Presented by

SocialLight: Zay Flowers Gifted His Father a New Car

May 16, 2023 at 03:19 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

051623-socialight_720
@NFL/Twitter
First-round pick Zay Flowers showed his appreciation for his father, who raised 14 children.

Zay Flowers' father, Willie Flowers, raised 14 children. When his 11th child reached the NFL, Willie got a reward.

With what must be one of his first major purchases as a pro, Zay Flowers bought his dad a new Mercedes luxury SUV as a thank you for all the sacrifices he made.

Flowers' purchase follow in the footsteps of another Ravens wide receiver. Rashod Bateman bought his mom a house in 2021.

Flowers' mother, Jackie Walden, died from a head injury in 2005, leaving his father in charge of the massive family. Flowers said he got his work ethic from his father.

"I used to see him get up and go to work at 4 a.m. in the morning; he did that every day Monday through Friday," Flowers said. "Then he would get up Saturday, wash our clothes at the wash house, cook everybody breakfast and take us to football games. Then, do the same thing Sunday, and then go back to work Monday. So, just seeing him do that, it gave me my drive."

Willie Flowers is also the person who started the connection between his son and Steve Smith Sr., a player Zay is now compared to.

"My dad always told me, 'It doesn't matter about size; it's about what's in your chest,'" Flowers said. "He always kept me motivated and said, 'You have to be like Steve Smith. Steve Smith was a dog.'"

Related Content

news

SociaLight: J.K. Dobbins Becomes an Atlas FC Mexican Soccer Fan

Mexican football club Atlas FC invited the running back to visit their facility and hooked him up with a personalized kit.

news

SociaLight: Follow Along With Ravens' Trip to Asia

Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser went to Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Gives Messi Props, Ravens React to Wild World Cup Finale

With the Ravens having Sunday off, much of the team was tuned in for the action. Lamar Jackson showed respect to both team's legendary players, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

news

SociaLight: Watch Lamar Jackson's Heart-Warming Moment With Young Fan

Lamar Jackson surprised Landon with a meeting immediately after getting off the plane in New Orleans and got a big hug.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Was a Big Wrestling Fan Growing Up; Gets Called Out By Jericho

Lamar Jackson got MVP chants from the AEW crowd, but also was called out by wrestling heel Chris Jericho.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins Halloween With Rodney Costume

Check out the Ravens' Halloween costumes from a team outing at Stratosphere Social.

news

SociaLight: Ray Lewis' Son Scores First College Touchdown

A wide receiver at Kentucky, Rashaan Lewis scored in the fourth quarter in a big win over Mississippi State.

news

SociaLight: Brandon Copeland Raises $20K for Charity By Shaving Fan's Head

What started as a funny tweet from Ravens fan Blake Ramey turned into a major charity fundraiser.

news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Leaves Generous Tip Ochocinco Style

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey brightened someone's evening by leaving a hefty tip after a recent dinner.

news

SociaLight: Ravens Win Tattoo Guy Is Back

Nic Cullison has restarted his commitment to getting a tattoo commemorating every Ravens win.

news

SociaLight: Ohtani Wears Lamar Jackson Jersey on Road Trip

Dual threat game recognizes game, as pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani is apparently a fan of Lamar Jackson.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising