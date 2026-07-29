News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Thinks His Best Football Is Still 'Absolutely' Ahead

As he prepares for his ninth NFL season, Lamar Jackson is confident he will raise his game to another level.

It's not easy for a two-time MVP to reach new heights. But after Wednesday's first practice of training camp, Jackson believes he can do just that.

"Absolutely," Jackson said when asked if his best football lies ahead. "Because each and every year you're getting older, your mind is getting sharper. Everything is slowing down even more. It's like you've seen everything – anything a defense can bring at you.

"The only thing different now is just the new offense. Once I get that down pat, I feel like there's no room for error with us. Keep stacking."

Jackson intends to master the new system being installed by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, and that process began months ago. It will continue during training camp, and teammates are already noticing how smoothly Jackson seems to be making the transition.

Jackson is expected to take more snaps from under center in 2026, and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said Jackson has adjusted to that quickly.

"The under center feels very natural, from my perspective for him," Hamilton said. "Play fakes, running out of every handoff like he has the ball, just little stuff like that he's being very intentional about."

Jackson is 29 years old, but he's starting the season healthy and throwing the ball better than ever. Wednesday's practice was an impressive start to camp. He had perfect touch on 20-yard completion to Rashod Bateman on a crossing pattern and threw the ball crisply all day.

As for Jackson still possessing his elite running ability, Hamilton said to not worry about his wheels.