Around the AFC North: Bengals See 'Mean' Side of Joe Burrow During Training Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Likes Joe Burrow's Intensity During Camp

"I like it when he's pissed off," Chase said during an interview with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. "I'm not gonna lie, I like it when he's like that. I like the fire that he has. He don't always bring it out. He maybe did it once or twice since camp started, but I like it. I love the fire when he has it. His demeanor is just more aggressive. His face is more aggressive, the way he talks is more aggressive, and he got like a little mean mug on his face."