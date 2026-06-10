Transcript: Press Conferences (6/10/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening statement: "First, I want to start off recognizing three special individuals: Eve Joyce, Matthew Joyce [and] Carolina Herrara-Macias. These great people were recipients of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, [which] provides financial support to the children of U.S. Marines and Navy Corpsmen pursuing undergraduate degrees, career and technical education and post-high school certificates. So, it's great to have these wonderful young people out at practice. With that, I'll give] a statement. [We] finished up the minicamp, finished up the offseason program. Again, tons of love and respect – [I] talked about the players and the coaches yesterday – just everybody; everybody in the building, from the people that work in the cafeteria to the equipment staff, to the training staff, to the strength staff, the personnel staff, all the firemen, everybody that has impacted us being able to have the offseason program that we've had — much respect and appreciation and love for them. With that, I'll open it up for questions."

We saw K Tyler Loop hit that 40-yarder at the very end. In talking with him during the offseason, do you feel like he's moved past what was a tough end to the 2025 season? (Jamison Hensley) "I do. I think any time that's your position — as you go through high school, college, all the way up — you kind of realize that you have to live through some good times and bad times. It's a process-driven position, in my mind, where you have to be able to flush out bad things that happen and trust your process. I thought [Tyler Loop] had a really good rookie year overall, but of course, you're judged by some of the biggest moments. So, we want to create opportunities for him to have these moments in front of people, in front of the team, to continue to have those opportunities, and [I'm] certainly glad he knocked that one through."

Understanding it would be a collaborative conversation with executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta and other decision makers, what consideration has there been for bringing in kicking competition? Understanding what you just acknowledged, that you want K Tyler Loop to bounce back, but you also want to be in the best position as a football team. (Luke Jones) "I think, again, you play in September. I think there are ongoing talks and conversations about every position [about] whether you have what you feel you need to be successful. We feel really good about where [Tyler Loop]'s at. He'll continue to work over the summer. He'll continue to work in [training] camp. But again, we play in September, so I think that gives us a lot of time to be able to answer questions as they may come up."

We've seen CB Marlon Humphrey out there. We didn't see him do a whole lot, especially with the team drills. Is everything OK with him? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, [Marlon Humphrey]'s great. He's been really engaged the last two days. It's great to have him here. I think sometimes when guys are away, you want to be really careful with them from a physical standpoint. The goal today was to get through practice and get everybody through healthy. There were some considerations there across the board to make sure that we got through to the end of practice healthy, and he certainly was able to do that."

What was your message to the team about having this much time off, and what is your expectation when they re-join you in late July? (Jerry Coleman) "I think it's simple in a sense — [I told them] 'when you're not here, you own your career. You're the owner of your career, and everything that you do puts you in position when you come back to be in position.' The whole offseason program is designed to put the guys in position to compete in camp. Now, there are these five weeks on their own, and they have to take ownership of that. These guys are pros. They work really hard. They understand that. [I told them to] 'think about what [owner] Mr. [Steve] Bisciotti just said, think about what Derrick Henry's doing the next five weeks and maybe think about doing that. Think about what Calais Campbell is doing. Always having that team mentality when you're on your own, realizing what our goals are, and just putting yourself in position so that when you return, we're able to roll into this thing instead of starting back from ground zero.'"

Is there a special conditioning test in store when they return? (Jerry Coleman) "We've had a conditioning test. The majority of the veterans that have been here most of the time have already passed the conditioning test, which allows them to really focus on the football stuff for the next five weeks. The rookies and some of the other guys will take it the first day back."

Last week we heard from the coordinators, and WR Zay Flowers was talking about how complex offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme is on offense. He said that it was a little bit hard to learn everything because it was so much, and so much was new. How has QB Lamar Jackson specifically impressed you with how he's learned Declan's new scheme this offseason? (AJ Gersh) "Yes, [Lamar Jackson]'s been incredible. He's put in the time — first of all, he's been here quite a bit and learned a lot. He's just an unbelievable leader and an infectious person when he's here. I think he's done a great job leading the offense in the offseason — learning, being willing to try things, do different things and learn new terminology. I know he's very excited about where we're headed. 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] has done a great job with the offense — he holds those guys to a really high standard, which is what we want to do as a group. I appreciate him always forwarding the team message in that regard. I'm excited about where our offense is headed."

Throughout this offseason program, it seems like there's been a lot of attention to little details — things like offensive coordinator Declan Doyle talking about tightening up the huddle, things of that nature. How much have you addressed that, and if so, why? (Brian Wacker) "I think it's just really important. When you get into quote unquote 'big moments' in a game, you sink to the level of detail, training and focus that you've been able to have. You don't all of a sudden go and do something different. When you operate at a level that's consistent with playing winning football all the time, then those moments become more second nature than challenging mentally — to have to overcome something or rise above what you've been doing. There's no such thing as that in my opinion. It's how you operate; it's how you do things. These guys have bought into that. How we operate in walkthroughs, how we operate in the huddle, how we operate pre-snap on both sides of the ball, the fundamentals and techniques it takes to be successful — those are really the foundation of whether we're going to be a good team or not."

Looking at the reps, is it fair to say C Danny Pinter is kind of the leader in the clubhouse to start at center, or are you not there yet? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I would say it's a pretty balanced competition right now. I think [Danny Pinter] and Jovaughn [Gwyn] both have done a great job. Corey [Bullock] has dealt with something minor these last couple of days — I expect him to be fully ready for [training] camp and throw his hat in the ring as it gets physical. With that position especially — because we haven't had pads on yet, and they're new — that will definitely sort itself out a little more as we get pads on."

We've obviously seen QB Lamar Jackson being the center of these practices. Has he checked every box you would have wanted — being a leader, helping everybody get invested in the new program? (Childs Walker) "There's nobody I'd rather have as the quarterback of this team, this franchise. The way that [Lamar Jackson] operates, how infectious he is, how much joy he brings to the preparation and the practice field — yes, he's been everything. You come in, and you kind of know him, but you don't know him super well. Relationships, like I talked about at the beginning, take time, and I think we've built up a good trust and communication and a good relationship. [He] plus all the guys — just the way they've operated has been very much appreciated."

We've seen a couple of instances — whether it be the offensive line or today with TE Mark Andrews — where a pre-snap penalty occurs, and a player is taken out for a play. How important has stressing that accountability been for your staff? (Josh Tolentino) "It goes to that same thing. In games, obviously you may not do that because you're going to the next play, but it just stresses the importance of getting to the point where the ball is snapped ahead of the other side of the ball — whether that's offense or defense — is so important, the pre-snap operation. Just to eliminate any self-inflicted opportunities — that's really what we're trying to do. The guys have bought into that, and I would say over the course of about 11 practices that we've really been able to have, it's certainly cleaned up quite a bit over those 11 practices."

You've spoken about how excited you were to have S Kyle Hamilton as a chess piece since coming here. What has it been like workshopping with him — and not just athleticism but his mind as well? (Giana Han) "Kyle [Hamilton] is incredible. The things he's able to do — I think he's very, very unique. He's a one-of-one player in this league with the things that he's able to do and the things he's able to be elite at. [He's] such a joy to work with — the way he sees the game. He's extremely smart. He's extremely cerebral. He wants to understand why we're doing things. He anticipates plays based on looks, formations and sets. [It's] great to have a guy like that. He's a guy that you could put him in one spot, and he could be the best in the league; put him in another spot, and he could be the best in the league. Very unique — [we are] very happy and blessed to have him here. Again, another guy who's been a leader, great to work with, and I really look forward to seeing him have another year where he kind of set his own standard as a first-team All-Pro the last couple of years."

Going back to K Tyler Loop, when you guys first got together this offseason, did you talk about that kick at all, watch it and talk about it, or was it more bigger picture? What was kind of the tenor of it? (Brian Wacker) "[Tyler Loop and I] talked a little bit, briefly, about it. We didn't sit there and rehash it a ton. I don't think that's really ... to me, the very first team meeting with every player was an opportunity for this to be a clean slate. However, I do think being able to learn from things you've gone through is a key part of improvement. He's owned that, I would say. He's put in a ton of work. [Senior specials teams coach] Randy Brown does a phenomenal job with those guys, and they've worked on a lot of things to make him better, just like you would with any position. I think he's done a great job this offseason, and right now, I have a lot of confidence in him when those type of opportunities will arise."

You got through this offseason program really quite healthy. What do you attribute that to? (Ryan Mink) "A little bit of luck, I would say. I think just the rules of engagement are very well laid out by the NFLPA, and you certainly try your very, very best to fall in line with those rules of engagement. We call it 'teammate tempo' of trying to be a really good teammate to the guy across from you. You're wanting work that makes each other better, but you're really not trying to win the rep, per se. Now, it's going to happen in 11-on-11 — there are going to be plays that look good on one side of the ball — but the whole premise is just to learn, get the reps at the stuff that we were able to spend weeks on prior to OTAs, and take advantage of the ability to do the reps at a pace where you can learn a little better. I really just appreciate the guys buying into that. We've gotten a lot of good work. Sometimes you have to pull them back, and I'll be excited to see these guys when you can turn it loose with full pads on."

I know you kind of have blinders up focusing on your team. Have you had a chance to look at the division, the AFC North, and how challenging the division will be this year? (Jamison Hensley) "[I have] tons of respect for the division. It's a transition year for the division, I would say. Even Cincinnati — I have tons of respect for [Cincinnati Bengals head coach] Zac Taylor and how he's run that place. [I] played against them a couple of years ago. Joe Burrow, one of the best guys in the league — obviously a lot of their players. They've revamped the defense. [Pittsburgh Steelers head coach] Mike McCarthy's track record speaks for itself, and then obviously [Cleveland Browns head coach] Todd Monken — his track record speaks for itself. It's going to be a grind. We're more worried about us. I think you always keep an eye on what other people are doing, but at the end of the day, it's going to come down to us — how we operate, how we prepare, how we go about our business each week — and then as each opponent shows up, [we are] putting our best foot forward."

S KYLE HAMILTON

What's your impression of head coach Jesse Minter and the defense he has installed? (Jamison Hensley) "It's been great so far, really. [Head Coach Jesse Minter] came in — I said it before — but it was seamless then, and it's been seamless since then. He approaches everything with the same mentality and holds us to a standard, really believes in us and has faith in us, and we appreciate that. [He] never gets too high [and] never gets too low. I think that keeps us levelheaded, for sure."

How do you think the defense might be different than a year ago? (Jerry Coleman) "It's a fresh slate. I really can't tell you right now how that's going to be, but I'm sure at the midpoint — or maybe even earlier than that in the season — as a defense, we probably want a do-over, and a new season kind of is that. So, it's up to us to write a better story than we did last year."

You line up all over the field. You've been successful in so many different roles. How does a player like you continue to find ways to get better and add things to their game, and how can head coach Jesse Minter help you with that? (Nikhil Mehta) "I don't want to be Jack of all trades, master of none, and I feel like I haven't mastered anything right now. So, I think it's not a matter of doing a ton of different stuff — it's just getting better at everything that I have been doing. I feel like I've got a long way to go to be where I feel like I can be as a player, and Jesse [Minter] and everybody on the staff have voiced to me that in whatever capacity that is, they're here to support me — same as everybody else in that locker room. So, I'm excited [to] just perfect my craft or get as close as I can to it."

What does pass game coordinator & secondary coach Mike Mickens bring to the DBs room specifically that's maybe different from before — what's special about it? (Ken McKusick) "For me personally, a little familiarity. Obviously, [pass game coordinator and secondary coach Mike Mickens] was with me at Notre Dame for a couple years. Mike played [in the NFL] and played at a high level in college. Some injuries, I think, derailed his NFL career, but having even that little experience helps a lot just coming to a situation like this. It's his first time in the league, so he kind of has a little taste of what it's like, but [he's] very technique-driven. I feel like that's more rare than people would think in the league — to have a DB coach that really hones in on technique rather than just being an install king — making sure guys out there aren't just doing the right thing, but doing it the correct way. So, I think he's really good at that."

We saw K Tyler Loop hit the field goal to end practice. Head Coach Jesse Minter was talking about wanting to put him in position to have moments like that in front of other people, moments to sort of build him up. The rest of you guys obviously aren't in that position group — do you feel any need to sort of help build him up after the way last year ended? What's your take on that? (Childs Walker) "We've all had stuff look bad [and] go bad for us in the NFL. I've probably had a hundred times as many [bad] plays as [Tyler] Loop has had bad plays. You can't dwell on it. It's part of the game. You play this game long enough, you're going to have some down moments. We're all grown men, and I don't want to say we aren't here to support each other, but at the same time, stuff is going to happen. At the end of the day, it's up to you — all of us as well, but mainly yourself — to look inward and say, 'Hey, how can I adjust this?' I don't want to say that we are not supporting each other along the way, and [we] want each other to be the best that we can be, but you shouldn't need 'attaboys' to get yourself right. That's how I approach it. I may be kind of cynical in the way that sounds, but I think we all have faith in [Tyler] Loop. If he missed that field goal in Week 6, nobody would be talking about it, but given the situation ... [He just needs to] come back, get better."

For you personally, not to bring up bad memories, but for instance if you see the Travis Kelce fourth-down catch in the AFC Championship Game, is the pit in your stomach the same seeing it now as it was a couple years ago? (Jonas Shaffer) "No. I mean honestly, excuse my language, [it was a] good-ass throw [and] good-ass catch. [Patrick] Mahomes handed him the ball from 25 yards away. I felt like I played good 'D' [defense]. I was mad in the moment, but I got to the sideline and saw it, and I was like, 'Alright, whatever.' So, I've honestly felt the same about it since I came to the sideline. But like I said, that has no effect on me. Even when that play was over, so flush it [and] get to the next one."

This is a broad question, but how different is this defense — not just from former defensive coordinator Zach Orr over the last two years, but even going back to Mike Macdonald — understanding those guys were all here in Baltimore and all worked with Wink Martindale in revamping that system? How different is it? Can you explain it to fans? (Luke Jones) "I mean — in the best way possible —[when] you bring in a new CEO, you don't want to change the whole structure of the company, unless the company was doing really bad." (laughter) "But, you kind of tweak stuff here and there to say, 'If you've been good in the past, how do we get back to this? If you haven't, how do we achieve this?' You put your own little flavor here and there, and you confront what needs to be confronted, raise up the good and get rid of the bad. I feel like Jesse [Minter], along with everybody on the staff, has done a great job of that so far. We're not coming out here like a completely different team. I feel like we have a lot of the same players, a lot of the same vets that we've had, and it's just a matter of kind of resetting and getting to what we know."

To zoom in a little more on your personal role, you have a defensive coordinator who has worked with you before. You've obviously been very successful in the 'Swiss Army Knife' role. Head coach Jesse Minter has experience with the Chargers using Derwin James as a moveable chess piece. In what ways do you feel Jesse's influence in asking you to do new things or new ideas, and what percentage of it is the coaches looking at what you've done successfully in the past and saying, 'Let's see if we can get you in more of these positions?' (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think as of right now it's a good question, but I think it's a little too early to tell. Once we get into the nitty-gritty — like in [training] camp and everything, into the season week-to-week — how that looks may be different depending on what's presented to us. But, right now it's more so just walk before you run, just knowing everything — this is what we run, this is our base, whatever it is. Getting that down pat before you graduate to, 'Alright, now move around here and there.' I think that's really important, and I think that's kind of how it was my first couple of years. You can't go to Step B before you master Step A. So, I feel like we are kind of in that phase right now."

Something that ILB Roquan Smith talked about yesterday is how head coach Jesse Minter is very clear and precise in his communication. What has stood out to you in that regard and the way the coaches have been teaching the system? (Garrett Downing) "I don't want to say it's black and white, cut and dry — because they also allow us to ask questions, and if we don't feel comfortable doing something this way, then they adjust to us in that fashion. But, there's no gray area, and I feel like that's huge — especially in a sport like this. If you go out there, and you've got any sort of uncertainty about what the guy next to me is doing, then it's not going to look good on either side of the ball or special teams. So, just being connected — [the coaches] always preach that. It's on our wall in the meeting rooms. Being connected and communicating is first and foremost, for sure. If we don't get aligned pre-snap and know what everybody's doing, then it doesn't matter what everybody does post-snap. So, [head coach Jesse Minter] has been good in preaching that, and everybody on the staff is just kind of aligned with that."

Does it mean something to you that executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta went out and addressed the back end at safety with a couple of mid-range signings this year in S K'Von Wallace and S Jaylinn Hawkins? (Ken McKusick) "My job is to go out here and play, and that's 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta]'s job to go up there and sign who we need to sign. Not that you said I did, but I'm not requesting that we get whoever. I'm so glad we have these guys, but if they just said, 'Hey, let's rock this year, and you're just going to be playing safety,' I'd be like, 'All right, sweet.' They signed a couple guys — Jaylinn [Hawkins], K'Von [Wallace], got a few rookies, younger guys who are going to contribute as well — and whatever role my role looks like for this year, I'm all for it. But, it wasn't necessarily going into the season like, 'Alright, let's get somebody to free me up.' If they just had some sort of premonition that I need to play safety this year, I'd be all for it. So, whatever they need me to do is what I'm here for."

One of the questions we get asked a lot is how QB Lamar Jackson looks in this new offensive system. So, I want to ask you: How has Lamar looked in this new system? (Jamison Hensley) "[Lamar Jackson] looks good. He looks like a two-time MVP, and he looks how he's always looked. It's crazy — I don't want to age him — but he's turning 30 next January. [The] dude still moves like he's at Louisville. It's crazy. So, I'm excited. I know [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] and all those guys on the offensive side of the ball are excited, and just a ton of guys getting the ball, a ton of guys making plays, and it's refreshing. It's new, and we're excited to get to the point where everybody's looking like [number] eight."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

You've gotten a few weeks into this new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle offense. Where do you feel your comfort level is? (Jamison Hensley) "I believe I took a lot of strides in the right direction this past week. It's a different system than what I'm accustomed to being in, and I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year. The way [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it's mind-blowing. I'm excited."

Is that different than what you're accustomed to in your previous offenses? (Jerry Coleman) "So far, yes. Just by what I'm seeing and hearing out on the field — a lot of space, and like I said, I feel like there are going to be a lot of big plays this year."

You're at a place in your career where you've been in a bunch of playbooks and seen a lot of different styles. Are you in a good place in your career to be challenged again? Is there something invigorating about being a veteran but also having that newness that challenges you again? (Kyle Goon) "I'd say I'm being challenged right now. It's a new system with a lot of terminology within the system. Nothing really transitioned over from the last system, because we had certain things when we were with 'Monk' [former offensive coordinator Todd Monken]. We brought some things over from [former offensive coordinator Greg Roman]'s system that I was comfortable with, things a lot of guys were comfortable with. In this system, it's different. It's all 'Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle], and I feel like everybody is hands on. We're dialed in."

Nine years in — you've been through success and everything in between. What does legacy mean to you now compared to when you first entered the NFL? (David Andrade) "That's a good question. I really don't have an answer for that question. I was not expecting that. I really don't think about my legacy. I just try to be the best player I can be, keeping God first and doing what I can do when I can do it, being on the field and just trying to be the best player I can be at every moment. I don't really think about my legacy. Probably when I start thinking about retiring, I'll probably be thinking about that — but not now."

Head coach Jesse Minter was talking about building a relationship with you and all the guys from a coaching staff-to-player standpoint. Beyond what's happening on the field, how has that camaraderie with the new coaching staff gone? (Garrett Downing) "Man, it's great. I feel like our coaches are like one of us in a sense. We had Coach Jesse [Minter] here from [2017-20], so he wasn't really new. He was new to me [because] I really didn't see him much then. But, now I'm seeing him every day, and how he coaches and how on point he is with the schematics of the defense — it's awesome to have. It's awesome to have this feeling right now."

Every time you've gone up against the Browns in your career, you always talk highly about DE Myles Garrett. What was your reaction seeing him leave the division? (Cordell Woodland) "I was like, 'Yes! I don't have to see him!' But, then we also have to deal with [Jared Verse], and he's good, too. Shout out to him. Shout out to Myles [Garrett]. Congratulations on that. But, yes, that's awesome."

It seems like there's been a lot of hyper-focus on attention to detail on little things, like how you guys run the huddle. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has been really locked in on that. (Brian Wacker) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] cursed me out yesterday. He cursed me out yesterday." (laughter)

To that point, how are you finding that level of coaching from offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and what do you take away from that? (Brian Wacker) "I love that coaching. I'm a coachable player. Sometimes [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] sees things that I don't see, and sometimes I see things that he might not have thought of, and it's great to piggyback off each other. I feel like we need that. We need things like that."

Does it seem unusual going into Year 9 hearing someone say to 'tighten up the huddle' or 'point your toe that way?' (Brian Wacker) "It's football. I like the coaching. I want to be detailed, as well, [and] keep the defense honest. So, when we're doing everything right — the little things right — the defense doesn't know what we're doing [or] what we're capable of on offense on any given play. With the type of coaching that [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] is bringing, that I believe he's bringing, the sky's the limit."

What did offensive coordinator Declan Doyle curse you out for yesterday? (Luke Jones) "OK, I'll tell you — I was supposed to run a naked play, like a boot-action, and I tossed the ball instead. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] was like, 'Lamar, what the F are you doing?' I was like, 'Damn, that's on me.' But, there was more to it — it wasn't like he cursed me out flat-out. He was like, 'What are you doing?' I laughed. I wasn't used to that. But, he was just being a coach — nothing more, nothing less."

Your teammate WR Zay Flowers is also in a contract year. What's his value to this team? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't want to say that's a bad question, but you know what [Zay Flowers]' value is to this team! We love Zay. We need Zay. He's one of the best receivers in the league, and he's shown that since he stepped on the NFL field back in 2023. I wasn't even here yet — he was just doing his route-running and making crazy catches. He was just doing what he's been doing. His value is out of this world. That's what I'd say."

What's it been like working with C Danny Pinter and OL Jovaughn Gwyn and building a rapport, knowing you're going to have a new center? (Sam Cohn) "Those guys are competing well. They're doing a pretty good job to me. I'm liking our choices, for sure."

You connected with WR Elijah Sarratt yesterday. What's it been like having guys like him and WR Ja'Kobi Lane make plays in contested situations? (Giana Han) "That's awesome. In the league, it's a game of inches, and a lot of plays are bang-bang plays [where there is] a good DB on a good receiver, or a good tight end versus a good linebacker, stuff like that. We need guys who can make those types of catches, and they're doing a wonderful job."

With some of your top guys not being out here, what has it been like building relationships with younger guys and guys you haven't worked with as closely? (Alex Glaze) "I believe it's great. In the NFL, it's next man up. Sometimes, freak things happen on the field. A guy might go down, and those guys have to step up and fill in for the starters, so I feel like it's great."

We saw your soccer skills in Germany a couple of years ago. How are you feeling about the World Cup being here? (David Andrade) "I really haven't followed soccer this season, but I'm going to try. I'm excited — it's here, right? Yes, I'm excited for that. [I'm] going to look into it."

Just going back to WR Zay Flowers, some people debate whether Zay is a true No. 1 type of receiver due to size and that sort of thing. What would you say to that, and I guess make your case for any obvious reasons why you think he would be? (Brian Wacker) "Zay Flowers is a 1,000-yard receiver [in the] NFL for a reason. I'm going to leave it at that."

What do you like about going under center? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't know — it really doesn't matter to me, honestly. Whether it's shotgun or pistol, as long as we're getting whatever the play is and getting positive yards after the play is called, and the cadence is done, and we are going, I'm cool with it. It really doesn't matter."

Do you feel like the offense doesn't lose anything going when it goes under center as opposed to shotgun or pistol? (Jonas Shaffer) "No, I really don't. If anything, we can identify the defense [faster] and stuff like that. That's all."

What's the biggest thing you feel like you're taking from this offseason program? (Garrett Downing) "Just the chemistry — building chemistry with our guys, trying to learn guys as we're going along through the offseason before this break. That's it."

We talked to K Tyler Loop today. I know that sometimes it feels like specialists are off doing their own thing, but after the way his season ended last year, have you talked to him? Have you seen anything specific out of him that feels different — maybe more maturity coming into this offseason? (Kyle Goon) "I believe [Tyler Loop]'s locked in. Today, [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] had it set up where we had meetings after practice — and Tyler had to kick a 40-yard field goal for us to not have meetings. He did his thing out there, so I love it. All of us love him. That's our brother, man."

With everything being so new here and you guys getting a couple of weeks for break, do you have any plans of going to Florida, or are you staying down here? (Alex Glaze) "No, [I have] no plans."

K TYLER LOOP

When you line up for that 40-yarder at the end of practice to get the team excused from meetings, is there pressure on you? (Jamison Hensley) "Sure, but also no, because it's the same thing. It's the same process we're doing every time. I looked at Ryan [Eckley]. I looked at Coach [Jesse] Minter, and I was like, 'Alright, get ready to go home.' It's fun. It's the same swing, same foot-to-ball that I've been doing for years and years and the same process. So, going out there for it felt good, and it was exciting."

How did you process how last year ended, and how did you move on from that moment in Pittsburgh? (Cordell Woodland) "I would say the biggest thing I did was just acknowledge and accept it, and it took a day or two. I would say moving on from the kick itself was pretty easy, just because I know you have to be ready for the next kick, and you have to be able to put it behind you. I'm confident in the process that I've developed. I'd say the biggest part of moving on was just letting the people that I care about and the people that care about me know, 'Hey, I'm good. Nothing's changed for me. I still feel confident in my abilities.' And once I let the people who care about me know I was good, then it was easy to move on and be like, 'Alright, we're in the offseason.' It's time to try to reset and reload. That was the biggest thing, just getting with the people I care about and getting going. I was super fortunate [because] I had a couple of other kickers around the league reach out to me. Their wives actually reached out to my wife — my fiancée at the time — and that was really cool. I had a few guys check in on me a couple days later. I was like, 'Oh man, I'm great. Ready to go.' No one wishes they had that kick back more than me, but you have to move on."

Do you think it was maybe tougher for the people in your orbit than it was for you? We go online, and we see bad people leaving nasty comments on your Instagram or your family members' Instagram. Was it hard for you to process it in that way? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't know about harder. It's just one of those things where it's like, 'Yes, that sucks.' I would say, for some people — it's hard to understand from an outside perspective, the amount of confidence and the amount of work I have in the process we've developed and in my ability to kick a football. I think some people can't quite grasp that until you let them know, 'I'm good. I've been doing this for years, and I feel really comfortable that if I went out there, I'd make it.' That was the same feeling I had the entire time I was getting ready to take that kick. I was like, 'Yes, this is going in.' So, when people start to understand that, there's a level of, 'OK, we're good,' and that makes it easier for them to feel confident, and for myself to feel confident."

You got married this offseason — congratulations. Did you feel like you needed that as a distraction during the quiet time of the offseason? (Jonas Shaffer) "No, no. It was a blast. Getting married and going on my honeymoon — the wedding was so fun. That was a blast. I'm so grateful to be married to my wife. But no, I didn't need a distraction. I was good a couple of days later and ready to roll."

Is your process about flushing that missed kick completely? Or do you hold onto a little part of it as motivation moving forward? (Nikhil Mehta) "It has to be completely flushed away next kick on the emotional side of it. I play a very factual position. You either made the kick, fact, or you missed the kick, fact. You have to be able to look at it objectively and be like, 'This is why I missed the kick.' You learn from it, and you move on. You have to say, 'Hey, I'm still capable of doing this. My process hasn't broken.' There may have been a hiccup or something that went wrong, and you need to be able to look at that, address it and then say, 'Alright, I'm good. We're going to the next one.' So, holding onto it? No, you have to flush it. But, you also have to be able to look at it objectively."

When your head coach is dismissed — and the way owner Steve Bisciotti characterized it to us, he had sort of made his decision before the result of the Pittsburgh game. But in the moment, when John [Harbaugh] is dismissed, is it hard to untangle the feelings of the season and the seismic change in the organization from what happened in Pittsburgh? (Kyle Goon) "No. We talk about focusing on what you can control, and all I can control for myself is my process, taking care of my mental [health], getting close to the people that care about me, being close to my teammates and just continually being my best. All I was focused on afterwards was, 'How can I be my best moving forward?'"

Was there a message from someone — whether it was another kicker, a family member, anyone — that was particularly meaningful and notable for you? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's a great question. I would say the thing that I was most pleased with had nothing to do with the actual miss itself. I had a friend reach out — after the kick, I had written down a little prayer and got asked about it. One of the verses I cling to pretty heavily is Romans 8:28, [which is] about God working for the good of those who love Him. He works all things out for the good of those who love Him. I had a friend reach out and say, 'Hey, that impacted me a lot.' That was really cool to see how something as simple as that, God used to work in his life. That one, for me, when I got that text, I was like, 'That's so cool.' That was the most impactful or cool text I got."

If you're in the same position in seven months — a kick from a similar distance with the season on the line — you said it's a very technical job. Will the details of what you do in that instance be any different than what you did in the Pittsburgh game? Have you changed anything about your process, or would it be the same? (Childs Walker) "I would say it's going to be the same [but] just hammered down and even more confident. You don't want to add too many elements, and you don't want to remove too many to where now there's room. I think we've continued to refine the process, and the parts of my process that we've found success with, [we're] just continuing to hit those. The mental process — how we pick our targets, how we strive to hit an end-over-end straight ball to that target — that's going to stay the same, because it's worked, and we're continuing to get better at it."

You're not in that situation again until you're in that situation. How do you challenge yourself mentally to simulate it as best as you can? (Ryan Mink) "I would say situations like we had today at practice where there are stakes on the line. I'm out there, and I have guys counting on me. We go out, and we practice that. Then, there's just understanding that in that situation, the kick itself – the uprights are the same size; I'm kicking the same ball. It's still me, [and] I have the same process. That stuff doesn't change whether I'm kicking in practice, or I'm in that situation. So, I'm just reminding myself of that."

How do you come to grips with the likelihood that everything you do this season is going to be seen through the prism of how last year ended? (Jonas Shaffer) "All I can do is do my process. However other people see it doesn't affect how I go out and operate about my business. We have Nick Moore back, which is awesome. We have a new punter, Ryan [Eckley], who's stepping up in really cool ways. I think he was one of the best holders coming out of college football, and he's put that together for us here. The confidence I have with that unit, with 'Veen' [special teams coordinator Anthony Levine Sr.] coming back as special teams coordinator, with [senior special teams coach] Randy [Brown] back as my kicking coach, and with [head coach] Jesse [Minter] loving special teams and caring about it — [I] just feel super good about where we're going. It matters how I see it, and that's how I see it. We're going to keep getting better and keep getting more confident. How other people see it, I can't control."

Have you gone back to watch that kick again? (Jamison Hensley) "No. We watched it the next day. Just like I said afterwards — I think it was a late lockout. I just kind of swung into the ball, and that's exactly what it was. I came in, I was like, 'Yes, we had a late lockout.' I hit it thin, and it went right.'"