HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[It was a] good Wednesday. [I] appreciate you guys being here. [I'm] looking forward to the challenge this week playing Houston. [I have] just one announcement: Derrick [Henry] had a couple brief symptoms of a concussion right towards the end of that game. [He] tested clear. We put him back in protocol just to kind of really make sure. When [the injury report] comes out today, he would have been limited. We do expect him to be back, obviously. So, [I'm] just throwing that out there because he'll be listed as that on the injury report."

He's technically right now in concussion protocol? (Jeff Zrebiec) "He is."

But you said you expect him to play? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes."

You made the decision with WR LaJohntay Wester. What do you see going forward as punt returner? It looked like there were a lot of guys fielding punts. Is it an open competition? (Jamison Hensley) "I think we have a pretty good idea, but we'll kind of see how this week shakes out and see which direction we decide to go by the end of the week. It's always tough when stuff like that happens, but you just have to do what's best for the team."

Do you expect CB Marlon Humphrey to play this Sunday? (Cordell Woodland) "Marlon [Humphrey]'s back in here. He's in meetings. He's in practice. And again, like I said, we'll see how the week goes."

Just to be clear, that's undetermined? (Brian Wacker) "Today's Wednesday."

Did S Jaylinn Hawkins have kind of a setback or anything like that? He didn't practice again last week, and he wasn't out there today. (Luke Jones) "[Jaylinn Hawkins is] just still working through some stuff, so [I'll] leave it at that."

What has owner Steve Bisciotti's messaging been to you throughout this stretch? (Josh Tolentino) "I'd probably keep a lot of the conversations between [owner] Steve [Bisciotti] and myself private. He's great. He's very supportive. [We] talk a lot [and] talk about a lot of different things, so I always appreciate our conversations. [I'll] leave it at that."

How comfortable are you with how much QB Jacoby Brissett's learned the playbook? He said he's still acclimating here as we get ready for three games in. (Jerry Coleman) "I think that's probably normal for a player just because, week to week, the amount of offense you take into a game relative to your whole library. So then, [when] you play a different style of defense the next week, you may pull some things that you did earlier in the season that may seem new to him. The thing I would say is, I don't think going into a game [Jacoby Brissett]'s ever uncomfortable with what we're doing. But I do think [that] at the start of any week when you're maybe pulling something back from earlier in the year that's new to him, he's a pro. The second he sees it, gets to rep it once or twice, it's probably different language of something that he's done before. So, he's done a great job [in] making sure that he's ready to go on Sundays."

With DL Nnamdi Madubuike out this past week, DL David Olajiga made his debut. What'd you think of how he played? (Josh Tolentino) "I give [David Olajiga] a lot of credit. I would say this, like, this is a player that probably over the last three or four weeks in practice jumps off the film. I've had offensive linemen tell me, 'Hey, this guy deserves a shot. The way that he practices, the way that he plays, the plays that he makes in practice.' It's just a tribute to how you practice and then getting an opportunity and taking advantage [of it]. So, I think he had 20 to 21, 22 snaps, somewhere in that area. [He] did a really nice job and we'll see how that goes moving forward."

Any updates to that point on DL Nnamdi Madubuike? (Sam Cohn) "[Nnamdi Madubuike]'s still working through some stuff and we'll kind of see where it's at as we get closer to the end of the week."

As far as RB Derrick Henry, with everything that's going on with the offensive line, quarterback and everything, what has Derrick kind of meant for this offense? (Jamison Hensley) "Derrick [Henry] means everything just to this team, this organization, to myself, to the offense. He's ultra-competitive, but he's also one of those guys that if something's not working out, he's like, 'Put it on me. Put it on my shoulders. I need to do more.' And so, I just think he's done a good job staying with it [and] realizing that we had a stretch there where we had a bunch of different lineups. We've gotten a little bit more continuity [in] the last few games in our offensive line. I thought they kind of had a good identity game getting back to what we want to do this past week. He means everything to this place. He means everything with just how he goes about his business, how he works, his mindset, his attitude. [He's] extremely valuable."

Do you feel like that's as good as the offensive line as a unit has played all season? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'd have to think back. I think [since] obviously the first couple games maybe, going back to that very first game of the year maybe. But this one especially, since we got Cam [Jurgens] and since Vega [Ioane] kind of went through his injury, [there's] really just some continuity there. [I] really like the way we worked together in the run game and established the line of scrimmage. In the run game — again, I said this the other day — that was the perfect example. The first couple runs might only go for 2 or 3 yards, but it's like, [when] you stick to it [and] you figure it out, you figure out how they're playing you [and] you adjust. I thought they did a really nice job throughout the course of the game."

What do you think RB Justice Hill's been able to give you guys in the run game the last couple of games? (Cordell Woodland) "[Justice Hill gives] just a change of pace. Obviously Derrick [Henry] has a style and you want to get him running downhill and through one-on-one situations. And then Justice is the same thing. He's ran a few different style of runs where it's maybe counters and things like that where it's a little more like the jump cuts and things like that, but he's brought some juice. He's made some plays. He's another guy that you want to get the ball in his hands, and the last couple games he's made some stuff happen. I know he talked about the fumble and what that was, but to see a guy like that come back and make another great run and score, that's the type of guy that he is."

Tomorrow's Thanksgiving and this being your first year as head coach of the Ravens. What are you most thankful for this opportunity in your career? (David Andrade) "I'm thankful for everything, all the blessings that I've had and even the hard times. You learn a lot about yourself. You grow [and] the relationships that you have in this building and with the players and with the coaches strengthen when you go through tough things. So, you just appreciate that and then just the opportunity. The way that these guys come back every week, and you kind of realize that it's OK to [say], 'Man, we have to work through these problems,' and at the same time, you're a play or two away, a play or two away. What can we do to overcome that play or two? And so just the way these guys go about their business and go about their work, certainly thankful for them."

Is there any Thanksgiving food in particular you like? (Sam Cohn) "Derrick [Henry] and I were talking before practice. I love turkey, but really only on Thanksgiving. It's like any other time of the year that's not the go-to, but on Thanksgiving, you love it. So, [it's] definitely that."

With CB Marlon Humphrey, you said it would depend on how the rest of the week goes. Is that just his performance now? Is last week's issue still affecting him? (Noah Trister) "No. [Marlon Humphrey]'s back in the building and we'll see how the week goes."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

It's probably on every play, but how much do you have to be aware of where Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. is? (Jamison Hensley) "I think it started Sunday after our last game when we started getting ready for this one, but yes, you have to be aware of where he's at on the field at all times."

What do you think has contributed to some of the slow starts as an offense? What needs to kind of happen to change that? (Josh Tolentino) "I think it's just the focus and attention to detail. Honestly, [it's about] just being ready to go and focusing in on one play at a time. I think that's really what it's come down to: the focus of us when we take the field for the first time."

Where are you in terms of being up to speed? Are you up to speed yet? (Jerry Coleman) "I'm getting there. I'm trying to get there, good week of preparation this week."

What has been hindering things? (Jerry Coleman) "I got here two weeks ago."

What is the actual hardest part? Is it hard learning the terminology or the actual playbook? (Brian Wacker) "It's a mixture of all that stuff. It's [about] learning terminology, then learning the guys and then learning the defense that you're going against and why things are being called. I think our coaches have been doing a good job of explaining that to me really well throughout the week, so when I go to the game, I'm not sitting there like a chicken with my head cut off. I thought we've been doing a good job the last two weeks as far as teaching me and understanding the plan. Then now it goes to me putting in extra time and obviously applying it during the game."

You've been on some teams that have been in kind of tough spots like this before, in late November. Is this a week where it can be challenging for guys who aren't as committed to the cause to kind of get up for all of the preparation and extra work that you need to get ready for a gameday as big as Sunday? (Jonas Shaffer) "Man, I don't know if we have that, so I can't even answer that question because I know the guys are ready to go for this week."

Going back to DE Will Anderson Jr., when you watch the tape, what stands out to you about him? (Alex Glaze) "Just watching [Will Anderson Jr.] since he's gotten in the league, he's gotten better every year. It looks like he's bigger, faster [and] stronger every year. He's the best in the league right now, and it pops up off the tape as soon as you turn it on from play one. So, our antennas obviously have to be aware of where he's at at all times. But yes, [it will be a] great challenge for us, but I think we're up for the challenge."

Now that you've moved around a little bit, do you have stability for Thanksgiving? What's your Thanksgiving plans? Do you have a household to go to? (Cordell Woodland) "Oh man, I haven't even thought about Thanksgiving yet. I'll figure that out tomorrow."

OLB MIKE GREEN

In watching some of the film of the Houston Texans, what has been your impression of the season QB C.J. Stroud's having? (Jamison Hensley) "I played against [C.J. Stroud] last year. He's definitely a bigger mobile guy that can also throw. We know the things that he's good at, and we know his deficiencies as well. So, overall, I think we just have to stick to what the game plan is going into this week."

What's working for you right now? It seems like individually you've been able to have success. (Cordell Woodland) "I'll say just first and foremost, just approaching every day with a clear mindset. There's a lot going on for everybody in this building and what I try to do is to make sure that I'm just controlling what I can control and putting my best foot forward. So, just having that kind of mindset going into each day ended up helping me out a lot."

How much impact has the coaching staff had on the way you've elevated your game? (Jerry Coleman) "I would say the coaching staff, they had high expectations for me coming into this year and that made me put pressure on myself to, of course, want to strive to be better and strive to get the best potential out of me. So, I'm very thankful for them, and as we continue to build together, it's going to be good."

Just technique-wise, where do you think you've made the biggest strides to have an impact on the field? (Brian Wacker) "Technique-wise, I think I'm sharpening up a little bit more of my pass-rushing tools and hand placement when it comes down to the run game. So, just continuing to be consistently good at those two things that I just shared is going to help me elevate my game even more."

Getting an opportunity to be out there for as many plays as you are and being able to get in a pass-rush rhythm and set different things up, how have the additional snaps helped you out? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's been helping me out a lot. Even just from my first year, I think I played a good amount. I feel like once you get in a good rhythm and you get in a good flow of just how the game's going and the tendencies that your opponent typically does and things like that, it sets you up to play a little bit better. So, I think just overall just being able to go out there and play more snaps kind of gives you the confidence, and it gives you a little bit more time to be consistent."

The sack production hasn't been there for OLB Trey Hendrickson. How do you think he's impacted the game and also impacted yourself and your guys' room? (Josh Tolentino) "I think just Trey [Hendrickson] being such a great pass rusher, there's a lot of things that get thrown his way. As he just continues to come in this building and work his tail off, it sets my mindset a level higher, just because he's definitely the guy that I look up to. As he just continues to come in here with the right mindset and the working attitude, it's going to continue to help me be better as well."

In training camp, you talked about sitting down with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and going through last year's tape and seeing how close you were to having a breakout year. Just working with him individually so closely, how has that helped your development as a pass rusher? (Alex Glaze) "It's been great. [Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] comes into our meeting rooms, and he shares his experience and what he thinks is going to work and things like that. I like it a lot. He's played in the league. He's been to places that we're trying to go, and he knows a lot, especially on the defensive line. So, it's been great to have him around, and we appreciate him."

This time last year, you guys had won five straight coming into that Thanksgiving game. This year, it's obviously been a bit of a challenge. During a week like this where maybe you want to be with friends and family, enjoy Thanksgiving, are there any kind of different mental challenges on you guys as a team? (Jonas Shaffer) "I'll probably say no, for the most part. You go through every day with your own personal challenges, and so I don't necessarily think there's any more external challenges that we don't already have."

Head coach Jesse Minter said that he continually evaluates processes, including the way that they coach. So, what does that look like for you guys on the ground? How have you seen him and his coaching staff evolve over the past 12 weeks? (Giana Han) "I think for the most part it's just – when we've been having the results that we've been getting, there's things that have to get emphasized a little bit more, and you try to reach them on a more consistent basis. So, I think what they're coaching isn't necessarily that much different; it's just more so making sure that we're being more consistent in what we're trying to get done."

What's the ideal Thanksgiving plate? (Marvin Parker Jr.) "I'm pretty typical. It's probably just turkey, yams, greens, ham and stuffing."

RB JUSTICE HILL

Since you've been with the Ravens, not having had experience with many seasons like this, how difficult is it when the playoff prospects aren't really great at this point to get that motivation as a team going forward? (Jamison Hensley) "The season hasn't gone how we wanted [it] to, but for myself and our team, we continue to grind and work every single day, regardless of the outcome. Like, regardless of if we had six consecutive wins or six consecutive losses, the process is the same. It definitely is unfortunate, but motivation, we're not lacking any of that. We come to work ready to work every single day and the outcomes are going to shift itself on its own, but we're going to continue to knock away at it every single day."

In your opinion, how do you jumpstart this offense, particularly in the second half? (Jerry Coleman) "One play at a time. It's a one-play-at-a-time league and a one-play-at-a-time game. You just make one play, and that continues on to more plays. So, we don't need to stretch or reach for something. We are just going to continue to do what we do, execute at a high level and success will follow."

How do you think offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has navigated this past month and a half? (Josh Tolentino) "[Offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] has done a great job. His play-calling, his detail [and] his teachability, very simple. He's done a great job [of] staying motivated [and] staying positive. Regardless of the outcomes of the games, he's the same guy. [He's] being consistent. I feel like that's the most important part, just being consistent and the rest will take care of itself."

With some of these mistakes late in games, do you think a feeling among the players of "here we go again" can set in and kind of waiting for something to go wrong, or do you not sense that in the locker room or on the sideline? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I don't sense that at all. The game of football is an interesting game. You have good plays. You have bad plays, and it's about how you respond to each one of those things. You could be at a high after a good play and get complacent and bad things happen, and you could do the same thing on bad plays [where you] just dwell on it and then bad things continue to happen. So, we just continue to keep it one play at a time, man, and focus on that. Focus on the next play."

When you have a great play turn into a frustrating play like you had on Sunday, how do you individually approach it? Do you flush it? Do you try to find something constructive to do with it? What do you make of that? (Childs Walker) "I hate that that play happened. I can confidently say that there's no running back room in the league that focuses on ball security more than we do. I definitely hate that that happened, but I focus on it every single day. I can sleep at night knowing that I put in everything that I can to go out there and protect the ball. So, I'm going to continue to do my same process, work on that stuff every single day and when the opportunity comes again, we'll finish."

Whenever a play like that happens, some people invested in football say that it's overly harsh on running backs to lose possession. Do you have any thoughts on that or are you just like, the rules are what the rules are? (Jonas Shaffer) "The No. 1 job of a running back is to protect the ball. So, whatever the rule is, I don't really care. It wouldn't be in question if you protected it. I'm not really worried about what the call was or whatever it is. I just need to protect the ball. So, I'm working on that every single day, and we'll have some better outcomes."

QB Lamar Jackson's only been with you guys for basically two and a half games. How tough is it not to think what would the season be like if Lamar was here for all the games? (Jamison Hensley) "You go into the season [and] you expect everybody to stay healthy, and it's football. Things happen. It's unfortunate [with] the year that [Lamar Jackson] has had with the injuries. But for us as a team and an offense, it's next man up, and obviously he's an elite, world-class talent. I don't think you'll ever see anybody like him again, and so it's definitely difficult to replace. But it's our job to go out there and execute the plan, score points on offense and win games. So, regardless of who's out there, that's our assignment. So yes, I'm praying for my guy, man. Hopefully he has a full recovery and comes back."

What do you think clicked, looking back at the running game on Sunday, as more productive than it's been in quite a while? What do you think clicked and what do you think you can take away from that to carry over for this game and moving forward? (Luke Jones) "The result of the game didn't go the way we wanted it to, but there were a lot of positives. One thing I would say for the run game is that we finally have some consistency up front, where they actually can build some chemistry. I feel like that was a big part of it. Every week before that, [there] was kind of shuffling in the lineup. So, having some consistency, having those guys be together for a week of practice, a few weeks of practice, a couple games, I feel like that was something really good to build off of. So, I'm excited about this week [and] the challenge that we have. Houston is a great defense. They have a great D-line, and our guys are the guys for the job and we're just going to continue to step up and make sure that we're doing our part as running backs and their parts as offensive linemen to execute the run play."

I know head coach Jesse Minter doesn't call plays on your side of the ball, but it's your first time in the NFL having a head coach that calls plays on either side of the ball. What has that been like for you? Minter said that they're continually evaluating processes, but how have you seen that change over the past 12 weeks? (Giana Han) "Honestly, I can't really tell you too much about that. From my perspective as an offensive player, it's been the same because we have an offensive coordinator that calls our plays, and we're kind of in that world. So, I'm not sure how it goes over there with [head coach] Jesse [Minter] calling plays, but he's the man for the job and if he feels like he needs to do anything different, he will. I know his process and how he looks at things. I don't really have too much commentary on that."

You've logged a bit of special teams snaps this season. Obviously, WR LaJohntay Wester, who fumbled in Sunday's game, was waived yesterday. What's the locker room reaction to that and does that send a message to any guys that this is such a sacred thing in terms of keeping your spot on this roster and how things can change? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, I love LaJohntay [Wester]. He's a great guy. I honestly feel like I have some responsibility in that too, having the fumble and then that resulting after that. Sometimes in the game of football, things kind of compound, so me fumbling the ball could lead to more bad things. So yes, I'm kind of hurt about that. But, LaJohntay is a great guy. He's going to have a great career wherever he's at next, and I wish him nothing but the best."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

When you look at this Houston offense, what do you see out of them? "I have a lot of respect for [C.J.] Stroud [and] the way he's playing the game. [He's] playing at a very high level. 'D-Mo' [David Montgomery] I remember since his days in Chicago, the offensive line, Nico [Collins] obviously, and Tank [Dell] is coming back around as well. So, I have a lot of respect for those guys and what they do, but I just think it just boils down to what we do. We just have to do our 1-of-11 in order to get the job done, and that's by any means necessary. It's a great opportunity in enemy territory, so I'm excited for it."

How important is it to get a win going into the bye week right now, just to be able to at least go into the bye week on a high note? "Absolutely. I was actually just thinking about that to myself. It's more of [getting] a win. Obviously, you play the game to win a game, and so we are going in with the mindset to get the dub by any means necessary, but with that being said, we have to just do our 1-of-11. The game has done so much for all of us, as I always have said many times before, and the game is the reason we're all in here. So if you don't love anything, you love the game, you're going to go out and do everything you can to get the 'W' this week. So that's what I think the main thing is, just coming out, doing our job [and] honing in on the details. I thought today was a great day at practice. That was a reflection of that, and it just has to carry over into the game. I think that's just each and every person has to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'Hey, I'm going to do my 1-of-11,' including myself, play in and play out, and just make a decision if that's talking to yourself, because at the end of the day, no one talks to you more than you. That's just how it is, and that's what you have to do. It has to be those positive thoughts and knowing that you can actually get the job done, and we have to do it with our actions, not just words."

Any extra sense of urgency because it's an AFC opponent going into a bye week? "Honestly, I look at every single game with a sense of urgency because at the end of the day, I respect the game. I respect the game, and I show that throughout my actions. Obviously, it's a great team out in Houston. They started off rough, but things have been going really good for them as of late, so I know they're coming in with a lot of confidence, but so are we. We are going out there and have to get the job done by any means necessary, because [we have our] backs against the wall, as I look at every opportunity. So, what are you going to do? Are you going to barbecue or are you going to mildew? I like barbecue."

The 1-of-11 as you talk about, is that a communication thing, a mid-week meeting thing? How do you address that at this point in the season? How can you fix that? "I think it's an easy thing to fix with your words, but obviously it's all about actions. I think it's literally what it says. Like, your one-eleventh of a fraction. So, you doing your one, and then the second person doing his two, that makes two. So, it's just about each and every person, and like I said, each and every person including myself, we have to all look ourselves in the mirror and say, 'Hey, am I doing enough? Am I the reason that we're actually doing good, or am I the reason that we're actually not doing good? Is it me that's causing these plays or is it someone else?' That's what each and every person has to ask themselves. That's what I think it boils down to, because that's the game of football, winning your one-on-one battle and doing your part in order for it to be beneficial for the team."

Is there enough accountability on that front? "Yes, I think there's definitely accountability, but at the end of the day, you have to go out and do the job. You can hold someone accountable, but you still have to do the job. So regardless of that, you have to do the job. The job has to get done by any means necessary."

I know you guys come into the season with certain team goals. Have those goals changed at this point in the season, considering how it's gone to this point? "Goals always are the same: Go 1-0 each and every week. I think that's the mindset. Go 1-0 each and every week, and do your 1-of-11. I think that's the main thing, and to play sound. I think at the end of the day that's what we have to do, regardless of the circumstances."

I know you're focused on Houston, but were you looking forward to playing Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh this year? "That's so far away. I literally can't think a couple days ahead. I'm literally in the moment each and every day, grateful for it all, and I can't even think about Pittsburgh. I promise you I couldn't even tell you when we play them. I can't even tell you. I'm focused on today. I know that we play Houston this week. I don't even know who we play after the bye, I swear. I don't live in the 'Oh, when this or that happens,' I'm just right here, right now, where my feet are, controlling what I can control, and that's my conversation with you guys right now, and then my meetings that I have coming up."