that aspect of it on Monday night, just sort of having a sense of where guys were going to be and that connection even though you haven't had very much time? (Childs Walker) "Obviously on the practice field, [you are] kind of hammering away at the details and things like that. [I'm] trusting my eyes and obviously trusting that guys are going to be in the spots that they are supposed to be in. Then football just takes over and then you obviously just try to throw [the most] accurate balls possible."

Now that you've had some time to digest Monday's game, how would you evaluate your performance? (Quentin Corpuel) "I mean, [it was] just not enough to win. That's what it comes down to is winning. I think that's what this league's about. [We] just didn't do enough to do that."

Were you surprised you ended up throwing that many passes in the game? Was that just kind of what happened on the fly? Was that the game plan? (Brian Wacker) "I think that's just a matter of how the flow of the game kind of went. Obviously, nothing really surprises me anymore in this league. Every day's something different, but [I'm] just trying to find a way to win. [You] just have to do whatever you have to do."

What are you looking to get out of this week? You have a little bit more time, obviously, as you guys head out on the road. What are you looking to accomplish? (Jerry Coleman) "[I'm] just taking it one day at a time. Obviously, [we're] going back to our process and trying to make our process better for a better result on Sunday, but [I'm] looking forward to diving back into this with the guys. [It's] another week and another opportunity."

How do you get the rushing game going? (Jerry Coleman) "Like I said, [you have to] go back on the field [and] dive back into the details. Obviously, we know what we need to do to correct those things, and we just have to go out there and do it on the practice field on a consistent basis. Then, hopefully it follows through on Sunday."

What kind of stands out when you look at the film of the Carolina Panthers' defense? (Jamison Hensley) "I think they're playing as one right now. Obviously, their front is really good. [Their defense] kind of revolves around their front. Other guys are doing a good job on the back end [at] limiting plays. I think they're playing really well together right now."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

Obviously, no player wants to fumble, but what things do you think you can do or change going forward to try to lessen the chance of that? (Jamison Hensley) "Protect the ball."

How frustrated were you after the game? (Jerry Coleman) "[I was] super frustrated because that's a drive we have to go and win the game on. We were just supposed to go get the win, or at least get a tie out of that, so yes, I was super frustrated."

I know it takes time to earn that trust with the teammates. After Monday's game, what was that connection you seemed to feel with QB Jacoby Brissett? (David Andrade) "That [Jacoby Brissett] is going to throw it around, but we knew that. We knew that coming into the game that he could throw the ball, and we needed to make plays, and we made some but not all of them."

Do you feel like there's this — I don't know if pressure is the right word — but this need for all of you guys to make the most of your opportunities to try to do as much as you can considering the struggles offensively so far? (Cordell Woodland) "Playmakers make plays. So, every opportunity you get to touch the ball, you want to make a play. So, I wouldn't say it's pressure; I'd just say it's just playing football."

Did you come out of that game feeling like there was a lot to maybe build on or to be excited about? (Childs Walker) "We've been throwing the ball really well. We have to get the run game going a little bit, but it's a loss, so [there's] a lesson in every loss."

Is there a sense of urgency to do something just to kind of stop the slide? (Cordell Woodland) "Oh, absolutely, because we want to get that one win to at least get the locker room feeling back good. We're not all the way down on ourselves, but it'd be good to get a win where we can feel like we [can] go into the next game confident."

How tough has it been for you and the offense? You put up huge numbers with QB Lamar Jackson before the injury, and things have obviously changed. How tough has it been for you to kind of have to deal with that? (Ryan Mink) "It's a process going from your starting quarterback to your second string to the third string, and then to having to go pick up somebody. So, I've just been trying to look at it more positively than negatively. I'm trying to do everything I can to help the team win, and I'm pretty sure that goes with everybody."

How do you treat these next two games before the bye? (Morgan Adsit) "[We will] try to go get two wins in a row. [We will] try to at least even out the record and get back to .500."

S KYLE HAMILTON

After the frustration Monday night, what do you think about that game now and where you guys stand? "We have to learn from what we did wrong and correct those mistakes, but it's a short week and we have to move on. So, we addressed the game as a team and [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] did a good job addressing it, but we're on to the Panthers now."

As one of the captains and one of the leadership council guys, I don't know if you saw CB Marlon Humphrey on his podcast joking about 'What does Baltimore make well?' and 'criminals' was his answer. Leadership-wise, is that something you would want to address with him or is it something where what you do on your own time is your own thing? "I actually didn't know that. I really don't have any context to that. I would hope that it was taken out of context."

I think he was joking, but... "That's something that I'll talk to him about. I'll just talk to him about it."

After Monday night and losing, the temperature of this locker room now, the response on the practice field, is it where you want it to be? "No. I want the temperature to be fun and lively because we're playing well, and I would think that everybody agrees with me. It's not like we're in here happy-go-lucky. We're 4-6 and feel like we're a better team than that. [We] know that we're a better team than that. So, it's hard to kind of not live in the present, but we have to take everything as it is and take it in stride and just try to get a win this week."

When you look around and you see the high draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, you look at guys that have big-time contracts on that side of the ball, do you look around and maybe ask, 'How is it still like this to this point?' "It's a week-to-week league, year-to-year league, play-to-play [and] day-to-day league. What you did yesterday has nothing to do with what you're going to do in the future, and we have to prove ourselves week in and week out. No matter [whether] you were drafted, undrafted [or] no matter how much you're paid — your spot is always up for grabs, and you have to prove yourself every week. That goes for anybody in here, including myself. The expectations are expectations, but it's the product that you actually put on the field that can back up those expectations."

If you could say, 'This is what I hope we can get out of the last seven games of this season,' what is it? "Seven wins."

As simple as that? "Yes."

If you look at these last couple of weeks, obviously teams have been able to come out and score on that opening drive. Obviously, it's been a point of emphasis, but how important is it for you guys to get off to the right start? Is there anything you've noticed about why you've kind of been a little slow out of the gates these last couple of weeks? "I think it's a focus thing and just a playing free thing. You get out there and it needs to be like you're amped up [and] ready to go attack, not 'I wonder what they're going to run,' kind of thing. I'm not pointing the finger; that's all of us. That's me included. We have to be on the same page and be willing to attack from the jump. I think the intentions are there, but once we get on the field, we actually have to make those intentions come to life. Obviously, we don't want to start slow. It kind of puts our offense in a hole to start the game. In Jacoby [Brissett]'s first game as quarterback, as a defense, you have to put him in a good position there. I thought we responded well in the second half. I thought there were some tough situations we got put in that we responded well. We gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game a couple times, [which is] something to be proud of in that, but I don't think we should have ever been in that position. Like you said, we have to start fast."

Is it almost like too much information to process? "No, I don't think it's too much information. It's the National Football League. Everybody has a lot of information. It's the highest level of football in the world, so you have to absorb that information and make it applicable in your own standards. That's not cookie-cutter from person to person. Everybody has a different process, but whatever gets you to go out there and play fast and make plays, then do that."

Obviously, you guys need a win just to keep pace and stay in the playoff picture. But do you feel like, losing five straight, maybe you guys just need a win just to taste victory again and just to be able to remember how it is to get a win? "Winning in this league is hard. At this point, I think if you take that outlook [of] we need a win just to get a win, obviously [when] taking baby steps, you want to stack wins, but I see it as we need a win so that we can get to the playoffs and achieve our aspirations. [It's] not just so that we feel good about a win. I said it earlier: it's essentially do or die. We need to start winning games or else this season's going to be all for nothing. So, we need to win these games in order to keep our aspirations and everything that we talked about coming into the season alive."

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is one of the smaller quarterbacks. Is it a little bit harder to even keep track of him back there because of his height? Is that a different challenge than you normally get week to week? "I honestly wouldn't know — I haven't played against [Panthers QB Bryce Young]. [It] doesn't seem to bother him, so I'm sure it won't really bother us or affect us. But he's slippery. He's got a great arm, [and] he's mobile. I think he's become a great leader for them. They have a lot of weapons on that side of the ball and I think they're kind of a sleeping giant in this league. It's going to be a good game down there in Charlotte. So, I'm excited to play against Bryce and those guys and excited to see how we respond."

You've played with Marlon Humphrey for a few years here. There's a lot of interest from people and fans. How would you describe him as a teammate? "I think Marlon [Humphrey] is very unapologetically himself. I don't think there's a person in this locker room that would say they don't enjoy Marlon in the building. He's a great energy for us. This is Year 10. [He's], in my opinion, arguably one of the best corners in this organization's history. I think that goes without saying. I think everybody would agree with that. He is one of my good friends on this team, has been, and everybody appreciates him in the building. When he turns it on, he turns it on and always plays hard. That's never been a question [in] his whole career. He can be slightly abrasive at times, but that's just him. [When] talking to his family, he's always been like that. But no, we all love Marlon and we appreciate everything he's done, has done for us [and] will do for us. He's one of us."

When you see the fan base turn on one of your teammates and maybe boo them in the stadium or say stuff on social media, do you have any reaction to that? Do you just kind of brush it off? "They support the team and pay money, whether that's to watch us on TV or come to the game, and they expect the product. So I understand that. I always go back to the poem 'Man in the Arena' by Theodore Roosevelt. It essentially says it's not the critic who counts. No offense to you guys, but it's us who are actually in the arena. There's going to be a bunch of outside noise, and the noise is just on the outside. [You] can't bring the noise inside. It's about the guys who are actually in the fire. The poem says 'whose face is marred by dust, who's bloodied up' — it's about us. Again, I understand the groans and all the critiques that may be, but when that starts affecting us and what we do on a daily basis, then that's when it becomes an issue. I think it's actually a blessing to have people outside the organization who support us [and] have critical opinions, because it means they care. When people stop caring, that's when it's an issue. So, we have a lot to live up to, and pressure's a privilege. [It] either makes diamonds or bursts pipes, and we're trying to make diamonds."

ILB TRENTON SIMPSON

What do you guys need to do to start fast? (Jamison Hensley) "I think just coming out with the right mentality [and] all the energy, starting with kickoff, because a lot of the guys on defense are on kickoff. So, I think just starting fast, having our mind right and just staying together. That's all it is, just starting fast, staying together and taking it one play at a time and just focusing on the small details."

Is that something that's been addressed, falling behind early and having to play catch-up, especially when the defense allows that early touchdown? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, sir. It's definitely a huge emphasis, because you want to start the game the right way. You want to build momentum and make plays early. I believe, definitely, staying together and, like you said, starting fast will lead us throughout the game. So, I know this week in practice we're going to work on it, and we're going to get it right."

What were some of the issues with the run defense on Monday night? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's crazy because we watched the plays today, and there were only a couple that got out. It shows that it's a lot of yards, but we played some really good run defense. So, I'd say just focusing on the small details; [then with] the guy that's blocking you, take him on first, get [him] knocked back and then tear off and make the play. I think we've defended the run great this year. So, a couple bad runs does not discredit [anything] towards the defense. We have a great D-line. We have great linebackers. We have a great back seven. So, I believe that just doing it and taking on your block one play at a time, we'll figure it out."

Head coach Jesse Minter has talked about how there is too often a disconnect between kind of what's said during the week and what shows up on Sunday. Why do you think that's been the case, and what can you guys do about it? (Childs Walker) "I'd say just meeting together, and everybody being on the same page. I think now with post-practice meets, everybody's together with the D-line, linebackers and the back seven. It allows us all to see the same picture, and if not, [then we] talk about it. So, I believe that's just one little step that we can continue to work on, coming together as a defense and just taking one play at a time. I think that this last game is putting people in a panic. We're still a great defense. We're still a great team, and everything we want is still ahead of us. We still have seven more games promised, and we can turn this whole season around. So, I think staying positive from everyone, staying together [with] everyone, we're going to turn it around and in a couple of weeks, we are going to be happy where we're at."

Was that a change in the meeting, just kind of everybody being together post-practice? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, sir. So, those were some things we worked on throughout the season – like it was with the linebackers and the defensive backs. Now we're emphasizing the D-line, the linebackers and the defensive backs together. So, I believe that we're learning from the things we've been going through. So, every week we can continue to take something [away], grow and build on it, and it's going to show."

You've talked about how you guys feel confident, and that you feel like you guys have some playmakers. Do you feel like that has been put on display to this point in the season? (Cordell Woodland) "Every player that we've had has flashed, and I think now it's just like, 'OK, let's do our job and be consistent with it.' Because, like you said, we have the players. The people are here. We're all here for a reason, and I think we just have to be a little bit more consistent. Everybody [needs to] show up, play the right way, play fast, physical and together. I'm telling you, in seven weeks we're going to look up and like where we're at. We just have to stay the course, and everybody in this building has to stay together. And as players, [we need to] go out there, lay it on the line [with] no regrets, and I believe that it starts this Sunday. This Sunday can change the momentum of the season, and all it takes is one win at a time."

How have you seen OLB Mike Green grow this season? (Quentin Corpuel) "[Mike Green]'s special, man. I tell him that all the time. Just his energy, the way he plays, the bend at the end of his pass rush moves and things like that, I can just see it's developing over the years. Last year, they said he had a lot of pressures, and I think this year he's just turned them into sacks. But he's a very special player. I'm glad to see him going out there making big plays. He's been a great key to our defense this year, and I pray that he continues to do his thing and I'm glad [as] a teammate to see the work that he's done pay off."

You guys have been successful on the road. What has it been about this team that keeps it together perhaps away from home? (Morgan Adsit) "When you go on the road, you're going into someone else's territory, and I believe that, home or away, it's all about how we play and what we do. So, [if] we stay together, we play with our hair on fire; we play hard; we play physical [and] stay together; this is going to be the step that we need right here in Carolina. It's going to start this week, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Does going back to Carolina have any special significance for you? (Ryan Mink) "Oh, yes. [My] hometown. This something I dreamed of. Being young, growing up in Charlotte, moving there at 13 and being in that area growing up, it means a lot. I'm super excited. I'm going to go out here, [and I have] a lot of family coming to watch me play. So, I believe it's going to be a very special one for me. I'm going to make a lot of plays, have fun and we're going to get a win."