Around the AFC North: Will Steelers Pursue Brendan Sorsby in Supplemental Draft?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Could Be Supplemental Draft Target
Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers' starting quarterback for next season, but could Brendan Sorsby be in their future plans?
Sorsby, the former Cincinnati quarterback who transferred to Texas Tech in January, has applied to be included in next month's supplemental draft, and the NFL was expected to confirm Sorby’s eligibility.
Sorsby admitted he broke NCAA rules by betting thousands of times, including 40 times on Indiana football while he was on IU's roster. In a wildly controversial decision, a local judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction on June 8, making him eligible to play in 2026. But after a wave of national backlash, Sorsby decided to leave Texas Tech. He has withdrawn his lawsuit against the NCAA and has opted to start his NFL career if he's declared eligible for the supplemental draft.
Mike DeFabo of The Athletic believes the Steelers have done their due diligence on Sorsby and could target him as their quarterback of the future.
"It sounds like right now, the Steelers are currently doing their homework," DeFabo said on the Yinziders podcast via the “Still Curtain." "It sounds like [the gambling issue] at this point would not be a disqualifier for the Steelers."
Sorsby threw 45 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions over the past two seasons at Cincinnati, while completing 62.9% of his passes. Several teams are expected to have interest in drafting Sorsby, but joining the Steelers would allow him to be mentored by Aaron Rodgers in 2026 before potentially taking over the job in 2027.
DeFabo said the Steelers will take a hard look into Sorsby's background.
"They would at least be interested to learn more and do their homework to figure out how bad was this infraction and then figure out how good is Sorsby and are they willing to take that risk," DeFabo said.
Cleveland Browns: Quinshon Judkins Has Explosiveness Back After Season-Ending Injury
The Browns haven't decided on their starting quarterback, but Quinshon Judkins looks ready to return as their No. 1 running back.
Judkins led the Browns with 827 yards rushing as a rookie in 2025 before suffering a season-ending dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16. He made several explosive runs during mandatory minicamp and left a positive impression on Head Coach Todd Monken.
"(Judkins) got his confidence back, his explosion," Monken said via NFL.com and the Akron Beacon Journal. "We'll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good."
Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders (975 yards) and TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots (911 yards) were the only rookies who outrushed Judkins in 2025. After attacking his rehab aggressively, Judkins feels ready to build off his first season.
"I know the work that I put in," Judkins said. "So I'm prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field."
Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence Plans to Take Boxer's Mentality Into Training Camp
Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence has fully embraced being the Bengals' defensive leader since being traded to Cincinnati by the New York Giants prior to the draft.
Lawrence has been a consistent presence at Cincinnati's practice facility throughout the offseason and plans to raise the intensity even more during training camp. Instead of taking a break over the next several weeks, Lawrence plans to train diligently.
"I'm going to be like a boxer before they're going into a fight," Lawrence said via King5.com and The Associated Press. "You've got to put your head down and train."
Head Coach Zac Taylor said he has already been impressed by Lawrence's leadership. Cincinnati's defense gave up the most rushing yards in the NFL in 2025 and ranked 31st in total yards and 30th in points allowed.
The Bengals remade their defense this offseason by acquiring two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook and Lawrence. Taylor said the Bengals' defensive culture has changed for the better led by Lawrence.
"I don't know if he's left since the day he showed up in the trade," Taylor said. "It's good to have veteran leadership like that."