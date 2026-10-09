Transcript: Press Conferences (10/9/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Thanks for being here. To start it off, the football world lost Mike Ditka. I never really met Coach Ditka, but [I have] just a high, high level of respect for him and how his teams always played. The '85 Bears are just one of those teams that I think everybody always looks at, and so just want to shout out to him, the Bears organization and his family. [I have a] couple [of] other things: Lamar [Jackson] will be out this game. Trey Hendrickson will be out this game. [With] both of them, we feel really good [about, and they] may be headed [into] this [next] week. But that is the way we will be. Again, we have a ton of confidence in 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] to play really well. I think everybody on the team is excited to see that and [for] him to have this opportunity. We feel good about our preparation. [We are] really excited to go there and play on prime time on Sunday night against a really good team. [Do you have any] questions?"

How much do you feel things change once you go from QB Lamar Jackson to QB Tyler Huntley? (Jamison Hensley) "They are obviously different players, and Lamar [Jackson] is like I have said before – he is one of one. But it is also the Ravens offense, and what we do, build around the playmakers that we have, the offensive line that we have, the running game that we have and the weapons that we have. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] has done a great job this week, and we have operated at a high level, and I expect him to play really well."

You had said that QB Lamar Jackson could play without practicing. How did you arrive at the decision, and does next week look a little bit more likely? (Jerry Coleman) "It is always going to be in the best interest of the player and the timing of it, just knowing [that] probably today that this was probably the scenario. And again, to Lamar [Jackson]'s credit, this dude is working his tail off to get back. He is in there all the time. I don't know the specifics of next week, but I know he will be doing everything in his power to get back."

How did CB Marlon Humphrey look today getting back on the grass? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I thought [Marlon Humphrey] had a really good practice. Again, [he's] just dealing with something and working through it, [so we are] making sure that we are getting him to the games feeling good, and [I am] excited about Marlon. I am excited to see him play great on Sunday."

When C Cam Jurgens does clear the concussion protocol, is the expectation that he just slides right in at center? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, [Cam Jurgens] is on the very tail end of that, and he has been able to kind of mentally begin the process of learning [the offense], and our hope and expectation is that he will be really ready to rock."

Does WR Ja'Kobi Lane have a chance to return? We have seen him around an awful lot. Is he on schedule to return to practice next week? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I think [Ja'Kobi Lane] is doing really well. [He's] another guy [where] the mindset that he has attacked this thing with has been really impressive. He has put himself in a great position to be ready to roll when the time permits."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

How much does your past experience and past success help you going into a game like this? (Jamison Hensley) "I guess you could say we had a lot of tough games back in the COVID years. [They were] just priming me up [and] getting [me] ready to play [in] primetime."

Has it been a little easier having a full week to get ready and knowing in the back of your mind that you would be in this situation? (Jerry Coleman) "Always. It's just like riding a bike. If you just ride a bike one day, you are not going to feel too comfortable if you come back Wednesday and try to drive. [If] you do it every day, you feel more comfortable every time you are out there."

Are the training wheels off? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes. Definitely."

When did you get official word that you were definitely going to start? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Today."

How comfortable do you feel like you are in this game, especially considering it is different from the previous ones? (Cordell Woodland) "[By] just being able to get way more reps during the week and [by] starting the game off."

What role does QB Lamar Jackson play in hyping you up for your start? (Kyle Goon) "It is always great to have your boy next to you, talking you through what he sees and how he is seeing the game. That's a great area to have when you come back to the sideline."