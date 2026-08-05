Transcript: Press Conferences (8/5/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

When you have a steady rain like that out there today, how beneficial is it, and do you alter anything to take advantage of the weather out there? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, obviously, [we] are pretty fortunate to actually get this weather during a Training Camp setting and be able to have to deal with the rain a little bit. This actually happened to us early in OTAs [when] we practiced outside, and I did not think we handled it particularly well. I do think that today they responded positively. You might change the way you call it a little bit in some of those more live, 'call it' periods, but in general, you have practice scripted out a certain way. It might be easier to say, 'Hey, you know what? Let's just run the ball. Let's not force our guys to be really good with the throw location, reaching out, plucking the front half of the football, putting it away [or] ball security — all those things.' But obviously, [on] a day like today, you are really fortunate to be able to have to test those things. So, there are times where you try to simulate that — you might dunk a football and use a wet-ball drill at times — but we play in the AFC North. In order to win games late in the year, you are going to play in some weather games and things like this that are less than ideal. So, we have to get used to playing this way."

WR Ja'Kobi Lane made a couple of big catches this week. Is he kind of as advertised, as you go through this week and look at him from a catch-radius standpoint — kind of something that hasn't been here? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, absolutely. Going through [Ja'Kobi Lane's] evaluation, what we thought about him just continues to show up, and that is [that] he has this huge catch radius, he has great hands [and] he is very sticky. He is a very different player, but the guy that I was around that his hands remind me of is [former NFL WR] Mike Thomas. Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way, and you threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it. There is a lot of that feeling. He is a very friendly guy to throw to. 'Jak' [Ja'Kobi Lane] is working extremely hard to learn all of it, and I am really happy with that progress. Every single day – he grabbed me right before we came off the field – and he is like, 'Hey coach, I messed up this.' I am like, 'Hey, you recognized what you made a mistake on. Now, the next step is let's fix it before that happens.' So, for a lot of young guys — whether it is 'Jak' [Ja'Kobi Lane], [or whether] it is any of our rookies — we are asking them to be very detailed. We are asking them to play at a very high level from an IQ standpoint in seeing the defense and those things, changing what they might be doing and responding to. I have been really happy with how all of our guys are stressing to try to grow in that area."

How have you seen that relationship with QB Lamar Jackson grow as they kind of work on building that chemistry? (Alex Glaze) "I think that is really important for any quarterback, [having] the chemistry between [QB Lamar Jackson] and a pass catcher, [or] the chemistry between him and the center [and] the offensive line. That is really important, and that is something that takes place all through Training Camp; it takes place all through the season. But, the more reps those guys have together, the more they start to understand [that] when you are throwing to a target, kind of how that looks or where you may be able to put that ball [that may be] different from other players. Honestly, we started very early on, even in OTAs, and we started throwing to 'Jak' [Ja'Kobi Lane], and it was like, 'OK, throwing to him is very different than throwing to some other guys.' So, getting used to that and those guys just taking those reps is really important."

With WR Zay Flowers, obviously, as a play caller and architect of the offense, how would you kind of describe what he can give you and how you want to use him? (Brian Wacker) "Zay [Flowers] can do a lot of different things. I think that is the best part about him. You can kind of move him all over the place. He can play inside; he can play outside. He is a willing blocker, which he has proved and put on tape. He embodies a lot of the things that we are looking for, in a lot of different ways. When we talk about building the receiver room, we are trying to build a basketball team, [and] it just so happens that he can play multiple positions on that basketball team. So, it allows you to be flexible. It allows you to try to put him in different situations where he might have an advantage on a schematic matchup or a defensive structure. And so, he is really integral in what we are trying to do. He has embraced all of it. He has embraced all of the spots that we have put him [in], and we are only continuing to grow there."

What is WR Zay Flowers' relationship with the rookies, especially WRs Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and how have you seen that grow since they got drafted? With the team making an investment in the future in Zay Flowers recently, how do you see his leadership going into that aspect of it and the future side of things? (A.J. Gersh) "To begin with — I obviously was not around him the last few years — I feel like Zay [Flowers] has been a lead-by-example guy, where he shows up, he handles his business [and] he is a really hard worker. But, you have kind of seen him start to realize, like, 'OK, I am like the oldest guy. I am an older player in this room. It really is my role now to be a little bit more vocal, to start to try to guide these guys and help them in some ways.' I think he has done a really good job of that. He has embraced that. He understands the impact that he has on those around him, and I would say that he is moving forward. The arrow is pointing up in that way."

You mentioned former NFL WR Michael Thomas. For a lot of people looking at WR Zay Flowers' kind of stature in receivers, a lot of people think of sort of that classic "X" receiver — a boundary guy who can go up and get it — as what they would classify a top receiver. Do you think Zay Flowers represents sort of a shift in offensive thinking, where someone who is smaller and who plays a different role can be a top option? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think it depends on the offense. Obviously, if you are going to be spread out – you want to be able to do both – but if you are going to be like, 'Hey, go win one-on-one,' that has been, in the past, this big 'X' receiver that can win on go balls [or] can stop. It's that bigger [type of] target. There has been a little bit of a shift through — really, it has been the last 10 years or so — people playing a little bit more condensed, people trying to use motion to their advantage and trying to maybe open up the middle part of the field a little bit more, and the spacing of the passing game and things like that. A No. 1 receiver, to me, is really the guy that can do a lot of different things. He could be the guy that is outside, and you want to be able to go one-on-one and win with him. He could be the guy that is inside, and you can move him around and he can win. But Zay [Flowers] has embodied what we are looking for from a person standpoint, and he is just getting better."

Philosophically, how do you balance wanting to get the ball to playmakers like WR Zay Flowers and also wanting to spread the ball out and get everybody involved? How do you kind of approach that philosophy? (Garrett Downing) "I think you want to try to make sure that everybody has a role, and you force defenses to defend all the eligibles on the field. You want to make sure that you are not too heavy in one area. At the same point in time, you want to make sure that your guys are touching it — the mouths that need to eat, you have to feed. So, I think that is the balance of the coaching staff trying to make sure that we are giving guys different roles, [and] we are trying to put them in positions to go win. Different guys have different skillsets. Different guys in our receiver room, tight end room [and] running back room can add and contribute. Then, in addition to that, [with] the pass game spacing [and] the progression, there are times where the ball is going to find that third, fourth [or] fifth read that might be somebody that you did not plan for the ball to go [to], and yet that guy has to be productive for us."

WR Zay Flowers is under contract through 2031, WR Rashod Bateman is here for a couple more years, and you have the rookie class. I know you are focused on 2026, but is it a good thing to kind of have that nucleus of guys that can grow together and build together for the foreseeable future? (Jonas Shaffer) "Absolutely. I think — whether that is the receiver room or that is the whole team — having guys that are in the boat that have a vision of the future of themselves here is awesome. Those are guys that are bought in. Really, they are people that we want to grow this thing for and with. And so, having those guys in the boat is awesome."

I know one point of emphasis has been cadence and working on that with the team. How do you feel QB Lamar Jackson has worked with that? Are you looking for anything more, outside of just keeping the defense on their heels? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes. [QB Lamar Jackson] is a very quick learner when you start working with him, and he has played a lot of football, and so I have been happy with what we have done. We are still in the installation phase, again, so we are continuing to add things and kind of layering that. We are trying to kind of keep the defense honest, and yet, at the same point in time, there are times where cadence might provide an advantage to be able to try to create a big play. So, it all kind of ties together, but there is certainly an emphasis on the tempo in which we break the huddle [and] the cadence we use. That stuff is all a huge piece to what happens post-snap."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

Opening Statement: "I am just going to say [that] it was great to see the youth football team out here today, being able to come out and watch us practice. I think that is unbelievable — what we do as an organization and how much we are in the community. I think that's awesome. I think that is pretty dope."

Yesterday, when doing special teams drills, we saw you bringing out the towels and the football and saw the goalposts with the balls hanging down. What are you looking for in that, and who came up with the ideas of adding those kinds of wrinkles in the training? (Jamison Hensley) "That was the part of the game where we were doing our punt return — having guys get off the ball [so that] when it is that time to go make a play, they are able to go make a play. We sit down, and we talk about drills that we want to come up with. We want to be very creative and have those guys — keep them engaged and also working at the same time. We want to go out there, we want to have fun, and [we] want to play fast.'BK,' [senior assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica] — the tetherball drill, he came up with that one. We sit down, and we have some drills we come up with to be creative, to have these guys working and also have fun at the same time."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle seemed really happy about the rain and said it is really fortunate to get adverse weather conditions in Training Camp. From your perspective, what does it force your guys to do, and how does it kind of test their habits? (Kyle Goon) "The rain makes you hone in on the fundamentals and the techniques — also when it comes to holding the football, snapping the football, kicking the football, tackling [and] getting the football out — having ball security. The rain makes you hone in on your techniques. It was great that we were able to have that weather today. [Head] coach Jesse [Minter] said that right after practice. He was like, 'It is great having the rain, because it makes us hone in on our techniques, because we go play in the rain [and] play in the snow.' I think it was great to have the weather today."

With S Keondre Jackson, we have heard a lot about his juice, his energy [and] all those sorts of things. As a special teams player, what does he do from a technique standpoint that kind of stands out to you? (Brian Wacker) "Everything that you just said. [Keondre Jackson]'s energy is contagious. He goes out there, he plays fast. He plays physical, and he is a smart football player. He holds himself accountable, [and] he also holds everybody else around him accountable. When you have a player like that, that is playing at a high level and then also holding himself accountable at a high level and then holding his teammates accountable, what he does is he rises, making everybody else rise to the occasion. As long as he keeps doing that, keeps being the leader and keeps learning and keeps working — I mean, he has done a great job so far."

I know you guys have tried to put K Tyler Loop in pressure situations at the end of practice. What has stood out to you about how he has handled that, and him over the course of Training Camp? (Garrett Downing) "[Tyler Loop]'s composure and how he is taking coaching. Then, with the operation — he's got a new holder. Everything is starting over now, in a sense, with the new holder in [P] Ryan [Eckley]. But, the operation has been great. We have been working on that, [and] we love where that is at right now. But, his composure — him being consistent, striking the ball [and his] foot-to-ball contact. That is what I would say."

When we were checking K Tyler Loop last year as a rookie, it seemed like most of his kicks were between 25 and 45 yards. Would you like him to get to a point where you guys feel more comfortable testing him out from further distances this year, this camp, or does that kind of depend on just how he does? (Jonas Shaffer) "We're comfortable with [Tyler Loop] kicking wherever we need him to kick the ball. When [head] coach [Jesse Minter] says, 'Field goal team,' [we] go out there, and we have got to go kick and make three points. We are comfortable putting him anywhere. We have the confidence in Tyler Loop to go out and make any kick from anywhere on the field, and he has proven that so far in Training Camp. He is going out there — he was kicking yesterday. He made a 57-yarder. He made a 53-yarder. He made a 49-yarder, and then he made several under 45 [yards]. Right now, we love where he is at. [We] love his confidence [and] love him being consistent. As long as he keeps doing that, he is going to keep getting better."

Former Ravens CB Lardarius Webb was one of your close friends. Has it been interesting for you to get an opportunity to coach his son, CB Lardarius Webb Jr.? (Jeff Zrebiec)

"Man, that is crazy. He is basically just calling me old — I am coaching my teammate's son. I think it's pretty cool. [Lardarius Webb Jr.]'s pops was a hell of a player, and now [I am] seeing him grow. Actually, after games, I remember seeing 'Lil Webby' [Lardarius Webb Jr.] after games with his dad in the family area. Now, it is great seeing [Lardarius] Webb's son being able to live out his dream and to come play for a team that his dad played for. I think that is totally awesome."

Are you harder on CB Lardarius Webb Jr. maybe than some of the other guys, considering this relationship dynamic? (Cordell Woodland) "I'm hard on everybody — I'm not going to lie to you. But no … Do I give [Lardarius Webb Jr.] any extra? No, just as much as I am on him, I am on everybody else."

With P Ryan Eckley, not just as a punter but as a holder as well, how would you evaluate what you have seen from him? (Quentin Corpuel) "Oh, [Ryan Eckley] is doing great. He is doing great. He has got really good hands, [and] his timing has been awesome. So, I like him, and I like where he is at."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER



What is it like scheming against a player like WR Zay Flowers and what he can do? (A.J. Gersh) "I like it better when I am on the opposite side of a practice field than the opposite side of a real game field. [Zay Flowers] is a nightmare. He is one of those guys where he is not just quick — he does not have just long speed — he gets from zero to 60 like this [snaps finger]. There are not many guys that you can just match up with that. So, most of the time, you have to allocate two guys to him, which does not work in your favor when you are already minus on defense already. So, he is a special talent. He deserved all the money that he got yesterday. God bless him. I would not even know what to do with that much money. [I] probably would not be here talking to you guys, I have to be honest. But, I am happy for Zay. He deserves it, and he is a heck of a player."

Sort of on that note, with WR Zay Flowers and QB Lamar Jackson, the chemistry they have — you see it in practice, and you saw it as an opposing coordinator. What about that makes it so difficult to defend, besides WR Zay Flowers' pure skill? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, obviously [Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson] have that Florida connection. The thing about both of those guys... The play calls are one thing — I think as a coordinator, you watch enough film where you can kind of anticipate what you are going to see. What makes both of those guys special is when they get into that second play. It is almost like they have this connection where 'Hey, go here,' without having to say it or signal anything. [The] next thing you know, it is like Zay popped out of the ground and is wide open. That is a nightmare. You cannot call that as a coordinator. You just try to do everything you can to get your players prepared for those plaster situations and to run and find somebody to cover when that starts to happen. Those two — and you can throw Mark [Andrews] into that as well — they are experts at executing that play after the play."

We have two players back today who have spent a lot of time off the field, OLB Adisa Isaac and CB Bilhal Kone – something special. Can you talk about those two and is Bilhal Kone really ready for when pads are on to still be playing full [speed]? (Ken McKusick) "Yes, I hope so, because I have seen [Adisa Isaac and Bilhal Kone] work from the second I have gotten in here. So, the hardest thing to do as a player is not be out there with your teammates. So, I have seen those guys go to work constantly — just talking to them about being in the right mindset — healthy mind, healthy body. So, to see them both out there today and get a chance to go out there and compete and do essentially what they have been born to do, that brings me joy. Then to see them have a little bit of success already, we are just going to build from there. So, anytime you are coming back from injury, it is going to take a little time just to build confidence, but hopefully, some of the production they have had over the last two days helps expedite that a little bit."

The defensive line is still getting up to full strength, but what has the opportunity been like for DL Aeneas Peebles to try to take advantage of his reps, and how has he handled that? (Garrett Downing) "'Fub' [Aeneas Peebles] has done a good job since he has been there, particularly in the pass game. He is one of those guys — he is like a jitterbug. Those 300-and-something pounders that are out there, they do not want to dance with that guy. They look like a basketball player standing between somebody on a fast break and the hoop. It is not fun, all right? He is improving constantly in the run game, which is where I told him his point of focus needed to be. So, he is constantly trying to play with low pad level [and] shoot with his hands. He needs to play differently than some of these 300-plus pounders. He is not that guy that I am going to ask to sit in there and grind on double teams and things of those natures, but he can still execute everything we need him to do in the run game. There is just some tweaking to how we need him to play that is more specific to his skillset and his traits. But, he has done a phenomenal job since he has been out there."

Has not having so many defensive linemen made it challenging with dividing the reps and making sure certain guys aren't getting too many reps at this time of year? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, so it is funny — my D-line coach, Lou Esposito, is outstanding, but in our defensive unit room, we have a sign that says, 'no blame,' which means no being lazy and making excuses. So, he comes up to me, [and] he goes, 'Oh man, you have got this guy out [and] this guy out.' And I look at him, [and] I go, 'Oh, being lazy and making excuses?' He is like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no.' So, we are not. We are not. Whoever is out there, they are giving us everything [they've] got. We know those guys are working to get back on the field. Then when they are out there, we expect them to help elevate the group and just be who they have always been."

With S Keondre Jackson, we have heard about his energy and his juice, and I see it. Technique-wise, what stands out to you about him as a defender? (Brian Wacker) "Well, [Keondre Jackson] is improving every day. Keondre, from the first day I was here in the spring [to] where he is now, he is probably in the running for most improved. He is constantly working at his craft in all facets of the game — defense, special teams. But it is funny — [former Ravens head coach] John [Harbaugh] used to say, 'The ball finds energy.' He is one of those guys where if he is messing up, he is doing it full speed, and he is probably going to make something good happen. So, I love the kid. His technique [and] his communication have improved dramatically. I know right now, if we had to play a game tomorrow and he had to go out there and play for us, I have a tremendous amount of trust that he can go out there and get his job done."

Technique-wise, is it feet, hands [or] eyes for S Keondre Jackson? (Brian Wacker) "So, [Keondre Jackson] can do everything. To me, technique and fundamentally, that is not where his issues are. Sometimes as a young player — particularly at safety, where you are required to communicate every single time, and there are things that happen on shifts and motions that change that communication. Sometimes when that happens, you have a little bit of paralysis when you are a younger player, and that affects your technique more than actually being able to execute it. So, I think [in] Year 2 for him, it is all starting to slow down a little bit. He is starting to anticipate motions and shifts earlier, which helps you stay ahead of the play, and as a result, his technique and fundamentals improve. So again, the kid has been outstanding, and I am really excited to see where his career goes."

You guys wore pads on Monday and Tuesday. What were you hoping to see from the defense, and what did you see? (Cordell Woodland) "I was looking forward to finally seeing guys play football. It was like 'football Christmas' the other day. So, you want to see guys be able to carry their pads and play with a certain physicality. Now obviously, against our offense, we are not trying to hit people and do those things, but particularly in the trenches, you want to see guys win on the line of scrimmage. I think our O-line coach, [run game coordinator/offensive line coach] Dwayne Ledford, does an outstanding job. So, some of those young bucks that got in there — you are sitting there, and you are playing in shorts and T-shirts like you are a basketball player, and they are playing these blocks, and it looks good. Then, they got out there on Day 1 [with pads], [and] it was like, 'Oh, God.' A couple times, we had a five-technique look like he was playing linebacker. We are like, 'All right, you are supposed to be back going that way.' So, it is important. That needs to happen. Those experiences need to happen, particularly for those younger players. Then they realize, 'Oh yes, coach is telling me to play lower — I have got to play lower. Coach is telling me to shoot my hands — I have to do those things.' We are not just saying it for the sake of saying it. We know inevitably, when it comes down to actually playing this game, all those little habits that we are constantly preaching without the pads, they will be beneficial once the pads come on. So, we are just making sure the guys can take that technique and teaching and fundamentals to the field once the pads come on."

Obviously, we are just kind of watching play by play, and you actually look at the film, but from following you guys the first couple of weeks, it seems like there has not been a lot of success for the first-team offense in kind of that 5-to-15 [yard] intermediate range down the middle of the defense — the linebackers are covering well, [and] the safeties are covering well. Has that matched what you have seen, and what does that say about what the pass coverage could be? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think that with the talent we have, as long as we continue to stay true to our process and all the things that we believe in, the sky is the limit. Now, I am glad you said that, because I only see the scars. I am thinking about [the] nine balls we gave [up] yesterday and things of that nature, but that is the coach in me. But, I do not think — I know we are doing the right things, and as long as we continue to do that day in and day out, we are going to be pretty good."

The conventional wisdom on a rainy day like this is that it is disadvantageous to the offense — we saw some balls slipping out of their hands and stuff like that. But for you, on a day like today, what do you guys need to focus on more when it is wet out there and when there is adverse weather? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, one, I would be like, 'All right, no being lazy [and] making excuses.' We do not care about the rain. I think if it affects anybody, obviously, it affects offenses — the wet ball is an issue. I think up front, it affects particularly quicker guys, because it can slow them down and help equalize them a little bit. So, the coaching point is obviously to make sure you have the right cleats, first and foremost. Some of those guys up front, you have to make sure that you are pushing off your front foot probably a little bit more than you typically would, just so you do not slip, and you are not falling [and] doing all those things. Then, you are just playing low and playing with sound technique and fundamentals. On days like today — when you are tired, when it is hot or when it is raining — technique and fundamentals shine through."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

Opening Statement: "First off, I would like to thank God for putting me in this position. Without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my family for always having my back and being there for me throughout everything — through everything we have been through — and my friends and everybody in this organization — 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta], [vice president of football operations] Nick [Matteo], [owner] Mr. [Stephen J.] Bisciotti — for believing [in] me and giving me a shot and taking a chance on me, for somebody from Boston College. I know there are not a lot of people at receiver or skill positions that really come out of there. So, I really appreciate them, and this just shows me how much they believe in me and just gives me another boost to keep going. I would love to thank Flock Nation for being my biggest fans. Even when things got rough, y'all still had my back no matter what happened. So, I appreciate Baltimore."

I know this didn't just happen yesterday, but can you take us through yesterday of it ramping up and really becoming official, and then not even practicing because of this process? (Morgan Adsit) "Yes, me and 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta], we had a talk right before practice, and it was a good conversation — how we felt about the situation. He said he was going to take care of me, and I never doubted that. He said I have been his guy since I came in; that is 100% true, because every time I talk to him, he always has a smile on his face. We always have good conversations. I feel he [is] the goat, man — how he drafts players and the type of players he goes to get. So, I love 'EDC.' No practice — that was his decision, too. Just keep [me] safe. Let's get this signed; then you can practice the next day."

With the new contract, does that still mean that you get to drive up to QB Lamar Jackson's house at 5:00 a.m. and honk the horn? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh no, nothing is changing. Nothing is changing. I am still going to get him every day. He has to be ready. Next offseason, we are doing the same thing."

Related to that, obviously quarterback Lamar Jackson has two years left on his deal, but how important is it to you to try and convince him to be your quarterback for the remainder of your contract? (Kyle Goon) "Oh man, that is not really my conversation to have, but I would love for him to be my quarterback until I am done playing. No matter whether [it is] 12 years [or] 13, it does not matter how long; I want him to be my quarterback, because to me, he is the best in the world."

How essential has quarterback Lamar Jackson been to your success here in Baltimore? (Kyle Goon) "I feel like our games kind of match. He could do everything — move around, run — and I can get open. And, I could also be very useful in a scramble drill when he needs me."

Was it your path to get to this point, you overcame a lot along the way. Was it emotional at all getting the news that the deal was done, signing the papers? (Garrett Downing) "It definitely was. I have not had a lot of time to really take it in, because as soon as the deal got done, I had to go right back to meetings, and then you have got to get ready for the next day. So, on my off day, I'll enjoy it. [QB Tyler Huntley]'Snoop' and [QB] Lamar [Jackson], they took me to dinner last night. We had a few hours. [I] sat down on the phone with my family. I had everybody in the group chat. Everybody was going crazy. So, it was good to talk to everybody."

What was the reaction like in the wide receiver room? Obviously, you have a good relationship with all those guys. (Sam Cohn) "Everybody was happy for me. Everybody was excited, because the motto here in Baltimore was [that] receivers are not really valued, and that changed yesterday."

To that point, you kind of laughed when people were having the debate — whether you were a WR1 or whatever. When you have the kind of success you have had so far, and then you get a deal like this, does the deal kind of validate everything you have done to get to this point? (Brian Wacker) "It definitely validates how the front office feels about me, how those guys feel about me [and] how my teammates feel about me. They see the work that I put in, and they see everything I do. Everybody felt [that] I definitely deserved it. So, the work does not stop now. We have got to keep going."

Obviously, money is a motivator for anyone, but now that you have signed your big contract, how are you going to stay motivated? What is the next goal for a guy like you? (A.J. Gersh) "Super Bowl. We still have got to get a Super Bowl. Nothing changes. Nothing changes. I am still doing the same thing — five in the morning, getting in here and working every day."

How happy are you to be able to get this done before the season, to be able to just focus on football? (Cordell Woodland) "I'm super excited. [I can] just go play now. It is just like a rock lifted off your shoulders, and you could just be free and go play. It is something you don't have to worry about. It is just a lot lighter on myself, and I can just go play."

WR Rashod Bateman has talked about before — and other first-round receivers before — how there is a pressure in this organization that comes from being a first-round receiver and the fans dying to have kind of young, developmental success stories at the position. Have you ever felt that pressure? Given your success in your career, does that make it even more satisfying what you have been able to do? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I never really felt the pressure. I had a long journey here. I had a lot of stuff happen to me where it was a lot of pressure, and I [did not] fold. So, it never really took a hold of me to have pressure on me, because I have a lot of family at home. I had lost family, went to Boston College [and] had success there. So, it was never really pressure. I just played my game, and I believe in myself no matter what."

What was the most pressure you think you ever felt before getting to the NFL? (Brian Wacker) "Getting to college — getting my first offer and getting to college."

I have seen the reaction on social media. You have guys like Chad Johnson and Steve Smith reacting. What has it meant to you to see that from guys that I am sure you grew up watching? (Alex Glaze) "Man, it is crazy, because those are the guys that my dad used to always tell me about — 'Watch these guys. Watch Chad [Johnson]'s footwork, or watch how Steve Smith is a dog.' So, to see those guys give me praise means everything, because I grew up watching them and modeling some of my game after them. It is just a blessing to be in this position."

After this deal, do you feel like maybe you want to do — I don't know if more is the right term — but just being a bigger leader or being a bigger focal point on the field, do you feel like after this deal there is more for you to give now? (Cordell Woodland) "Man, I always wanted to do more. If I am being honest, I was never really worried about the deal getting done. That is why I was still practicing, because I knew 'EDC' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta] was going to take care of me, and he always keeps his word that he was going to take care of me. So, I never really focused on having to deal with the conversations [and] talk about the contract. So, that is why I was still out there practicing and going, because it is a bigger role, man. We are trying to get to a Super Bowl."

You might have touched on this early in the offseason, but did you add any extra weight or bulk up or anything? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I added eight pounds. Eight pounds — [I am] at 186. I was 178 last year, and I added like eight."

How come? What was your thought behind that? (Brian Wacker) "[To] run straighter. Everybody gets mad at me when I am running sideways. So, [I can] run through some more tackles."