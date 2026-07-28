Transcript: Press Conferences (7/28/26)

TE MARK ANDREWS

The last time we talked to you was kind of the first day of the offseason or early in the offseason program. Now that you've been around head coach Jesse Minter a little bit longer, what's kind of stood out to you about him, his coaching style, and what you think he brings to this team? (Jamison Hensley) "First things first – [head coach Jesse Minter] loves football. I mean, he loves what he does, and he just brings a whole dynamic of ball and just appreciating the game each and every day and doing things the right way. I think as a culture and as a team, just being able to feed off that, take his word and build off that, because I think we continue to stack days. And [if we] just hear what he's saying, good things will happen."

It's Year 9 for you. Obviously, this routine for you is the first time you've had a new head coach. What is different to you about previous years to this year? (Brian Wacker) "It's a whole new – there's a bunch of new faces in the building. It's a lot of new people and just different energy and a different group and just getting to learn and communicate and do all those things. When you first meet somebody, you have to kind of feel them out. I think that 'feeler stage' is kind of out of the way. Now, we're able to get down to business, do what we need to do, and get better each and every day and that's what we're focused on."

What's that like for you? Just again, as somebody who's been around a long time and been used to a certain way. Is it re-energized? What sort of impact does it have on you? (Brian Wacker) "I don't know about impact. I think that at the end of the day, we're all pros, and we're all extremely blessed to be in this building, being here, be playing for Baltimore or coaching for Baltimore. It's just an incredible place to be and play, and if you keep that in mind, I think we all can get this thing going."

It's a completely new group for you in your tight end room. How has that changed from last year in a group of guys who you've been with for quite some time to now you have a couple rookies, you have someone who obviously knows the offensive system in TE Durham Smythe as well. How has that change been? How has the new room gelled together? (Lawrence Jacob) "Well, these guys are great. They come to work each and every day, work hard, and we're all kind of learning. Besides Durham [Smythe], he kind of knows it all, but I just think that we're able to complement each other incredibly well, push each other, all the good things that you want in a room. These guys are top of the notch guys, and it starts with [tight ends] Coach [Zack] Grossi doing his thing. We all feed off him."

What kind of stands out about TEs Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, specifically, having gone through just the spring with those guys? (AJ Gersh) "I think [Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas] are far above what I would think a guy coming in would be. I think they've got it together, and they just continue to learn the offense. They have a lot of good attributes. They're going to help this team and make some plays."

You've always had a big role in this offense in the passing game, but like you just said, you have two rookie tight ends, and a couple of rookie wide receivers as well. Do you feel like that, is there this need maybe in your mind that you might need to do more with so much youth behind guys like you and WR Zay Flowers? (Cordell Woodland) "I don't think so. I think that you go through stuff like training camp, you grind together as a team, you kind of mold yourself. You pave a way, and you just gain that trust in each other. So, I have total trust in everybody that's out there and everybody in our room, and especially the tight ends, man. So, I don't think you have try to do too much. I'm just going to count on the guy next to me for sure."

When you guys reported here — as you approach the season, you were pretty much everyone's Super Bowl pick. Does that, and how last year ended, affect how you think the team should approach each day? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think it's a whole new year, a lot of new faces in this building. I think for us, it's just focusing on the small things. We're coming here for Training Camp, going to start practice tomorrow and it's just getting better one day at a time. I think good things will happen. We'll continue to lean into each other, keep our faith and grow together. Good things are going to happen, and I am so excited for this year."

What's impressed you about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle so far? (Quentin Corpuel) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]'s been awesome. Just a leader — again, a guy that loves ball, really dials it in. He knows every little aspect of the offense, and, for us, he's been pushing us each and every day to be the best that we can be as an offense, a team and as players. So, I think it's incredible."

I know it's a different side of the ball, but what sort of lift would it be to see DL Nnamdi Madubuike on the practice field — just getting back and going through that — knowing how much you guys missed him last year and all he's gone through? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It'd be incredible, you know? That's my guy [Nnamdi Madubuike]. He's just such a beast and an incredible person on and off the field. [I'm] just excited for him. I know how badly he wants it and how much playing here means to him. Yeah, man — love that guy to death and excited for him."

QB Lamar Jackson won an MVP with Greg Roman in his first year as OC, won another one with Todd Monken in his first year as OC. What is it about QB Lamar Jackson, you think — when things change, when new coaches, new players, new weapons, all that — that he adapts so quickly? (Ryan Mink) "I think, [Lamar Jackson] continues each and every year to push himself and learn and grow and find new ways to innovate. Especially when you learn a new offense, you're able to kind of add some things to your repertoire and do some different things that other people haven't seen. He's the most adaptable, smoothest player in the league and for him just to be able to hear another voice and learn some new things — he's going to add that to his bucket, and the more things he adds, as the MVP, it's going to be dangerous, for sure."

Head coach Jesse Minter mentioned they're starting to throw things at QB Lamar Jackson as you guys get back out here on the field and watch film together. How excited are you to see his defense and have the defense kind of sharpen you guys? (Giana Han) "Yes, they're going to push us and I'm excited for this Training Camp — to be pushed by an elite defense, by a bunch of elite guys on the defensive side of the ball that have no quit, have no give. As an offense, we have to take, take, take and continue to be able to move the ball down the field. So, we're going to have a good test in Training Camp, and, yes, it's going to be fun. It's going to be iron sharpening iron."

As you go through your career, I imagine your offseason preparation probably evolves and changes a bit each year. Does it? What was the focus for you as you got ready for this season? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think I put a lot of work in, just being here for the whole OTAs and the whole offseason program. I have a lot of work with [director of strength and conditioning] Coach Scott Elliott and the whole strength staff, and they did an incredible job. So, I feel incredibly strong right now and also just being able to run, come off the ball and fly around, find space, and win my one-on-ones."

Last year probably didn't meet your expectations — what you wanted to do last year. Was there something that you took from last year where you were saying, 'OK, this is one of the focal points that I want to improve upon in Year 9? (Jamison Hensley) '"For me, it's just all about helping Lamar [Jackson] and helping this offense move the ball. Whether that's in the run game, making more plays down the field, making some YAC — I think all those things come to my mind. Just being out there for him, being his safety blanket, continuing to find ways in Year 9 to get better and better. You know, I feel great, so [I'm] excited to continue to work and sharpen myself out here in Training Camp and be the best player that I can be."

What's your expectation for how head coach Jesse Minter will run his first Training Camp, and as a leader on the team, how much are you in contact with him about picking your brain for ideas? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, [head coach Jesse Minter]'s been great about coming to the older guys and just hearing them out and listening and kind of incorporating that within our day-to-days on the field, whatever it may be. So, I think that's incredibly important — the open communication that we have with this staff is awesome."

Just to piggyback on that — what message did you have, or feedback did you give head coach Jesse Minter, in terms of that communication, being one of the longest-tenured guys on this roster and one of the leaders? (Brian Wacker) "I don't think there's anything super specific. I think that anytime you're in a dynamic like this, every day is different. The dynamic is always changing, and we have to be able to adapt to be the best team that we can be, and the day-to-day is no different."

Do you feel like you and your teammates prefer to start these Training Camp practices at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. as opposed to 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. like it became the norm under former head coach John Harbaugh? (Jonas Shaffer) "Personally, yes — I love being able to kind of wake up, kind of beat the heat a little bit and get going. But, whenever they tell me that time is, I'm going to be ready to go."

You go from working with Todd Monken — one of the older offensive coordinators — to now one of the youngest in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, with him being like 30. Does it ever seem like — do you ever think, 'Wow, this guy is the youngest play-caller in the league?' (Jamison Hensley) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle]'s special, man. Yes, again — his age, being able to be where he's at — it's just really, really special, and it's just an incredible opportunity for all of us to be around him. You know, credit to him — it's not an easy job and he's doing his thing."

Do you guys ever joke about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's age at all? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, you know, I think that [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] likes to look things in the face and kind of poke fun at them. So, we all talk; we're open about it."

OLB TAVIUS ROBINSON

What would you say would be the biggest thing that head coach Jesse Minter has brought? I know it is early on with a new coach, but what do you think is the biggest thing he has brought to this team? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I think [head coach Jesse Minter] brings an energy to the building every day, for sure. I think we're so focused on getting better every day and just building and building and building to get where we want to be. At the end of the day, we want to be playing in February and we want to be playing in that last game. It starts now, and it is going to start day by day until we get there."

It is a little bit of a different dynamic this year where you have a defensive coordinator, but you also have the head coach calling the defense. What is that like from your point of view, and how do you relate to each one of them? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I think, honestly, it doesn't really make a big difference, I would say. I think having both Coach [Anthony] Weaver and Coach [Jesse] Minter in our defensive meeting room is great. I had Weaver as a D-line coach my rookie year, so both of them are great coaches and [there is] so much to learn from them. It is exciting for sure."

Both of those guys have talked about getting back to the Ravens defensive standard. What does that look like when you are on the field? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, it's going out there every day and just instilling fear in our opponents, just playing physical every play, being a unit and playing together, everyone doing their [part], one of 11. When we do that, we are special for sure, so it is about getting back to that and playing that way."

It seems like a lot of the people we talk to, whether it is head coach Jesse Minter or some other guys, it feels like with DL Nnamdi Madubuike everything is moving in a positive direction. In your dealings with him over the almost past year since the injury, what has it been like? I mean, has this been extremely tough for him? As a teammate, what have you seen him go through? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, injury is never easy, but to see [Nnamdi Madubuike] be in here and grinding, getting better every day and just still coming in with a smile on his face while he was going through that was good to see. So, [it's] definitely exciting for him, and [I'm] glad that he is on the right track for sure."

Head coach Jesse Minter has talked a lot about having guys play in multiple positions and having a very versatile defense. How does that system play out? Do you think it is going to help this defense? (Lawrence Jacob) "One hundred percent. I think when you have guys who can play all over the place and guys that know the jobs of the people beside you, it just allows everything to flow better and allows everyone to play faster and know and be able to help out your brother beside you if he doesn't."

We have heard several guys mention kind of broadly, yes, OLB Mike Green is going to have a big Year 2 jump. What have you seen that we haven't that makes you so confident like that? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, I think Mike [Green] is a dog, and he's been a dog since he's got here. He's been grinding. I think our room is going to be a special room this year, for sure, and I am excited for Mike. I think he is going to have a great year."

What has OLB Trey Hendrickson brought to that room behind closed doors? What has his presence been like in that room for you guys? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, Trey [Hendrickson] is honestly one of the hardest workers I've been around. He has been here since the first voluntary workout, and he was here all summer, so the past six weeks we have just been grinding, getting after it. To see a guy like him, with the career that he's had, he doesn't have to be at anything that is not mandatory, and he's been here since day one. It's been great to have his leadership in the room as well."

What do you think having a clean slate means for this locker room at large with so many of these coaches being new guys to the building? (Jonas Shaffer) "Honestly, I think every year, on the day is a clean slate. It's going to be on us every day to come in here and grind and get better and, again, get to where we want to be, which is playing in February."

Head coach Jesse Minter has a reputation for getting the most out of defensive players, particularly young ones. What do you think that could mean for you, and have you seen anything this year that is already making you say, yes, this might really fit me? (Cliff Brown) "I think, just in OTAs [Organized Team Activities] alone, going through our defense and kind of the way things are built and stuff, it has been really fun. It's been great. So, it's exciting. I feel better than I have ever felt, and I think it is going to be a big year for sure."

What are you looking to improve individually this season? (Quentin Corpuel) "I think every year I'm just trying to grow as a player. So, I want to get better at everything. I want to get better in the run, I want to get better in the pass. I just want to be a better player than I was last year and continue to do that every year I play."

Just to go back to what you were saying about the ways things are built defensively, what is the main difference or what has kind of stood out to you along those lines so far? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think there are different ways we can play things, I will say. So, it just kind of allows us to play fast, allows us to play free and yes, it is going to be exciting for sure."

T RONNIE STANLEY

How would you describe head coach Jesse Minter's coaching style and what he has brought so far to this team? (Jamison Hensley) "I think he just brings a positive mentality and an optimistic outlook on every individual in the building. He just pumps belief into the players, and I think that is just his big focus on coming into this team."

Because of the leg injuries in the past couple of seasons, did you train differently this offseason? What did you do? (Mike Preston) "I do a lot of cross training in my offseason. I try to do a lot of different things, attack different parts of the body, different parts of the system, and that is something I try to be pretty consistent with and have been pretty consistent with the last few years."

You've played for former head coach John Harbaugh for 10 years. We haven't talked to you since that happened. How did you find out? How did you sort of process that news? (Childs Walker) "I found out on social media early in the offseason. Like you said, I have been with the same coach for 10 years, and Coach [John] Harbaugh has been a great coach. I have nothing but love for him, and [sending] positive energy for him and his tenure with the New York Giants. I know he is going to be successful wherever he goes."

How strange is it? You're the longest-tenured player, and the coaching staff is brand new. Is it strange kind of being the guy who's been around longer than just about anyone here? (Luke Jones) "It is a little different, I would say, this year more than most — especially with the new coaching staff and also with a lot of new players. We saw a lot of former Ravens that have been here for a while leave this past offseason, but change is inevitable. That is something that happens throughout life, and I pride myself as being someone that is very adaptable to whatever situation I am in."

You obviously had a lot of admiration for Coach Harbaugh and all the time you were with him, but do you think sometimes from your perspective that things just run their course and change is good? Is that sometimes the perspective? (Jamison Hensley) "I think change is just inevitable, like I said. Whether you look at it as being good or bad, I think that is up to the individual. You can turn it into an optimistic situation or a pessimistic situation. It is kind of subjective. So, I try to look at it as 'glass half full' and try to focus on the positives that can come out of it."

What do you think of your new offensive line coaches? (Mike Preston) "I think they are great. I think all of our coaches are great. [Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] has done a great job of coming into the room, getting to know the guys outside of the football player that they are and just the person that they are. I think he is a great coach technique-wise, and his scheme is great as well."

Schematically, is it a lot different? (Mike Preston) "I think, schematically, there are a lot of different things going on, but football is football at the end of the day."

How do you expect head coach Jesse Minter to run this training camp and how it may differ from training camps previously? (Ryan Mink) "I think [head coach] Jesse [Minter] is going to have his own style. How he structures the camp, the practices [and] the timing, things are definitely going to be different. But, I think he is going to do everything that is going to benefit the players and everything will be for our benefit to be our best on gameday."

You talked about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle earlier being very young. What is it about him that the room has been really impressed with so far? (Giana Han) "I have been very impressed with [offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle] and his leadership abilities, especially for such a young guy to come in and control a room. He is very intelligent and he has a great way of conveying information to other people, and I think there is just a sense of wisdom about him that is really going to bode well for us."

How much do you think having such a young offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle could play to his advantage? Most offensive coordinators you see in the league these days are sometimes 50 and 60 years old. How can being so young work to his advantage? (Jamison Hensley) "I think [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] can just learn from other people's experience. A lot of these offensive coordinators are quite a bit older than him, and I think he can lean on experience that he has had in the past with a lot of great coaches, as well as having his new-age creativity and mentality, and kind of honing those two things together and becoming the coach that he is now."

What do you think about G Vega Ioane and how he has been so far, and also just drawing the comparison with a big-investment, first-round offensive lineman to yourself — how has that relationship been and how have you guys kind of bonded over that? (A.J. Gersh) "Vega [Ioane]'s been great. I see everything I want to see from a pro, especially an early draft pick and an offensive lineman. He comes in, and he is all about his business. He looks like a seasoned vet out there. I am not worried about him one bit."

As a unit, offensive line, what has to happen for you guys together to have a better year than last year? (Cordell Woodland) "I think we just need to be more consistent. We showed a lot of flashes, and there were a lot of games where we really controlled the game. But, there are a lot of inconsistencies throughout the season. I think that is something that we can [improve]."

What have you seen so far in terms of G John Simpson's connection with the team? (Giana Han) "Oh, it has been great. [John Simpson] is a great player [and a] great guy. I love his energy. He brings his energy to the room every day. He is always in an upbeat mood; it does not matter what time it is. It has been great."

When the head coaching change was made, Ravens owner Stephen J. Bisciotti brought up how he spoke with veteran players and ultimately came to his decision. What interactions have you had with head coach Jesse Minter in terms of him picking some of the veterans' brains and getting input from them, and what's that been like for you? (Brian Wacker) "It has been great. It just shows that [head coach Jesse Minter] wants to listen to us and he values what we say, and he is going to take the time to hear us out. We might not always agree, but I think it is just the matter of him putting that importance on our words, and that means a lot to players."

Has there been a message that head coach Jesse Minter has conveyed for all these guys coming in? (Brian Wacker) "I think [head coach Jesse Minter's message] is just reiterating what I said earlier about the positive mentality. Things might go bad. There is going to be adversity, but it is all about how you look at things and how you are going to approach bad times as well as good times."

Head coach Jesse Minter talked about how he feels like the offensive line is really the unit that drives the team. How the offensive line plays, that's how the team plays, and he has a strong belief in offensive line importance. What does that mean to you to hear that from the head coach? (Ryan Mink) "It means a lot because I truly believe the same thing. Offensive line — I think a lot of the team, whether they know it or not, they look to the offensive line for encouragement [and] leadership. For a head coach to embody that same mentality, I think, says a lot, especially for a defensive head coach to embody that mentality. I think it says a lot to [head coach Jesse Minter's] understanding and knowledge of the game within the game."

As somebody who has been through long injury comebacks and uncertainty, what have you noticed on how DL Nnamdi Madubuike has handled this whole situation? What would it mean for the rest of the players, particularly ones who've been around him for a while, to see him back out on the practice field? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I mean, [Nnamdi Madubuike] has handled the situation great. He has done everything he could to try to help the team, try to be back on the field, and he is doing a great job right now. I see him out there every day working. It would mean a lot for the team. He is our defensive leader on that line, and the trenches are where it all starts. On that front, people look to him for leadership."

QB Lamar Jackson said that he has enjoyed being challenged by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle so far. How do you think you and the rest of the offense have been challenged by Coach Doyle over the offseason? (Quentin Corpuel) "[Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is a very detail-oriented person, and I think that is really what he is about. Whether it be how fast you are coming off the ball, your assignment [or] what leverage you are taking, I think he wants details. He wants everyone to be focused, and that has really challenged everyone to be on their top game at all times."

You've seen up close with RB Derrick Henry how hard he works and what he puts in and how he takes care of his body. Running backs aren't supposed to be around this league this long and producing at that level — how long do you think he can go? (Jamison Hensley) "[Derrick Henry] can go as long as he wants. As long as he is having fun and he feels good, he could play as long as he wants, because they do not build humans like that. So, there are not many challengers, I would say."

Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta says that he expects a big step forward from T Carson Vinson from Year 1 to Year 2. How much development have you seen from him? (Jonas Shaffer) "I have seen a ton of development. Carson [Vinson] came in as a very raw tackle, technically. But every single year, every practice, he has come in with the attitude and mentality to get better. He is always trying to learn. He is always asking me questions, and he has been like a sponge. That is all you can ask for from a young tackle trying to make a name for themselves in this league."

What are your initial impressions of OLB Trey Hendrickson? (Quentin Corpuel) "I played against [Trey Hendrickson] for the last eight years, so I kind of already knew what to expect. But personality-wise, he is a great teammate. That is the type of guy you want in the locker room. He has always been that way. He is always a guy that you play against and you are like, 'That is a guy you would want on your team.' I am very blessed and fortunate to be working against him every day in practice, because we are only going to make each other better. At the same time, I feel like we have a great relationship to where we enjoy the process together."

Is it a little different not having to face him or Myles Garrett in the AFC North anymore? (Luke Jones) "There are a lot of differences this year, I would say."