Around the AFC North: Will Steelers Pursue Brendan Sorsby in Supplemental Draft?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Could Be Supplemental Draft Target

Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' starting quarterback for next season, but could Brendan Sorsby be in their future plans?

Sorsby, the former Cincinnati quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech in January, has applied to be included in next month's supplemental draft, and the NFL was expected to confirm Sorby’s eligibility.

Sorsby admitted he broke NCAA rules by betting thousands of times, including 40 times on Indiana football while he was on IU's roster. In a wildly controversial decision, a local judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction on June 8, making him eligible to play in 2026. But after a wave of national backlash, Sorsby decided to leave Texas Tech. He has withdrawn his lawsuit against the NCAA and has opted to start his NFL career if he's declared eligible for the supplemental draft.

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic believes the Steelers have done their due diligence on Sorsby and could target him as their quarterback of the future.

"It sounds like right now, the Steelers are currently doing their homework," DeFabo said on the Yinziders podcast via the “Still Curtain." "It sounds like [the gambling issue] at this point would not be a disqualifier for the Steelers."

Sorsby threw 45 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions over the past two seasons at Cincinnati, while completing 62.9% of his passes. Several teams are expected to have interest in drafting Sorsby, but joining the Steelers would allow him to be mentored by Aaron Rodgers in 2026 before potentially taking over the job in 2027.

DeFabo said the Steelers will take a hard look into Sorsby's background.