Around the AFC North: Orlando Brown Jr. Declares Bengals Have 'Best Pass Protection Unit in NFL'

Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown Jr. Says Protecting Joe Burrow Won't Be a Problem
The Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line has endured its fair share of struggles with Joe Burrow under center.
Burrow has played 10 games or fewer in three of his six NFL seasons and has been sacked 213 times since entering the NFL in 2020. Only Justin Herbert (225 sacks), Russell Wilson (223) and Baker Mayfield (221) have been sacked more times during that period.
However, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. says that protecting Burrow won't be a problem in 2026. The Bengals return all five starters to their offensive line, and Brown believes the group in front of Burrow will be stellar.
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"I really think — and I say this confidently — I really feel like we got the best pass protection unit in the NFL," Brown said on the "Locked on Bengals" podcast. "Pass protection is the hardest thing to do in the sport in my opinion, probably outside of a few other things like playing quarterback and man-to-man coverage at corner outside."
Brown, left guard Dylan Fairchild, center Ted Karris, right guard Dalton Risner, and right tackle Amarius Mims are the returning starters for the Bengals. A former Raven entering his fourth season with the Bengals, Brown got a two-year contract extension from the Bengals in March. He knows his unit will be under pressure to keep Burrow upright after injuries to Burrow have derailed the Bengals in recent years.
"The glaring mistakes as an offensive lineman are always massive compared to other positions, because the quarterback is normally the moneymaker and the most important guy on the team," Brown said. "Our unit is so strong in pass protection."
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders Co-Host Passing Camp With Teammates
Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are vying for the same job while staying on the same page.
Competing to become the Browns' starting quarterback in 2026, Sanders and Watson co-hosted a passing camp in Miami last week as they prepared for training camp. Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, K.C. Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Jamari Thrash and running back Dylan Sampson were among those in attendance.
Sanders said the session bolstered team chemistry.
"I think it was extremely important that us as a group — whoever was available — to come down to Miami," Sanders said via Heavy.com Sports. "For those who came, it was really amazing. We felt a different type of bond outside of the facility."
Rather than hosting separate camps, Watson and Sanders co-hosted to make it easier on teammates.
"That causes separation and just a messed-up vibe and it's like, that's not really what we're on this year," Sanders said. "We're on being a great team."
Head Coach Todd Monken said at the end of mandatory OTAs that the competition between Sanders and Watson was too close to name a starter prior to training camp.
"Every day I kind of lean one way or the other with quarterbacks," Monken said. "But we've still got to get to that point."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Getting More Production From Wide Receivers Is a Priority
The Steelers' wide receivers combined for just 136 catches in 2025, which ranked next-to-last in the league.
Pittsburgh revamped its wide receiver group during the offseason, trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting former Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard with the 47th-overall pick. DK Metcalf, who had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns last season, remains Pittsburgh's No. 1 target, but Pittman thinks quarterback Aaron Rodgers has plenty of options.
"DK has been great," Pittman said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I think me and him are going to do well and like obviously if teams are going to double-team him, then that's going to leave me free. If they're going to double-team me, it's going to leave him free. So it's going to be great. And then we got Germ (Bernard) and Rome (Roman Wilson) too. We're not shorthanded on pass catchers."
Running back Kenneth Gainwell, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency, led Pittsburgh with 73 receptions last season. However, the Steelers are expected to attack downfield more under new Head Coach Mike McCarthy, who will also be Pittsburgh's play-caller on offense.
Pittman said the Steelers' wideouts will line up in multiple formations to create favorable matchups.
"I played every single spot so far, just being able to move around because you never know what happens during the course of the NFL season," Pittman said.