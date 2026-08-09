Transcript: Press Conferences (8/8/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER



Opening Statement: "We had a good day today. We will have another full-padded day tomorrow. We will have some scrimmage opportunities. Again, [we] are a week out from our first preseason game. [We will] get the guys ready to play. Zay [Flowers] did have a quad contusion. I think he will be [a] day-to-day [case]. We will go ahead and get that out of the way now and answer that question. With that, I will open it up for questions."

When you see a player like WR Zay Flowers get an injury, what are your initial thoughts? (Jamison Hensley) "You certainly don't like to see that, don't want to see that. You kind of, obviously, hope for the best. That's the reality of it. So, there's stuff that happens sometimes [with] contact [injuries] and non-contact [injuries] with guys bumping into each other. We try to avoid that as much as we can, especially when we are not in pads. But thankfully, I think [Zay Flowers] will be OK in the long term."

How'd the coaching interns come out? (Jerry Coleman) "They came out OK. We didn't have any injuries, and nobody wanted to quit after that. So, again, I appreciate those guys doing that drill."

Will you run it back? (Jerry Coleman) "Maybe, we will see. I think some other position groups were jealous that [the defensive backs] got so much attention. So, I think we will see what kind of drills people come up with now."

WR Ja'Kobi Lane had some more impressive catches. What have you seen from him, and how has he progressed? (Jake Kauderer) "You know, I think — you're far enough in where there is consistency now. So, there is consistency of making really contested, nice catches — being a really friendly target for the quarterback, and [Ja'Kobi Lane]'s doing it. He's doing it every day. He's learning a lot. The offense, I would say, is completely different from what he was probably used to in college. But, he's doing a really good job. He's in here; he's working hard. [Wide receivers coach] Keary [Colbert] and [assistant wide receivers coach] 'P' [Prentice Gill] do a great job with that group. I love to see it every day — him making those types of plays."

When you're coaching and you see WR Ja'Kobi Lane making those plays in practice, do you ever start to wonder, 'Alright, it's game time.' Are you starting envision those same types of plays on gameday? (Cordell Woodland) "I mean, I think that's why you practice, you know. A lot of them — whether it's Nate [Wiggins] or Marlon [Humphrey], they have really good coverage on him, and he's making nice plays. So, he's getting a chance to kind of season himself against what I think are two really, really good corners that play at a really high level. So, again, it's great for both sides — really good back and forth, really good competitiveness. Again, love to see that, and he's certainly starting to see a vision of maybe what he can become in the offense."

The more WR Ja'Kobi Lane makes those plays, how do you see the trust developing between him and QB Lamar Jackson? (Carita Parks) "Lamar [Jackson] and I talked about this early on — just keep throwing [Ja'Kobi Lane] the ball, let's figure it out, you know. Let's throw him the ball in traffic, throw him the ball when he's covered at times, just to see. I think every time he makes a play, you know, that trust grows. So, I think he's starting to really see it. Again, it's still pretty early, but when you do it — the amount of times he's done it now — there is a little bit of consistency there. So, I love to see that from Ja'Kobi, and I know Lamar does as well."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle told us that WR Ja'Kobi Lane grabbed him and said, 'I know I messed up on that one — what can I do better?' What's impressed you about the way Ja'Kobi has carried himself away from the field in meetings? (Sam Cohn) "I think [Ja'Kobi Lane] just has a kind of low-key, business-like approach — where, you know, he has a big personality, I would say, but I think he kind of knows when to turn that on and off — when it's serious in the meeting room, and [he's] trying to learn and get better, trying to study. He spends extra time with the receiver coaches and spends extra time with the quarterbacks. So again, I love that approach. I think players start to feel the opportunity ahead of them, lying right in front of them, and you love to see guys do whatever they can to kind of grab that opportunity."

If WR Zay Flowers does have to miss some time in Training Camp, how much does that open up opportunities for some of the other receivers as well? (Jamison Hensley) "Again, that's like what [Training] Camp is about — preparing yourself for a game where you may be missing a guy or whatever. So, it's a great opportunity for other guys to step into those roles [and have] different guys to run some of the routes that Zay [Flowers] is great at. But, I don't expect him [to be out] too long."

CB Marlon Humphrey has had a lot of attention in this Training Camp, after he may have not had his best year. How do you balance when you're evaluating players, looking at a veteran who knows what it takes to get ready for the season, what do you need to see personally from him? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I have a lot of confidence in Marlon Humphrey. I think over the last two years from the corner position, he's Top 2 or 3 in the league in turnovers caused and turnovers forced — be it interceptions and fumbles. He has obviously always had a knack for affecting the football. I think he has really embraced some of the technical changes, maybe. Again, he's getting better and better. Everybody knows about the summer that he had — with having the baby over in Korea. So, he is playing himself into rhythm, and he's getting better and better every single day. He's starting to really trust some of the techniques. I expect great things out of Marlon, and I couldn't be happier to have him."

In Los Angeles last year, you guys didn't do what you were used to in Baltimore — where it was kind of a 100% snap count for the starting cornerbacks. What's going to go into the decision about whether you have a rotation system or more of a 100% snap count? (Jonas Shaffer) "To me, it's about the number of guys that you have that are close in level, and that they all play winning football. I felt like, particularly last year, we had four outside corners that, on any given day, could all play at a high level. Then they could also, you know, get out of rhythm a little bit. So, I think the ability for us to rotate those guys was the opportunity — that was the situation there. I think here, we will sort that out. I think again it's about the number of guys that prove they are worthy of getting snaps and then figuring out if that's worth the balance of taking a guy off the field that may be at a higher level. So, we will shake all that out as we get closer to the first game. I do like that room. [Pass game coordinator & secondary coach] Mike Mickens does an amazing job with our corners from a technical standpoint, from a technique standpoint, there's nobody better, and those guys are getting better and better every day."

WR Devontez Walker so far, more than anyone, seems underthrown on the deep ball. Can you talk about what you've seen from him? (Ken McKusick) "Yes, that means [Devontez Walker] can fly. I think he's running routes with a lot of confidence. So, there will be some cool opportunities to really throw it out there and let him go get it. Again, he is a guy — 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] is a guy, man. Those guys are making a lot of plays themselves. Ja'Kobi [Lane]'s obviously gotten a lot of these splash plays, but I feel like 'Bate' has been doing really well, and 'Tez' [Devontez Walker] has had some nice plays. So, it's great to see the different matchup-type guys that we have in that room that can all kind of do different things well."

CB T.J. Tampa Jr. seems to be having a good Training Camp. What have you seen from him? Is he getting to a point where things are starting to come together? (Cliff Brown) "I think when you start talking about the outside corner position, it's like the more guys that can play there that you feel confident with — that can be a lonely position, as everybody knows, [being a] corner. So, sometimes when you can pull a guy out for a series and he can kind of 'reshift' that mindset — T.J. [Tampa Jr.] is trying to put himself in that conversation. He's made some really nice plays. He has a knack for kind of being around the ball, finding the ball — forced a nice fumble the other day. And so, I like where T.J. is at, and [he will] just continue to get into these games and make some plays, make some plays on the ball and continue to show himself to the rest of the guys what he can do."

We've seen teams get hit pretty hard with the injury bug this offseason. Can you talk about minimizing that contact and your prep. How big a point of emphasis is maintaining health during Training Camp for you guys? (Kevin McNelis) "We want to be physical; we want to be really, really physical. We want to have a lot of contact, but we want to do that when we're wearing pads. And so, when we're not in pads, we want to be really smart; we want to be really fast and put our bodies in great position to be able to make tackles if we were tackling. So, just the continued learning of being a good teammate, while at the same time getting the work you need. To me, when you get your body in position on a real 'tag-off,' that's better than anything you can do to show that you are in position to make a tackle. So, we will continue to emphasize that. That allows you — to me — to really practice well during the season, especially when now you're playing games on Sundays and trying to stay as healthy as we can."

RUNNING BACKS COACH EDDIE FAULKNER

You had a reputation in Pittsburgh for being a real missed tackle teacher. Can you talk about what goes into that in terms of the running backs that you have here and what you see in the backfield? (Ken McKusick) "I think that's a battle that's won in the womb a lot of times. With the guys — they just have the skill set to do it or not. But, you can drill those things to get better and sharpen your tools that way. We did it today — a lot of little one-on-ones versus linebackers — just talking about that and then the emphasis that you see in game film and just pointing out those situations. We always try to track the one-on-one percentage where we truly get a one-on-one. We want to win 75% of those battles. If you think about winning three out of four one-on-one opportunities, a lot of times behind that is a lot of real estate. Those turn into big plays. For us, it's just catch-and-run balls where we can catch, make a guy miss and turn it into a big play. That's what we're hunting."

What's impressed you most about the running back group that you have with RB Justice Hill and RB Derrick Henry? (Carita Parks) "[These guys are] grown men. You're talking about guys with multiple mortgages and car seats in their back seat. They've just seen a lot, so we can all kind of learn off of each other. It's an open forum that way, where they're more than welcome to put input into a certain play — something we're looking at — to help the young guys. It's been really, really fun. I've had good groups [in the past] — the group I had in Pittsburgh was a great group. This actually might be as good, or a better group, in terms of showing up for the day and guys that you want to work with and see every day."

When people talk specifically about you, they mention your creative drills. Where do you come up with some of these ideas? Why do you think these players buy in? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think they buy in because I can show it to them on tape what we're doing. We're never exercising. We're never trying to burn calories. It's all based off tape. Whenever I'm showing them a drill we're doing — as crazy or wacky as it may look — I've already shown them in the meeting room on tape why we're doing it. The buy-in is right there. [You asked] where do I come up with them? I steal from a lot of people. I think that's what our profession is. I may see a drill on Instagram and I'm like 'You know what? I want to somehow implement that.' Then when I do, I try to let the people who I stole that drill from know that I'm using it — or tag them that way — because I think that's just the profession. A lot of times it's creative things in my mind that I've brought up. However I feel like I can help these guys get an edge, I'm willing to do whatever I can in that way."

How is RB Adam Randall evolving in regard to pass protection and understanding where he fits in— and then the progression of understanding his responsibility on pass protection and the check-down aspect of it — just kind of the whole cerebral part of what a live game looks like? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "Obviously in the NFL, pass protection is a big part of it — not only the fundamental part of doing it but also recognizing pass protection. That takes time. We're always trying to feed into that. We can't show up in Game 1 and see all these exotic pressures and [have it] be the first time we've talked about it. I've constantly been having those conversations since the spring. Adam [Randall]'s a smart guy, he picks it up quick. The position itself and pass protection starts from a physicality standpoint. He's got to be willing to be physical — he is. I can help coach him on his technique. I tell him all the time — you need to look like a receiver who's converted to a running back, meaning when you do get opportunities to run routes out of the backfield — understanding spacing and whether [it is] zone or man and how you need to run your route accordingly. He's ahead of the curve that way. I expect him to continue to get better."

What do you think RB Adam Randall will need to do to force his way onto the field? Obviously, you already have two extremely experienced guys in defined roles. (Childs Walker) "Not to minimize the question, but [Adam Randall needs to] make plays. You have to show up on tape where everybody can see — 'man, this is a guy that can help us'. You're right about the fact that we have some veteran guys in the room who've earned their stripes, but they know they've got to come to work every day. Adam just has his head down every day trying to get better each play with everything he's doing, and we'll see where that ends up. I'm looking forward to the preseason with him though, just to see his growth, because I think he's got a really high ceiling."

RB Derrick Henry is 10th all-time in NFL rushing yards. It seems like every yard he gets is making history and going up the lists. Do you ever get a sense — whether talking to him or being part of the backfield — that he has a little bit of his eye on NFL history overall? (Jamison Hensley) "I don't think so. I really don't. [Derrick Henry] comes to work every day. The best thing about that guy is he allows me to coach him. A lot of guys could be like, 'Yeah, whatever,' because he could not take another snap in this league and get a gold jacket. But, he's thirsty for that knowledge. He's thirsty to get out there and continue to improve. When I first showed up, I had a couple things — I was like, 'Hey man, here's what I saw in your game where I see some [room for] improvement.' I think he appreciated that from the beginning where he was like, 'Oh, okay, wow.' We've been working on those things as we've been going through the spring and now the offseason. I love how he attacks every day — he holds himself to a high standard, and that's awesome."

What are some of your goals for the run game this season? (Jake Kauderer) "We've got to be efficient. Obviously, that's in connection with the guys up front — tight ends and everybody being on the same page. The expectations should be high because we have good linemen. We have guys who've done it a lot. We have a first-ballot Hall of Fame running back. We have guys behind him who can play, so we should have high expectations for ourselves and for the public. The expectations would be for us to be one of the best, and we're working towards that daily."

You talked about RB Justice Hill today. What have you seen from him now that you have an opportunity to work with him more closely? (Carita Parks) "To that point — I've had a great vantage point on this organization for the last seven years from the opposite sideline. I knew what I was working for when I took the job. I knew what I was walking into as far as the type of players. But, Justice [Hill] and I kind of came into the league at the same time, when he was going through the scouting process, and I went out to Oklahoma State and met with him there, and I knew the caliber of guy he was. He's gone on in his career to show that he's as good [of] a third-down back as there is in the league. But again — same way that I approached Derrick [Henry] about some of his improvements — I approached Justice. I was like, 'Hey, here's a handful of things right there that if you can get better at, it's going to help your production.' I think they appreciate that because I'm coming at them from a real standpoint of, 'Here's where you can get better.' Justice is a grown man, too. [I] love the room."

Was it different — after all those years of being in this rivalry on the other side — to walk in here that first day? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It didn't take me long to adjust. I like the purple. Part of the reason I'm here is because I know what the roster looks like, and I know what that room is like. I'm super excited."

You talked about RB Justice Hill being one of the best third-down backs, and last year it seems like no running back had more catches out of the backfield than RB Kenneth Gainwell. What do you see in RB Justice Hill as a quarterback-friendly receiver out of the backfield? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, very similar guys. You mentioned 'Kenny G' [Kenneth Gainwell] — but prior to that, just to draw a comparison, [Pittsburgh Steelers RB] Jaylen Warren was kind of in that role in Pittsburgh, and he did a really good job. One thing we tracked with Jaylen at one point is that he had a 75% conversion rate when the ball was thrown to him. There's a combination there with Justice [Hill] of both those guys — Jaylen was really elite in pass pro [and] Kenny was elite in running routes. Justice is elite in both. [I'm] trying to challenge him to be the guy you look to as a third-down back in the league — that's kind of our focus and push — and just holding him to a really high standard. But, I see a lot of the same things, if not better, from him. I'm really excited about that coming to fruition."

Did you reach out to head coach Jesse Minter or to anyone else on the staff? Did you hear from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after you took the job here? (Jonas Shaffer) "[To] the first part [of the question] — interestingly enough, I knew of Jesse [Minter]. We knew of each other. I hadn't met him, but we're actually from the same hometown — Muncie, Indiana. He went to Yorktown High [School], I went to [Muncie] Central [High School]. We had that connection, which was crazy. 'Mike T' [former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin] and Jesse have a relationship. Long story short — I get done with my interview in a Zoom setting, and I get a call from Mike T before hearing from Jesse — 'Hey, man, you got the job,' whatever — and I'm like, I hadn't even heard that yet. That part of it was fun, and then very quickly after that, Jesse reached out and told me. I was super excited, and my family is excited to be here."

Just to clarify, head coach Jesse Minter told Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that you got the job, and then Mike called? (Jonas Shaffer) "Then, Jesse [Minter] was calling right as 'Mike T' [Mike Tomlin] was calling. So, [to answer your question], yes."

RB JUSTICE HILL

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was just talking about how he got to know you during the scouting process, and now you are back together. What has it been like to be coached by him? (Giana Han) "You know, he has an interesting perspective, being across from us at the Steelers for so long. He's had a bird's-eye view on us, so he knows us, but he didn't really know us. So, getting to really know him, he's a guy that is really on to the details, almost militant in a way, but it's a good thing. He pushes us each and every day to improve on the areas that we need to, whether it's football-related, spiritual, just being a man — he encompasses all of it. So, it's been great to have him in the room, and I know he's going to do some great things for us this year."

As one of the veterans on this roster, when you look around, what's the biggest difference in terms of the vibe coming from head coach Jesse Minter and from the coaches in your room? What's the biggest difference this year, maybe that you haven't experienced in the past? (Matt Lombardi) "That's a good question. I really want to see once the bullets get flying, but right now it's been great. Having guys that see the game like you do, it feels like it's more player-to-player, player-to-coach, and it's a real good relationship. It doesn't feel like we're competing against each other. It feels really natural and feels good. We're in the honeymoon phase right now — we haven't played any games just yet — but the vibe I'm getting so far [is that] everybody loves ball. They love the work [and] the process of it all. So, it's a really good chemistry, a natural chemistry, and everybody seems to enjoy it. I do, too."

How does it feel in regard to the verbiage and nomenclature change? How does it affect your ability to process pass protection? Are you still hearing it in old language and converting it, or do you feel like you've learned and adopted it and now it's all kind of its own language? (Femi Ayanbadejo) "I think pass protection really is English to begin with. You have some different terminologies, but if they point this way you go that way. If they point that way, you go that way. So, everybody has different terms that you call to get there, but when it comes down to practicing it, it feels about the same. When it comes to picking it up, [head coach] Jesse [Minter]'s defense is definitely a challenge. It plays with your eyes, and I'm excited to see once it is on the field against another opponent, because I know if he's giving me challenges — and I usually pick that stuff up pretty easy, he's giving me a little challenge — so I'm excited to see what they do against other teams too."

What stood out about RB Adam Randall so far, knowing his story coming out of college as a former wide receiver? What are you seeing with him as he steps out there? (Luke Jones) "Adam [Randall] has a very interesting story — a very unorthodox story. But his skill set, one with his size — like, he's 240 pounds, he's fast, he's explosive — it's really just going to take him some more reps, just keep getting reps. He just has so much talent when it comes to explosiveness, the ability to catch the ball, run the ball, so it's going to be very interesting to see. I know you guys [will] be watching when preseason comes around to see what he does, but I'm pretty sure he's going to break off an explosive run at some point because when I see him in open field I'm like, 'Okay, okay — he's explosive.' He kind of reminds me of — everybody kind of compares him to [RB] Derrick [Henry] — but he's not [comparable] to him. I would say like a Latavius Murray — like a bigger guy but good feet, [who] can really move. So, I'm excited to see what he does out there."

There's been a lot of continuity in the running back room — how has that helped as you try to get used to this new offense? (Carita Parks) "We all feed off each other, but we all help each other. We all bring different things to the game, which is a good thing. We all have different skill sets. When it comes to us in the room, we all just want to get better each and every day. We come out there — it's going to be some challenging days. We've all had those, especially the last couple days when it's been a little hot. But, we get to lean on each other. We help each other, we push each other, and all that just leads us to becoming a better unit. So, I'm excited, we have a great group in there, from [RB] Derrick [Henry], me, 'Sheen' [Rasheen Ali], Adam [Randall], even the undrafted guys too. They all bring something different to the table and so I'm excited to see what it comes out to."

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner talked about some unusual or unorthodox drills that he's used. Has there been one that maybe has been your favorite or one that has kind of surprised you with how effective it has been? (Kevin McNelis) "I think my favorite drill so far — a main staple is pass protection. [With] previous coaches, we'd do pass-protection drills, but I wouldn't say all of them really correlate to picking up a 240-pound [linebacker] coming down at you. So, he has this one drill he calls a heavy bag drill — it's a heavy bag, obviously — but it's coming at you [and] you kind of time up your punches. For me, I feel like that's been a great tool to carry over to live-action football. I know it will — but [if] we continue to do reps of that every single day, by the time we get to the games, pass protection for all of us should be much improved."

QB Lamar Jackson has talked about how this offense is brand-spanking new. Where do you feel like you guys are at so far with the install process?(Cordell Woodland) "I feel like we've put in in a lot of things, and I feel like we've repped a lot of things. I can tell what our identity is going to be, and I think that's the most important part — knowing our identity, what we're going to roll out there for the first game, the first couple [of] plays, like, we know what's going to get called. We're really perfecting those things. We have a vast offense, I would say that, and it's been fun to learn. I know it's going to give defenses fits because it's a lot of things that look very similar — you don't know if it's a run or a pass — and I feel like that's going to really get us over the hump of getting people open. Then [with] protection holding up — I'm excited. [Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] is a very creative guy, and the offense that we have is not just some simple offense — it's a lot of moving pieces to it, but the root of it is very elementary, I would say. So, I'm excited to see the final product, but so far it's been fun to go out there and make plays every day, so I'm excited to see it when we get to live action."

You said offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is creative — what are some of the other impressions that you've gotten from him as you've started to work with him? (Carita Parks) "I would say, going through all the coordinators that we've had here, he's been the most detail-oriented. He has specialized not just in the run game, but also in the pass game. We've had [previous] coordinators that were really good in the run game. We have had coordinators that were really good in the pass game, but when you're able to do both of those things, I think that really just separates you and puts you apart from the pack. I'm excited to see how he calls the game when we go out there. His attention to detail and his diligence on every single play — making sure he explains the why, making sure everybody from the tight ends to the receivers know that even though you're not the main person in this play, why you're [still] important [to it]. I feel like having that mindset going into every play, you know you're impactful, you're valuable for the play. He does a really good job of explaining things at a basic level, not overcomplicating it, so I'm excited — he's going to be a great offensive coordinator for us."

CB Marlon Humphrey said head coach Jesse Minter is really good at getting ahead of things, and that's leading to conversations between the defense and offense to have a leg up on opponents. How are you seeing that on the offensive side? (Giana Han) "I don't know if [running backs coach] Eddie [Faulkner] talked about it, but we're read this book called 'Upstream' — it's about seeing around corners, seeing things that you wouldn't expect. That is like the characteristic you need to be a great leader. Because people behind you, they might not be looking at those things. Like for [head coach] Jesse [Minter], offensive coordinator [Declan Doyle] and defensive coordinator [Anthony Weaver] — [they're] not [always] seeing certain things, and so it's important for him to be able to see around the corner, see things that you wouldn't expect. So, I'm glad that you said that he is doing that, but that's just a message that's going to get passed down throughout all of us — that you have got to be able to see around corners, see things that we wouldn't expect. Overall, that's just going to lead to a successful team that is ready for any situation."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

You were one of the guys who was here when head coach Jesse Minter was coaching you guys — what was he like back then and how much has he kind of changed since? (Jamison Hensley) "It's not strange anymore, but it definitely was interesting to see [head coach Jesse Minter] [in this role]. He was in our room, but I'm not sure what his exact title was [when he was here before]. I've been very impressed and surprised at how he's kind of progressed throughout the years. I think when you come from, obviously, [former head coach John] Harbaugh [was a] very, alpha-type, leader-type guy, [so] I was interested to see how much different team meetings would be. It's been really good how Jesse has addressed the room and how he's addressed just small situations. I think sometimes, just throughout any season, there will be drama. There will be stuff that happens, [but] how quickly can we address them? There are some times [where] something happens in the offseason and it trickles down into the season. The example would be: the other day we were in meetings and there were some old scars from different coverages from different positions, and he addressed it right there immediately and it was over, and it was like, 'This is how we're going to do it.' The next meeting, he ran the meeting and was like, 'This is how it's going to be, and this is how it's going to be done.' So that's something I've really liked — that he's addressed things immediately, and it's very effective."

What was your reaction to the coaching change in the offseason? (Cordell Woodland) "It definitely caught me by surprise. But, I wasn't around that much this spring, so the first two weeks into camp, I've been really liking the coaches that they put together, especially in my room. I'm very appreciative of the coaching that is given. I think I saw something [that] got posted [where] we were tackling the coaches, and I know that was kind of different, but it goes to show how the DB coaches and [head coach] Jesse [Minter] — because he kind of coaches as well — they really seem like they want to help us in whatever way they can. As a 10-year vet, I think it's been very [meaningful] to me just how much they've been willing to put in the time and effort, because you can always coach. Coaching is coaching, but it seems like they really care a little bit more than what I can say I've experienced in the past."

With head coach Jesse Minter being the head coach who is also calling the defense, how unique is that? Do you see any difference between what you've had before? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, that's [been] different. That's new. I think 'Harbs' [former head coach John Harbaugh] obviously sat in meetings, but [head coach] Jesse [Minter] will just get up there and run the whole meeting, which is very — it's really cool. Everyone's on the same page, so that's good, as well. But, that's definitely different. It reminds me a little bit of [former Alabama head coach Nick] Saban — how [Nick] Saban sat in on all those meetings, but he really let [Georgia head coach] Kirby [Smart] kind of run the meetings. But yes, Jesse will just run the meeting, and it goes really smooth."

How big of a boost is it for your room to get some of the injured guys back after they missed time last year? (Kevin McNelis) "Yes, it's really good to see those guys that kind of got banged up early in their rookie year. I think 'B.K.' [Bilhal Kone] just kind of got back and made a big play his first day back, so it's really good to get the guys healthy. A lot of times when we pray after practice, we pray for the guys to stay healthy, [for] guys to get back healthy and just for us to play free."

You were very vocal about not being pleased with your season last year. What's your mindset coming into this year? (Carita Parks) "My mindset this year [and] the biggest offseason goal [and] focus for me was to get healthy. Now, my biggest kind of thought process is [to] lean on the coaches as much as I possibly can. I honestly had a conversation with [head coach] Jesse [Minter] today about this. With [pass game coordinator/secondary coach Mike] Mickens, 'Volk' [safeties coach P.J. Volker], all the coaches in our room — I really want to be able to — obviously I'm a 10-year vet, but I'm trying to have the coaches help me as much as [they] can. I'm trying to take whatever they think [and apply it] to where I just check every single box, because I think I'm very confident in the way I do things [and] the way I approach things, but I also want to just be fully aligned with the people coaching me, playing with me and just everybody. So, I would say the biggest thing — my biggest focus — would be just alignment and just being on one accord with everything that we're doing."

How would you evaluate the need for accountability and identity? I know it's a new year, but a lot of the same pieces remain. How do you feel like you guys have addressed that, either as players or through the coaching staff? (Giana Han) "That's kind of a little bit what I talked about earlier. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] actually started — maybe two or three days ago — he told us something [directed at] the back seven, really mainly the secondary, and I messed with him and said I took it as [meaning] that we are not a good secondary [and that] we're all trash. I told him that's how I interpreted it; that's not exactly what he said, but like I said, he's addressed things really, really early — earlier than what I'm kind of used to. Obviously, things happen, but he kind of gave us that message, and it honestly surprised me, because the initial [reaction from] me and some of the other guys was like, 'Do you feel like you're not competing?' I was like, 'Man, I feel like I'm always competing,' but the standard, the bar that's been set, he felt it wasn't good enough, and I spoke on it, as well. I said, 'If you feel like what he said wasn't true, just put it on tape, and then next time he'll say this guy's doing it right and no one else is doing it right.' So, I think the accountability — obviously we were holding ourselves to a strong standard — but Jesse, 'Volk' [safeties coach P.J. Volker], 'Mick' [pass game coordinator/secondary coach Mike Mickens] — all the coaches are on the same page, and that's just an encouraging thing. There's so much unity amongst coaches. There's so much unity amongst the nutrition staff [and] the weight room — it seems like that's the biggest difference. Everybody seems like [they're] trying to work together to build one mountain top, because at the end of the day, we all work together, and we all fail together. I'm just hoping that we keep going towards this trend so it can stack and it can equate to wins, since that's what we all want."

Head coach Jesse Minter was telling us that they're working on some technical things with you. Can you give us an idea — you talked about leaning on the coaches more — what are some of the things you're working on in your game? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Like I said, I know I'm kind of raving a lot about the coaches. I've honestly just been surprised at some of the things that have been coached, [that] I've been taught and the things that I've learned over this pretty short span. I'm just trying to — like I said — squeeze all the juice out of the berry. I told [head coach] Jesse [Minter] during practice today, 'Every day I want to come to you, and I want you to just give me a report on what I did well and what I did bad.' And he said he could do that. So, there are just so many little things that I have to put at the forefront of my mind. I just feel like it's just time. I just feel like it's time. So, they're challenging me a lot, and I'm just trying to accept the challenge. Like I said, I just want to get as much from these coaches as I can, because I just feel like they really care, and I'm just appreciative for the time they're putting in — the extra time, coming to their office, whatever time you tell them, they'll be there. So, I appreciate that [they] can make time for me, and I feel like it's only right that I talk to them."

You've mentioned a standard a couple of times. What about your personal standard coming off last year? Do you have expectations for this season and how would you evaluate it? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, I think, personally, I didn't meet it — and obviously — team-wise, we didn't meet it. But, going forward, you kind of just keep working [and] keep working. That's kind of where I've put my focus this year: Just trying to figure out how to get better and [asking] coaches, 'How can I get better?' And just continue every day, because every day is a new challenge. You'll have good days, you'll have bad days, and you just try to have the bad days [be as] close to good as you can, and that's the key."

You noted your relationship with head coach Jesse Minter, and QB Lamar Jackson mentioned meeting regularly with him, as well. What is it about him that kind of has you guys buying in and trusting him so early? Is that unique, and what do you think that can ultimately lead to, results-wise? (Alex Glaze) "I think [head coach] Jesse [Minter] — it's hard to put into words — but he has a very welcoming type [of] energy, like, 'Just come up to my office, meet, talk to me [and] I'll help you whatever way I can.' Then, like a flip side of that is he has no problem addressing things directly with the person in front [of him] to where it doesn't get overboard. I think that's a great trait to have. For me, when a new staff comes in, players always [ask], 'What do you think about the coaches?' Derrick Henry [said], 'What do you think about the coaches?' So, everybody was kind of feeling out the coaches, but the good thing is, it seems like it's trickling down from the head coach to the assistants. I'm hearing — even when I'm out on defense — I'm hearing conversations with receivers and wide receiver coaches that I just hadn't really heard as much in the past, where a player feels comfortable to say, 'No, this is what I saw,' and the coach says, 'No, this is what you need to see.' It just seems like it's just good stuff going around. There's good competition on the field, and a lot of good things going on. Like I said, [my] rapport with Jesse — I mean, he'll be honest. That's the thing: he's very honest. He has told me I'm trash, and I appreciate that. If I'm trash, I'm trash. I just appreciate honesty. You can tell when a coach is being honest. Even though they're our coaches, we're all grown men, so you know when a man's lying to you, [and] you know when a man's telling the truth. I think that's a big key. That's something we talk about in our room all the time: there will be no gray [area]. It's black, or it's white. There will be no gray. We can't have gray, because gray just causes confusion and then you get colorblind. So, it's really good, I think, how Jesse's kind of running things, and I really like it."