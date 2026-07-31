Isaac, Kone Pass Physicals, Return to Practice Field

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and cornerback Bilhal Kone came off the physically unable to perform list and returned to the practice field on Friday after passing their physicals.

It was a positive step for both players, who've missed a lot of time recently with injuries. Isaac, who has played just four games over two injury-plagued seasons, is facing a pivotal summer, as he'll compete for a role in the outside linebacker rotation led by Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, Mike Green and second-round rookie Zion Young.

A third-round selection in 2024, Isaac suffered a hamstring injury in his rookie year and was limited to four games, playing 32 snaps on defense and 46 on special teams. He spent the 2025 season on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated elbow.

During his college career at Penn State, Isaac had 14.5 sacks and blossomed during his final year with 7.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Kone, a sixth-round pick in 2025, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL and MCL in the Ravens' first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He'll look to earn a spot in the cornerback rotation.