News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Thinks His Best Football Is Still 'Absolutely' Ahead

As he prepares for his ninth NFL season, Lamar Jackson is confident he will raise his game to another level.
It's not easy for a two-time MVP to reach new heights. But after Wednesday's first practice of training camp, Jackson believes he can do just that.
"Absolutely," Jackson said when asked if his best football lies ahead. "Because each and every year you're getting older, your mind is getting sharper. Everything is slowing down even more. It's like you've seen everything – anything a defense can bring at you.
"The only thing different now is just the new offense. Once I get that down pat, I feel like there's no room for error with us. Keep stacking."
Jackson intends to master the new system being installed by Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, and that process began months ago. It will continue during training camp, and teammates are already noticing how smoothly Jackson seems to be making the transition.
Jackson is expected to take more snaps from under center in 2026, and All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said Jackson has adjusted to that quickly.
"The under center feels very natural, from my perspective for him," Hamilton said. "Play fakes, running out of every handoff like he has the ball, just little stuff like that he's being very intentional about."
Jackson is 29 years old, but he's starting the season healthy and throwing the ball better than ever. Wednesday's practice was an impressive start to camp. He had perfect touch on 20-yard completion to Rashod Bateman on a crossing pattern and threw the ball crisply all day.
As for Jackson still possessing his elite running ability, Hamilton said to not worry about his wheels.
"He might have gotten faster somehow," Hamilton said. "I don't want to age him, but he's turning a certain age next year. It doesn't seem like that."
Jesse Minter Speaks on Calais Campbell's Absence
Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell was not in attendance on Wednesday. On July 1, Campbell's brother, Ciarre Campell, was charged by police in the death of Campbell’s 71-year-old mother, Nateal Campbell.
"Obviously, he dealt with personal tragedy over the summer." Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "From a preparation standpoint, that took up a lot of his time and his mental focus and energy."
Minter did not give a timetable for Campbell's return. But the 41-year-old veteran entering his 19th season has vast experience with preparing his body for the season.
"We're here for Calais, to get ready at the rate he can get ready at," Minter said. "It's different than a 25-year-old that played only a year or two. This guy's got so many banked reps of experience of getting himself ready in camp. We're going to work with Calais to have a great plan, to have him ready for September, December, January and February."
Studying Game Management Is Part of Minter's Summer Preparation
As a first-time head coach, Minter will have the final say on in-game sideline decisions for the first time. Clock and game management will be crucial components of his job. But Minter has been working on those situations this summer with Game Management Coordinator/Defensive Assistant Charlie Gelman and all three coordinators.
"Charlie, our game management person, does a phenomenal job having meetings every few days trying to create scenarios off of previous film and in our head," Minter said.
Minter knows it's hard to replicate how he'll actually feel making in-game decisions. But he believes thoroughly preparing for those situations is important.
"That's something that we've had a major focus on between the end of the offseason program and now," Minter said. "You get a chance to practice them all, but it's really hard to create the sense of urgency and the realness.
"It's something I think I learned a ton about when I was here the first time. This was always an organization that I think did a great job in that regard, ahead of the curve back in like '17, '18 and '19. It's definitely a challenge I'm excited about."
Jackson Plans to Tap Into Minter's Defensive Mind
Minter being the defensive play caller creates an interesting practice dynamic, with Minter dialing up defensive looks that Jackson tries to attack.
As a way to anticipate how opponents will try to stop him, Jackson plans to seek Minter's defensive knowledge by meeting with him regularly during the season.
"He pulled me to the side yesterday, talked about coming in the meeting room so I can see how he called it," Jackson said. "That's great. I think that's a good idea."