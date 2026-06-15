Around the AFC North: What's Next for the Bengals After Restructuring Joe Burrow's Contract?

Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals Could Make More Free Agent Additions

Free agent signings and a $28 million extension for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence put the Bengals in a tight spot financially. Last week, they gave themselves some more wiggle room.

The Bengals announced last Tuesday that they restructured quarterback Joe Burrow's contract, which freed up $10 million in cap space. According to reports, the restructure spread out some of Burrow's base salary across the rest of his deal, which runs through the 2029 season.

The Bengals now have around $16.5 million in cap space, which ranks No. 19 in the NFL. This was crucial considering that they had the third-lowest amount of cap space in the NFL prior to the restructuring, according to Over the Cap.

One question going forward is how the Bengals can use the additional money. Last season, they signed tight end Noah Fant and guard Dalton Risner after June and traded for quarterback Joe Flacco in October.

Those signings, while small in dollar value (none exceeded $3 million), ended up being important. Flacco started six games in the wake of Burrow's foot injury and Jake Browning's struggles in relief. Fant led all Bengals tight ends in receptions and receiving touchdowns, and Risner started 11 games at guard.

The Bengals could make similar moves this year. The greater amount of cap space could also help the Bengals when it's time to re-sign key players next year, according to The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

"Not only do the Bengals need to concern themselves with additions, but they also have four key extension-eligible players who could finalize deals that require dipping into the money freed up by the Burrow restructure," Dehner Jr. wrote.