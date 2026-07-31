Transcript: Press Conferences (7/31/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

We saw you with the headset on for a little bit. Is that a change in strategy from the usual walkie-talkie? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's very similar. It's just hitting the button, practicing it. Obviously, this will be the first time I'm calling [plays] down there, and whether I'm up in the box or on the field, you have to hit the button. Similar to how we're doing it with our guys — putting them through these stressful situations — it's the same thing. It's a good habit. Anytime we're in a call-in period, [I'm] trying to simulate it as best I can, trying to simulate the communication aspect between me and the staff. So, that's really what you're seeing there."

I'm guessing you're going to use the preseason to decide whether you're going up in the box or staying on the field? (Jonas Shaffer) "I will. Yes. I'll do both. My plan right now — we're playing at home in Game 1 — I'll probably go up for that because it would be easier to be on the field at home. And so, [in the] second game, I'll probably go down [on the field], and then I'll kind of reevaluate and see what I want to do there. I think there are pros and cons to both, but I would like to use [these preseason] games to be able to do that and kind of see what your flow is and what fits best, not only [in terms of] communication with the staff, but the players, the quarterback [and] all that stuff. So, I kind of want to just go through that [and have] a little bit of a dry run."

How's the progression been for QB Lamar Jackson, because he's mainly throughout his career been in the pistol formation. How has the progression been for him under center so far? (Jamison Hensley) "I think [Lamar Jackson] is very natural at it. He's a quick mover. He goes under there — you don't really notice it. You would never notice that he hasn't been under there that much. He has the ability to really do all three: he can be under [center], he can be in the pistol [and] he can be in shotgun. There's a lot of versatility in his game. You want to be able to mix all those things and make the defense have to deal with the multiplicity of those sets as [much as] you can. He provides us a lot of value in his ability to go under center and run some of the offense that way."

The early QB Lamar Jackson era, I'll call it, was characterized by enormous snap counts in his games. They would ground out long drives very regularly. Last year in particular, he lost his snap count dramatically. Is there any part of your job that involves getting back to more sustained drives as opposed to pure explosiveness? (Ken McKusick) "Yes. I think the biggest thing is it's a process each and every play. So, it's not necessarily like you're planning on, 'Hey, I want to have these really long drives.' You're calling the play [and] we're trying to detail out that process on any given snap. Obviously, when we're designing these plays, we're thinking that we're trying to gain bigger yards, but there are times where the defense might take that away and we have to be really efficient at finding — whether that's a checkdown, whether that's in the run game and being able to drop our pads and create two or three or four more [yards] — those things don't happen. Those things aren't planned. It's not like we go into a drive and we're like, 'Hey, let's make this a 12-play drive.' It just happens sometimes. But, you have to be able to do both. You have to be able to go out and be explosive. You have got to be able to — if the defense is saying, 'Hey, you're not going to throw it over our head' — you have to be efficient and be willing to take the profit on those downs."

How much say does QB Lamar Jackson have at the line of scrimmage pre-snap? How much leeway does he have to make alterations? (Cordell Woodland) "It changes [from] play-to-play. There are different areas of the field where [Lamar Jackson] might have a little bit more freedom because of what we're expecting from a defense. Obviously, we're very early in the install [process], and so as we kind of get to those things and he starts to master really this system, then you start to be able to put more and more on him. I've always found there are two ways to do it: you can try to be in the perfect play all the time, or you can try to play with tempo and move things around and build in answers within the play. I think you have to be able to do a little bit of both. But, the more comfortable he gets just within the system, the more it allows you to kind of give him the keys to the car and say, 'Hey buddy, you see a lot out there. All right — I'm on the sideline, I don't get to cross the white line. You're the guy who has to fix some of these problems.'"

Can you talk a little bit about pre-snap conflict in regard to shifting and motioning, and philosophically how you want to use that as a weapon? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "Yes. I think it impacts the defense in a lot of different ways [in] shifting and motioning. One, it's the communication aspect. Two, you're forcing them to deal with different pictures that they aren't necessarily prepared for, or you're making them have to see it in real time and make an adjustment. The other thing it does is it can create access or advantages for our guys. So, all you're really trying to do in this game is [figure out] how do I slow down the 11 brains on defense? How do I make them one step slower? Then, how do I make sure that our guys are as precise as they can be with any given play? And so, shifting [and] motioning, any of the pre-snap stuff — tempo, cadence, all that stuff — those are stressors to a defense. You want to be able to push the throttle and pull it back and be able to make a defensive coordinator have to think during the game. That's part of that chess match. But, having all those elements of the offense and working all those different things is really critical right now."

You had a lot of guys in Chicago last year — whether it be QB Caleb Williams or some of the skill players on offense that had really good seasons. Is there anyone in Ravens camp so far that you've seen some similarities with, from what you saw from those guys in Training Camp, that's telling you maybe they could be in for a big year? (Alex Flum) "I would say every group is different. We're asking our guys to do a lot of different things. Obviously, you look at Lamar [Jackson] learning a new system. If you look at all of our wide receivers — whether it's Zay [Flowers], or it's 'Bate' [WR Rashod Bateman] or it's 'Jak' [WR Ja'Kobi Lane], or any of these guys — we're asking them to kind of move around. They might be running some routes that they might not run in the regular season if we don't like how it looks. You try not to be too game-plan-specific yet. You're trying to introduce conceptual learning. You're trying to make sure that they know the whole picture and that you can move them around to these different spots and they learn big-picture offense. That's part of the installation phase. We're going through the first 10 days of camp where it really feels like Training Camp. We're giving them a lot of information. We're forcing them to go out here and try to execute it. We go in walkthrough in the afternoon and make those corrections. We watch the film and then we move on to the next thing — and we move on pretty quick. But, I think that's part of the method here. We're trying to give them a lot. We're trying to stress them, and I think that's where growth is going to happen."

We've heard a handful of guys say nice things about the way you teach things and that it's helping them remember. What's that process been like for you? Are there any strategies you feel like you've learned over the years that help you teach things in a way that sticks with the players, especially when everything is new to them? (Sam Cohn) "I think you learn every day from different experiences you have. This is my 11th year getting to coach, and obviously I've had different jobs in that whole process. When I started coaching, I always wanted to be the coach that I wanted to have, and that was one that is [a] clear communicator, holds you to a high standard, [is] knowledgeable [and is] able to help you. That really is what I'm trying to convey every day — that we're in the boat with them. It's not like, 'Hey, me versus you.' It's like me and you together, and we're trying to accomplish what we say we're going to accomplish. So every single day, every situation [and] every player's different. You try to make sure that you have genuine, real relationships with these guys. You let them know that you care about them. And when you do that, you're able to hold them to a pretty high standard and they respond really positively to that."

You used the word 'tempo' a couple of times. Is that something you'd like to see — like a two-minute type of pace outside of two-minute situations? (Cordell Woodland) "I think every defense is different. There are defenses where it seems to fit, where you're saying, 'Hey, we're going to have an advantage if we use tempo.' There are teams where you're saying, 'Hey, I would rather us get into a formation, shift [and] motion, and attack them that way.' You always need to have the ability to do both. There are times where your guys might play better; they might be more of a flow unit where you get them on the ball and they're rolling, and the quarterback feels good. Really, that's the guy that you're talking about most. But, there are times where you're going to have to mix it and start to speed up or be able to slow it down."

Do you have any idea right now about what kind of personnel groupings you guys are going to major in? Or, is Training Camp really the proving ground to figure out whether you're more 12 personnel or 11 personnel? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think [Training Camp] is the proving ground. I think that's a great way to put it. You're trying to put guys out there that know what to do, that you trust, that can execute what you're going to ask [of them] at a really high level. The more guys that can be in that boat, the better. If you have 20 guys going into the game that you feel like [they] all can contribute, you're trying to find roles for them and trying to find ways to be multiple and be able to do that. If you don't feel that way, then you might have to be a little bit more specific about what you do. I know this — I know we want to be multiple — but it's really going to come down to who are the guys we trust to go out and do it the way we want to do it and go out and execute every Sunday."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

From where things were in the spring to now, what is your impression of how the young guys in particular have come along with special teams? Some guys have never played it before and do not have a lot of experience. Where do you think the unit is? (Cliff Brown) "They came back on fire. The first day we came out, man, everything — the drills just ran damn near to perfection. They were on it. They were excited to be back. How I feel about them — I feel great about them. The way they came back, they came back in shape. They came back ready to go. Their mental was there. I love where they are at so far."

With WR LaJohntay Wester, we know the potential he has as a returner. He was so close to breaking a couple of plays last year for the house. What is the key to having those plays go to the house, and how has he progressed as a returner, even over what he did last year? (Cliff Brown) "Finish. We have to make sure we finish. [Head] coach Jesse [Minter] says it all the time — we have to make sure that we are at our best when our best is needed. On special teams, that is every time we are out there, because you only get one play. For LaJohntay [Wester], he is progressing well. He is coming out here catching punts. He is catching off the foot from Ryan [Eckley]. He is also catching off the jugs. We are just going to make sure that he has space so he can do what he does."

We saw K Tyler Loop hit a field goal out there. Has he sort of done everything you would have wanted to see him do to this point? (Childs Walker) "[K Tyler Loop] has been coming in, being consistent [and] taking the coaching. [Senior special teams] coach Randy Brown has been working with him, [being] very detailed [and] making sure that he is staying short. The most important thing he is doing right now is taking coaching and just having the confidence that he has in himself."

Have you guys had conversations about how K Tyler Loop prepared in training camp last year and maybe things he learned from that to take into this training camp? (Sam Cohn) "Definitely. Coming in last year as a rookie, [K Tyler Loop] did not know any better. He was still learning how to be a pro. Now he has a year under his belt. Once you get that year under your belt as a rookie, regardless of what position you play, going into your second year, now you find a rhythm. Now, you understand how to be a pro. You understand how to take care of your body. He has a really good program. So, yes, he is ready to go."

Do you feel like S Keondre Jackson has found that rhythm, and where do you see him growing from here? (Nikhil Mehta) "I feel like Keondre [Jackson] is in a rhythm. I do not know if he has found the rhythm, but he is in one. He is practicing hard, man — being exactly who he is, out there in practice, playing with energy [and] being vocal. I love where he is at right now."

What kind of progress have you seen from P Ryan Eckley throughout the offseason program and the first couple of days? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[Ryan Eckley] has been progressing rapidly. He is out here, again, with [senior special teams] coach Randy [Brown]. Coach Randy does a great job with those guys — and him being able to stick to his mechanics and taking coaching, as well, and putting the ball where he wants it to be placed. He is also doing a great job, and I love where he is at so far, too."

When you talk to S Keondre Jackson during the offseason and you talk about him being a special teamer but also trying to get some reps at nickel and dime on defense, where is his head at? What are the goals for him this season? What would you consider a success this season for Keondre Jackson? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "I would see [Keondre Jackson] — on special teams — continue to make plays and continue to play hard. When his time comes to go out there and play defense, [I'd consider success to be] that he does just what he has been doing. Like yesterday, you saw he had a pick. When his time comes and he is able to make plays, he is going to be able to continue to push himself and make his role a lot bigger — from special teams also to whatever [head] coach Jesse [Minter] has planned for him on defense."

Can you take us through the process of building up a punt rush or a punt block rep? It seems like it is piece by piece. Can you kind of take us through that process? (Ken McKusick) "It is a mentality. It is a mentality. When it comes to punt rush, you just want to make sure that guys have the right mentality and get off the ball and grit. It is not anything spectacular that you are really looking for. You want to have a lot of want-to, and all that is a mentality. First and foremost, you have to make sure that you can get off the ball. Once you are able to do that, we can take care of everything else after that."

Aside from holding, which is a big part of P Ryan Eckley's job, how have you seen the relationship between the specialists grow, especially throughout these last few days? (Alex Glaze) "The leader of that group, [LS] Nick Moore, does a great job with those guys. As they go on, when we are over on Field 3 — just us and the specialists — he is on them a lot. He has been with [Tyler] Loop. Ryan [Eckley] has been with [Tyler] Loop a lot. But, with Nick Moore being there and just pushing him and talking about the way Nick snaps the ball — because Nick Moore is, I would say, probably the best [long] snapper in football. The way that he snaps the ball, and the way that Ryan [Eckley] holds and catches, he has really good hands. So, him and [K Tyler] Loop, they have been on one. They understand each other, and they are still getting that timing down."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER



When you have a day like today for the defense — getting good pass rush and being disruptive out there — what do you tell the guys when you are getting that kind of production? (Jamison Hensley) "Nothing changes. Our mentality does not change. We are not chasing one amazing practice. To me, it is our job to make sure that we play with our standard extraordinarily every single day — and whatever happens after that happens. It worked in our favor today. I know our offense is going to come out chomping at the bit tomorrow, but that is when you know you have a good team. With us, there has always been this constant back and forth. So, it has been pretty cool."

What has been your impression, obviously it's the third day of camp, guys are not in pads yet, but pass rush-wise, you've seen guys back there like OLB Trey Hendrickson and OLB Tavius Robinson. What has been your impression of the pass rush? (Brian Wacker) "I have told you guys this from the start — I think we have some guys that can get there, whether that is through [their] game, through scheme, or on their own. When you have that, as a coordinator, it makes life pretty easy. You do not have to try to scheme up free runners or things like that. You can use the complexity of illusion to let those guys go win. I do not think anything is really real until we put the pads on. But thus far, I love what I am seeing with just the overall work ethic of all those front guys. [Outside linebackers] Coach [Harland] Bower and [defensive line] Coach [Lou] Esposito are doing a phenomenal job just teaching the little things and getting them to go hunt."

To that point, it feels like every day someone says OLB Mike Green is ready for a breakout year. The first couple of days it seems like he has been in the backfield a ton. What have you liked and seen from him? (Sam Cohn) "[Mike Green]'s approach to work — that is what this is about. This is not about showing up one day and not showing up the next day. It is about consistency. And right now, that is where his mindset is. It is funny — we have a play of the day. Every day we vote on play of the day. The first day, I thought Mike Green was going to get it, and there was a little bit of hating in there — he did not get it. They did not want to give it to the front guy. He was the lone front guy that was a nominee for play of the day. His reaction was very simple. He goes, 'That is all right. I am going to get it again.' To me, when you have that mindset, success and production in this league is inevitable. And that is where he is at right now."

We have also seen OLB Tavius Robinson get nice push from the edge, but we have also seen him do some good work inside. Does that speak to how you might end up using him this year? (Childs Walker) "[Tavius Robinson] is a stud. He can do so many things because of his traits, his attitude, his body type — not everybody is built like that. He has a mindset where he does not care where he is rushing from. Sometimes you get those edge guys who do not really want to reduce inside the tackle — he does not care. He just wants to be on the field, helping to contribute, and he is going to help us in a variety of ways."

When it comes to the pass rush, and you just talked about OLB Mike Green – I know last year, one of the things you talked about was figuring out all the other assignments he has at this level outside of just getting to the passer. Are there going to be elements that simplify things for the pass-rush specialists other than just getting to the quarterback? (Cordell Woodland) "I think just being in Year 2 is going to be a tremendous advantage for [Mike Green]. Often when you are coming from college, you can get by just being a better athlete and a better player — that does not happen in this league. Typically, around Year 2, things start to slow down a little bit. Think about college — your rookie year, you finish your college season, you start all your NFL prep, you go through the combine training, and then you are here. You get maybe a couple of weeks off in the summer and then the season starts. It is the longest football year of your entire football career — so it can be overwhelming. I expect all that to slow down this year. Now, just being more comfortable with the environment, with what our expectation is, and just being able to go out there and play — he is going to eat. He is going to eat because he cares, and he plays too hard."

CB Keyon Martin is getting a lot of reps out there. Going from undrafted to where he is now — how have you seen him take things to the next level? (Alex Glaze) "[What is] funny is we had 'Key' [Keyon Martin] because he is from the Fort Lauderdale area — we had him at a local pro day in Miami. So, I mean, we [messed] that up, right?" (laughter) "But, I love the kid. He is out here; he just competes every day. He is one of those guys where he is not a big dude — so those guys, they always play with a chip, and he carries it. He is having fun; he is energetic — you can feel the juice and the energy, and people feed off that. But, he wants to rip your face off. He may not say it, but when he is out there, he competes every single snap. I absolutely love the kid."

How does it free you up with head coach Jesse Minter calling the defensive plays? Is there something specific you are excited about in terms of where you can focus your time and vision? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "For me, having [head coach] Jesse [Minter] call it — we do all the day-to-day work, we are constantly in collaboration — but it has given me [the freedom] to just step back. It takes a little bit of mental strain off me. So, I can truly do everything I can to build connection with the players and make sure that they are building connection as well. It allows me to take more of a 30,000-foot view on it all rather than being so entrenched constantly with X's and O's — not that I am not, but there is a difference when you have to be out here locked in and calling everything. So, that has been pretty cool. That has been pretty cool."

A lot of players have been saying OLB Trey Hendrickson's work ethic just stands out. How do you think what he does and says, how that rubs off on some of the other players? (Jamison Hensley) "You hear it all the time — it is so cliche when we talk about 'iron sharpens iron.' But when you see guys that have had the production [Trey Hendrickson] has had in this league, how he goes about his work is why that has happened. To me, whenever you see that — it is funny — Kelly Gregg was a tremendous run player. I am built very differently than Kelly Gregg, but I was like, 'If I can do those things, I can step up my run game.' The map is there right in front of me. Every day Trey is out here, he provides the map. So, if I am a young guy, I am trying to get in that toolbox and see what else I can use, see what he is seeing — talking to him all the time, just trying to get little tidbits and see what I can apply to my game. There is a lot about him that reminds me of J.J. [Watt], who I had. They are different from a play style standpoint, but in terms of demeanor on the field, I feel like if I wanted to prod Trey, I would say, 'Oh, are you out here today?' And then, he would go rip somebody's face off because he is that competitive. So, I think if I am a young player, I want to be around all those guys — the Trey [Hendrickson], the Calais Campbells, the [Nnamdi] Madubuikes, the Roquan Smiths, the Kyle Hamiltons – there are a ton of them. The good thing about all those guys is they want to share wisdom. They want these guys to be the absolute best they can possibly be."

CB Nate Wiggins seemed really active today in practice, and he said earlier in the offseason this is the first time he has been 100% in quite some time. What have you seen from him? (Tim Barbalace) "I see a guy that is laser focused — just laser focused on his craft. Nate [Wiggins], from an ability standpoint, intellect, traits — has it all to be a great one. So, when you combine that with just where his mentality is right now and, obviously, his health — the sky is the limit, man. Really happy about Nate and his trajectory and where he is going. There are a bunch of guys, man — I think that back end, they are playing their butts off right now and they care. They are communicating with one another. We are doing everything we can right now — from early in camp and the offseason, we are trying to get confident; we are trying to learn it all. Now, we are trying to build confidence where hopefully we can flip that into a flow state at one point where all 11 of us are moving as one, and we all know where everybody is going to be. We can just attack."

You have got three guys on PUP or just coming off, along with DL Calais Campbell's absence. Does it create some opportunities for young guys? DL Rayshaun Benny played pretty well today — can you speak about him? (Ken McKusick) "All these young guys — to their credit, they are taking advantage of the opportunity. If all those guys are healthy, these snaps just are not there for them. So, they know — 'All right, this is an opportunity for me.' Rayshaun Benny is a guy that since he has gotten here, he has gotten better each and every day. You can tell he cares. Some of those other guys — Dion Wilson [Jr.], Aaron Graves, obviously 'Fub' [Aeneas Peebles], David Olajiga, C.J. [Okoye] — they care. I see steady improvement from them every day, which is all we are looking for. All we are looking for. They all know there are things in their games they can continually work on. When you give them a little tidbit, you see intention and purpose. They are purposeful when they are out here at practice — which is all you are asking for."

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

I know it is still kind of early with you in here and with head coach Jesse Minter, but so far, how would you describe Jesse's coaching style? (Jamison Hensley) "I think he has got a great defensive mind. I think he is putting a lot of highly talented players in good positions using what he has got. I'm impressed, and I'm excited to get into the pads so we can start to really rep these plays."

You have been out here for basically every day that you could be here. What do you get out of this time of year — this whole offseason run-up? (Childs Walker) "I think the offseason is incredibly important to build relationships with other players. We are all chasing a common goal right now. There's no wins and losses. To try new things, to experience other reps, to learn from other players — it's very valuable. I'm excited to get in the pads."

T Carson Vinson and you had a relationship you were building, rep by rep, during OTAs. Can you talk about that a little bit? (Ken McKusick) "Anytime you have a younger player asking you what you're seeing from their stance — that is a good thing in a developmental role. I remember when I was doing that with Terron Armstead, [so] to have a little bit of wisdom to shed — to help other players — is humbling to be in that position."

You come from Cincinnati where you were practicing against QB Joe Burrow every day, and now you are here going up against QB Lamar Jackson — two elite quarterbacks with two different styles. Even at this stage in your career, how can that help you come game day going up against those types of quarterbacks? (Cordell Woodland) "It gives the defense confidence. I have been spoiled in the quarterback room — Drew Brees, Joe Burrow and now Lamar Jackson. I can't speak enough about these high-level quarterbacks and how they lead teams, offense and defense. When you are motivated to get No. 8 the ball back, it makes it a little easier."

I think it was on Terron Armstead's podcast that you were on — you were talking about peace: 70,000 fans, third down, last play of the game. That's what you are here to do. In regard to pressure — you mentioned the word 'peace' — how do you balance the two? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "I give all my glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he gives me a peace that surpasses all understanding. If anything, I do glorify him in this world, I just speak the truth about what he has given me and the ability to shed that wisdom and things like that — I am incredibly blessed. So, that peace does come from him."

You have seen a lot of different coaching situations throughout your career. The dynamic you have here this year — where head coach Jesse Minter is going to be calling the defense and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is the coordinator — what do you make of that? Do you think that can be an effective give and take with them? What's your thought on that so far? (Childs Walker) "So far they work really well together, all the way to our position coaches in 'HB' [outside linebackers coach Harland Bower]. Everybody is talking the same language — everybody is talking ball. We're all productively trying to achieve that common goal of getting off the field as a defense, and so far so good. I'm excited for what this season can prove."

Ever since they signed you, the Ravens have talked about how disappointed they were in the pass rush last year and how they hope you and the other additions will ramp up the pass rush as a group. How good do you think this group can be? (Jamison Hensley) "I'm not into predictions — I'm into being the best version of myself that I can be. I've been motivated to do that since I was playing special teams to become a starter and beyond. I'm blessed to be here. Again, I am very humbled that there are a lot of ears that are willing to listen to what I have learned over the last couple of years. But as far as predictions — [all] I can give you [is] we are going to hit when the pads come on."

Every time a draft comes around, analysts make a big deal for edge rushers about arm length, and you don't have particularly long arms — neither does OLB Mike Green. What have you learned about how to overcome that — or is it even something you feel you have to overcome to be an All-Pro pass rusher? (Jonas Shaffer) "There's a lot of people that have opinions about things like that. This is what God has given me, and I like to get as best as I can be in the offseason to put a product out there that not only I can glorify the Lord with, but [that will] make my family proud. Obviously, with the guys in the locker room and the relationships that we have built already in OTAs — we can build on something and play for each other to achieve a common goal. All of that stuff — at the end of the day, we have one heartbeat, and you do the best you can and let everything else handle itself."