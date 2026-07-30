News & Notes: Derrick Henry Isn't Thinking About Retirement

Roquan Smith Looks Forward to Hearing Minter's Voice in His Helmet on Game Days

As the defensive play caller, Minter will communicate before every play with inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who wears the green dot helmet and relays calls to his teammates.

He's looking forward to having that kind of relationship with a defensive-minded head coach.

"It's awesome," Smith said. "Just having a mind like his actually calling the defense. There's little things he may see. He's at the top of the food chain. Knowing what type of mind he has, I'm truly excited for it. I'm excited to have it echo through the defense."

It's a different situation in Baltimore this year with Minter calling the plays and Anthony Weaver as the defensive coordinator, but it's a dynamic Smith likes.