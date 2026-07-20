Around the AFC North: Orlando Brown Jr. Declares Bengals Have 'Best Pass Protection Unit in NFL'

Pittsburgh Steelers: Getting More Production From Wide Receivers Is a Priority

The Steelers' wide receivers combined for just 136 catches in 2025, which ranked next-to-last in the league.

Pittsburgh revamped its wide receiver group during the offseason, trading for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafting former Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard with the 47th-overall pick. DK Metcalf, who had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns last season, remains Pittsburgh's No. 1 target, but Pittman thinks quarterback Aaron Rodgers has plenty of options.

"DK has been great," Pittman said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I think me and him are going to do well and like obviously if teams are going to double-team him, then that's going to leave me free. If they're going to double-team me, it's going to leave him free. So it's going to be great. And then we got Germ (Bernard) and Rome (Roman Wilson) too. We're not shorthanded on pass catchers."

Running back Kenneth Gainwell, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency, led Pittsburgh with 73 receptions last season. However, the Steelers are expected to attack downfield more under new Head Coach Mike McCarthy, who will also be Pittsburgh's play-caller on offense.

Pittman said the Steelers' wideouts will line up in multiple formations to create favorable matchups.