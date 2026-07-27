Around the AFC North: Training Camp Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

Pittsburgh Steelers: Can Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy Make Magic Again?

First training camp practice: Wednesday, St. Vincent's College, Latrobe, Pa.

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Jamel Dean, WR Germie Bernard

Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Calvin Austin III

Outlook: The Steelers captured the AFC North in 2025 but haven't won a playoff game since 2016. Fifteen seasons after they won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, Head Coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to rekindle the magic in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers is 42 years old and says this will be his last season. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, is taking over for Mike Tomlin, who was the NFL's longest-tenured head coach after 19 seasons with the Steelers.

After averaging a career-low 5.8 yards per passing attempt last season, Rodgers hopes the addition of Pittman and McCarthy's offense will allow Pittsburgh to attack downfield more. The Steelers will spend much of training camp trying to establish a rhythm between Rodgers and the team's playmakers. If the Steelers have a more explosive offense, it could help them not only return to the playoffs, but and have success once they get there.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes the Rodgers-McCarthy combo is still formidable.