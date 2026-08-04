Transcript: Press Conferences (8/4/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "[It's a] great day for the Ravens. Shout out to Zay Flowers. When your best players are just the right type of people, and they bring the right mentality and everything marries together, those are the type of guys – it's such a great thing when stuff like that happens for them. [There's] nothing better as a coach than to see those guys get what they deserve. So, [I'm] really happy for Zay and excited for him. Again, I can't wait to see him thrive in our offense. Then, second day in pads, I thought there was a lot of good back and forth. Started off with [the] drive – I thought the offense started off really strong, made a couple really key plays, had a third-and-long that they were able to convert, and then some really good back and forth the rest of practice, which we love to see. So, [it was a] good day. [I'll] open it up for questions."

When did you find out about WR Zay Flowers' extension? (Morgan Adsit) "Yes, [I found out] that it was getting there maybe towards the beginning of practice. So again, [it's] really cool. It's really cool to see."

Is that why WR Zay Flowers didn't practice? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think it was towards the finish line, and being in that position – when something like that happens where it's really life changing, [I think it's good] to be smart for that particular day, knowing that emotions are probably running through Zay [Flowers]. So, I expect him to be out here and ready to roll tomorrow."

I know you can't compare to last year, but do you feel like since you've been here, he's really sort of embraced that mantle of being the No. 1 receiver, one of the veterans in the room, all of that stuff you expect to go along with a deal like that? (Childs Walker) "I really do, and it's just by how [Zay Flowers] operates and the positive energy that he brings. I do think he takes great pride in being a leader in that room and wants that room to be great as a whole and not just him, which you love for your key players. So, he just keeps being himself and letting that naturally happen as he just continues to make plays and become a leader for us. But, he's certainly headed in that direction to being one of the pillars of this organization."

QB Lamar Jackson has been kind of enamored with WR Zay Flowers even before Zay got drafted. Now that you've been able to see their on-field chemistry, their off-field chemistry — how important is that for your team to have in place? (Kyle Goon) "I think any quarterback would certainly want [that]. It's one thing to have chemistry off the field and then it's one thing to have it on the field. I think when you have both, it makes it really, really special, and it has the ability to go to a ridiculously high level. [Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers] do a lot of things together. They train in the offseason. I just feel like they push each other, and they try to pull the best out of each other. That's what you want from guys. So, to see that connection, it's really special and it's fun to watch those two work together."

I know it's one practice rep and he's a rookie, but how impressed were you with the one-handed catch by WR Ja'Kobi Lane and just kind of envisioning what that could look like for your offense? (Luke Jones) "We talked a little bit about it yesterday with the guys — just being able to bounce back [when] a second-and-long turns into a third-and-long, and then somebody has to make a play. Sometimes just keeping your head down, going to the next play and making a play can change the momentum. So, that was a great play by Ja'Kobi [Lane]. He's continued to flash and make those type of plays. As [for] anybody, you're always searching for consistency down after down. Again, the more he shows Lamar [Jackson] that he's making those types of plays, the more trust they build, and that's really what Training Camp and what practice is all about."

Going back to WR Zay Flowers really quick, how difficult was he to prepare for as an opposing defensive coordinator? (Jeff Zrebiec) "[Zay Flowers] is really, really hard to prepare for because he has the capabilities and the skill set to play all over the offense. There are some guys that are slot receivers, and you kind of know where they're going to be, and you can do things to maybe take them away. He's really good from set alignment [to] playing outside. He's really good in the slot. He's really good on the move whenever he has the ability to motion. He can beat press; he can beat off coverage. He has a really good feel when people are double-teaming him of how to attack leverage. So, he's tough to prepare for, and [I'm] certainly glad he's on our side."

What does WR1 mean in the NFL? (Jonas Shaffer) "There's especially the trend right now on offense — I would say, I don't know, maybe over half the league is obviously doing some more under center, some more condensed formations. So, I think it's the ability to take that guy, put [Zay Flowers] in a lot of places to get him the ball. So, it may not be that guy that lines up outside, and every play is a one-on-one situation, but it's a guy that affects defenses by motioning, affects defenses by being on one side versus the other. He has that ability because he can not only take the top off the defense; he can catch the underneath stuff. He's elite with the ball in his hands after the catch. There are so many different ways to have him affect the game, and that's what he is for us."

Speaking of one-on-one matchups with the wideouts and defensive backs, what are you as a coaching staff looking for? (Keith Mills) "I think it's just the competitiveness. It's making plays in front of everybody. [We had] a couple of different [periods]. So, the regular one-on-one period, it's a chance to really work on a technique — a corner to work on a certain press technique or an off technique. Then at the end, we really try to make it a little bit more [realistic] — 'here's the down and distance.' So, now you kind of can put yourself in that rep of the situation in the game, how aggressive you can be based on the types of routes you're probably getting on a third-and-5 versus a first-and-10 where maybe the whole thing's open. So, [it's] fun to see those guys make plays and go against each other. And it's like, 'Hey, answer the bell when your number's called. Whatever the situation is, answer the bell.' [I] thought some of those young guys made some nice catches in that period — both of those tight ends."

We saw some reps at the end that looked like one-on-one pass rush reps and then it looked like we only saw three. Is that some sort of a game? (Ken McKusick) "That was really just, again, putting guys in position in front of the team — answer the bell, and guys that you're maybe wanting to see where they're going to land in the pecking order. So it was, again, just fun to see those guys compete and match up. It's one-on-one pass rush — it's sometimes really challenging. If it's not a quick, quick win, there's the pocket push and all that. So, you just really want to see the guys compete, and I thought both sides did some good things right there."

We saw CB Nate Wiggins have kind of a scary moment out there. Did he just get the wind knocked out of him? (Brian Wacker) "Yes. [Nate Wiggins] made a great break on the dig route — [he] made a great play. Another guy was breaking on the same ball, which you hate to see, but it obviously happens. He got the wind knocked out of him, took a minute to kind of recuperate and ended up coming back in later in practice."

What are your thoughts on Training Camp fights? Is there a punishment if people get involved? Is it something you like to see because it shows the buy-in, and how do you handle it? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I don't really like to see fights. To me, in a game, if you fight, you get ejected. Look, there are times where tempers rise, and competitiveness happens. I think there's a level that it can stay at [where there's] a little bit of back and forth where we can get the guys back from each other. But, to throw a punch or to do whatever, we're not going to have that. That person's not going to [play] after that. But again, with that stuff — there's a realness to it [and] there's a competitiveness to it. You certainly don't want to tone down the competitiveness, but at the end of the day, if it's something that in a game gets you ejected from the game where you're no longer able to help the team, then to me, that's not how we want to operate in practice."

Is that something you would talk to the team about before the joint practices? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, definitely. I think, [with] those things, we're going to have a couple of great opportunities there, [and] it really comes down to both teams having the mentality that we're there to make each other better. It does get competitive. You get a chance to go against other people. But again, we want to focus on us. It's about us. If we're out there, we're doing what we're supposed to do [and] we play the way we are capable of playing. It's about us and not about anybody else."

PASS GAME COORDINATOR & SECONDARY COACH MIKE MICKENS

Opening Statement: "First, I want to start off and just say thank you to the Ravens organization, [head] coach [Jesse] Minter, for just having me here. It's been a blessing. It's been an honor to come work for this organization. It's been fun as well. I'll open it up [for questions]."

What was it like to be reunited with head coach Jesse Minter? (Giana Han) "It's been a blessing. It's been great. I've known him for a long, long time — back since 2007 when I was in my playing days. He's been a great person [and] a mentor following his career. [He] gave me my first opportunity in coaching as far as a full-time job at Indiana State. So, just seeing his progression and his growth over the years and admiring what he's done from close and afar, has been great."

There is a lot of connectivity with you and head coach Jesse Minter. Did he have to sell you, or did you have to sell him at all? What was that process like? (Brian Wacker) "No. This is a special opportunity for me to come to an organization like this at the highest level, working for a coach in [head] coach [Jesse] Minter who I respect greatly. It was a no-brainer [when] the opportunity presented itself to me."

What is the dynamic like — a few years ago head coach Jesse Minter was at Michigan coaching the best defense in the country at the time, and the standard where at Notre Dame, I am sure you were chasing. What is it like to come work for that person? What are you learning seeing Jesse Minter's philosophies from the inside? (Kyle Goon) "You see it at Michigan, you see it everywhere [head coach Jesse Minter] has been — playing great defense. That's what you respect about it. That's what you love about it. You want to be a part of it. You get to learn every day. I learn something new every day. That's the beautiful thing about it — [we are] always chasing to be our best in everything that we do. That's not just players, that's coaches, that's everybody in this organization. We want to be the best. That's what I do every day, and then I get to learn from the best."

S Kyle Hamilton was at the podium earlier, and something he mentioned that was really special about you is that you were much more of a technique teacher than a scheme installer. Can you speak to that a little bit? (Ken McKusick) "I think football is always about technique. We are always going to have great schemes. We're always going to put you in great positions, but your technique takes over when talent is equal. So, there's just the little details that we try to drill down every day and be the best at — whether we're installing, whether we're playing technique, fundamentals. We just want to be the best in everything that we do."

When you went back and looked at CB Marlon Humphrey's tape from last year, what did you see and what are you hoping to see? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think CB Marlon Humphrey has — obviously you guys know, over the years, he has great talent. He's a special talent. That's why he's played in the league for this long. He's grown [and] he's working every day. That's what you love about him. He comes to work, he's a professional and he's a competitor. That's what you love about him — [the] sky's the limit."

What was your mindset about jumping to the NFL? Was it — it has to be a coach I really want to work for and players I really want to work with? How did you view that whole transition? (Childs Walker) "It's always the right situation [and] the right opportunity. Then, being with a coach that you've known for a long time and [have] respected for a long time, in an organization that has a great tradition and history — that's what you love about it. With this opportunity, you [are] able to come and be around great people and chase great things."

Obviously, S Kyle Hamilton in the cast for this defense has been sort of a jack of all trades. Sounds like from what we've heard from defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver that all of the safeties are going to do some aspect of that. What parts of technique are more important for coaching when you have safeties who, after the ball is snapped, they could be doing anything — they could be in coverage, they could be rushing the passer, they could be doing all types of things? (Kyle Goon) "That's where your technique takes over, and we have great safeties here that can do multiple things and [be] put in multiple places. So, you just drill down on the little things with them and try to make sure they have the right technique to play in the scheme — just drill it every day and be consistent with it."

Obviously, it is a really talented secondary, but looking at two recent first-round picks, CB Nate Wiggins and S Malaki Starks — what are your thoughts? (Tim Barbalace) "They are professionals. They come to work every day. They're consistent in their approach. That's what you love about them. They're competitive. They want to continue to grow and learn in the classroom and on the field. They always want more. That's what you want in a player — seeking knowledge and wanting to be the best version of themselves."

S JAYLINN HAWKINS

The trend around the league now seems to be three safeties on the field at once. Why is that so beneficial? (Jeremy Fowler) "For one, having somebody bigger bodied in the box [and] somebody who is versatile, having three people out there that can play multiple positions and move around at different parts of the field, I feel like [that] is beneficial and it is helpful. [It] helps keep the scheme identifiable, and you can play together and play fast. It is very versatile."

What is your impression so far of S Kyle Hamilton and head coach Jesse Minter's defense? (Brian Wacker) "Kyle Hamilton, for one, is a 'dog,' and obviously the best [safety] in the league. He can do everything. [You can] line him up in the box. He is out there folding people, setting the edge and then he is covering slides. Sometimes, we can just switch him up [and] put him in deep posts, and he will play his position and have range and cover them. The defense so far has been really good, man. I feel like we have been gelling together and as we have been installing, we have been getting closer in scheme and learning technique together and seeing how we can play off each other and be comfortable. I feel like that is the biggest thing. Having that chemistry back there is bigger than anything."

S Kyle Hamilton said last week that he thinks there is no reason S Malaki Starks cannot be the best safety in the league. What has it been like getting to know him and working with him? (Sam Cohn) "[Malaki Starks] is my 'dog.' [He's] another great player. Exactly to what [S Kyle Hamilton] said, I am here to help him become the best. We are all here to help each other become the best. I want to see him thrive in this system. He is a real good kid. [He's a] great player, very instinctual, rangy, long, can cover [and] can do it all, as well. So, I am just happy to be a part of this, and we are all learning each other, and we are all growing together and trying to build something dominant."

When you go through the deep playoff run the Patriots made last year and are able to touch the Super Bowl, how does that change your habits and your hunger? Do you detect anything different about yourself or anything that you are doing differently so you can get back to that stage? (Kyle Goon) "Yes. It is [about working] day-in and day-out [and doing] the little things. The way you practice, [your] effort to the football [and] your attitude – really, it is the little things. [It's] waking up in the morning, staying on routine, being on time to things, coming out here [and] creating good habits, finishing on the right leverage [and] trying to finish at the ball as much as you can. Those little things add up. The connection part – we are all in a hotel. We are all together. Coach [Jesse Minter] put us in there together. So, it is a great time to try to connect even more with your peers and grow that chemistry because that is the stuff that really takes it to the next level."

You've talked about versatility in several of your answers. Do you feel like that is really the trend for defensive backs where you cannot be a one-trick pony and you have to be able to do it with a bunch of different skill sets? (Childs Walker) "Yes. I am pretty sure [that's the trend], [but] to each his own. [With different] defensive coordinators, whatever system you are in, I feel like that is the trend. You have to be versatile. The game is evolving. There are a lot of things that offenses have started doing that they were not doing a couple years ago. So, you have to be able to do multiple things."

What has stood out to you about pass game coordinator & secondary coach Mike Mickens? (Brian Wacker) "I like [pass game coordinator & secondary] coach [Mike] Mickens. [He's a] good coach. Like I said, his attention to detail has been really good. His communication, just being on the sideline, conversing with him, him giving me feedback [and] instruction on how to use this tool versus this coverage and everything has been good. [He's] a really smart coach. I appreciate what he has been doing for the room and having us all together in there, allowing us to connect, feed off each other and converse. I feel like that is a big deal. That is a hidden thing that goes unnoticed, but that just helps us gel even more. Everybody is on the same page once we get the answer to those questions."

Having been a part of that playoff run last year, do you feel like there is something that you bring to this locker room that is looking to have that kind of a season this year in terms of your experience and keeping a level head, meeting expectations and all that stuff? (Nikhil Mehta) "Yes, for sure. My experience has taught me a lot. That is what I am here for, to just do my part, ball out, help the team win, help the guys in my room, be an ear [and] also be a voice. So yes, for sure."

Competing with this offense so far out here, what stands out to you about the offense? (Ben Hall) "We have a good run-pass balance. The way offensive coordinator [Declan Doyle] is scheming things up is pretty dope. I cannot give you all too many answers to that, but the players that we have are very skillful. We have a handful of guys that can make plays. [WR] Zay [Flowers], 'Bate' [WR Rashod Bateman], [RB] Derrick [Henry], [WR] Ja'Kobi [Lane], all of those guys can make plays. The way he is utilizing them is very unique, and I am excited to see it during the season."

Speaking of WR Zay Flowers, the news of the day is his contract extension. From your side of the field, what is the greatest problem he presents? (Childs Walker) "Shout out to [Zay Flowers], bro. That is a blessing. He can do it all. He can score from the one [yard line] and take it all the way to the top. He can hit the home run. He has incredible YAC [ability], incredible change of direction, good route technique, good route craft [and] good hands. He is a playmaker. [He is] one of those guys you always have to keep an eye out for when you are on the field."

Earlier in camp, head coach Jesse Minter made a lot of comments about the pre-snap communication. S Kyle Hamilton talked about you calling out plays pre-snap. Do you see that as your responsibility as the deepest safety back there? (Ken McKusick) "For sure. I see that. As long as I can stay on the film work [and] see the formation recognition, I am going to call out what I see. That has just always been my game. That has just always been me. I am going to use my smarts and what I know to get everybody aligned and on the same page. That helps everybody make plays. That helps us win. So, those things are very important."

CB NATE WIGGINS

I guess you are okay from that collision. Can you talk about what happened — did it just take the wind out of you? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, [I] just got the wind knocked out [of me]. I jumped for the pass [and] fell down on my back. [It was] just the wind. I'm good though."

Obviously, the big story of the day is WR Zay Flowers getting his contract extension. When you go up against him in practice, what makes him so difficult to cover as a receiver? (Luke Jones) "[Zay Flowers] is just elusive. He's got the speed. He's got the quickness, the [ability to get] in-and-out of breaks. [It's] really everything a receiver needs. He's not a little receiver — he plays big. He's got all the traits. We are glad to have him on the team."

Going into your third year, what are some of the things that you are seeing at a different level now than maybe you did from Year 1? (Kyle Youmans) "[It's] really just concepts. Concepts in and out of the playbook and the offenses — just knowing the offensive coordinator, just knowing their scheme is going to be the same. [I am] just really locking in on film and just going with my technique, playing and being me."

You had said this offseason that you never really felt 100 percent the first few years of your career or much of your football life. Can you explain how you were feeling last year and what is different going into this year? (Sam Cohn) "This year, I just had surgery a couple months ago, so I'm feeling the best I have ever felt. [I'm] really just seeing how I do [and] seeing how I feel. I feel great, [I'm] moving great."

What was the surgery, and what was the rehab like for you? (Sam Cohn) "It was great. I just had groin surgery."

It sounded like it was limiting you last season. Was there anything you felt you struggled to do in your role before you had that surgery? (Kyle Goon) "No, I still could do everything. There were no limits. [I'm] just moving better now."

What expectation do you have for the jump you could take going into this season? (Garrett Downing) "[I'm] really just [focusing on] being a veteran this year — just leading, going in and out, working on my craft every day, seeing what I can get better [at], seeing what is my greatness. [I'm] really just dialing in on my technique."

How has pass game coordinator & secondary coach Mike Mickens been helping with that, and can you describe what he is like in the room? (Garrett Downing) "He's an energy guy. He's never going to lead us out of the room without energy. [He] always brings the energy. I'm glad to have him in the room."

What are your thoughts on WR Ja'Kobi Lane so far? (Cordell Woodland) "[Ja'Kobi Lane]'s a dog. [I'm] just glad to have a big receiver on the outside who can go get the ball, jump [and get] contested passes, and he can move [as well as] come in and out of breaks."

As a cornerback, what is your reaction to the catch that he made on the sideline today? (Nikhil Mehta) "I mean, [he is a] great receiver making a great catch. [We] need it on Sundays. I know he is going to do it on Sundays."

From your perspective, having been around the system for a few months with head coach Jesse Minter, what stands out about it as different from what you guys were doing your first two seasons? (Luke Jones) "[Head coach Jesse Minter] has been here before, so it is really the same thing. There are just some [small tweaks] in the defense that he changed up, [but] it is really the same. There are just a couple of [small things] that he changed in the defense."

Are there any additions to the game day swag this year for you? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes. [There] is going to be a whole different swag this year, for sure."

Obviously, confidence and instincts are two things that are really important to a cornerback's skillset. How do you feel like those two things have developed over your first two years? (Nick Polinsky) "I feel like I have the most confidence I have ever had right now. I'm going in just [with the] 'next play' mentality that [head coach] Jesse [Minter] describes — going to the next play. So, that is all I try to do, just have a 'next play' mentality and see what the next play leads to."