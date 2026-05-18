Lamar Jackson Shares Inspirational Message as High School Retires His Jersey

Lamar Jackson was already a legend that shaped his hometown community, but now it's official at his high school.
Boynton Beach High School retired Jackson's No. 7 jersey this weekend and Jackson was on hand to accept the honor.
"It's an honor for me to get my jersey retired. It's crazy. I wasn't looking for this to happen," Jackson said. "Don't let nobody tell you guys you can't do it."
The entrance to the school was renamed "Lamar Jackson Way" with a 7 mph speed limit, and the city of Boynton Beach declared May 15 Lamar Jackson Day.
Tre Smith, the head football coach at Boynton Beach and former teammate of Jackson's, spoke at the ceremony.
"It symbolizes greatness, it symbolizes your leadership, your inspiration," Smith said. "We thank you, man."
Jackson spent his first two high school years at Santaluces Community High School in Lantana, Fla., then attended Boynton Beach as a junior and senior.
In his two years at Boynton Beach, Jackson posted 3,033 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, 2,440 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns.