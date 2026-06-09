Transcript: Press Conferences (6/9/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "How's everybody doing? First, I want to welcome and really salute – we have a bunch of high school athletic directors and coaches here involved in girls' flag football. It's a really cool thing as far as how far that's come. ... I have a daughter – [and when] you start seeing opportunities like that grow over time and especially the game of football and how global it's become. [It's a] really cool opportunity – I am really grateful and thankful for them being here. The other thing is we have a few guys dealing with some small things – a couple of illnesses, couple of little small things. The guys [that] aren't out here may or may not be back tomorrow, but we're very confident that everybody on our roster will be ready to go at the start of training camp. So, I just wanted to kind of knock that out before all the questions about that come."

Do you expect everyone to be full-go at Training Camp? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yep. I do."

Including DL Nnamdi Madubuike? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Again, I think that's like ... At some point, that'll clear itself up. Again, we feel good about where it's at, and so I would just leave it at that right now."

Just to clarify, everyone has reported and is here? (Luke Jones) "Absolutely."

So, over the next two days, what's kind of the messaging for the minicamp? (Jamison Hensley) "First of all, it's gratitude to the players and the coaches for the offseason program that we've had. When you hire a new staff, and you put a lot of time and energy into that, you have guys moving from different parts of the country, players coming into something new, having to start two weeks earlier than they're used to, which is different for them as well. And so, I have gratitude for them and the kind of work that we've put in, the attendance that we've had. Then, simply just a continuation of what we've been trying to accomplish, where we're trying to go, and again, the standards that we're trying to create and uphold every day that'll allow us to reach the ultimate goals that we have. The ultimate goals are cool to talk about at the beginning, I would say, but at the end of the day, it becomes a very day-to-day operation of just trying to get a little bit better every day, trying to focus on the things that impact winning at a high, high level. The guys have done a great job. I think they've really taken to what we're trying to get across. And so, I just love the work that the guys have put in, and I am really appreciative of the effort of both the players and the coaches."

Seeing DL Calais Campbell out there for the first time, what's your impression? Is it just like, 'Oh my God, how old is he?' (Pete Gilbert) "Calais [Campbell] can still play at a really high level. I think his tape last season speaks for itself. On top of how he is as a player, he had, I want to say six-and-a-half sacks last year. Sometimes, [it's hard to have high] sack numbers on a team that didn't win a lot of games, and so it's even more impressive than some of the numbers that he was probably able to have because you're not playing with the lead all the time and really able to 'tee off.' So, I'm excited about what he'll bring between the lines to our defense. And then, I am also very excited about him as a person and him as a leader in the locker room. A lot of the guys know him from his previous stint here, what he does in the community, what he does for our team and our organization. We couldn't be more excited to have Calais."

You and DL Calais Campbell had one year together – it was your last year here before. What stood out beyond – everyone knows how great of a player he is, but what stood out? How much of a relationship did you guys have, obviously working on the same side of the ball? (Luke Jones) "I think we just had a very respectful relationship for what my job was and what he was doing. 'Wink' [former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale] did a great job as our coordinator getting everybody involved and getting a chance to do things in the gameplan. So, you had a chance to sort of speak in front of everybody at different times. But really, again, I talked about Derrick [Henry] a couple weeks ago and Trey [Hendrickson] – the way these guys operate, you see why they're able to sustain a level of play for so long. How they operate during the week, how they prepare, how they take care of themselves, how they get what they need out of practice, which looks different for a guy his age versus a 22-year-old, but what they need to get out of practice and how they really prepare themselves for Sundays is what really sticks out about Calais."

Is there a reason for DL Calais Campbell's longevity? You can touch on it a little bit, but is there a key for a guy to have that longevity? I mean, 19 seasons now, it's kind of remarkable. (Jamison Hensley) "I was talking to [Calais Campbell] when we signed him, and I think there's a point in time where you kind of figure out what's best for your body. Sometimes, the offseason really, really needs to become about your body recovering from 17, 18, 19, 20 weeks. I think he has a really good formula for himself that's different than most. I mean, there's not many guys – I don't know if there's anybody on the defensive side of the ball at that age playing at that position. So, I think he's just really figured it out. He takes great care of himself. He studies, and sometimes it takes a little bit of luck to stay healthy all those years and never have one of those fluky, freaky type of things. Again, I'm just really excited to add him to the group."

What's it been like getting to know ILB Roquan Smith, and what are your expectations? (Sam Cohn) "It's been such a joy and pleasure to get to know Roquan [Smith]. When you go to a team, you sort of think you know a little bit about guys, but you've never really spent that day-in and day-out time with them. I know this — since he and I first met probably in February, he's been unbelievable. He's a guy that's been one of the major leaders of our offseason program — works his butt off, practices his butt off, takes ownership of the defense in a way that you kind of hope a Mike linebacker would. What he's done sort of speaks for itself — the career that he's had. I'm only judging him since I've gotten here, and I could not be more pleased with what Roquan's done. I expect him to be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League this year."

OLB Mike Green was pretty complimentary of how your entire operation has been — it's very individualized to maximize each player. How do you balance enforcing your system and structure while also listening to the player and doing what's best for them, specifically on the defense? (Josh Tolentino) "The job that we have is to put these guys in the best position to be successful — both technique-wise and schematically, [in terms of] what we allow them to do. So, figuring out what everybody does best before you just throw out your defense and say, 'This is what we're going to do' — I think it's been like that everywhere. Every year, ironically, over the last four years, whether it's different positions where the strength of the defense was or different levels of the defense where the strength of the defense was, you can tailor what you're doing around the players that you have. I think that's the beauty of coaching — on both sides of the ball, special teams, everything — you're given a little bit of freedom, but also them understanding what it takes to play great team defense and trying to find that balance. The guys have done a great job with that, and I'm really happy with where that's headed."

What do you think about CB Marlon Humphrey being out at practice, and where do you see him fitting in with the rest of the guys in the DBs room? (AJ Gersh) "Marlon [Humphrey], again, is another guy where what he's done in his career sort of speaks for itself — all the interceptions, all the forced fumbles, all the accolades. He's a guy that loves to be out there competing in football, and you feel that when he's out here. I expect him to have a really nice year, play up to the standard that he's sort of set for himself. I am really excited about what he brings to the table."

Looking at that wide receiver group, do you feel it's set up so that you'll need production from one or both of your rookies, WR Ja'Kobi Lane and WR Elijah Sarratt, and based on what you've seen, do you feel like they're on track to give you that? (Childs Walker) "I think when you draft guys in the third and fourth round, especially two guys at the same position, I do think that most of the time you'll hopefully end up getting both of them. In a perfect world, [Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt] both develop and play really well. I do think there will be major opportunities for at least one of them when you look at the number of guys that we have. They've both done a really good job this spring of just learning a completely new offense from what they were used to from their respective colleges. They're both really competitive. They're both really athletic. They both catch the ball really well. I think they've both proven to me to be really detailed for young guys, and I'm very excited about the potential of both of those guys."

This is obviously your first time answering questions about injuries, and our first time interacting with you in that sense. What's your stance on injury questions — how do you want to handle them during the season? (Ken McKusick) "I think, honestly in-season, the injury report sort of takes care of knowing a lot about what's going on with guys. I try to have respect with the players and talk to them about things, so we'll try to keep a lot of that between us when we can. But again, right now, we fully expect everybody on the roster — and working through the Nnamdi [Madubuike] situation — to be ready when we start camp."

Last week we talked about the defensive guys feeling like they have a chip on their shoulders and have something to prove this year. What's the sense you've gotten from guys about where this defense could be and should be this year? (Alex Glaze) "It's easy to talk about right now, but I go by the way these guys have worked and their willingness to do things maybe a little different. [I have] tons of respect and love for the coaches that were here before — it doesn't mean they were doing anything, whatever. But again, when you come in and want to run things defensively in a certain way and do things a certain way, they've had to buy into that, and they have. I think [defensive coordinator] 'Weave' [Anthony Weaver] has done a great job being an unbelievable leader for that group, and all the position coaches have done a really good job. I like where their mindset is at. I like the way they go about working, and I'm confident that we'll be able to put a defense out there that plays at a high level."

What's stood out to you so far about OLB Zion Young? (Quentin Corpuel) "[Zion Young]'s really eager to do things right. He doesn't like making the same mistake twice. When he strikes a sled, it looks different. He's extremely physical. You almost have to tone him down in the periods because of the rules of engagement right now. I like how hard he plays. I like the swagger [and] the edge that he sort of brings when he's on the field. I like how he's learned everything and picked it up to this point. When the pads come on, it'll be really exciting to see what that looks like."

We saw former Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale was out there — what's the dialogue been like between you two? (Brian Wacker) "'Wink' [Don Martindale] is one of my mentors. He was the coordinator here in '18, '19 and '20 — three of my years here — he always empowered me. We had a really awesome relationship, and our families had a really awesome relationship – still do. Anytime guys like that can come around and sort of check out what you're doing — give you a set of eyes — it's awesome to have Wink around. He's a Ravens legend, by the way. This guy had the No. 1 defense in the league in 2018, Top 5 defenses in '19 and '20 — [he is] one of the best coordinators in Ravens history."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

On what fuels him to keep playing in the NFL: "I get asked that almost every day — by players, coaches, staff, fans, my family. Everybody's asking, 'Why do you keep doing this?' I think the only answer I can really give is that I love the game. I love it. I'm still fairly good at it, and they still want me to play. So, it's like, 'Why not?' I'm healthy, and I love the game. There's definitely a time and place [when] one day, it's going to be taken from me, and I'm going to have to retire. But, even today, I was like, 'I get to go out there on the field and put my helmet on.' It's a good feeling. I'm going to enjoy it as long as I can. I think this year will be a great year for me to enjoy it. This is a great environment. This is a top-flight organization. The teammates I have — I have a lot of admiration for them — and a great coaching staff. I'm feeling really good about this year."

On whether returning to the Ravens was in the back of his mind: "Yes. When you think about playing football again, you kind of think about what places you'd play again. Pretty much since I left, every year in the offseason, there's been some kind of conversation with [executive vice president and general manager] Eric DeCosta. It's been one of those things where it's like, could it happen? He tried to trade for me a couple of times, so I knew it was a possibility [that] if I was going to play again, it could be here. This year we finally made it work, and I think this is kind of divine. I feel like it's the right time. I'm happy to be here."

On whether he is going into the season thinking it could be his last: "I always tell myself — and this year I feel it as strongly as ever — that this is probably going to be my last year. I know I said that last year and the year before, but I genuinely meant it at the time. I always tell myself to play well enough to be able to get a job again if I want to. If I go out there and perform to the level I want to play, I'm probably going to have to turn somebody down next year. That's the ideal scenario. If I play well enough, and they want me again next year, I get to tell them no. Then we'll decide if I want to play again or not. As of right now, I'm playing this year as if it's my last year."

On the feeling of being back in the building but with a new coaching staff: "It is a variation of the same defense I've been in for quite a few of my years. Coach [Jesse] Minter was here with me in 2020, and we had a good rapport. Coach [Anthony] Weaver — I was with him here for two years, and then I was with him in Miami. There are a lot of coaches I've seen or been with in other places, and you develop a friendship and a bond with these guys. It's not that unfamiliar, but there are a lot of new faces and new places, and you get that excitement of trying to learn something new and something different. There are little variations to the defense [with] different coaching styles and how things are done nowadays. The evolution of that has been fun to keep up with, but it's also a challenge. I think the staff is well put together. I really like our coaches so far. I think that with the right [players], with the right coaches and with that desire, you have a shot."

On what stood out about head coach Jesse Minter during the time they spent together in 2020: "For sure. [Head coach Jesse Minter] is a football junkie. [He is] somebody who loves the game, is passionate about it and [is] just a brilliant guy. Seeing him and [Seattle Seahawks head coach] Mike Macdonald just eating lunch on team travel, having those casual conversations [is where] I kind of saw both of those guys as guys who were probably going to get opportunities. To see Coach Macdonald win a Super Bowl — I knew he was going to be a great coach, but that's pretty cool to see as a fan of his. Obviously, every year I want to try to win one, too, but if you're not in it, you root for the guys you have admiration for. Coach Minter is the same way. [He's just] another guy that, if I wasn't playing here, I'd still root for him because he's such a good guy, and I can see the way he loves the game. I love it, and I'm very grateful that he chose to bring me along with the process. Hopefully we can help him one day — it would be sweet to hoist that Lombardi Trophy, but just having the chance to compete for one and be there when it matters, that's going to be enough. [When] we get there, you just figure out if you have enough that day, but [it's about] just being able to be in the fight when it matters."

On getting back to the Super Bowl before he retires: "I tell myself all the time [to not] worry about trying to win a Super Bowl, just have fun playing football. But when you see a lot of things that fit into the puzzle, you're like, 'Well, there's a chance.' History tells me it's hard. It's not going to be easy for anybody. Whoever the team is that wins it at the end of the year, it's not going to be easy. A lot of things have to go right for whatever team that is. You have to be healthy, connected, and things have to fall into place — if the ball bounces your way, if you get good breaks from the referees and all that stuff that goes into the game. At the end of the day, there are a lot of uncontrollables, but the thing you can control is playing the right way with a championship mindset, giving great effort, making sure the team is connected, accountable and playing the right way. Whatever happens after that, we'll see. We'll just put our hands in the dirt and go compete, and hopefully, at the end of the year, we're in it when it matters."

On reuniting with some of his former teammates on the defensive line: "It's been fun. It's kind of like the first day of school where you're excited to see your classmates you haven't seen in six months, your best friends. There was a little more time in between, but [Nnamdi] Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick [Washington Jr.], even Kyle Hamilton, Roquan [Smith], Marlon [Humphrey] — so many of these guys I shared the field with that I have so much admiration for, but really [Nnamdi] Madubuike, too. Just seeing him as a rookie and his development over the three years we played together, and then turning into a superstar, and then going through the situation he's going through right now and just trying to always be there for him. We always kept in touch. We've stayed good friends, and I have been checking in on him the whole way. Now, being here in the same locker room with him, it's been a treat. I tell him all the time, 'Man, you've grown up.' He's like, 'Nah, I'm the same.' I said, 'No, you are not. You're a grown man now. You have the chest popping out, looking as strong as can be.' He's just a phenomenal football player. All of them, really. Seeing Kyle Hamilton become probably the best safety in football [after] seeing him when he was a young buck. You could see the potential and what he could do. Now, obviously, he's been doing it for a few years, but it's been great to see. Even Travis [Jones] is one of those guys that is so strong and so gifted. I was hard on him as a rookie. I teased him a lot, but I was hard on him because I could see the potential he had. To see him get rewarded, get a contract and be a premier guy in this league has been fun to see."

On how he has seen defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver grow as a coach: "I think 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] is probably my favorite coach. I say that knowing all the other coaches I've had are great coaches — I love you guys, too — but 'Weave' has been my favorite coach. The reason is that he's really good at connecting with the guys. We have a great relationship, and I feel like he will one day be a phenomenal head coach when the opportunity comes for him. He's probably the main reason I came back here. Having the conversation with him, and being able to try to help him have success so that he can get where he wants to go is something I take great pride in. Hopefully I can do my part to help him, but at the end of the day, he's the first one to say that he just wants to win. He wants to be a part of something great, and me too. We have the same mindset [and the] same mentality. He's really helped my career, helped me have longevity and just believed in me, which gives me more confidence. When you get older, every year, you're kind of like, 'Can I still do this?' In the back of your mind, you're like, 'Can I still go out there and dominate a game?' Then when he comes in and shows that kind of belief, he sees me practice and says, 'I'm expecting a lot out of you.' You're like, 'OK, let me rise to the occasion. Let me go give him what I've got.' I think it's helped me have success later in my career. [He is] my all-time favorite coach."

On what it means to him being five games away from passing Jim Marshall for the most games played by an NFL defensive lineman: "That is definitely a goal I don't think I've ever had. I didn't think about that as a kid; I just liked playing the game of football. Five games seems so light, but it's not. That's a lot of games you have to play. There are a lot of players who have played the game of football who would have loved to have played five games in the NFL — my brothers included. I have five brothers who would have loved to play five games in the NFL. To all the guys who have ever played the game of football and played the defensive end position — to be able to go out there and play more games than everybody else — that's just, wow. It's mind-blowing. I'm just a kid who loves playing football, and I get to keep playing. I'm happy. It is cool and surreal to think, 'Wow, I've played more games than anybody else.' That's a sweet thing. So hopefully, God willing, I can accomplish that, but I know in this business, that's never a guarantee. I'm grateful for every day I get to play football, knowing that at any moment it can be taken away from me."

On his usage going down over the years but his production increasing and on whether "less is more" will be his approach here: "Yes. Part of getting older is evolving your game and understanding how to stay relevant and keep your impact. It was very humbling. You have to say, 'OK, I can't play 60 or 65 plays anymore. I have to come down and play 35 or 40.' That was a humbling experience, but it also led to more production [and] having better quality plays. If I go out there and try to play 45 or 50 plays, I'm not going to have a lot of quality plays at the tail end of that. But if I go out there and manage my reps and play 35 to 40 [plays], those are probably going to mostly be quality plays. It's [about] having the mentality of listening to your body, being honest with yourself, being self-aware, communicating with the coaches and having a good plan and rotation. I told Coach 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver], 'I'm training to be able to play 40 plays a game and give you a quality 40 plays.' He said, 'If you can give me 30, I'd be happy.' So, somewhere in between there, I think we'd be fine."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

On how head coach Jesse Minter has handled the pressures of a new job with Super Bowl demands: "Yes, I'm very excited to have Coach [Jesse] Minter here. Opportunity breeds more opportunity. I know he's very excited about it, and so are we. I think it's a great opportunity for all of us to show who we are."

On head coach Jesse Minter's defense and taking ownership of learning the defense alongside defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver: "Yes, I'm very excited about it. I think [head coach Jesse Minter's] track record speaks for itself. It's been proven wherever he's been, whether that's the college ranks or the league ranks, and I think that speaks for itself through the actions. I'm very excited. [He's] very clear on what he wants. So, I'm excited to just go out and show exactly what myself, as well as the defense, are all capable of doing within the framework of the scheme."

On what excites him about the defense: "I just think there's a method behind the madness, and there is clear, clean communication on what's expected in each and every thing. That always allows each and every player to play to the best of their abilities and play fast as well, where you're not hesitating or anything like that. I'm excited about it, and I think it's going to be good for all of us."

On how he would assess his season last year: "I think, personally, my season wasn't a season that I wanted to have, regardless of the circumstances, because you can't control circumstances. Regardless of what circumstances you're put in, you control your response. No excuses at all, but it wasn't the season of my standard, nor was it from a defensive perspective as well. I feel like you have to first start with yourself prior to going anywhere else."

On how he addressed last season in the building before turning the page: "I think that starts with the beginning of the offseason, regardless of who's going to be here. I think we're all pros, so you know how to truly assess yourself and what you did and what you did not do. Each and every man has to be true to themselves and look themselves in the mirror. Yes, there's a high standard here, especially from the defensive perspective as well as from my perspective, because – five All-Pros and not making it – that's just personal. Obviously, there's a standard, and that wasn't quite there, nor was it the standard from the [team] defensive perspective. But that's all in the past for a reason, and all we have is right now. That's all we can focus on. You can't dwell on the past because it's in the past for a reason, and in life, you can't rewind, nor can you in the game of football. You have to think about it with a forward approach."

On what it has been like working with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver: "Yes, I'm very excited to have 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] back here. First and foremost, he's a tremendous man – what he stands for, how he vibes, how he rolls, how encouraging he is, the teacher that he is. I just think it's awesome having him back in the building, and when you have great people around, it just inspires you even more to do things the right way. I think he's a great asset for us, and we'll definitely lean on him in many ways. So, I'm excited to have him here."

On how he has seen ILB Trenton Simpson grow as well as Simpson's expectations for the new season: "I think no one has more expectations of themselves than Trent [Trenton Simpson], first and foremost. The way the guy's been working – this is the best I've seen him since I've been around. It's the first year he's had the same position coach, where the material and the terminology is the same person teaching it to him. I think that plays a big part, especially when you're a young player transitioning into a new position, because truth be told, when he first came here, that was truly his first time really playing inside linebacker. But, this game doesn't wait for anyone, and he's well aware of that as well. I know he's preparing, and he has the right mindset. He's not making the mistakes that he's made in the past, and even if he does make a mistake – which we all do as human beings – he's not making those same mistakes twice. I'm very excited for where he's going to go. It's a big year for him – a contract year – and I think he knows that. It's a contract year for the defense as well; every year is. [We've] just got to think about it like that and go from there. But, I'm very excited for him."

On his evaluation of the defensive line: "Yes, I've got some dogs up front. Having dogs up front definitely allows everyone around them to play better. When you have certain caliber players – Calais [Campbell], Trey [Hendrickson], Mike Green, 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] or 'Fub' [Aeneas Peebles] – whoever's out there, those guys have a standard for themselves as well as a standard with this defense. I know those guys are very excited. I'm excited to have those guys here — big Travis [Jones], 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike]. When you have dogs out there, it just makes everyone's job a lot easier. I'm excited to have those guys, and I know they're very excited to be here as well."

On what he's seen so far from G Vega Ioane: "Yes, I know [Vega Ioane]'s a tremendous hard worker. I can tell – obviously, we're not in pads right now, but I can tell physicality is his thing. I'm very excited to see him in camp when the pads get to popping a little bit more. He knows the game is very fast at this level, but the Big Ten ball is very fast, as well – not SEC fast, but fast. I know he's excited about the [opportunity], and I know those guys on the offensive line – [Trenton] Simpson, Ronnie [Stanley], Roger [Rosengarten] – all those guys are going to bring him along very well. I think he has all the talent in the world. It's just about stacking those days, day after day, and I know he'll continue to do that."

On what he has seen from ILB Teddye Buchanan following his rookie season: "Yes, absolutely. I think Teddye [Buchanan]'s mature well beyond his years. First and foremost, he knows – just like I mentioned earlier – you don't control circumstances. What happened to him – he can't control that, but what he can control is his response and how he's been preparing. I've been seeing him rehab, and I've been seeing him doing amazing things. His mental approach and physically – you would never know he had a knee issue when you just look at him. I know his head is in the right place, and I know he's very excited to actually get back out there and play ball. But obviously, it's a build to that, and you can't get ahead of yourself. I know [head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon] and the training staff are doing a great job with him as well, and personally, just as a person, he's very excited, and when he gets his opportunity, he's going to take full advantage of it."

On what he takes from last year as he heads into a new season: "I think you definitely take things, but you can't carry those things. You definitely understand what happened and what wasn't to the standard, but you can't bring all of last year's woes with you – how things were run here last year, how things were in the building, how questions were asked, how the defense was run. You can't take that because life is not about the past, in my opinion. There were good things and there were bad things. You learn from the bad things, but you're not taking those things into the next year, because if that's the case, you truly wouldn't be growing. You grow after you build off of the bad things. So, it is what it is, and I think it's in the past for a reason. We're all excited for this new opportunity. Like I said earlier, opportunity breeds more opportunity. The opportunity to get out and do what we do and showcase who we are – but those are just words. At the end of the day, it's about going out and showing it with our actions and not just being a sounding board."

On the status of DL Nnamdi Madubuike and if he thinks he's close to playing: "That's not up to me if he's out there. All I control is who's out there, including myself when I'm out there, and all I control is my approach – who I am, what I do – and everyone's response to how things happen, not who's in the game."