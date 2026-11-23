HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, just to reiterate what I said yesterday, [there was] some good in that game. It was a wild, crazy back-and-forth game early. We made some plays, but we didn't make enough plays, so credit to them. Our team really battled back. We had the lead, and then we weren't able to keep the lead. When you watch the tape there's a lot of things to be better at and a lot of things to build on as well. So, that's what we'll try to do. Questions?"

Was CB Marlon Humphrey back in the building today and if he was, how was the conversation with him? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, [Marlon Humphrey]'s back in the building and, again, [I will] keep those conversations private."

Do you expect CB Marlon Humphrey to play on Sunday? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at."

When you go back and look at the film now that you've had a chance, in that last minute, with the timeouts that you had and the way things went with the game clock, is there someone in your ear trying to keep you apprised of what the situation is? What did you see looking at it the second time around? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, there is. I think the fourth-down sneak and just especially with the play being a sneak, and it kind of like piling up, banging a timeout right there probably would've... Looking back at it, [it would have] been the thing to do, because that ended up taking 15 more seconds, roughly, to get another play off. The flip side is when you get down to one timeout with 50 seconds left, you're a sack or a checkdown away from being out of timeouts. Now, getting the field goal and being able to be in that position makes it really challenging. You always want to try to keep one for that, and so there was some thought process there, but obviously it didn't work out. So, it's certainly easy to look back at it and say [there are a] bunch of things you would've done differently."

Is it a challenge to kind of balance that cat-and-mouse game there where you're trying to score, but you don't want to give the opposition time to come back, also realizing, you have to move the ball? (Luke Jones) "I don't think we were playing that with the thought of, 'Hey, let's make sure we take this clock all the way down.' We ended up having a minute and 20-plus seconds left about the time the drive started, and so it wasn't much of a 'Hey, let's not score too fast' type of situation, I would say."

You've been taking accountability for the defense's shortcomings, and obviously they haven't played up to par. Has it crossed your mind about play-calling duties? (Cordell Woodland) "Everything crosses my mind. But I'm always going to try to do what I think is best for where we're at right now, and that's what it is."

S Kyle Hamilton talked yesterday about guys not always necessarily trusting each other on defense and about the idea of trust. Is that what you're seeing on tape, and how do you coach that? (Sam Cohn) "Just like play calling for myself, when things don't go right, you look back and you say, 'Man, these four or five play calls I wish I had back.' And right now, I would say just about every player on defense it's like, 'Man, they played really well, but for these four or five plays.' That's [where] a lot of guys across the board [are at]. So, sometimes it's a technique thing; sometimes it's an execution thing; sometimes it's an assignment thing. But there's three or four plays for every player where it's, 'I'm trying to do too much. I'm trying to cover up for the mistake that happened prior,' where there's enough evidence that when we do our job, we can be a serviceable, productive defense, but right now it's too inconsistent."

To kind of piggyback off of that, there's probably been a few instances where you've looked back at games and maybe wanted play calls back or decisions back. What's been your process to learn from those in-game moments that you're going through for the first time as a head coach? Are you leaning on anyone? What are you doing to kind of adjust and improve in those situations? (Brian Wacker) "I go back through all the game management stuff the day after the game. I go back through it with myself and with the coordinators. I go back through all of those in-game decisions, and I think you're always just trying to take yourself out of the emotion of what you decided to do and are just like, 'How can I learn from it? How could I do it better the next time?' I think play-calling is really the same thing. I would say it's always easy to look back at a particular play that didn't work out in your favor and say, 'I should've called something different.' I think in all three phases, it's always easy to do that. But I go back more so always to the process of, 'OK, how did I come up with what we were going to call in this situation? How can I make that better to then make the right call in real time?' Sometimes it's not the call; sometimes it's how we coached the execution of the call, and if you drew it up on paper, you'd say, 'Man, that's a really good call,' but if it doesn't work and it's not executed, then it's a bad call. So, it's really irrelevant other than the results make it a bad call, and that's how I always look at it."

S Kyle Hamilton said yesterday that not everyone's on the same page and there's people having trust issues defensively when he was asked specifically about the middle of the field. ILB Roquan Smith said there's people just not doing their jobs, and he included himself. Why would you say that's still happening in Week 12, and do you agree with those assessments? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Well, the players said that, and then obviously the film and the results are what they are. It's really irrelevant to almost speak of why, but clearly things are happening to give up plays and give up yards and give up things. Again, I take accountability for that. I think the players do as well, and I respect them for that. We haven't played [to] the level of defense that I think we're capable of, and that's all the players, all the coaches [and] myself. So, that's what we're striving for."

Do you plan to have WR LaJohntay Wester still return punts? (Cordell Woodland) "We'll work through all those decisions this week."

Is WR Devontez Walker an option to return punts? (Jerry Coleman) "Potentially."

To that point, it seems like WR Devontez Walker has taken advantage of when he gets a kickoff or a couple of passes. Is there a route for him to see more in the offense or on special teams or a path for him? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, definitely. I mean, when you get an opportunity and you take advantage of it, there's definitely a path for more of that."

CB T.J. Tampa Jr. obviously had a big interception in the end zone. Beyond that, how do you think he played, because he played pretty extensively? Has he at this point earned the opportunity to continue to play more? (Luke Jones) "I thought T.J. [Tampa] took advantage of the opportunity to play more. I thought, man, the play two plays before the interception, [was a] great play as well, particularly where they're at and [when they were] just trying to throw like the run-pass option slant there. [That was a] great play by him there. [There were] another couple good coverage reps as well. [He's a] physical player [and] tackles well. I thought he held up his own and did some good things. There's probably a play or two that he'd like back, but [he] certainly has earned the right to be on the field."

OLB Mike Green has 4 sacks in the last two games. What's allowing him to get after the quarterback and have that kind of success? (Garrett Downing) "Well, I think [Mike Green] plays really hard and physical. He gives you everything he's got from a physical standpoint. He strikes people in the run game. There are times where he's taking on a lot bigger bodies, and he's holding his own, and then he does things in the pass rush game where he works well with other guys. He works well within games. [There was] one [play] where he was setting a pick for another guy, but then he ended up kind of coming through there and getting the pressure. So, he's playing really physical. He's a good pass rusher. He's shown those skills previously and now he's taking advantage of his opportunities. He's playing a lot. I really like the way Mike's playing; I really like the way he's developed. He's certainly a bright spot."

When we talked to you all summer, you said, 'I understand we're in the honeymoon phase and it's not always going to be that way.' Now that there is real negativity and disappointment, maybe some of it directed at you individually, how are you dealing with that? (Childs Walker) "Again, it's just my job to be what the team needs [and] to be the leader that the team needs. I understand where we're at. I understand what the results are. Nobody is more disappointed in the results than me, and probably our players. So, how do you solve problems? You don't point fingers. You don't start blaming people, [and] you work through things together. That's what you do. You know that there's good and bad, and you know that you're also trying to really establish your own way and your own way of operating. You're trying to get better every week and get better every day. That stuff is what it is. The fans have the right, honestly, because they have the right to say and do and judge and all that stuff, and that's part of being in this position. So, we just have to continue to work, continue to try and get better, continue to try to improve and pour everything I have into this organization."

Have you seen that from the players so far? How have they avoided the type of finger-pointing you talked about during this six-game losing streak? (Noah Trister) "I don't necessarily think it's finger-pointing. I think they're trying to help each other solve problems. So, some of the talk defensively, it's not like blaming this guy or blaming that guy. It's like, 'Hey, let's figure out how we can all get on the same page and solve these problems.'"

QB Daniel Jones is available, and there had been a lot of discussion about your guys' potential interest. Are you OK with your quarterback room or is that an opportunity you think the team is exploring? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I'm OK with the quarterback room. [I'm] not going to speculate on other players."

You guys have been outscored in the second half by almost 100 points this season. Understanding each game is unique and each situation's different, what do you need to do better in the second half for that to change? (Brian Wacker) "Clearly everything, I would say. So, that's a general question and that's a general answer."