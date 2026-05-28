Late for Work: Ravens Have One of the NFL's Top Position Battles, And It's Not at Center

Ravens Ranked Second-Likeliest Team to Dethrone Seahawks

"New Ravens Head coach Jesse Minter and the Seahawks' Mike Macdonald followed similar paths to their current jobs, with both serving on Baltimore's staff from 2017-2020 and Minter replacing Macdonald as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2022," Parr wrote. "Now Minter has a shot to succeed Macdonald as a Super Bowl winner.

"Minter was hired to make sure last season was an aberration and not a sign of things to come in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson era. The ingredients are there for a rebound. After all, Jackson is a two-time MVP and still hasn't turned 30 years old, but last year's performance was often tough to watch as he dealt with injuries. If he returns to form, Baltimore's probably going to win a lot of games, but it will take the team reestablishing its identity inside the trenches to advance deep into the postseason."