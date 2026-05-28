Late for Work: Ravens Have One of the NFL's Top Position Battles, And It's Not at Center

Competition at Edge Rusher Opposite Trey Hendrickson Named One of NFL's Top Position Battles
Free agent addition Trey Hendrickson shined at Wednesday’s OTA practice, but another reason the Ravens' pass rush could dramatically improve is the depth at outside linebacker.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport said the competition for the starting spot opposite Hendrickson between fourth-year veteran Tavius Robinson, 2025 second-round pick Mike Green, and 2026 second-round pick Zion Young is one of the top position battles in the league.
Davenport predicted Young will ultimately win the battle.
"All three will play this season, but with a strong camp, Young's combination of physicality and athleticism could prove tough to keep off the field," Davenport wrote.
To Davenport's point, all three are expected to be significant contributors. Robinson has improved every year and is coming off a season in which he had 4.5 sacks (second on the team) in 10 games. Green, who had 3.5 sacks as a rookie, is widely regarded as a breakout candidate.
One thing is certain: A team can never have too many talented pass rushers.
Ravens Ranked Second-Likeliest Team to Dethrone Seahawks
NFL.com’s Dan Parr ranked the top eight candidates to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The Ravens landed at No. 2.
"New Ravens Head coach Jesse Minter and the Seahawks' Mike Macdonald followed similar paths to their current jobs, with both serving on Baltimore's staff from 2017-2020 and Minter replacing Macdonald as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2022," Parr wrote. "Now Minter has a shot to succeed Macdonald as a Super Bowl winner.
"Minter was hired to make sure last season was an aberration and not a sign of things to come in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson era. The ingredients are there for a rebound. After all, Jackson is a two-time MVP and still hasn't turned 30 years old, but last year's performance was often tough to watch as he dealt with injuries. If he returns to form, Baltimore's probably going to win a lot of games, but it will take the team reestablishing its identity inside the trenches to advance deep into the postseason."
The Los Angeles Rams, who lost to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, took the No. 1 spot. The other AFC teams on the list were the Buffalo Bills (No. 3), Denver Broncos (No. 6), and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 8).
Marlon Humphrey Among Players With Most at Stake This Season
Marlon Humphrey has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks for nearly a decade, earning his second All-Pro first-team honor in 2024. However, Humphrey is looking to bounce back after a challenging 2025 season.
Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker named Humphrey one of 10 players from around the league with the most at stake in 2026.
"Although Humphrey was still an asset against the run with a 78.9 grade, he plummeted in coverage," Locker wrote. "Indeed, Humphrey's 43.8 PFF coverage grade was the lowest among 46 corners to play 500 or more coverage snaps, and his 37 first downs permitted were the fourth-most.
"The 2026 season is already a monumental one for Humphrey with his contract set to expire afterward, plus the arrival of a new coaching staff under defensive wizard Jesse Minter. Fundamentally, Humphrey's performance will dictate if the coming 30-year-old still has All-Pro-caliber traits — or if an age-related decline has begun."