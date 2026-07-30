Transcript: Press Conferences (7/30/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[I'll] start off today by thanking our fans. We have a great setup for training camp where we can get people out here. It creates an unbelievable environment for us [and] for our players to bring juice and energy to practice. [I] really appreciate the fans and all the setup, and with that, we will open it up."

I know it is kind of early in Training Camp, but we saw WR Ja'Kobi Lane making a couple of good catches. How much does that kind of help a young player going forward when they start making those productive plays? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I mean it is all about what you do out here, and I think Ja'Kobi [Lane] is a confident player. I think a lot of the guys that are picked are confident players. The confidence has to come to do it day after day, period after period, and then the teammates gain confidence in them when they do that. A lot of times, the young guys — they have got a lot of confidence. They have been really good players, but it ultimately comes down to Lamar [Jackson] trusting him and the other offensive players and the defensive players trusting him to be out there and make plays for us. That's the way it has always been. I think those guys will have a ton of opportunities to gain trust of the coaches and the players, and he made a couple of nice plays today."

What about the rookie tight ends with those plays today? How good is it to see them making some plays and getting the ball downfield? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, it is the same concept. You draft guys and know they are going to have the opportunity to help the football team, and then they have got to go out there and again do it day after day, rep after rep, gain trust, learn from their mistakes, and learn day by day. Anytime those young guys are out there early making plays, it's a good sign."

On the other side of the ball, rookie OLB Zion Young — no pads, but it kind of looked like he was in the backfield quite a bit today. What do you like to see when you see his intensity level where it is right now? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, sometimes you have got to dial him back, especially in these situations. Love the way [Zion Young] goes about his business — his physicality, his toughness. I think he's a good rusher, too. I think that sometimes guys look at these big, tough, rugged edge defenders — he is a really good pass rusher, too, and he is going to be able to rush from a lot of different spots. I have a lot of confidence that, again, not right now, but as it goes, that he will gain the confidence of the other guys out there and hopefully develop a role for himself."

S Keondre Jackson, particularly on the interception today — it looked like a good read, and he is in a spot where you might normally see a dimeback play. A player like that who had a good special teams year like he did last year — do you look to get him more opportunities on defense in different places? (Ken McKusick) "When you start putting a puzzle together — particularly right now, we have 90 players, so it is easy to say we have got three deep at all these different positions — the reality is guys have to be able to fill multiple roles. A guy like that with the skill sets that he has — I think he learned a lot his rookie year, and he is a guy that is similar to a lot of these safeties throughout the league now that can play nickel, that can play dime, that can do a lot of different things for you. [I am] excited to see him grow in those roles throughout Training Camp."

Talked with S Kyle Hamilton yesterday, and he obviously has played for a few defensive coordinators now, but he said he thought the communication at this point in camp is really, really high. I know that is something you and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are looking for. How have you guys tried to stress to those guys how important communicating — especially at this time — is, and what are you seeing as you are out there? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, that is a great point. I think we have actually thrown a lot at them, I would say, for two days — just from various coverages and alignments and different things — and it is intentional to kind of force them to be really locked in and dialed in, force them to study, force them to know what they are doing, and also really force them to communicate pre-snap so that we are in the right situation. Again, Kyle [Hamilton] is the pied piper for us. Him and Roquan [Smith] — I mean, those guys, the way they drive the ship out there — when you have guys like that, it gives you the ability to do it. So, it is a credit to them. It is a credit to the defensive coaches teaching stuff, and I look forward to that being our standard of how we operate."

Can you give us an update on DL Travis Jones or NT John Jenkins, or when we can expect to see them? We did not see them the last two days or so. (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, both those guys — I mean, really, really, towards the end of that first week of August, I feel like you will start to really see them get in the mix. They are working through a couple of things right now. They are also getting acclimated just to be ready when they do get — when they are ready. So, look forward to having both those guys. [I] feel confident that they will have enough time to get themselves ready for Week 1."

CB Keyon Martin, undrafted but made the team last year, seemed like he was getting a lot of time with the ones. What have you seen from him — whether it was classroom or field — that kind of has you trusting him to be out there with those guys? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, [Keyon Martin]'s got a great competitive spirit about him. He plays in the slot really well, and a lot of times nowadays, it is not always the small slot receiver anymore. People move different types of players in there. But, he has a good feel playing in there, playing zone and man. It is an instinctual position to be able to do that. He got his feet wet last year, and he's always kind of got that underdog chip-on-his-shoulder mentality from having made it the way that he made it. So, it is a credit to him, and man, [I] just enjoy being out here with him. He makes everybody better with the energy and the consistency that he tries to bring."

How have you seen WR Zay Flowers grow from the time you got here, just as far as leadership and kind of growing into — it seems like he has more of a role than what we saw before in that locker room? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, I think Zay [Flowers] has unbelievable leadership skills, and sometimes leadership skills can be different. Some guys are the guys that want to always sit everybody down and talks, [but] the way he goes about his business is leadership. How he approaches everything, he works really hard at his craft, he studies, he goes a thousand miles an hour on the field. You sometimes have got to protect him from himself. But, that is being a leader — just how you operate. Then, he has got a really infectious, positive personality, which I love. It is the type of guy you want [around]. When he walks in the room, you are going to feel better when he starts talking and he is around. So, love Zay. Super excited for him, and he just needs to, again, keep being himself, because he is growing into that just as he gets more experience and the guys continue to see what type of player he really is."

What was the message to the staff to QB Lamar Jackson in terms of what you want him to improve on going from the spring into the summer? (Lynnell Willingham) "I think when you are learning a new offense, that is the majority of it. [Lamar Jackson] has got an unbelievable skill set [that] we have all talked about. So, when [you have a] new offense, you tie in new footwork, new timing — obviously reads, different cadences, all those types of things. I would say that where he's at right now and where he was at maybe when we first [started] in the part of OTAs — he is unbelievably further ahead. So, obviously he put in time, looked at stuff. The coaches have done a great job with him. So, when you get those things down, then your natural ability can take over. That is what we want for Lamar."

With RB Derrick Henry, what was the first thing about his skill set that struck you when you first got him? And secondly, obviously, he will be 32. He has showed no signs of slowing down, but for you, has that even been a conversation about having to kind of manage any of that stuff during the course of a long season? (Brian Wacker) "I think the thing that strikes me the most about him is just his intent every day. The success that he's had is a combination of being gifted and having some tools, but [also] one of the craziest work ethics and just work demeanors that I've been around [in terms of] how he goes about his business. I do think, like all the players, we are going to have to be really smart to get him through the long season. I do not look at that from [an] 'Oh, he is slowing down' standpoint, but that is our job. So, there will be a lot of those guys that throughout camp — he may get a few less team reps in a day. He may get a day where he is not doing as much. [You will] see that with some of the guys. But again, the way that guy goes about his business is really impressive. Then, you play against him and you realize how big he really is, and then he walks into your office, and man, for that dude to be playing running back with the size and skill set that he [has] is definitely one of a kind."

One topic around Training Camp has been about live tackling. Is that something you believe in, and are you planning on having live tackling during camp? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That is a great question. I really appreciate that. It's something I think about every second of the day. I think it's a little similar to whether or not guys need real reps in the preseason. There are some guys that you can do enough with them without actually doing it that they will be ready to do it, and then there are guys that have not played as much that they are going to need to tackle. And so, I think, again, as a team, it will probably be a little bit individual-based. There will be some groups that tackle in practice occasionally, and there may be some guys that you see out of those periods."

You look at WR Zay Flowers' production last year — a lot of catches, a lot of yards, but only five touchdowns. Do you think some of that was just bad luck, or is it maybe a lower margin for error with him not being a bigger guy in the red zone? (Jonas Shaffer) "I mean [Zay Flowers] is a great player. He can thrive at any area of the field. There are so many variables and circumstances that lead to plays, whether they end up in touchdowns or not. I know the type of player that he is, [and] that he is working to be. I expect him to be really productive for us no matter where the ball is at on the field."

RB DERRICK HENRY



We saw you do the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for Chris Johnson yesterday. Can you talk a little bit about your relationship with Chris and what it means for you to do something like that? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, this is someone I grew up watching, idolizing. [Chris Johnson]'s from Florida, so that made it even better — watching him in the league dominating, running for 2,000 yards, being a superstar — that is something that I envisioned myself doing as I grew up and got older. From the time I was in the same organization, just getting to know him, talking to him, having a shoulder to lean on as far as hitting him up whenever I needed to — [I] just wanted to let him know I'm thinking about him, praying for him, and we're all supporting him."

We've seen throughout this — and obviously with the Chris Johnson situation, and a couple of years back with running backs still being undervalued in the league — the running back fraternity kind of rally around each other. Can you just speak to what it is about that position group that across the league, it just seems like you guys are a unit and fight for each other? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I think it's just trying to have a brotherhood. We all play the same position, so we all know what it takes and what we have to do to be at the top of our game. Everybody in this game makes sacrifices. But, I think it's just a brotherhood — understanding each other, understanding each situation — because one person might be in a situation [where they're] older [and] can help a younger guy. But, [it's] just about supporting one another. It's a dream come true to be able to play this game, something we dreamed of as kids, and to be able to talk to guys who we looked up to and have that relationship with is always special."

With the offensive line this offseason, what have you seen from them? (Giana Han) "I think it's just, like I told them, having a growth mindset, wanting to get better every day, collectively, individually, in every position. Those guys are just focused on getting better and coming out and putting their maximum effort each and every day, and that's all you can ask for."

With this new offense — do you expect to catch a few more passes the way it's developing? (Jerry Coleman) "[I'm] not really trying to get into the expectation thing. I'm trying to go out there and do my job — whatever they ask me to do, I'm going to be willing to do — whether it's catch a ball, run the ball, block, whatever it requires from my position for us to be successful and put us in position to be successful. I'm just focused on playing at a high level and giving my maximum effort out here when I'm on the field and in the meetings, letting it translate."

Is it a case of having been through so many offenses throughout your career that it just doesn't matter – you just have to learn? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, that's what any player in any offense [faces]. You just know you have to learn it, capitalize on the opportunities that you get, and go out there and showcase [your abilities]."

What have you learned about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle since you guys have obviously been doing this install with the new coaches who have come over? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I think just the accountability part from every aspect — making sure that we're locked in, the details, the small things. Everything is getting evaluated, which a coach should do. It's an expectation every time we step on the field and every time we step in this building. So, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is just holding us to a high standard to make sure we're meeting that every single day."

This is your 11th season. You've put in a ton of work, obviously. Just curious — what is your process, year to year, in terms of going forward and how long you want to keep playing? Is there a process? What are you trying to do? (Brian Wacker) "I just do the same thing. [I'm] not really thinking about it too much or trying to get too far ahead of myself. Just try to approach every day wanting to get better and making sure I'm the best version of myself when I come out here and do my job. [I] just take it one day at a time, year by year. But, [I] want to be better than the year before, for sure."

You've been so productive and solid since you came to Baltimore. Does the end of your football career even cross your mind? Have you ever thought about retiring in the next few years, or does it feel like you're still in your prime? (Kyle Goon) "I don't try to enter another season thinking about retiring and have that on my mind. That's not even my mindset. My mindset is: how can I get better? [How can I] be the best I can be so we can be the best team we can be? But no, I haven't thought about retirement at all."

Do you ever have days where you wake up and say, 'I don't feel like doing what I know I need to do to get ready?' (Childs Walker) "No. Some days you're going to feel better than other days, but if that's what you want to do — if it's what you're determined to do and you're focused on [it] and you want to be the best — then you have to overcome it. This game always comes with adversity and moments that are better than others, but I love the game and once I feel like that love is gone, then I'll hang it up. But, I'm just focused on getting better."

QB Lamar Jackson spoke yesterday about how as he's gotten older, the want to win has kind of intensified. Have you felt that entering Year 11? (Alex Glaze) "If I haven't got it by Year 11, then I don't know when I'm going to get it. But yes, that's always been my focus — wanting to be better, wanting to do better than the year before and wanting to win the championship. So that's the number one goal, always."

You guys added a couple of pieces to the offensive line this year. What have you seen from that unit — some of the new guys? (Avi Carr-Gloth) "Just trying to get better. We're in Training Camp right now — the only focus is getting better each and every day, so you can be the best player you can be for yourself and be the best player you can be for this team. The best ability is availability. So, I think everybody's just focused on being available, coming out here and doing their job."

A couple of years ago, a lot was made about how much you invest in your diet and your body. Do you ever allow yourself a cheat day? I assume you do, but maybe you don't. (Brian Wacker) "Oh, I know." (laughter) "I have cheat days. A lot of that got misconstrued. I told everybody that some days I eat at 4 or 5 o'clock — not every day, that'd be crazy. But, I do fast. I do intermittent fasting. I give myself grace in the offseason — I'm not dieting as much. So, [if] somebody sees me in a restaurant with fried chicken, then that's what it is. I'm not dieting at that time. But, I appreciate people being curious, asking questions. If my routine can help someone, then that's always cool."

Is that your go-to — the fried chicken? (Brian Wacker) "I have got a lot of go-tos. That's just one I named."

It seems like you and LeBron James have kind of become nationally prominent in terms of guys who take care of their body and invest in their body. You guys have become the face of that. Do you like that? Is that what you want? (Cordell Woodland) "Well, what's so funny — I saw [LeBron] do an interview. He was saying that he doesn't know where someone got the rumor that he spends [a million dollars] on his body. Apparently, that wasn't true. So, I'm like, 'I might need to cut back on how much I spend [on mine] if he [isn't] spending [that much].' But no, he's the alpha, someone that you can look up to, and [there are] so many great things you can take from him. Anybody that puts out information about how they take care of their body, I always try to look at [it] and see how I can implement into my own routine. But yes, just trying to do what works for us and what makes us feel the best."

Out of curiosity, on a day like today when you have an early practice — do you snack beforehand? Do you go in on an empty stomach? (Jonas Shaffer) "I haven't eaten anything. So, I try to fast until about, I don't know, 2 o'clock, 1 o'clock — maybe even longer, depending on the day. Not every day. But, I only eat past 12 [p.m.] if I do eat. I never eat in the morning — never."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

I know it is still early in camp, but has there been a major difference under head coach Jesse Minter compared to what you experienced under previous head coach John Harbaugh? How would you compare so far in Training Camp? (Jamison Hensley) "I think this was the second day of camp. Obviously, every human being is always different. Just like all 32 teams, things are going to be different. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] has his unique way of doing things, [former head coach] John Harbaugh had his unique way of doing things, and I am enjoying it out here with the guys, getting better and just controlling what I can control — and that is just my attitude and effort day in and day out."

Head coach Jesse Minter talked about you really taking ownership of the defense as the Mike linebacker. How important was it for you throughout this whole process to take ownership of the defense and be the leader of this group? (Garrett Downing) "I think leadership — that is a strong word, and I do not take that lightly. First and foremost, I have to make sure myself is in the position I need to be in before you try to lead anyone, at the end of the day. First, you have got to lead by example and be vocal when you need to, but I think those things all take care of themselves when you are doing your job the right way and when you have got a great group of guys around you. Whoever is out there with me or whoever I am out there with — we all know the mission at hand and what we have to handle, and it is about doing that day in and day out, practice in and practice out, and then that is just going to echo throughout the season."

Obviously getting a little older — you were dealing with some nagging injuries last season. Did this offseason look different for you in any demonstrable way? Is there any way you are concentrating on injury prevention differently from years past? (Kyle Goon) "I think every year you are either getting better, or you are getting worse, and I definitely had to attack some things with the body — soft tissue and things of that nature — and I feel really good. It will just echo throughout the season because a lot of people can talk, but it is more so about your actions and what you do on the field. I am not in the talking business. I am more so in the results business. It is a lead-up to that, and I am just getting myself there, just like each and every person out here. I am excited for the journey, and the journey is always the best when it is the way it is supposed to be."

You have a different dynamic here with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, but head coach Jesse Minter is going to be calling the defense. What have you seen so far about how they engage with each other, and how do you anticipate relating to each one of them? (Childs Walker) "I think it is a beautiful dynamic, and it is a beautiful situation. Knowing 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] from in the past — I think he is a tremendous person first and foremost. I think he is a tremendous coach as well. Just having him here, and then obviously Jesse [Minter]'s track record speaks for itself. I think when you tie two brilliant minds like that together, it just brings out the best in everyone, because two great minds are a lot better than one. I am excited for the journey with those guys, and I know a lot of other guys can attest to that in the locker room as well as on the defensive side of the ball. So, we are definitely excited about those two, and I know it is going to be pretty sweet."

We heard S Kyle Hamilton talk about unlearning the way things have been done here in previous years and just the process of figuring out the way head coach Jesse Minter wants to run things. What has that process been like for you to get a sense of this defense? (Sam Cohn) "I think the thing that most human beings fear — and I am sure we all can attest to that — is change. I think that is just part of life, and when things are different, people may not know how to adjust right away. I think Jesse [Minter] is a unique individual — a brilliant mind, very cerebral, [has] seen a lot, and obviously called a lot of great defense over the years. I just think what he brings to the table, who he is as a person — I think it is just going to be good for everybody and just allow everybody to really play to the best of their ability, very calculated. So, I feel like I am that way, and I feel like with him being the leader of it all and being that way, it is just going to echo down throughout the groups."

Head coach Jesse Minter has talked about wanting to have more dialogue with players and take your input into consideration. Is there anything either on or off the field that you have said to him that has been enacted? (Jonas Shaffer) "Absolutely, I think — he is true to his word, and that is what you have in this world. I think when you have your word — you say something, and you go about your word — and to this day I feel like he has been about his word. [When] he says something, that is what he is going to do. He asks for feedback, [you] give him active feedback, and he reciprocates that and it goes from there. So, it is always great when you know you have someone that actually hears you out — not necessarily meaning everything is going to go the way you want it to go, but he always has to do what is best for the team. I think hearing you out, and if it is something that he sees is best for the team, then he will echo that through his actions, and that is awesome."

You have been a part of some top-level defenses, and a lot of times you have had an offensive-minded head coach. Now you have a head coach who comes from the defensive side of the ball. What are the benefits of having a head coach who is also calling the plays on defense? (Cordell Woodland) "It is awesome. I think just honestly having a mind like his actually calling the defense — and then if there are little things he may see — if you can handle it mentally — like, 'Hey, maybe this here may come up this play or that play. Be alert for this.' Just those reminders when you have that in the headset, because at the end of the day, he is at the top of the food chain, and he has seen a lot and can see some things that I cannot see, and vice versa. Just having that in the headset, and just knowing what type of mind he has — I am just truly excited for it. I am excited for it to echo throughout the defense throughout the season. Obviously it started now, and it is just going to continue to build."

You have been a part of some really good pass-rushing defenses here, but now the Ravens go get a big-money guy like OLB Trey Hendrickson, who has that real strong specialty of attacking the quarterback. How different is it when the defense can predicate around his ability, and do you feel the gravity shifting his way when you are lined up in certain schemes in practice? (Kyle Goon) "I think truly, having elite pass rushers — and obviously Trey [Hendrickson]'s track record speaks for itself — but over my years playing with guys like Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, and different guys like that, when you have elite pass rushers — and we have plenty of them who are going to continue to show — I expect Mike [Green] to have a big year, 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] whenever his number is called, [Zion] Young, and each and every guy that goes into that role because there are so many guys. I think once you have that, it takes so much stress off of everyone — from the back seven especially — because you know the ball actually has to come out. Truly, it is not a lot of [time for] padding unless you are doing a max protection or something like that — but then that is like what, two- or three-man routes and things of that nature. Once you have those type of guys, it just lightens the load for everyone. I am very excited about Trey obviously being here, and it's pretty sweet watching him and Mike and 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] — all of those guys. I am excited, and I think it is going to be great."

You have seen ILB Trenton Simpson grow up in a way. How has that chemistry continued to develop between you two, and what do you expect to see from him this year? (Nick Polinsky) "Trenton [Simpson] — first and foremost — [is] a phenomenal person. He is the type — if I had a daughter, he would marry your daughter or something like that, I kid you not. The dude is that type of guy off the field. On the field, he is one of those guys that is eager to learn about anything and everything — anything you put down, he wants to pick it up — he is like a sponge. Honestly, and I'm not just saying this because it's media — this is probably the best I have seen him. Obviously, he is in peak physical shape — his physique is like no other. What he is doing mentally right now — not making the same mistakes twice and things of that nature — I am just excited for him to show what he is about and what he has been holding in. Make no mistake about it, he knows what this year is — this is his last year on his contract — and it is about going out and proving to himself first and foremost and then showing it to the world. I already believe in him and everyone else in the building believes in him as well, and it is just about going out and showing that game in and game out, but it is starting right now throughout practice. I think also having [inside linebackers] Coach [Tyler] Santucci back — I think he is a phenomenal teacher, a phenomenal leader, able to truly break things down. Whereas Trenton — I thought about it — the guy has never had the same position coach more than one year. When you truly think about it, and when you are being taught different philosophies and different things, that can be a lot on your plate for anyone. Then, switching and coming and playing linebacker truly for the first time in the NFL — like, when you think about it, it is the highest level of the highest levels — and a lot of pressure was on him early on. He can handle it, and he has handled it to the best of his ability. He is always chin up, chest out, never drops his head, and comes in the same person day in and day out — and you can't do anything but respect a guy like that."

Knowing some of the battles you went through alongside ILB Teddye Buchanan last year, what has impressed you about how he has attacked his recovery? (Josh Tolentino) "Teddye [Buchanan] — like, it is kind of crazy — some of the stuff. I cannot discuss the training room stuff or whatever, but the way that guy is looking and what he has been doing — I am like, 'I wish I could do some of the stuff he is doing'. You would never know he has had that type of injury or whatever. He is the type of guy [who] just puts his head down and grinds, and he knows what he wants for himself. Very mature beyond his years — I have said that many times before — and I think that just echoes. A little adversity, he is not letting it phase him one bit. He is like, 'Hey, it happened, so what — now what?' That is what he is going to do. He is just going to continue to prove doubters wrong — starting at small-school ball, transferring out — he has always had the odds against him in a sense, and he is just going to continue to do that. I am excited for his journey as well, and I think whenever he gets back it is going to be a great addition for all of us."

You went against RB Derrick Henry once in Chicago about six years ago. Do you remember that game, and looking at what he is still continuing to do, what goes through your mind when you see that? (Brian Wacker) "Absolutely. I remember — we were going down there to Tennessee. It was a nice warm day, and 'The King' [Derrick Henry]— that is all [you think about] every week. Like, hey — 6'3", 6'4", 260 [pounds], whatever he weighs — [he looks like] a Greek god. So, you were definitely going down there making sure you had your chin strap maybe a little tight, a little extra air in your helmet and everything like that. What this guy has been able to do, we all know — first-ballot [Hall of Famer]. Who he is as a person — never seen the guy complain — comes in day in, day out, grinds, never takes the easy route. I am just truly happy to have him on my team now and not have to worry about going against him, because even up in London, when I was here, we knew — hey, you stop him, you have got a chance to win every time. Just pairing him with Lamar [Jackson] and the rest of the guys on the offense — it is truly special."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

What is your impression of WR Ja'Kobi Lane? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh, I love [Ja'Kobi Lane]. He works every day. He's willing to listen. He takes keys from everybody, and then he applies them. So, he is learning fast. He is learning fast, and he is keeping up with the tempo — so that is good to see."

What is the vibe here? It is a brand new start, you have been through OTAs and all that. It is still early, but what is it like? (Jerry Coleman) "Everybody is excited to play. Everybody is flying around. The first few days, everybody gets a fresh start, so it is good to see everybody back excited [and] ready to go."

As far as the offense goes, are you still learning it? (Jerry Coleman) "We are still learning it, but we got a jump in OTAs because we had a few weeks here early. So, that has been helping. That has definitely been helping a lot. Now, we are just trying to detail it out and stay as clean as possible."

In this offense, what is sort of the balance of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle using you as you have been used and where you have been good in the past, and trying new things and putting you in positions where maybe you were not used in the past? (Kyle Goon) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is going to use his playmakers, that is what I will say. He is going to make sure his playmakers are touching the ball and contributing to the game. So, whoever the playmakers are, that is who is going to be — I feel like — touching the ball and getting the job done and helping us get it done. There is a lot more time in camp where we can bring a lot more people along and add them in the offense, so it is going to be fun. There are going to be a lot of people touching the ball."

Do you think the usage that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is kind of ushering towards is going to make you get to the end zone more this year? (Kyle Goon) "I hope so. I hope so. But, it has been great. Everybody has been touching the ball. Everybody has been everywhere, everybody getting used to every position. Everybody is positionless. Everybody can play every spot — inside [or] outside — [and] sometimes the receivers are playing the tight end position, so you never know."

QB Lamar Jackson was telling us how you were calling him at 5 a.m. to get him out for workouts. Did you take it to another level this offseason? And if so, why? (Ryan Mink) "I will say I took it to another level, definitely. Because you have to make an impression [with] new coaches [and a] new coaching staff. It's something new. The last system we were in, you can get used to something. Then when you get used to it, you can kind of find your ways around it and do things. But [in] this [system], I just want to make a good impression, be back in top-tier shape and put it on the field."

One of the things you wanted to be able to show more of your game was the downfield catching ability. Do you feel like this offense allows you to do more of that? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes. This offense allows me to do everything — deep balls, short routes, mid-routes, everything. [I can] touch the ball coming out of the backfield — everything. So, it allows me to show everything I need to show."

Along those lines, it seems like there is a lot of possibility around the role and the impact you could have going into the season. What are your expectations for what you will be able to accomplish this year? (Garrett Downing) "I just want to get better every year. I want to do better than I did last year [and] improve in every part of my game — route running, catching, contested catches, everything. I just want to get better, man. That is what I am here for, and these coaches are going to help me do it."

You obviously have a really good connection with QB Lamar Jackson. Have you given any tips to the young receivers and the rookies on how to be his receiver and be quarterback-friendly for his specific style of play? (Nikhil Mehta) "If I am being honest, Lamar [Jackson] can adjust to everybody. He knows everybody is different. Everybody's play style is different. Like Ja'Kobi [Lane] — he knows Ja'Kobi is going to make tough catches, like [the one] in the middle of the field today. He threw it high, [but] he knew Ja'Kobi was going to get it. So, he kind of adjusts to you, but at the same time, you can help him by just running. That is all you have to do. Just run."

Speaking of QB Lamar Jackson — why do you think you guys have such good chemistry on the field in just a few years? (Brian Wacker) "I do not know. I think we just play football. Like, if the play breaks down, we turn into backyard football, [which is] something we are used to. I try to get open as much as I can and create as much space as possible to have him throw clean throws. I think that is why it works, because we understand [that] if the play breaks down, go get open. The play is not done."

There was some talk in the offseason of whether you were a true 'No. 1' wide receiver and QB Lamar Jackson stood up for you. What was your reaction when you heard that talk? (Brian Wacker) "I do not pay attention to that. I just try to get better. Get better every week — that is my goal."

Did you hear about it? (Brian Wacker) "A little bit."

From your perspective so far, what feels like some of the more significant differences in going against head coach Jesse Minter's defense? (Giana Han) "I feel like [the defense] is everywhere. Sometimes you do not really know what is going on in the back end, and you watch film, and sometimes it looks like it would be a sack. [In] the back end, I feel like they are everywhere. Kyle [Hamilton] is moving all around. He moves all around all the time, but now he is covering a lot. He is covering a lot. He is doing a little bit more of everything. Malaki [Starks] and 'Hawk' [Jaylinn Hawkins] are doing a great job back there. Everybody is just taking on their role, and Nate [Wiggins] is stepping up to being that No. 1 [cornerback]."

What was your reaction to the team keeping assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill, and what do him and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert bring to the room? (Josh Tolentino) "Coach 'P' [assistant wide receivers coach Prentice Gill] — that is my guy. He is kind of like a player, in that [he will say], 'OK, this is how you win.' They teach us how to win. They also teach us the plays in ways that we can just take it from the classroom and put it on the field. They make our job easier in the classroom and on the field by just saying, 'Play your game, everybody moves different.' Like, Ja'Kobi [Lane] is not going to move as quickly as I am, or I am not going to highpoint the ball as high as Ja'Kobi [Lane] is, you know what I mean? So, they just let you play your game and try to add to it."

This is the first new system you have had to learn since your rookie year. Is it easier the second time, or is it back to square one with the new system? (Nick Polinsky) "No, it is back to square one. It is a whole lot different in terms of calling the plays, the name of the plays and remembering [the plays]. It is a lot different. Everybody's system is a little bit different, but there are some similarities in some plays, because there is only a certain amount of stuff you can really run in football."

With the contract situation, is that something you prefer to get out of the way before football starts? Or once the season starts, is that something you kind of leave until the offseason? (Brian Wacker) "Honestly, I am just working right now. I am trying to get better. I leave that to my agents [and] my representation. Right now, I am trying to learn this offense, get closer to my teammates and my coaches, and just keep getting right for the season."

Speaking of the new system overall, how are you feeling about where everything is at? (Lynnell Willingham) "I think we are in a great spot. Everybody knows the standard. Everybody knows we have got to come out here and work, and everybody knows what we are working towards."

Speaking of the new system, why do you think QB Lamar Jackson is able to pick up new systems so fast? (Ryan Mink) "Honestly, I do not know how [Lamar Jackson] picks up on systems so fast. It is crazy. I have to study a lot with this [system]. I do not know. He just picks it up quick. I honestly do not know."

Do you ever quiz each other, kind of help each other learn it? (Ryan Mink) "Not really. Not really. I try to draw out the plays as much as I can because writing [things] down helps me remember."