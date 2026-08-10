Around the AFC North: Bengals See 'Mean' Side of Joe Burrow During Training Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Likes Joe Burrow's Intensity During Camp
The Bengals, who finished 6-11 in 2025, have gone three straight seasons without making the playoffs.
That rubs franchise quarterback Joe Burrow the wrong way. He has brought a fiery attitude to training camp and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has enjoyed it. Having won a national championship with Burrow in college at LSU, Chase knows his quarterback's persona.
"I like it when he's pissed off," Chase said during an interview with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. "I'm not gonna lie, I like it when he's like that. I like the fire that he has. He don't always bring it out. He maybe did it once or twice since camp started, but I like it. I love the fire when he has it. His demeanor is just more aggressive. His face is more aggressive, the way he talks is more aggressive, and he got like a little mean mug on his face."
The Bengals are intent on returning to the postseason, and Chase says he's focusing on team goals. However, there's one individual milestone that Chase wants. Randy Moss caught a single-season record 23 touchdown passes for the New England Patriots in 2007, and Chase thinks he can reach that.
"Twenty-three touchdowns, I want to break the record with that, but that's not my full goal every day," Chase said. "My goal is to be better than I was the last day, try to get my team better…try to be better than what I was last year. Try to stay more consistent."
Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken Taking Methodical Approach to Quarterback Decision
The Browns open their preseason on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, as Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson continue their quarterback battle. Regardless of who starts against the Bears, Head Coach Todd Monken plans to give Sanders and Watson one preseason start – at least for now.
"We're still on that track of liking to have one start one game and then the other," Monken said via J.R. DeGroote of Yahoo Sports. "But everything we do is subject to change. With every position we have on the field."
The Browns did not practice on Sunday, and Watson got all the first-team reps during Saturday's practice, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Monken is looking forward to seeing both quarterbacks compete against another team.
"Even in a preseason game, the win-loss won't matter, but how we play is going to matter to me," Monken said. "How we function offensively. Whoever we put out there, we want the product to look like you want it to look like. So ultimately that'll be the start of it."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Asante Samuel Jr. Looks Ready for Role in Cornerback Rotation
Asante Samuel Jr. has come a long way since undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April of 2025 to correct a nerve and shoulder condition.
Samuel has enjoyed an impressive training camp so far and could have a prominent role in the Steelers' cornerback rotation led by Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean. Porter has been on the active PUP list (back) since camp started, and Samuel has taken advantage of the extra reps.
A former second-round pick with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, Samuel signed with the Steelers last season and made three starts. He re-signed with Pittsburgh during the offseason and has impressed Head Coach Mike McCarthy.
"He's frankly been one of my favorite players since I arrived here," McCarthy said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I just love the way he works. He's extremely physical. His ball skills are off the charts. That's a big thing. That's something I really look for in defensive backs. We want to take the ball away, catch the flash of the ball. And he has all that."
Samuel hopes to show the Steelers' new staff that he's all the way past his injury.
"You got to prove yourself each and every year," Samuel said. "Just coming back from my injuries from last year…trying to build off that and just show them how I was before I got injured."